“They Always Play Themselves”: 35 Actors & Actresses Accused Of Having No Versatility On The Screen, See If You Agree
Some actors are super versatile and can play anyone or anything. Others, on the other hand, are often described as “just playing themselves.” Today we have a list of 35 actors and actresses who, at least once, have been accused of such performances. Some of these you might agree with, while some might be controversial. It’s time to put this question to bed once and for all - are they really good, or are they just really good at playing themselves? Cast your votes and see if others agree.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Adam Sandler
Amy Schumer
Bill Murray
Cameron Diaz
Jason Statham
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Lawrence
Julia Roberts
Kristen Stewart
Mark Wahlberg
Melissa McCarthy
Mindy Kaling
Nicolas Cage
Reese Witherspoon
Vince Vaughn
Zach Galifianakis
Angelina Jolie
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt
Jack Nicholson
Jonah Hill
Keanu Reeves
Morgan Freeman
Owen Wilson
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Samuel L. Jackson
Scarlett Johansson
Seth Rogen
Steve Carell
Tom Cruise
Comedian Rich Hall mentioned that not only is he the same character, but the plots of his movies are all the same. "He's a fighter pilot, maybe the best damn fighter pilot. Then he has a crisis of confidence, meets a girl, and gets his mojo back. He's a cocktail waiter, maybe the best damn cocktail waiter, until he has a crisis of confidence, but then he meets a girl and gets his mojo back. He's a race car driver, maybe the best damn race car driver..."
Will Smith
Zooey Deschanel
Rebel Wilson
What the f**k is this? What kind of answer options are those? Some are *way* to specific why not just have the same options for everyone, and make them general, instead of trying to put words into people's mouths? Also, yes, I DO sometimes take things too seriously. WHY DO YOU ASK?
I think Jeff Goldblum always plays himself and that he’s brilliant at it
What the f**k is this? What kind of answer options are those? Some are *way* to specific why not just have the same options for everyone, and make them general, instead of trying to put words into people's mouths? Also, yes, I DO sometimes take things too seriously. WHY DO YOU ASK?
I think Jeff Goldblum always plays himself and that he’s brilliant at it