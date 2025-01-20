ADVERTISEMENT

Hold onto your leg warmers and crank up that Walkman, because we're about to take the most radical trip down memory lane with 93 snapshots that'll transport you right back to the glory days of the 1980s! Before TikTok trends and Instagram filters, we had wood-paneled everything, the synthetic smell of strawberry lip gloss, and drive-thru menus where a whole burger meal cost less than today's cup of coffee (seriously, peep those prices!).

Remember the sound of your Velcro shoes hitting the sticky floors of those wonderfully weird McDonald's PlayPlaces, where that creepy talking tree watched you inhale your French fries? Or that distinct crackle when you'd fire up your Atari? The '80s were a fever dream of amazing tackiness – from the blindingly gold Mr. T jewelry sets (yes, that was actually a thing) to the satisfying click of pushing those chunky buttons on your parents' cable TV remote.

Whether you were practicing power chords on your electric guitar in your bedroom (with obligatory Van Halen poster, of course), rocking a pastel Miami Vice blazer, or fighting with your siblings over the last New Coke in the fridge, these memories hit different. So grab your Aqua Net, adjust your shoulder pads, and let's revisit 93 totally tubular moments that'll make you pine for the days of pure, unfiltered '80s magic.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

80s McDonald's Party Room

80s nostalgia picture of a whimsical fast-food restaurant interior with playful decor and booths.

14thCenturyHood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    LEGO Nintendo Set Is Awesome! Serious Nostalgia, Just Like The One I Got In 87 :) Anyone Else Have This?

    Lego Nintendo set with 80s nostalgia theme, featuring a classic TV, console, and Super Mario Bros. game cartridge.

    thesearealltaken457 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Mcdonald’s Drive-Thru Menu Board, Circa 1983. Photo Courtesy Of Pleasant Family Shopping On Facebook

    80s nostalgia picture of a vintage drive-thru menu board at dusk, featuring classic fast-food items and prices.

    AxlCobainVedder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    308 Gts

    Red 80s sports car alongside modern models in a showroom, evoking nostalgia for classic automotive design.

    joefolino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    My (Future) Wife With Her Nintendo In 80s

    Young woman in 80s fashion sitting next to a vintage TV and gaming console, capturing 80s nostalgia.

    nandasithu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Me In The Late 80s

    Woman with 80s hairstyle and earrings, gazing softly, embodying 80s nostalgia.

    Can still smell the Aqua Net

    No_Dragonfly_1894 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    My Mom Sometime In The 80s Messing With My Dads Guitar (Birmingham UK)

    My Mom Sometime In The 80s Messing With My Dads Guitar (Birmingham UK)

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    You Wouldn't Last An Hour In The Asylum Where They Raised Me

    80s nostalgia room with wood paneling, vintage posters, a CRT TV, classic computer, and retro furniture.

    bsakat.bsky.social‬ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Brown Hazy Rooms In The 80s

    80s nostalgia living room with wood paneling, rocking chair, crochet blanket, and vintage stereo system.

    NoahTheAttacker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    80s School Chairs

    Stack of colorful plastic chairs against an orange brick wall, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    beatbox32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    If You’re Going Out This Weekend, Wear Your Finest Jewellery

    80s Nostalgia: Vintage Mr. T jewelry set with gold chains and rings on original packaging.

    80sNos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Classic 80s Film Meets Classic 80s Household Item: I Just Rediscovered My E.t. TV Dinner Tray. I’m So Happy

    80s nostalgia picture of E.T. and a boy in an orange hoodie from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on a metal tray.

    Dme503 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Had This Exact Garfield Mcdonald’s Glass As A Kid, $1 At A Garage Sale And Looks Brand New

    80s nostalgia glass mug featuring Garfield comic strip with Garfield lounging and characters lounging in a canoe.

    PhoenixReboot- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Just Found A Little Nostalgia While Going For A Walk. Who Still Has A Vcr?

    Box of VHS tapes featuring 80s nostalgia, including popular movies and TV shows.

    bonobro69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Follow Up To A Recent Post. I Have An Original One That Still Works To This Day

    Child playing with an 80s Donkey Kong tabletop arcade game, showcasing vintage Nintendo design.

    This has been in my family since a year before I was born. I can’t believe it still works. This was the number one toy at grandmas house for all the grandkids. When she died this is all I wanted. Now my kids get to play it.

    Midwest666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    80s With My Gi Joe Collection

    Child playing with large aircraft carrier toy in 80s-style living room, capturing 80s nostalgia.

    There is so much to take in. My parents sold it at a garage sale for $100....

    iworkonracecars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    My Dad In The 80s

    Skater performing a trick on a skateboard, capturing the essence of 80s nostalgia.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Aunt Running Her Own Video Store In The Late 80s

    Woman with 80s hairstyle in a video rental store, surrounded by VHS tapes, wearing a college sweatshirt.

    hoosierboh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    90’s Mall Fountains

    Two kids in 80s attire standing by a mall fountain, capturing a moment of 80s nostalgia.

    flojam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A McDonald's Officer Big Mac Jailhouse With A Mouth, Burger, Jail For Kids To Climb-Into. It Was Part Of The 1970s Era "Mcdonaldland" Playgrounds

    80s nostalgia picture of a whimsical, burger-shaped jail prop with bars, set against an outdoor wall.

    Jonathan McIntosh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Me In '87. It Doesn't Get More 80s Than This

    Child playing with a vintage slot car track on retro carpet, capturing 80s nostalgia.

    Echterspieler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    My Dad, Me, My Little Brother, And A Dog; Early '80s. Does Anyone Recognise The Car Make/Model?

    80s nostalgia picture of a man with two boys and a dog standing by a classic black car in front of a house.

    bertieboy777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Cousin In Mexico City In The Early 80s, He Posted: In Those Times, Nothing Matter Except Who Could Fly The Highest

    A group of teenagers in the 80s watching a BMX trick in a parking lot, capturing 80s nostalgia and youthful adventure.

    Matingas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Who Else Was Riding Bmx Freestyle In The 80's?

    Teen performing BMX trick in street, capturing 80s nostalgia. Wearing casual clothing with hands raised for balance.

    Biomax315 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    80s Saturday Morning Gold

    Children watching cartoons on a 1980s TV, covered with a floral blanket, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    AnnieBobJr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Big Parachute In Gym Class Was The Best Thing About Elementary School In The ‘70s And ‘80s

    Kids playing with a colorful parachute indoors, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    Quick_Presentation11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Going To The Mall In The 80s And Having A Wall Of Cassettes To Choose From

    Two women posing in an 80s music store with cassette tapes, capturing 80s nostalgia vibes.

    KaleBrecht Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    They Built An 80s-Era "Toys R Us" In Burbank For The Michael Jackson Movie They're Filming, Complete With Vintage Toys Inside

    Toys store entrance showcasing 80s nostalgia with colorful displays of retro toys and games inside.

    TaylorDangerTorres Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Who Remembers This Cereal??? It Was Out Of My Mind Completely, Then My Memories Resurged

    80s nostalgia picture of a Batman cereal box with the iconic bat symbol, showcasing honey nut cereal pieces in a blue bowl.

    Papichuloft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    The Pencil Sharpener In Our Graduate Lounge From The 80's

    80s nostalgia: vintage Panasonic electric pencil sharpener with pencil.

    Mettelor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Buddy Has Had This Alarm Clock Since The 80s

    Vintage 80s clock radio cassette player on a wooden table, showcasing classic nostalgia.

    tflynn09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Early 80s Ruhla Digital Watch. Made In The Gdr And Still Worn Almost Everyday

    Vintage 80s digital wristwatch with a red face and classic design on a person's wrist.

    big-jimmy-boy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Restored Ms. Pac-Man

    80s nostalgia arcade machine with Ms. Pac-Man graphics in a retro-themed room.

    My wife surprised me by having my childhood Ms. Pac-Man machine restored after years of living in the laundry room collecting dust. Nostalgia is flooding my house.

    sauce07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I See Your Christmas Vacation Vhs And Had To Post This

    80s Nostalgia: "A Christmas Story" VHS tape and cover on a carpeted floor.

    HoosierDadee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    My 80's iPod Was Still In The Attic

    Vintage 80s boombox with dual cassette decks and large speakers, showcasing retro design and nostalgia.

    mediadudeonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Late 80s Bosnia - My Skate Crew

    Group of kids in 80s skateboarding gear, holding bright skateboards in front of a graffiti-covered wall.

    beero79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Does Anyone Else Remember When These Cereal Boxes Had Perforations (Drawn In Yellow) That Allowed One To Turn The Box Into A Really Soggy Cardboard Bowl?

    Small box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal held in a hand, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    Djinn2522 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Retro 80s Stereo Jambox

    A vintage 80s boombox with cassette deck and speakers, placed on a wooden surface against a brick wall.

    joncutrer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Ttimex, Overwhelming Nostalgia. The First Watch I Ever Owned As A Kid In The 80's

    Vintage Timex digital wristwatch on wrist, symbolizing 80s nostalgia.

    MikhailGorbachuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Board Games In The 80's And 90's Were Pretty Cool. Any Specific Games You Used To Play A Lot As A Kid?

    Fireball Island board game with box art and pieces, capturing 80s nostalgia.

    Cubelock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Bean Bag Chair, Beer And Atari, Circa 1980

    Man enjoying 80s nostalgia, playing video games on a vintage console while relaxing on a beanbag with drinks nearby.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Pizza Enthusiast Since 1987

    Child standing on a car in front of a vintage Pizza Hut, evoking strong 80s nostalgia pictures.

    JoJoPowa85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Me And My Nana Playing Duck Hunt On Nes Late 80s

    Grandmother playing video games on a vintage TV setup, capturing 80s nostalgia.

    Pumba16b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Me With The Original Hulk In The 80's

    Man signing autographs at a table during an 80s event, with books and kids around.

    joshstrattn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Handed Down To Me, A Blanket Made By My Great Grandmother In The 1970s/80s

    Crocheted blanket with colorful 80s nostalgia patterns on a bed.

    Noldz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    That School Bus Leather You Smelled And Loved

    Interior of a vintage 80s school bus with brown seats and yellow walls, evoking nostalgic memories.

    InkintoDark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Which Was Your Favorite?

    80s nostalgia pictures, featuring "My Buddy" activity books, "Paint with Water" and "Trace & Color" on a concrete background.

    santafesmike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Kenmore Refrigerator From The Mid 80s. Still Running Strong

    Vintage 80s refrigerator with magnets and open view displaying assorted food items, evoking nostalgia.

    PizzasarusRex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I Too, Still Use A Mid 80's Alarm Clock

    80s nostalgia: A vintage digital clock radio displaying the time 3:47, sits on a wooden surface.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Found These In My Late Grandfather's Art Studio, Circa 80's - All Still In Beautiful Condition. Eberhard Faber Design And Berol Prismacolor Art Markers

    80s nostalgia items: assorted markers in containers with a handwritten note.

    AStarNamedAltair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My Mom’s Food Processor Bought In The Early 80s

    Vintage 80s food processor with brown and beige design on a kitchen counter.

    dentist_what Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Recently Obtain The 1989 Gi Joe Thunderclap! Do You Have Any Memories With This Vehicle-Playset Hybrid?

    80s nostalgia toys with a military-themed vehicle set on a carpeted floor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Anyone Else Wear Out This Tape In The 80’s? Troll And Scholastic Book Order Memories!

    80s nostalgia picture featuring a “Ghostly Glowing Haunted House” cassette with colorful haunted house artwork.

    Bobmyknob1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Tupperware

    Orange plastic pitcher from the 80s, exemplifying nostalgic kitchenware from that era.

    Bachman70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Atari

    Collection of vintage Atari game cartridges arranged neatly on a table, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    My wife’s cousin just gifted me his 2600 and all these games. Pac-man, pitfall, Centipede, E.T. Nostalgia overload.

    over-sight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Had This Since I Was A Kid. Still Works

    80s nostalgia toy Verbot by Tomy in original packaging, featuring a retro robot design and remote control.

    MoneyMik3y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Me Sending It 1987 Style On My Homemade Ramp. Totally 80s.... No Helmet, Huffy Bike, And A Little Mullet Action

    Child on a BMX bike performing a jump over a ramp on a suburban street, capturing 80s nostalgia.

    PoochieBigRig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Did You Have A Chatbot As A Kid?

    80s nostalgia picture featuring a vintage robot toy with cassette tape face, surrounded by retro game posters.

    OddPodNostalgia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Christmas In The 80's

    Children in a living room opening Christmas gifts, surrounded by 80s toys like Lite-Brite and Easy-Bake Oven.

    Jerrinq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Remember Square Pegs?

    Square Pegs DVD cover featuring a group of teens, capturing 80s nostalgia vibes with vibrant colors and retro style.

    A show I watched in the 80s and forgot about it. Was at a Dollar General store and among some clearanced DVDs I found this ! All 19 digitally remastered for $3 ! like totally awesome!

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Vintage 80s Blanket I Recently Got

    80s nostalgia bedroom with celebrity posters, stuffed animals, and patterned bedding.

    Special-Dance8337 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Nostalgia: My Son Was Recently Given One Of These - The Fidget Spinner Of The 80s!

    Fanta yo-yo from the 80s with a blue rim, resting on a table, evokes nostalgia for the iconic toy.

    bittenbytailfly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Folks Turned 80 This Year, And They Have Realized That They Are Done With Skiing. They Asked Me To Do Something With Their Skis. Not Yet Sure What I’ll Do With Them, But Here Are Their Skis, In All Their Mid-80s Nostalgia

    80s nostalgia skis, Atomic and Rossignol, leaning against a wall with grass below.

    keg98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Nostalgia Wave! Vintage 80s Summer Reading Club Stickers

    80s nostalgia pictures featuring whimsical animal illustrations on vintage sticker cards.

    Anybody remember these little treasures? They are vintage library Summer Reading Club achievement chart stickers from the 1980s. Visiting my childhood library today and they had these little summer reading club stickers to craft with in the Children’s Room art station. Just about blew my mind!
    Anyone have any information on them? Or who made them? The illustrations are so interesting.
    Seeing them really unlocked beautiful memories from my years as a wee one participating in the summer reading club in the 1980s. They have to be over 40 years old! Now to track down some vintage Diener eraser prizes to complete the memory!
    Hope everyone is having a great Summer Reading Program and finding some really great books!

    Previous_Position210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Best Haul Ever! $80 For All These Toys. Nib Most From 80s And 90s. Toy Story Disney Fisher Price The Mask

    80s nostalgia toys collection featuring The Mask and Toy Story figures in packaging on a wooden floor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    I Took A Photo Of My TV When I Beat Contra In 1987

    80s nostalgia picture with a vintage television, retro gaming console, and old books on a wooden shelf.

    hey_suburbia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    This Cool Blanket From My Grandma (Made In The 70s Or 80s) Reminds Me Of A Red Dead Loading Screen

    80s nostalgia deer blanket with a doe and stag design on a bed.

    OTH3RF13D Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    High Tech For The Time

    80s nostalgia handheld electronic football game with LED display and control buttons.

    santafesmike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    You’re 10 Years Old And You Read Enough Books Over The Summer To Cash In On Some Weepuls At The Scholastic Book Fair…

    Pom pom creatures with googly eyes and retro accessories, epitomizing 80s nostalgia pictures.

    McBooples Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Haven't Seen These Yet For Nostalgia Day

    80s nostalgia couch with floral and rustic village pattern in a vintage living room setting.

    Tooltimedave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Late 70s Early 80s McDonald's Garfield Glasses

    80s nostalgia with Garfield cartoon mugs featuring witty comic strips by Jim Davis.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Christmas In The 80s

    80s nostalgia toys on a couch, including Lite-Brite, Barbie, Crayola Caddy, and Candy Land game.

    delee76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My Brother’s Hulk Costume From The 80s

    Child in '80s Hulk costume sitting on a vintage floral couch, embodying 80s nostalgia pictures.

    ILuvDaRaiders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    My Bin Of Treasures From My Moms House Pretty Much Sums Up My Childhood In The 80s And 90s! Trolls, Polly Pocket, Simpsons, Slinky… I’m Rich In Nostalgia

    Box filled with colorful 80s nostalgia items like toys, a View-Master, and a Simpsons book.

    xomuahxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Circa 70s/80s Ernie And Bert

    80s nostalgia with plush dolls sitting by a window, dressed in colorful striped shirts.

    These two belonged to my brother born in 77, passed to me born in 87, passed to my niece born in 2011, and now belong to my daughter born in 2021.

    Limp_Ad_3268 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Grandpas 80s Honda 4trax

    Red 80s nostalgia Honda ATV with large tires, parked on concrete.

    stinkomodeeban Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    My Father Got This Comb In The Late 70s Early 80s And I Have Been Using It Pretty Much Daily Since The Early Aughts

    Blue plastic comb on a burlap background, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    TheCastledKing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Had This Thing Since The Late 80s, And She’s A Workhorse. Hated The Design For A While, Ive Come Around To Loving It Like An Ugly, Faithful Dog. Hamilton Beach Crock Watcher

    Vintage 80s Crock Watcher slow cooker with a floral design on a kitchen stove.

    CheeseMagnetometer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Simplicity 7117 From The 80s. 3rd Generation Owner

    Vintage 80s lawn tractor with an orange body parked on a driveway, evoking nostalgia.

    N0T_A_TR0LL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My Dad Is Retiring Today. He’s Used This Hp Finance Calculator Almost Daily Since The Late 80’s

    Hewlett-Packard calculator from the 1980s, showcasing 80s nostalgia with vintage keys and display.

    fonzie141 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Sears Free Spirit 10 Speed 27inch Bike From The '80s. Found It On The Side Of The Road In Poor Condition. Got It Running Today With The Help Of My Cousin

    Vintage blue road bike with red handlebars, evoking 80s nostalgia, leaned against a brick wall in sunlight.

    themidgetadub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Dad’s Rubbermaid Cooler. We Took It Camping When I Was A Kid In The 80s And 90s, It’s Still Indestructible

    Blue 80s nostalgia cooler on a concrete patio, in partial sunlight.

    lonesomeduck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Laundry Basket From The 80s

    Laundry room with 80s nostalgia elements: white basket, wire hangers, and wooden table for folding.

    I remember this laundry from my parent's house as a little kid in the late '90s. I went to college and took it with me. My parents said that they bought it sometime in the 80s. I'm still using it today!

    hcubed3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Finex Foldable Picnic Table - Bought In ~late 80s By My Parents. Comes Along On Every Camping Activity. Although Four Persons Of My Size Around It... A Little Cramped

    Man enjoying a picnic at a green table with scenic hills, evoking 80s nostalgia.

    nerdleynedley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Stove Top Jiffy Pop

    Jiffy Pop popcorn package with vintage 1980s nostalgia design offering baseball card included.

    WishboneEnough3160 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Remember These Guys?

    Plush toy with sunglasses and guitar, embodying 80s nostalgia.

    royveee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Remember My Pet Monster? A Very Cool 80s Toy

    1980s nostalgia with a colorful plush monster toy wearing sunglasses, surrounded by retro board games.

    OddPodNostalgia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    I Found A Showbiz Pizza Lunchbox At A Thrift Store. It Has Unlocked Some Nice Core Memories From The 80s

    Vintage 80s Showbiz Pizza Place lunchbox featuring cartoon gorillas on a slide.

    Donthurtmyceilings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    My Dad Gave Me His Records From When He Lived In London In The 80s

    80s nostalgia pictures featuring Cocteau Twins album covers in a grid layout.

    Background_Donut367 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Who Wore The Baja Hoodies Aka D**g Rugs In The 80s Or 90s?

    Vintage 80s woven hoodie with colorful stripes on a teal background, representing 80s nostalgia fashion.

    mdruckus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #91

    Lasko/Galaxy 3150/2150 12" Oscillating Fans Circa 70s-80s. I've Had The Blue One For Several Years And Just Got The Amber One To Complete The Set. Quiet, Powerful, And Efficient, They Perform Just As Good As They Look

    Retro 80s fans with blue and brown blades on a wooden table.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    This Was Made In The 80s. Hasn’t Lost A Minute Since

    Hand holding a vintage 80s watch with a brown leather strap, while a dog looks on in the background.

    goatman2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Anyone Ever Make These Or Remember Them? I Made This One With My Sister When I Was Kid. Recently Found It While Rummaging Through My Memory Boxes. She Taught Me How To Do It, But I Have Forgotten How

    Hand holding a 1980s nostalgia-inspired origami bracelet, with vibrant pop art paintings in the background.

    Donut_Bat_Artist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Found The Original Toy Gun That They Used For Making The Chaingun Sprite In The Classic Doom Games At An "80's Nostalgia" Thrift Store For $38

    Toy laser gun from the 80s, held in a hand, showcasing nostalgic sci-fi design in a retro-themed room.

    LordCthulhu814 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Crossfire: Always Thought It Was Unique To The Late ‘80s - Early 90’s

    Vintage Crossfire game box, evokes 80s nostalgia with rapid-fire action graphics in a cluttered storage space.

    Jfonzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!