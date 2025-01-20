Whether you were practicing power chords on your electric guitar in your bedroom (with obligatory Van Halen poster, of course), rocking a pastel Miami Vice blazer, or fighting with your siblings over the last New Coke in the fridge, these memories hit different. So grab your Aqua Net, adjust your shoulder pads, and let's revisit 93 totally tubular moments that'll make you pine for the days of pure, unfiltered '80s magic.

Remember the sound of your Velcro shoes hitting the sticky floors of those wonderfully weird McDonald's PlayPlaces, where that creepy talking tree watched you inhale your French fries? Or that distinct crackle when you'd fire up your Atari? The '80s were a fever dream of amazing tackiness – from the blindingly gold Mr. T jewelry sets (yes, that was actually a thing) to the satisfying click of pushing those chunky buttons on your parents' cable TV remote.

Hold onto your leg warmers and crank up that Walkman, because we're about to take the most radical trip down memory lane with 93 snapshots that'll transport you right back to the glory days of the 1980s! Before TikTok trends and Instagram filters, we had wood-paneled everything, the synthetic smell of strawberry lip gloss, and drive-thru menus where a whole burger meal cost less than today's cup of coffee (seriously, peep those prices!).

#1 80s McDonald's Party Room Share icon

#2 LEGO Nintendo Set Is Awesome! Serious Nostalgia, Just Like The One I Got In 87 :) Anyone Else Have This? Share icon

#3 Mcdonald’s Drive-Thru Menu Board, Circa 1983. Photo Courtesy Of Pleasant Family Shopping On Facebook Share icon

#4 308 Gts Share icon

#5 My (Future) Wife With Her Nintendo In 80s Share icon

#6 Me In The Late 80s Share icon Can still smell the Aqua Net



#7 My Mom Sometime In The 80s Messing With My Dads Guitar (Birmingham UK) Share icon

#8 You Wouldn't Last An Hour In The Asylum Where They Raised Me Share icon

#9 Brown Hazy Rooms In The 80s Share icon

#10 80s School Chairs Share icon

#11 If You’re Going Out This Weekend, Wear Your Finest Jewellery Share icon

#12 Classic 80s Film Meets Classic 80s Household Item: I Just Rediscovered My E.t. TV Dinner Tray. I’m So Happy Share icon

#13 Had This Exact Garfield Mcdonald’s Glass As A Kid, $1 At A Garage Sale And Looks Brand New Share icon

#14 Just Found A Little Nostalgia While Going For A Walk. Who Still Has A Vcr? Share icon

#15 Follow Up To A Recent Post. I Have An Original One That Still Works To This Day Share icon This has been in my family since a year before I was born. I can’t believe it still works. This was the number one toy at grandmas house for all the grandkids. When she died this is all I wanted. Now my kids get to play it.



#16 80s With My Gi Joe Collection Share icon There is so much to take in. My parents sold it at a garage sale for $100....



#17 My Dad In The 80s Share icon

#18 My Aunt Running Her Own Video Store In The Late 80s Share icon

#19 90’s Mall Fountains Share icon

#20 A McDonald's Officer Big Mac Jailhouse With A Mouth, Burger, Jail For Kids To Climb-Into. It Was Part Of The 1970s Era "Mcdonaldland" Playgrounds Share icon

#21 Me In '87. It Doesn't Get More 80s Than This Share icon

#22 My Dad, Me, My Little Brother, And A Dog; Early '80s. Does Anyone Recognise The Car Make/Model? Share icon

#23 My Cousin In Mexico City In The Early 80s, He Posted: In Those Times, Nothing Matter Except Who Could Fly The Highest Share icon

#24 Who Else Was Riding Bmx Freestyle In The 80's? Share icon

#25 80s Saturday Morning Gold Share icon

#26 The Big Parachute In Gym Class Was The Best Thing About Elementary School In The ‘70s And ‘80s Share icon

#27 Going To The Mall In The 80s And Having A Wall Of Cassettes To Choose From Share icon

#28 They Built An 80s-Era "Toys R Us" In Burbank For The Michael Jackson Movie They're Filming, Complete With Vintage Toys Inside Share icon

#29 Who Remembers This Cereal??? It Was Out Of My Mind Completely, Then My Memories Resurged Share icon

#30 The Pencil Sharpener In Our Graduate Lounge From The 80's Share icon

#31 My Buddy Has Had This Alarm Clock Since The 80s Share icon

#32 Early 80s Ruhla Digital Watch. Made In The Gdr And Still Worn Almost Everyday Share icon

#33 Restored Ms. Pac-Man Share icon My wife surprised me by having my childhood Ms. Pac-Man machine restored after years of living in the laundry room collecting dust. Nostalgia is flooding my house.



#34 I See Your Christmas Vacation Vhs And Had To Post This Share icon

#35 My 80's iPod Was Still In The Attic Share icon

#36 Late 80s Bosnia - My Skate Crew Share icon

#37 Does Anyone Else Remember When These Cereal Boxes Had Perforations (Drawn In Yellow) That Allowed One To Turn The Box Into A Really Soggy Cardboard Bowl? Share icon

#38 Retro 80s Stereo Jambox Share icon

#39 Ttimex, Overwhelming Nostalgia. The First Watch I Ever Owned As A Kid In The 80's Share icon

#40 Board Games In The 80's And 90's Were Pretty Cool. Any Specific Games You Used To Play A Lot As A Kid? Share icon

#41 Bean Bag Chair, Beer And Atari, Circa 1980 Share icon

#42 Pizza Enthusiast Since 1987 Share icon

#43 Me And My Nana Playing Duck Hunt On Nes Late 80s Share icon

#44 Me With The Original Hulk In The 80's Share icon

#45 Handed Down To Me, A Blanket Made By My Great Grandmother In The 1970s/80s Share icon

#46 That School Bus Leather You Smelled And Loved Share icon

#47 Which Was Your Favorite? Share icon

#48 My Kenmore Refrigerator From The Mid 80s. Still Running Strong Share icon

#49 I Too, Still Use A Mid 80's Alarm Clock Share icon

#50 Found These In My Late Grandfather's Art Studio, Circa 80's - All Still In Beautiful Condition. Eberhard Faber Design And Berol Prismacolor Art Markers Share icon

#51 My Mom’s Food Processor Bought In The Early 80s Share icon

#52 I Recently Obtain The 1989 Gi Joe Thunderclap! Do You Have Any Memories With This Vehicle-Playset Hybrid? Share icon

#53 Anyone Else Wear Out This Tape In The 80’s? Troll And Scholastic Book Order Memories! Share icon

#54 Tupperware Share icon

#55 Atari Share icon My wife’s cousin just gifted me his 2600 and all these games. Pac-man, pitfall, Centipede, E.T. Nostalgia overload.



#56 Had This Since I Was A Kid. Still Works Share icon

#57 Me Sending It 1987 Style On My Homemade Ramp. Totally 80s.... No Helmet, Huffy Bike, And A Little Mullet Action Share icon

#58 Did You Have A Chatbot As A Kid? Share icon

#59 Christmas In The 80's Share icon

#60 Remember Square Pegs? Share icon A show I watched in the 80s and forgot about it. Was at a Dollar General store and among some clearanced DVDs I found this ! All 19 digitally remastered for $3 ! like totally awesome!



#61 Vintage 80s Blanket I Recently Got Share icon

#62 Nostalgia: My Son Was Recently Given One Of These - The Fidget Spinner Of The 80s! Share icon

#63 My Folks Turned 80 This Year, And They Have Realized That They Are Done With Skiing. They Asked Me To Do Something With Their Skis. Not Yet Sure What I’ll Do With Them, But Here Are Their Skis, In All Their Mid-80s Nostalgia Share icon

#64 Nostalgia Wave! Vintage 80s Summer Reading Club Stickers Share icon Anybody remember these little treasures? They are vintage library Summer Reading Club achievement chart stickers from the 1980s. Visiting my childhood library today and they had these little summer reading club stickers to craft with in the Children’s Room art station. Just about blew my mind!

Anyone have any information on them? Or who made them? The illustrations are so interesting.

Seeing them really unlocked beautiful memories from my years as a wee one participating in the summer reading club in the 1980s. They have to be over 40 years old! Now to track down some vintage Diener eraser prizes to complete the memory!

Hope everyone is having a great Summer Reading Program and finding some really great books!



#65 Best Haul Ever! $80 For All These Toys. Nib Most From 80s And 90s. Toy Story Disney Fisher Price The Mask Share icon

#66 I Took A Photo Of My TV When I Beat Contra In 1987 Share icon

#67 This Cool Blanket From My Grandma (Made In The 70s Or 80s) Reminds Me Of A Red Dead Loading Screen Share icon

#68 High Tech For The Time Share icon

#69 You’re 10 Years Old And You Read Enough Books Over The Summer To Cash In On Some Weepuls At The Scholastic Book Fair… Share icon

#70 Haven't Seen These Yet For Nostalgia Day Share icon

#71 Late 70s Early 80s McDonald's Garfield Glasses Share icon

#72 Christmas In The 80s Share icon

#73 My Brother’s Hulk Costume From The 80s Share icon

#74 My Bin Of Treasures From My Moms House Pretty Much Sums Up My Childhood In The 80s And 90s! Trolls, Polly Pocket, Simpsons, Slinky… I’m Rich In Nostalgia Share icon

#75 Circa 70s/80s Ernie And Bert Share icon These two belonged to my brother born in 77, passed to me born in 87, passed to my niece born in 2011, and now belong to my daughter born in 2021.



#76 My Grandpas 80s Honda 4trax Share icon

#77 My Father Got This Comb In The Late 70s Early 80s And I Have Been Using It Pretty Much Daily Since The Early Aughts Share icon

#78 Had This Thing Since The Late 80s, And She’s A Workhorse. Hated The Design For A While, Ive Come Around To Loving It Like An Ugly, Faithful Dog. Hamilton Beach Crock Watcher Share icon

#79 Simplicity 7117 From The 80s. 3rd Generation Owner Share icon

#80 My Dad Is Retiring Today. He’s Used This Hp Finance Calculator Almost Daily Since The Late 80’s Share icon

#81 Sears Free Spirit 10 Speed 27inch Bike From The '80s. Found It On The Side Of The Road In Poor Condition. Got It Running Today With The Help Of My Cousin Share icon

#82 Dad’s Rubbermaid Cooler. We Took It Camping When I Was A Kid In The 80s And 90s, It’s Still Indestructible Share icon

#83 Laundry Basket From The 80s Share icon I remember this laundry from my parent's house as a little kid in the late '90s. I went to college and took it with me. My parents said that they bought it sometime in the 80s. I'm still using it today!



#84 Finex Foldable Picnic Table - Bought In ~late 80s By My Parents. Comes Along On Every Camping Activity. Although Four Persons Of My Size Around It... A Little Cramped Share icon

#85 Stove Top Jiffy Pop Share icon

#86 Remember These Guys? Share icon

#87 Remember My Pet Monster? A Very Cool 80s Toy Share icon

#88 I Found A Showbiz Pizza Lunchbox At A Thrift Store. It Has Unlocked Some Nice Core Memories From The 80s Share icon

#89 My Dad Gave Me His Records From When He Lived In London In The 80s Share icon

#90 Who Wore The Baja Hoodies Aka D**g Rugs In The 80s Or 90s? Share icon

#91 Lasko/Galaxy 3150/2150 12" Oscillating Fans Circa 70s-80s. I've Had The Blue One For Several Years And Just Got The Amber One To Complete The Set. Quiet, Powerful, And Efficient, They Perform Just As Good As They Look Share icon

#92 This Was Made In The 80s. Hasn’t Lost A Minute Since Share icon

#93 Anyone Ever Make These Or Remember Them? I Made This One With My Sister When I Was Kid. Recently Found It While Rummaging Through My Memory Boxes. She Taught Me How To Do It, But I Have Forgotten How Share icon

#94 Found The Original Toy Gun That They Used For Making The Chaingun Sprite In The Classic Doom Games At An "80's Nostalgia" Thrift Store For $38 Share icon