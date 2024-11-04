Bored Panda reached out to Amy to learn more about this project and a story or stories that really touched her heart.

“One of the really unique parts of A Doll Like Me is that it’s a very personal relationship, so I get to know the families fairly well. Because, they’re telling me about their child, and then I’m trying to capture it in a way that we both feel represents their child.Amy shared that parents tell a lot of stories about their kids, therefore each doll becomes precious to the creator. “And it’s simply because every doll tells a story of a child, who has been through some pretty incredible things,” added Amy.

However, when asked what’s the most difficult doll that she has made, Amy wrote:

“The most difficult dolls and the ones actually do take the longest are the ones that have really heavy stories that go with them. Particularly when the child I know is terminal and probably won’t live through the year. And those are very hard to make, because, you know you’re staring at those pictures of a child trying to capture them and the essence of who they are, knowing they’re living on borrowed time, and that’s always the hardest ones.”