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World Cup Influencer Goes Viral Wearing Only Soccer Stickers In Jaw-Dropping Post
World Cup influencer posing indoors wearing a full-body outfit made entirely of soccer stickers.
Art & Design, Hobbies

World Cup Influencer Goes Viral Wearing Only Soccer Stickers In Jaw-Dropping Post

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few days away, soccer fans around the world have already started collecting Panini stickers, trading duplicates, and searching for rare players to complete their albums.

But Brazilian influencer Carolay Chaves found a much more attention-grabbing way to join the excitement. 

The social media star recently went viral after covering herself in more than 1,000 World Cup stickers and turning herself into what she described as a “living Panini album.”

Highlights
  • Brazilian influencer Carolay Chaves went viral ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after covering herself entirely in more than 1,000 Panini soccer stickers.
  • The photoshoot featured major football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.
  • While some fans praised her creativity, the stunt arrived amidst a massive Panini sticker craze that has sparked product shortages across Latin America.

The unusual photoshoot comes at a time when both Panini and its album are in the middle of a controversy involving gambling, rising prices, and consumer rights complaints across Latin America.

RELATED:

    Carolay Chaves turned herself into a “living Panini album” ahead of the 2026 World Cup

    Young woman with curly hair and tattoos posing indoors

    Image credits: kerolay_chaves

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    Chaves, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, unveiled the football-themed photoshoot as anticipation continued to build for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

    Instead of wearing a traditional outfit, the Brazilian influencer covered herself with more than 1,000 stickers featuring national teams, tournament designs, and some of football’s biggest stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Enzo Fernández.

    Person holding official FIFA World Cup 2026 sticker album outdoors

    Image credits: Getty/Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA

    The influencer reportedly plans to continue using versions of the look during the buildup to next summer’s tournament.

    The photoshoot also aligned with the type of content that helped Chaves build a large online audience.

    The Brazilian creator is known for posting bold fashion content, modeling photos, and viral social media campaigns that often draw significant attention.

    This time, she combined football culture with influencer marketing by turning one of the sport’s most recognizable collectibles into wearable fashion.

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    As images from the photoshoot spread across social media, reactions poured in from football fans and casual viewers alike

    Woman wearing outfit made from numerous World Cup soccer stickers

    Image credits: kerolay_chaves

    “Creative, first I thought it was made by AI,” one person wrote, while another added, “These sticker books are getting better every World Cup.”

    “I wonder if she got the rare shiny stadium sticker I’ve been looking for to finish my collection,” a third commenter added.

    Others compared Chaves herself to a giant collector’s album.

    Social media comment reacting to World Cup influencer viral post

    Image credits: Brotonswfc

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    Woman smiling in full-body suit made of World Cup soccer stickers

    Image credits: kerolay_chaves

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    “The album of the year,” one person wrote.

    Several football fans focused on the stickers rather than the outfit itself.

    “I’ve never wanted to be a Futballer more than right now… just so I could possibly be on your body!!!” one user joked.

    Not everyone was impressed. “This is just disgusting, the world needs Jesus,” one critic commented, while another said, “Seriously, this is not news.”

    The photoshoot arrived during a Panini sticker craze that has sparked shortages and complaints

    Influencer wearing full outfit covered in World Cup soccer stickers

    Image credits: kerolay_chaves

    The timing of Chaves’ viral photoshoot was notable because Panini’s 2026 World Cup collection has already become one of the most sought-after products in several countries.

    The 2026 edition is the largest World Cup album Panini has ever produced. It contains 980 stickers across 112 pages  and includes all 48 teams competing in the expanded tournament.

    Demand has been especially intense across Latin America.

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    In Argentina, shortages reportedly pushed some albums far above their suggested retail prices.

    Tweet about rare shiny stadium World Cup soccer sticker collection

    Image credits: gaga_the_first

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    Hand holding multiple World Cup soccer player stickers

    Image credits: Getty/Joe Raedle

    While albums typically sell for around $13 to $16 USD, some collectors reported seeing them listed for nearly $27 USD. Sticker packs that normally cost about $2 USD have also appeared on resale platforms for roughly double that amount.

    The situation became so frustrating for some collectors that they reportedly crossed into neighboring Chile to buy albums and sticker packs instead.

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    Meanwhile, Chile’s National Consumer Service (SERNAC) contacted Panini after consumers complained about delayed deliveries, preorder issues, and poor communication regarding orders.

    Woman wearing Brazil soccer tank top with Brazilian flag emoji

    Image credits: kerolay_chaves

    For many collectors, the biggest challenge remains completing the album itself.

    Depending on luck, duplicate stickers, and trading opportunities, some fans estimate they could spend hundreds of dollars trying to fill every page.

    Panini albums have become one of football’s most enduring traditions

    Official FIFA World Cup 2026 sticker album with sticker collection spread

    Image credits: panini_sport

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    For generations of football fans, collecting Panini stickers has become almost as important as watching the World Cup itself.

    The company released its first World Cup album in 1970 and has since turned sticker collecting into a global tradition. Every tournament brings new albums, rare stickers, trading events, and competitions among fans trying to complete their collections before kickoff.

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    Woman wearing Brazil bikini with World Cup soccer stickers posing indoors

    Image credits: kerolay_chaves

    In countries across Latin America, public sticker-swapping events regularly attract thousands of collectors. Fans gather in parks, shopping centers, and stadiums to exchange duplicates and help one another complete their albums.

    The tradition has also expanded into the digital world, with online trading communities and virtual collections becoming increasingly popular.

    Still, physical stickers remain the heart of the hobby.

    “I wonder if she’s got the rare sticker I’ve been looking for,” a fan wrote

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gives new meaning to Panini stickers

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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gives new meaning to Panini stickers

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