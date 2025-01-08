Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
If You Make More Than 3 Mistakes In This 90s Sitcom Trivia, It Means You Are Gen Z
Entertainment

If You Make More Than 3 Mistakes In This 90s Sitcom Trivia, It Means You Are Gen Z

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Welcome to a nostalgic quiz!

Our beloved 90s sitcoms made us laugh, cry, think, and laugh all over again. Some of the legendary sitcoms from the 90s can be considered timeless in terms of their sense of humor and the lessons they taught us. They’re still the ultimate comfort shows for many people, perfect for cozying up under a blanket and unwinding while watching the great shows in the 90s and listening to laugh tracks. If you think you remember some of the legendary 90s sitcoms, now is the time to prove it.

Let’s begin!

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I'm a writer here at Bored Panda. When I'm not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    erkmut avatar
    ManBlob
    ManBlob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I was born in '92 and there were definitely more than 3 I had no idea about.

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think I missed one show and got 1 wrong. Most of these shows my sibling watched

    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited)

    Gen X. Only got 1 wrong. My youth was mis-spent lol.

