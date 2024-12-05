Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For “Inheritance” Dance Next To “Grandpa” Boyfriend In Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

A young content creator sparked controversy by dancing next to her much older boyfriend while he was lying in a hospital bed, boasting about receiving an inheritance.

“Guys I got on the will, should I pull the plug?” 22-year-old Bronwin Aurora wrote in overlay text on her TikTok video posted on October 4.

The video shows Bronwin planting a kiss on her much older partner’s forehead as he lies in a hospital bed. Moments later, he looks at her as she performs a dance to Odetari’s Keep Up.

The song’s lyrics include: “Keep up, I’m too fast, I’m too fast, push my foot up on that pedal, then I’m gone, g-g-g-gone, gone, gone.”

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times, with viewers expressing shock at the Canadian influencer’s behavior and her relationship with a boyfriend who appears old enough to be her grandfather.

“Is that something to joke [about]?” one user commented.

“A prelude to an episode of Law and Order,” another said, while a third added, “I hope they show this to the court.”

A separate user simply labeled Bronwin’s behavior as “sickening.”

“You’re dancing like he has one hell of a life insurance policy,” someone else wrote.

“I hope he gives everything to his kids,” another user stated.

“He seems okay with it,” noted a separate, equally baffled viewer.

Another video shows the boyfriend in a hospital bed, lip-synching to an audio clip that says “I’m tired of this, grandpa.” Brownin then responds, “That’s too dam* bad! You keep digging!” The young woman titled the clip: “I can’t go for 3 rounds in a row.”

In a separate video, Brownin suggests her boyfriend may have been unfaithful while in the hospital. “When I found out he’s banging his nurse on the down low,” she wrote in overlay text.

The social media star implied that she had also cheated, mouthing along to an audio that said, “He lying to me, I’m lying to him. F**k it. Guess we both ain’t sh*t.”

The man has seemingly been discharged from the hospital, as Brownin filmed herself dancing next to him again at a jewelry store on November 20.

“How should I repay him for spending $20K on Cartier for me??” she captioned the post.



“This is a new low, even for Tiktok,” another critic stated.

“Wait they are dating??” someone else asked.

“I feel like he has no idea what’s going on,” commented another user.



The Toronto-based influencer revealed details about her relationship with her boyfriend—whose name is unknown—in a separate video.

Bronwin clarified that although she suggested she had been intimate with the man, that was not the case. “I feel like I should ask his doctor if it’s okay first because I don’t want him to have a heart attack during it.”



The young woman has been sharing videos with him since July. In one clip, she wrote that she “loved” her partner, who typically remains silent and still as Bronwin dances. The same month, she referred to him as her boyfriend.

Age gaps can lead to power imbalances in a relationship, Brook UK explains.

“Age differences in relationships are common, though they are often more significant and noticeable when you’re younger compared to when you’re older,” notes the charity that provides sexual health and wellbeing services, adding that some people deliberately seek out relationships where they have more power.

“For example, a ten-year age gap when you’re in your 30s-40s is less significant than a two-year age gap when you’re in your teens.

“Dating someone older or younger than you doesn’t automatically mean the relationship is, or might become, unhealthy, but there are some things that are important to think about.”



To know if your age gap relationship is unhealthy, you can ask yourself, “How does the age difference impact the relationship? Are you dating them because of the age difference? Do you both have the same maturity level?” Brook writes.

Power imbalances can also be financial (if one person earns more money than the other) and authoritative (if the couple works together and one person has more authority than the other that’s given to them through their job).

A couple may also choose to be in a transactional relationship that focuses on benefits rather than a romantic connection.

A romantic relationship that is highly transactional involves only doing things for the other person if there is some type of exchange. This can undermine trust and intimacy, causing it to feel more like a business deal than a genuine, loving relationship, psychology educator Kendra Cherry notes.

Bored Panda has contacted Bronwin Aurora for comment.

