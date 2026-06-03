World Cup Influencer Goes Viral Wearing Only Soccer Stickers In Jaw-Dropping Post

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few days away, soccer fans around the world have already started collecting Panini stickers, trading duplicates, and searching for rare players to complete their albums.

But Brazilian influencer Carolay Chaves found a much more attention-grabbing way to join the excitement.

The social media star recently went viral after covering herself in more than 1,000 World Cup stickers and turning herself into what she described as a “living Panini album.”

Highlights Brazilian influencer Carolay Chaves went viral ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after covering herself entirely in more than 1,000 Panini soccer stickers.

The photoshoot featured major football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

While some fans praised her creativity, the stunt arrived amidst a massive Panini sticker craze that has sparked product shortages across Latin America.

The unusual photoshoot comes at a time when both Panini and its album are in the middle of a controversy involving gambling, rising prices, and consumer rights complaints across Latin America.

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Carolay Chaves turned herself into a “living Panini album” ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Image credits: kerolay_chaves

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Chaves, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, unveiled the football-themed photoshoot as anticipation continued to build for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Instead of wearing a traditional outfit, the Brazilian influencer covered herself with more than 1,000 stickers featuring national teams, tournament designs, and some of football’s biggest stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Enzo Fernández.

Image credits: Getty/Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA

The influencer reportedly plans to continue using versions of the look during the buildup to next summer’s tournament.

The photoshoot also aligned with the type of content that helped Chaves build a large online audience.

The Brazilian creator is known for posting bold fashion content, modeling photos, and viral social media campaigns that often draw significant attention.

This time, she combined football culture with influencer marketing by turning one of the sport’s most recognizable collectibles into wearable fashion.

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As images from the photoshoot spread across social media, reactions poured in from football fans and casual viewers alike

Image credits: kerolay_chaves

“Creative, first I thought it was made by AI,” one person wrote, while another added, “These sticker books are getting better every World Cup.”

“I wonder if she got the rare shiny stadium sticker I’ve been looking for to finish my collection,” a third commenter added.

Others compared Chaves herself to a giant collector’s album.

Image credits: Brotonswfc

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Image credits: kerolay_chaves

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“The album of the year,” one person wrote.

Several football fans focused on the stickers rather than the outfit itself.

“I’ve never wanted to be a Futballer more than right now… just so I could possibly be on your body!!!” one user joked.

Not everyone was impressed. “This is just disgusting, the world needs Jesus,” one critic commented, while another said, “Seriously, this is not news.”

The photoshoot arrived during a Panini sticker craze that has sparked shortages and complaints

Image credits: kerolay_chaves

The timing of Chaves’ viral photoshoot was notable because Panini’s 2026 World Cup collection has already become one of the most sought-after products in several countries.

The 2026 edition is the largest World Cup album Panini has ever produced. It contains 980 stickers across 112 pages and includes all 48 teams competing in the expanded tournament.

Demand has been especially intense across Latin America.

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In Argentina, shortages reportedly pushed some albums far above their suggested retail prices.

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Image credits: Getty/Joe Raedle

While albums typically sell for around $13 to $16 USD, some collectors reported seeing them listed for nearly $27 USD. Sticker packs that normally cost about $2 USD have also appeared on resale platforms for roughly double that amount.

The situation became so frustrating for some collectors that they reportedly crossed into neighboring Chile to buy albums and sticker packs instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerolay Chaves (@kerolay_chaves)

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Meanwhile, Chile’s National Consumer Service (SERNAC) contacted Panini after consumers complained about delayed deliveries, preorder issues, and poor communication regarding orders.

Image credits: kerolay_chaves

For many collectors, the biggest challenge remains completing the album itself.

Depending on luck, duplicate stickers, and trading opportunities, some fans estimate they could spend hundreds of dollars trying to fill every page.

Panini albums have become one of football’s most enduring traditions

Image credits: panini_sport

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For generations of football fans, collecting Panini stickers has become almost as important as watching the World Cup itself.

The company released its first World Cup album in 1970 and has since turned sticker collecting into a global tradition. Every tournament brings new albums, rare stickers, trading events, and competitions among fans trying to complete their collections before kickoff.

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Image credits: kerolay_chaves

In countries across Latin America, public sticker-swapping events regularly attract thousands of collectors. Fans gather in parks, shopping centers, and stadiums to exchange duplicates and help one another complete their albums.

The tradition has also expanded into the digital world, with online trading communities and virtual collections becoming increasingly popular.

Still, physical stickers remain the heart of the hobby.

“I wonder if she’s got the rare sticker I’ve been looking for,” a fan wrote

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