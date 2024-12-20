ADVERTISEMENT

Some actors are super versatile and can play anyone or anything. Others, on the other hand, are often described as “just playing themselves.” Today we have a list of 35 actors and actresses who, at least once, have been accused of such performances. Some of these you might agree with, while some might be controversial. It’s time to put this question to bed once and for all - are they really good, or are they just really good at playing themselves? Cast your votes and see if others agree.

#1

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson in a superhero costume standing confidently against a cloudy sky, embodying the essence of actors who always play themselves.

    #2

    Adam Sandler

    Actor Adam Sandler lying on a golf course, intently focused on a golf ball near the hole.

    He has shown he can show versatility. He just doesn't want to. Fair play.

    #3

    Amy Schumer

    Comedian Amy Schumer with blonde hair making a skeptical expression, sitting in a room, associated with actors who always play themselves.

    #4

    Bill Murray

    Actor Bill Murray in a suit outdoors with trees in the background, showcasing a classic performance style consistent with their roles.

    #5

    Cameron Diaz

    Actress Cameron Diaz lounging in bed, partially covered with a sheet, holding a wrapped gift, in a relaxed setting.

    #6

    Jason Statham

    Bald actor Jason Statham in a tense scene with a giant shark in the background, exemplifying actors who always play themselves.

    Absolutely always plays himself (and I wouldn't want it any other way)

    #7

    Jennifer Aniston

    Actress Jennifer Aniston at a table with papers and a glass, characteristic role style, exemplifying actors who always play themselves.

    I don't feel like she really belongs on this list.

    #8

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Actress Jennifer Lawrence in a cozy kitchen setting with long hair and a turtleneck, embodying their signature persona.

    #9

    Julia Roberts

    Smiling actor Julia Roberts in a black jacket, sitting indoors with colorful decorations in the background.

    #10

    Kristen Stewart

    Actress Kristen Stewart gazing thoughtfully, representing actors who always play themselves in movies.

    #11

    Mark Wahlberg

    Two actors Mark Wahlberg in a tense scene, with one holding a microphone towards the other, surrounded by a vintage-looking room.

    #12

    Melissa McCarthy

    Actor Melissa McCarthy at a dining table, holding a wine glass, in a kitchen setting.

    #13

    Mindy Kaling

    Actress Mindy Kaling on a talk show, smiling, showcasing actors who play themselves theme.

    She always plays the same character but I hope it's not herself.

    #14

    Nicolas Cage

    Actor Nicholas Cage with a beard leaning against a tree, wearing a jacket, embodying familiar character traits of actors who play themselves.

    #15

    Reese Witherspoon

    A blonde actress Reese Witherspoon with a serious expression, in a studio setting, representing actors known for consistent roles.

    #16

    Vince Vaughn

    Actor Vince Vaughn in a suit with a serious expression, exemplifying a common on-screen persona.

    #17

    Zach Galifianakis

    Actor Zach Galifianakis with puppets at a formal event, showcasing the theme of actors who always play themselves.

    #18

    Angelina Jolie

    Actress Angelina Jolie on a train, gazing out the window, reminiscent of roles where they portray themselves.

    What?! I don't think I've seen her play same character in any of her movies. She's all range. I get people don't like the person I suppose, but she's a very good actor.

    #19

    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a warrior costume, wearing a headband and necklace, portraying a classic character.

    #20

    Chris Pratt

    Actor Chris Pratt in a futuristic setting, wearing a leather jacket, exemplifying traits of actors who often play themselves.

    #21

    Jack Nicholson

    Actor Jack Nicholson in rugged attire in front of ornate mirror and mounted horns, embodying his usual self in film.

    #22

    Jonah Hill

    Actor Jonah Hill in a casual setting with a plaid shirt and neck tattoo, embodying roles often similar to their real personality.

    #23

    Keanu Reeves

    Actor Keanu Reeves in a casual henley shirt outdoors, exemplifying actors known for consistently playing themselves in films.

    I think it's funny how Kristen Stewart is hated by so many people for showing no emotions while acting, and Keanu is universally adored despite showing even less emotions while acting.

    #24

    Morgan Freeman

    Actor Morgan Freeman in a red suit holding a drink at a party, surrounded by people, representing actors who always play themselves.

    #25

    Owen Wilson

    Actor Owen Wilson in cowboy attire on a cobblestone street, showcasing a typical role often portrayed.

    #26

    Robert Downey Jr.

    Robert Downey Jr. with dark hair in a somber setting, capturing a contemplative moment, often portraying himself in roles.

    #27

    Ryan Reynolds

    Actor Ryan Reynolds in a casual suit jacket, standing in a colorful room, depicting a self-assured expression.

    #28

    Samuel L. Jackson

    Bald man with a serious expression played by Samuel L. Jackson talking to another person, showcasing actors who play themselves in movies.

    #29

    Scarlett Johansson

    Actress Scarlett Johansson with red hair stands in a dimly lit corridor, looking upwards, wearing a black jacket.

    #30

    Seth Rogen

    Actor with glasses expressing surprise, highlighting actors who always play themselves.

    #31

    Steve Carell

    Actor Steve Carell in a suit stands in front of a digital display screen, embodying a role typical of his style.

    #32

    Tom Cruise

    Actor Tom Cruise with a confident smile reclining in a chair, embodying a familiar persona onscreen.

    Comedian Rich Hall mentioned that not only is he the same character, but the plots of his movies are all the same. "He's a fighter pilot, maybe the best damn fighter pilot. Then he has a crisis of confidence, meets a girl, and gets his mojo back. He's a cocktail waiter, maybe the best damn cocktail waiter, until he has a crisis of confidence, but then he meets a girl and gets his mojo back. He's a race car driver, maybe the best damn race car driver..."

    #33

    Will Smith

    Actor Will Smith in a dramatic scene, wearing a white shirt, illustrating the concept of actors who always play themselves.

    #34

    Zooey Deschanel

    Actress Zooey Deschanel with long hair and bangs in a blue blouse, representing actors who always play themselves in movies.

    #35

    Rebel Wilson

    Actress Rebel Wilson wearing a green tracksuit, speaking on a talk show.

