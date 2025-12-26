With this in mind, ‘Headspace’ suggests reframing how you perceive holiday stress. Try to find the silver lining.

“For instance, let’s say you’re stressing out about all the gifts you have to buy; one way to reframe this situation is to take a moment to think about each person on your list and how grateful you are to have them in your life. Focusing on the feelings of love, warmth, and gratitude you have for these people can help to soften the intensity of stress and motivate you to choose a thoughtful present. What you initially perceived as bad stress can actually be reframed as good stress.”

Similarly, if your flight gets delayed during the holidays, you could try to find what you’re grateful for. For example, you could spend that downtime reading a book, listening to a podcast, and doing whatever else you love doing.