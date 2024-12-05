Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For “Inheritance” Dance Next To “Grandpa” Boyfriend In Hospital
Lifestyle, News

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For “Inheritance” Dance Next To “Grandpa” Boyfriend In Hospital

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A young content creator sparked controversy by dancing next to her much older boyfriend while he was lying in a hospital bed, boasting about receiving an inheritance.

“Guys I got on the will, should I pull the plug?” 22-year-old Bronwin Aurora wrote in overlay text on her TikTok video posted on October 4.

The video shows Bronwin planting a kiss on her much older partner’s forehead as he lies in a hospital bed.  Moments later, he looks at her as she performs a dance to Odetari’s Keep Up.

The song’s lyrics include: “Keep up, I’m too fast, I’m too fast, push my foot up on that pedal, then I’m gone, g-g-g-gone, gone, gone.”

Influencer Bronwin Aurora is facing backlash after asking whether she should “pull the plug” on her older “boyfriend” to claim his inheritance
Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For "Inheritance" Dance Next To "Grandpa" Boyfriend In Hospital

Image credits: bronwin.aurora

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times, with viewers expressing shock at the Canadian influencer’s behavior and her relationship with a boyfriend who appears old enough to be her grandfather.

“Is that something to joke [about]?” one user commented.

“A prelude to an episode of Law and Order,” another said, while a third added, “I hope they show this to the court.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate user simply labeled Bronwin’s behavior as “sickening.”

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For "Inheritance" Dance Next To "Grandpa" Boyfriend In Hospital

Image credits: chloekaaja

“You’re dancing like he has one hell of a life insurance policy,” someone else wrote.

“I hope he gives everything to his kids,” another user stated.

“He seems okay with it,” noted a separate, equally baffled viewer.

Another video shows the boyfriend in a hospital bed, lip-synching to an audio clip that says “I’m tired of this, grandpa.” Brownin then responds, “That’s too dam* bad! You keep digging!” The young woman titled the clip: “I can’t go for 3 rounds in a row.” 

The 22-year-old’s video has been viewed over 400,000 times

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For "Inheritance" Dance Next To "Grandpa" Boyfriend In Hospital

Image credits: chloekaaja

@chloekaaja♬ KEEP UP – Odetari


In a separate video, Brownin suggests her boyfriend may have been unfaithful while in the hospital. “When I found out he’s banging his nurse on the down low,” she wrote in overlay text.

The social media star implied that she had also cheated, mouthing along to an audio that said, “He lying to me, I’m lying to him. F**k it.  Guess we both ain’t sh*t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man has seemingly been discharged from the hospital, as Brownin filmed herself dancing next to him again at a jewelry store on November 20.

“How should I repay him for spending $20K on Cartier for me??” she captioned the post.

“This is a new low, even for Tiktok,” another critic stated.

“Wait they are dating??” someone else asked.

“I feel like he has no idea what’s going on,” commented another user.

The Canadian content creator often films herself dancing next to the older man, who usually remains silent and still

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For "Inheritance" Dance Next To "Grandpa" Boyfriend In Hospital

Image credits: chloekaaja

@chloekaajaHe can never try new ones :(♬ original sound – c 𖣂


The Toronto-based influencer revealed details about her relationship with her boyfriend—whose name is unknown—in a separate video.

Bronwin clarified that although she suggested she had been intimate with the man, that was not the case. “I feel like I should ask his doctor if it’s okay first because I don’t want him to have a heart attack during it.”

The young woman has been sharing videos with him since July. In one clip, she wrote that she “loved” her partner, who typically remains silent and still as Bronwin dances. The same month, she referred to him as her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

People have referred to her videos as “sickening,” while another group said the man “seems okay” with the clips

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For "Inheritance" Dance Next To "Grandpa" Boyfriend In Hospital

Image credits: chloekaaja

Age gaps can lead to power imbalances in a relationship, Brook UK explains.

“Age differences in relationships are common, though they are often more significant and noticeable when you’re younger compared to when you’re older,” notes the charity that provides sexual health and wellbeing services, adding that some people deliberately seek out relationships where they have more power.

“For example, a ten-year age gap when you’re in your 30s-40s is less significant than a two-year age gap when you’re in your teens.

“Dating someone older or younger than you doesn’t automatically mean the relationship is, or might become, unhealthy, but there are some things that are important to think about.”

@chloekaajaNo way♬ SLUT ME OUT 2 – NLE Choppa


To know if your age gap relationship is unhealthy, you can ask yourself, “How does the age difference impact the relationship? Are you dating them because of the age difference? Do you both have the same maturity level?” Brook writes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Power imbalances can also be financial (if one person earns more money than the other) and authoritative (if the couple works together and one person has more authority than the other that’s given to them through their job).

In addition to her social media pages, Bronwin Aurora posts content on the adult site OF

Internet Slams 22YO Influencer For "Inheritance" Dance Next To "Grandpa" Boyfriend In Hospital

Image credits: bronwin.aurora

A couple may also choose to be in a transactional relationship that focuses on benefits rather than a romantic connection.

A romantic relationship that is highly transactional involves only doing things for the other person if there is some type of exchange. This can undermine trust and intimacy, causing it to feel more like a business deal than a genuine, loving relationship, psychology educator Kendra Cherry notes.

Bored Panda has contacted Bronwin Aurora for comment.

“Leave gramps alone,” a netizen exclaimed

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

4

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
zovjraarme avatar
zovjraar me
zovjraar me
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he bought her and they both know it. the guy has no illusions that she's with him for anything other than money. the chick knows she has to stay in his good graces until he kicks it. to each their own, i guess.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ppepworth avatar
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no words. This has to be satire, or I, .. it can’t be real. Please 🙏

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
zovjraarme avatar
zovjraar me
zovjraar me
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he bought her and they both know it. the guy has no illusions that she's with him for anything other than money. the chick knows she has to stay in his good graces until he kicks it. to each their own, i guess.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ppepworth avatar
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no words. This has to be satire, or I, .. it can’t be real. Please 🙏

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda