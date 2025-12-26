ADVERTISEMENT

Decades pass, technology and aesthetic trends change, but some things stay the same. No matter how much time goes by, the winter holiday spirit is here to stay. Sure, the decorations, dishes, and gifts might be a tad different, but the atmosphere of love and pure joy is irreplaceable.

To get you in the holiday mood, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most interesting vintage and nostalgic Christmas decorations, as shared by merry internet users online. Scroll down to check out the photos that would impress even Santa Claus himself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vintage Santa Mugs

Vintage Christmas decorations featuring Santa-themed mugs and a punch bowl with holly leaves and berries on a granite countertop.

Baros El Farizi Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Looks Like I Need To Adjust Some Light Strings

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring a colorful lit tree and retro holiday décor in a cozy living room setting.

    Linda Adelwerth Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Vintage Christmas Tree

    Vintage ceramic Christmas tree decoration with colorful lights and snow-like accents on green branches indoors.

    Brenda Glacken Report

    5points
    POST
    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the 80s it seemed like all the moms took ceramics and made this ntree

    0
    0points
    reply

    According to one recent survey, a whopping 62% of people admitted that they are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ stressed more than usual during the holidays.

    There are lots of different sources of stress. Some are financial. Others are related to gift-giving, holiday parties, travel, crowded stores, and social obligations. Alternatively, you can also be stressed out because you feel isolated and alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Vintage Christmas Decorations

    Person sitting between nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations featuring illuminated Santa, snowman, and candles indoors.

    Amy Larson Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Noel !

    Vintage Christmas decorations on a small tree with colorful ornaments, candles, and nostalgic holiday figures on a braided rug.

    Raymond Shaffer Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Is This A Christopher Radko Ornament?

    Hand holding a vintage Christmas decoration with a gold star and colorful reflective details, showcasing nostalgic holiday charm.

    SoThisIsFuccd Report

    5points
    POST

    ‘Headspace’ explains that holiday stress can affect your well-being, causing anxiety, restlessness, irritability, anger, sadness, and depression.

    Meanwhile, on the physical side of things, chronic stress can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, increase blood sugar levels, suppress the immune system, and constrict the blood vessels. You can also experience tense muscles, tightness in the chest, headaches, fatigue, insomnia, nausea, and dizziness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Safety Pin Christmas Tree 🎄

    Nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations with a beaded tree featuring red and green accents and a star topper on a countertop.

    adm388 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    My Beautiful Mother, Wearing A Coat Her Mother Handmade, 1947

    Vintage Christmas decoration featuring a black and white photo of a child with Santa Claus from 1947.

    Natalie Swedin-Bartyzal Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    My Tree That My Youngest Daughter And Her Husband And My 3 Grandkids Went Up To The Mountains Ti The Christmas Tree Farm And Cut Down Our Own Trees! So Much Fun And Its A Family Tradition That We've Been Doing

    Fresh vintage Christmas decorations tree set up indoors before decorating for nostalgic holiday celebration.

    Linda Adelwerth Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    With this in mind, ‘Headspace’ suggests reframing how you perceive holiday stress. Try to find the silver lining.

    “For instance, let’s say you’re stressing out about all the gifts you have to buy; one way to reframe this situation is to take a moment to think about each person on your list and how grateful you are to have them in your life. Focusing on the feelings of love, warmth, and gratitude you have for these people can help to soften the intensity of stress and motivate you to choose a thoughtful present. What you initially perceived as bad stress can actually be reframed as good stress.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, if your flight gets delayed during the holidays, you could try to find what you’re grateful for. For example, you could spend that downtime reading a book, listening to a podcast, and doing whatever else you love doing.
    #10

    My Front Porch This Year

    Vintage Christmas decorations including snowmen, Santa figure, sled, and nostalgic holiday signs in a cozy rustic setting.

    Karen Utley-Cuza Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Have Had These Ever Since I Was A Kid In Our Tree. I Am 60 Now And Feel Privileged To Have A Couple Of Them Still!

    Vintage Christmas decorations hanging on a tree with colorful lights creating a nostalgic holiday atmosphere.

    Linda Adelwerth Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    A Very Vintage Christmas

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring a classic Santa figure playing piano beside a decorated tree with nostalgic ornaments and lights.

    Darlene Robinett Carrigan Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the meantime, mindfulness is a very powerful tool in your arsenal. It can help you take the sting out of the stress you usually feel around the holidays.

    “Mindfulness is the quality of being present, aware, and fully engaged with whatever we are doing at the moment. It can be particularly helpful in reducing stress and the power it has over us because when we’re being mindful, we are free from distractions or judgment and aware of our thoughts and feelings without getting caught up in them. Simply put, even if we’re experiencing a stressful situation, we are less affected by it,” ‘Headspace’ advises.

    One way to practice mindfulness is to be fully present in the moment and immerse yourself in what all of your senses are feeling. This way, you can calm down even among the holiday chaos.
    #13

    I Grew Up With These Two! I Love My Popcorn Art Pieces!

    Nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations of a snowman and Santa made from colorful textured materials on a window.

    Paul B Kovac Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Christmas 🎄

    Vintage Christmas decorations display with glowing Santa figures, angels, toys, and colorful string lights creating a nostalgic holiday scene.

    Open_Ad388 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    My Ceramic Christmas Tree Collection! ❤️💚🎄

    Collection of nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations featuring various decorated Christmas trees and holiday themes.

    TealPenguin22 Report

    4points
    POST
    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s not forget the hand sewed and stuffed tree in the back

    0
    0points
    reply

    It’s probably safe to say that practically all of us want to spend the holiday season full of joy, cheer, excitement, good food, in the company of our loved ones, and fully relaxed. But you and we all know that life isn’t that simple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You likely have tons of responsibilities weighing on your mind, from shopping for gifts and putting up the decorations to work, chores, Christmas travel logistics, and more. So, what’s meant to be a period of happiness or quiet contemplation can become one of the most stressful times of the year. And that’s awful for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
    #16

    Vintage Christmas Decorations

    Vintage Christmas decorations display featuring Santa figurines, elves, and nostalgic holiday ornaments on a wooden table.

    Melissa Manville Cloutier Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Reindeer That They Make

    Handcrafted vintage Christmas decoration of a reindeer made from wood and evergreen branches on a festive table.

    Linda Adelwerth Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    I Remember My Grandma Having This And Then My Mom. Now I Have It

    Vintage Christmas decoration figurine of an angel holding a gift, featuring nostalgic holiday details and glitter accents.

    Linda Adelwerth Report

    3points
    POST

    It’s completely understandable if you have the impulse to rush about and create the best, most magical Christmas ever for your loved ones. But, at the end of the day, you always have the choice to slow down and decide to do things differently this year.

    Take a breather. Reprioritize. Focus on what’s truly important. And trust that your family and friends prefer to see you recharged and well-rested rather than panicked and exhausted.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    A Happy Ho, Ho, Ho To Everyone!!!!

    Front porch decorated with nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations including snowmen, candles, and colorful string lights at night.

    Megan Amparo Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Just Want To Share 1 Of My Very Favorite Items. My Nana Passed This Down To Me. Love Her

    Vintage Christmas decoration featuring a delicate angel figurine with a star wand and sheer fabric dress.

    Hog Wild Sweeps Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    My Santa Mug Collection

    Vintage Christmas decorations displayed on white wooden shelves featuring Santa-themed mugs, mini trees, and ornaments.

    Julie Anderson Report

    3points
    POST

    Your mental health is worth far more than the hundred and one things you think you have to do. Spending time with your loved ones is what makes the holidays truly special. Everything else, from the gifts and the food to the decor and activities, is the cherry on top.

    Of course, that’s easier said than done. There’s a ton of social pressure to ‘perform’ around the holidays. And human beings are hard-wired to want to be loved, respected, and adored by others. So, you sometimes lose track of the fact that what you think is important (errands, bells, whistles, etc.) might just be fluff compared to actually spending quality time with your loved ones.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Vintage Christmas Tree Topper

    Vintage Christmas decoration angel tree topper with glowing lights and translucent wings on a green pine branch.

    Heather Mlinscek Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Welcome To The Entry Of My 100 Year Old Home! Not True Vintage....but Reproductions To Look Vintage. Mostly Shiny + Bright. I Love The Originals....just Can't Seem To Get Enough To Do This Look!

    Festive vintage Christmas decorations with colorful lights, ornaments, and garlands on staircase and tree in cozy home interior.

    Amber Welch Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Wrapping Paper Found In The Family House

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring festive wreaths and holly with red and gold ribbons on a patterned background.

    SpicyGlassHunter Report

    3points
    POST

    If you had to choose between being with your family and friends when they’re relaxed and spending less time with them because they’re stressed out of their minds due to a ton of last-minute responsibilities, the choice seems obvious.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s important to be proud of your home and dinner table, but this shouldn’t come at the cost of your well-being. You don’t have to organize a ‘perfect’ Christmas just to impress your distant relatives, coworkers, social network followers, and strangers. Sometimes, ‘good enough’ is far better than ‘perfect.’
    #25

    My Beautiful Little Angels

    Two nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations featuring girls in holiday dresses holding a lyre and a Christmas tree on a shelf.

    Green_Mare6 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Christmas 🎄

    Cozy living room with nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations, colorful lights, and classic holiday ornaments on trees.

    Open_Ad388 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Kitchen Magnet Made By My Great-Great Aunt

    Vintage Christmas decoration of a Santa Claus magnet with felt texture on a stainless steel refrigerator door.

    Natalie Swedin-Bartyzal Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today, we’re featuring photos from two holiday cheer-infused online communities. The first is the ‘Vintage Christmas’ subreddit, which urges internet users to share memories and media from “Christmas of decades past.”

    They put a particular emphasis on sharing images taken during the time period between the 1930s and the 1970s. At the time of writing, their group gets 3.8k weekly visitors and more than 560 weekly contributions.

    The second online community that we’re featuring in this list is ‘A Very Vintage Christmas,’ a public Facebook group that has been around for around 7 years.

    Currently, the group boasts 60.1k members on the social network who love sharing stories and photos of how they used to celebrate Christmas in the past.
    #28

    Just Got My Very First Rushton Santa. Love Him

    Vintage Christmas decoration of a classic Santa Claus figure in front of a decorated and lit Christmas tree.

    Jenifer Ayala Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    My Mother Bought These Two Stockings From A Thrift Store Over Forty Years Ago

    Red vintage Christmas stockings with embroidered Santa, angel, Christmas tree, and bells for nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations.

    Reneé Menchaca Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Pink Christmas Tree

    Pink vintage Christmas tree decorated with nostalgic pastel ornaments and striped ribbons in a cozy room setting.

    Lisa Meier Report

    2points
    POST

    Once you’ve checked out all of the photos and upvoted your favorite ones, we’d like to hear your perspectives in the comments, dear Pandas.

    How are you celebrating the holidays this year? What vintage Christmas decorations have practically become family heirlooms in your home? What gifts do you hope Santa will bring you this year? Let us know!
    #31

    Snagged These For $4

    Set of vintage Christmas decorations featuring four angel figurines holding red letters spelling NOEL on bells.

    Karen Utley-Cuza Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Wondering How Old This Little Guy Is. I Recently Found It In My Grandma's Christmas Stuff

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring a smiling elf doll in red glitter outfit sitting beside a Santa figure.

    Angie Bursley-Smith Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Our Feathered Tree

    Vintage Christmas decorations including colorful glass ornaments, Santa figurines, and nostalgic holiday decor on a decorated tree.

    R Michael Palan Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Ribbon Candy Was Always A Christmas Treat At My Grandmother’s Home, Growing Up. I Had To Grab This To Share The Tradition With My Own Children

    Hand holding vintage Christmas thin ribbon candy box with red bow, displayed among nostalgic holiday decorations on a store shelf.

    Tonya Velazquez Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    $1.50 Thrift Store Find Yesterday. Fitz And Floys 2009 Salt And Pepper Shakers

    Nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations featuring a ceramic snowman and Santa Claus figurines with holiday scarves.

    Charlene Phillips Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Our Tree With Bubblers,spinners,tinsel And Ornaments From Across The Years. Under It Is My 60 Year-Old Marx Train Set From My Childhood

    Vintage Christmas tree decorated with colorful nostalgic lights and ornaments in a cozy living room setting

    Deborah George Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Check Out My 70s Christmas Tree!

    Vintage Christmas decorations on a brightly lit tree with colorful lights and tinsel in a cozy living room.

    Easy_Mortgage4688 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My 1960’s Relpo Rotating Musical Santa. It Plays Jingle Bells. 🎅🏻🎶

    Vintage Christmas decoration of a smiling Santa Claus figurine with holiday lights and tree in the background

    ILoveSnailMail Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Vintage Christmas

    Nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations including illuminated Santas, carolers, and a silver tinsel tree in a cozy room.

    Open_Ad388 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    My Vintage Ornaments Tree - Mostly

    Vintage Christmas decorations on a white tree with colorful ornaments and nostalgic holiday charm in a cozy living room setting.

    librarylovermcpl Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    A Neighbor Was Putting His Mother’s Unwanted Christmas Decor On The Curb And I Couldn’t Resist!

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring patriotic-themed ornaments and character-themed holiday boots in a metal tray.

    princessfluffytoes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Inspired By Others Here I Made A Wreath

    Vintage Christmas decorations wreath made with nostalgic figurines, toys, and holiday-themed miniatures on a wall background.

    Salty_Ad_3350 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    1970s Estate Sale Ornaments That Were Overlooked. $2.50 :)

    Box of nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations including small painted wooden ornaments in various festive shapes and characters.

    Consistent_Safe430 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Finally Got Our Christmas Tree Up. Wasn't Easy Having My Momma Pass A Year Ago But Here It Is. I Think She Would've Loved It

    Christmas tree decorated with vintage nostalgic ornaments including gingerbread men, candy canes, and striped ribbons.

    Nancy Rodriquez Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    Vintage Christmas Decorations

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring snowmen, candy canes, and nostalgic holiday figures on a rustic white table.

    Laura Robbins Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Vintage Christmas Trees

    Vintage Christmas decorations including lighted ceramic trees and festive ornaments displayed on a kitchen island countertop.

    Laura Robbins Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    It's A Dreary Monday Morning, But This View Is Making It Better

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring retro Santa and elf dolls displayed in colorful nostalgic containers.

    Courtney Harms Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    My Mum Is 81 And Remembers These Nativity Panels Being Displayed On The Farm When She Was A Little Girl. They Are In 4 Panels That Make Up The Picture

    Stained glass vintage Christmas decoration depicting nativity scene with angels, star, and wise men in blue tones.

    Shannon Huffman Zimmerman Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    My First "Vintage" Purchase. This Santa And Mrs Claus Were A Set Just Like My Grandma Had When I Was A Kid And When I Saw Them For Sale On Facebook I Just Had To Have Them. I Believe They Are From 1991

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring a lit snowy tree and classic Santa and Mrs. Claus figures on a wooden surface.

    Amie Cline Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Vintage Christmas Tree Ornaments

    Vintage Christmas decorations on a tree featuring nostalgic red, gold, and blue ornaments with lights in a cozy home setting

    Cindy Cicardo Priestley Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Merry Christmas. Love Vintage Christmas Ornaments From My Childhood

    Vintage Christmas decorations with colorful lights and nostalgic ornaments around a decorated holiday tree in a cozy living room.

    Catina Finley Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Trying To Crank Out As Many Christmas Cuties As I Can

    Vintage Christmas decoration doll dressed as a tree with a candy cane and red flower, evoking nostalgic holiday charm.

    Sherry Ibanez Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    Cute Vintage Christmas Ornaments

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring two nostalgic Santa and elf dolls in red outfits hanging indoors.

    Cheryl DeGeorge Busto Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Vintage Christmas Treetop Angel Light

    Vintage Christmas angel treetop decoration in original box with tangled wire cord, a nostalgic vintage Christmas decoration.

    Rhiannon Leora Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Vintage Christmas Light

    Vintage Christmas decoration of a glowing angel figurine holding two candles on a festive background.

    Rhiannon Leora Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    I Received This Beautiful Ornament That Was Made In West Germany

    Vintage Christmas decoration ornament featuring a small figure wrapped in gold ribbons and red flowers with gold trim.

    Judy Charnota Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    My Blow Mold Collection

    Vintage Christmas decorations including light-up snowmen, Santa, nutcracker, and holiday-themed figurines on shelves and floor display.

    No-Memory-2781 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    How To Clean Shiny Brite?

    Vintage Christmas decorations including colorful glass ornaments and blue teardrop-shaped baubles stored in cardboard boxes.

    Alarmed_Web_6817 Report

    1point
    POST
    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Search for how to clean vintage christmas ornaments, in google

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Trying For A Vintage Christmas 🫩

    Christmas tree decorated with nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations and colorful lights in a cozy living room setting.

    IMAFILTHYRAT Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Ceramic Tree

    Vintage ceramic Christmas tree decoration with red bulb lights and a red star on top, showcasing nostalgic holiday decor.

    Successful-Long-5774 Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Vintage Nativity

    Vintage Christmas decorations featuring multiple nativity scenes arranged on wooden shelves with nostalgic holiday decor surrounding them.

    Open_Ad388 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    My Grandmother's Hand Made Ceramic Tree... Dated 1970

    Ceramic vintage Christmas decoration shaped like a tree with multicolored lights glowing in a nostalgic style.

    MYOB3 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!