Today, we’re featuring a great online community whose members share nostalgic photos from and memes about the 1990s and 2000s, and they’re a bittersweet blast from the past. Scroll down to remind yourself just how good things used to be.

When you look around and realize how dangerous, complicated, and exhausting the world has gotten, you can’t help but yearn for the good old days. Life seemed much simpler and far less messy in the past. And so, you look for ways to revisit your youth , even if temporarily, to rest and recharge.

#1 This Picture Hit So Different Now 😫😭

RELATED:

#2 Yep

#3 Who Remembers

In small doses, nostalgia can be motivating. It reminds you of some of the best times in your life. And it gives you a source of resilience for when times are tough in the present. As the BBC notes, nostalgia can help you fight feelings of loneliness or existential anxiety. ADVERTISEMENT However, there’s another side to this. If you spend all of your time reminiscing and ruminating about the past, you’ll miss out on opportunities in the present. And whether or not the world really was simpler in decades past, you can still carve out a quality life, full of positive relationships and experiences, in modern times.

#4 Who Remembers This Show

#5 Remember When McDonald's Did This?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly enough, you can feel nostalgic about periods of time that you never actually personally experienced. This yearning is known as ‘anemoia’ and can refer to imagined positive past experiences, influenced by stories… as well as propaganda. “It’s quite likely that you’ve read or heard rose-tinted accounts of historical periods or places. Based on those accounts, your mind creates a simulation of what those places or times would have been like and you then feel a yearning to experience them for yourself,” the BBC explains, adding that this is especially true if you’re dissatisfied with your current situation.

#7 Anyone Else Get These At The Book Fair?

#8 90s Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia means big business, and many companies are trying to capitalize on people’s yearning for the past to sell their products and services. As Forbes points out, nostalgia has become “an inescapable feature of the 2020s,” from the resurgence of Y2K fashion to flip-phones, a return to using old (analog or digital) cameras, and watching reruns of the old TV shows like Friends, The Office, and Gilmore Girls, just to name a few.

#10 What Term Did You Call People Who Looked At Someone Else’s Screen?

#11 Remember The 5-Disc Cd Player That Also Had A Radio And Cassette Deck?

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I Feel Old

According to Forbes, young people seek refuge in the past because the future feels like a scary place. “For what could be the first time in human history, young people are more excited about the past than the future. Global research shows that young people are less happy than older generations. Contributing factors include economic uncertainty, planetary destruction and loss of social connections. In short, the future feels scary and unpromising. This is evident in the unprecedented decline in birth rates.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Never Knew That

#14 I Miss These So Much

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Dust Grabber, Iykyk 😂

That being said, such a powerful focus on the past’s cultural legacy isn’t without its drawbacks. For one, Forbes notes that nostalgia can romanticize the past. This essentially means that viewing the past through rose-colored glasses can mean “editing out the hardships and complexities associated with history.” What’s more, too much nostalgia can mean blocking “the path toward future progress.” As Forbes stresses, “The danger with recycling old narratives is that brands end up getting stuck in the past instead of shaping the future.”

#16 Peak 90‘S

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Does Anyone Else Remember How Ridiculously Hard The 90s Snes Disney Games Were

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 True

Originally founded back in April 2020, the “‘90s and 2000s Nostalgia” subreddit does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a place for nostalgic internet users to talk about past decades. The subreddit continues to be quite popular. At the time of writing, it has 32k weekly visitors who make just under a thousand contributions on the community every week.

#19 If You Could Bring Back Any Stone, Which One Would It Be And Why?

#20 90s/00s Computer Desk

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The Ps2 Stash Spot Was Elite. Where Do You Hide “Things” From Your Parents?

Even though the community is named after the 1990s and 2000s, it is incredibly welcoming and inclusive of everyone, no matter what generation they are. The moderators running the group stress the fact that there’s to be absolutely no gatekeeping or ageism. “All ages are welcome to the sub,” they point out.

#22 The Struggle Was Real

#23 I’d Do Anything To Go Back To These Days 😞💔

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Malls Are Becoming The Thing Of The Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the mods point out that the nostalgic content you share doesn’t always have to be related strictly to the 1990s or 2000s. While the moderators certainly prefer the subreddit’s followers to focus on those two decades, they also allow nostalgic content from other time periods, too. Specifically, from the late 1980s and the early 2010s.

#25 What, It Isn't 2012?

#26 Find Me Something More Middle School Than This

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Did Every 90s Grandparent Have That Same Dining Room Table And Chairs?

We can’t wait to hear your perspectives, dear Pandas. Which of these pics brought on a huge wave of nostalgia for you personally? What period of time do you feel the most nostalgic about? Do you genuinely think that the world used to be better in decades past or are we seeing history through rose-colored glasses? Tell us what you think in the comments at the very bottom of this list.

#28 I’m From The Streets

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Nostalgia Is Killing Me

#31 Those Halloween Bone Candies That Allowed You To Build Your Own Skeleton

#32 Ain't That The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Who Remembers This Feeling? The Ultimate Nostalgia

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Feel Old

#35 The Liberty Lady Posing For A Photo Featured On A Columbia Logo In 1992

#36 Born In The Late 80's, Grew Up In The 90's And Appreciate Kids Born In Gen Z

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Then Was Like A Blockbuster, And Now Feels Like A Sequel Nobody Asked For!

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Used This 2005 Palm Pilot To Draw The Artwork For My New Song :-) What Do You Think?

#39 Anyone Remember The Devil Girl Choco-Bars From 1994?

#40 2000s Colorful Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 The First Text Message

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 If Someone Said They Liked This, They Were A Liar

#44 Who Remembers This Movie?

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 No Wonder Snakes Can Talk

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Found While Moving

#47 What A Time To Be Alive

#48 The Only Piece I Had Left Of My Subway Snap.itz Toy From ‘96

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I Turned 40 Yesterday And Threw Myself A Nostalgic Bday Party!

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Found This And The Console Going Through Christmas Decorations

#51 POV: You’re Going Through Your Old Jewelry As A ‘95 Baby

#52 Generation 2 Poster

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Anyone Else Have This?

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Early 90s-Style Art Image With The Strange Late-Night Mall Vibe

#55 Inflatable Tunnel Was The Rage In The 90s And 2000s

#56 Linksys 802.11b Wireless Router. The Model Seemingly Everyone Had

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I'm And Adult And I'll Buy Things That Make Me Happy

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This Is What We Did Before We Had Spotify Or Youtube

#59 We’re In This Weird Transition Period Between Christmas And Fall Decor, But We Got The Tree Up And Had Old Nick Christmas Episodes Playing The Whole Time. It Made Me Happy And Sad At The Same Time

#60 Thrift Shop Score For $30

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Ben 10 LEGO

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I Just Found Out They Are Still Selling This Travesty

#63 Damn

#64 This Is What Coming Home For Christmas Is All About

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Isn't It Crazy That A Full Meal Used To Be Under A Dollar, And Now A Combo Costs A Whole Hour Of Work?

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Comics I Made As A Kid

#67 Good Ol Days

#68 Nostalgia Alert! What Was Your Perfect Saturday Night Like Growing Up? Childhoodmemories

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Rewatched And Realized This Was Actually Good

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Jingle All The Way Such A Fun & Entertaining Flick ! Time To Watch It Again And To Put The Cookie Down...noooow !!!!!

#71 Anyone Here Fans Of Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends (2004-2009) Growing Up?

#72 Seeing This Gave Me All The Feels! Let Me Know If It Takes You Down Memory Lane Too!

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Remember These Cds You Had To Collect Pepsi Points To Redeem And Have Burned

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Do You Remember?

#75 Coworker Gifted Me!

#76 LOL My Dad Saved These And Brought Me Back 25 Years The Other Day