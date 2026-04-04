“Hundreds Of Hours From Start To Finish”: 78 People Who Took A Hobby To Another Level (New Pics)
As some of us doomscroll on our phones, a not-so-quiet revolution is happening in many garages, basements, and even on kitchen tables.
People are dusting off glue guns and pulling out paintbrushes to turn random everyday objects into something pretty amazing.
Someone’s back door now tells a colorful story of their dog. Someone else built a table out of used skateboards. A woman even made her own wedding dress from scratch at home.
There’s a whole community of DIY (do-it-yourself) artists out there sharing their work with the world on the subreddit r/somethingimade. And we’ve listed some of their best projects right here.
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My First Time Painting A Cat. I Painted This Using Bleach
Millions of people are embracing a do-it-yourself culture with an enthusiasm not seen in a long time.
According to a survey, around 71 % of US adults have done at least one DIY or craft project in the past year. Gen Z and millennials make up a significant share of that growth.
Across the UK, Gen Z is getting into hobbies their grandparents loved — crochet and knitting groups, pottery classes, mahjong nights, and even supper clubs.
My First Year As A Knitwear Maker
I Patterned And Sewed This Wool Coat!
What might look like a trip down memory lane is actually part of a bigger trend. Slower, hands-on activities are making a serious comeback to help with digital detox.
According to a 2025 survey done in Great Britain, 30% of Gen Z said they participate in crafts for mental well-being — more than double compared to older age groups.
Studies show that community-based craft programs can increase people’s sense of belonging and social connection, helping with their overall mental well-being.
Experts say hobbies also reduce stress and improve mood. In fact, creative tasks like knitting, crocheting, painting or pottery are thought to be meditative.
They keep your hands busy and your brain focused, which means you won’t constantly be reaching for your phone.
A survey of Gen Z and millennial homeowners and renters found that those who have completed home DIY projects said it boosts their confidence, happiness, and satisfaction for about seven weeks.
I Painted An Orca Under Van Gogh's Starry Night Sky
Our Back Door Now Tells A Story Of Our Dog And The Neighborhood Wildlife
His favorite activity is chasing squirrels up the tree... Only sometimes he finds out that there are skunks back there as well. To him, the gamble is always worth it.
I Make Shrines To Gods That Probably Don't Exist, This Is The God Of Biscuits (Or Cookies For All You North Americans)
I could get behind this deity. I'd be happy to worship the God of Biscuits!
Another big reason why people are turning towards DIY is the economy. The prices of just about everything are sky‑high, and paying someone else to do the work feels like a luxury a lot of us can’t afford anymore.
When a quote from a contractor hits three grand for a bathroom redo, or a handyman wants hundreds just to hang shelves, watching YouTube fix‑it videos and hitting the hardware store starts to look way more appealing.
People are doing projects themselves because it’s practically a budget hack.
"Residents". An Entire Surreal Apartment Building. I Spent Over 2 Years On This Drawing!
Something I Made: Needle Felted Flying Pigs
Globe Lighting
This cost‑conscious mindset has even shaped the broader DIY ecosystem. Markets are now increasingly stocked with project kits and tools for beginners.
The overall craft industry in the US hit about $51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $87.38 billion by 2035.
This surge in DIY interest has only accelerated since the pandemic.
Studies show that ever since Covid hit, more people have been ditching mass-produced items and getting back into making things by hand. It’s partly for the fun of it and sometimes for creative expression.
The analysis states about “71% of US consumers now identify as crafters, with approximately 85 million active creatives across the United States and Canada.”
DIY helped people regain a sense of control during the pandemic, when they felt overwhelmed by news and isolation. When everything went online — school, work and even friendships — turning to arts and crafts was a way to bring a touch of physicality back into life.
I Made This Oil Painting And I’m Really Proud Of It
I Sculpted A Cat In Wax And Turned It Into A Ring
I Put A Mountain-Sized Duck In The Lake Of My Bob Ross Paint-A-Long
I’m doing a thing where I try to paint along with every Bob Ross episode and then add something extra.
Climate awareness has also become a big part of why people are picking up DIY and handmade projects.
Instead of automatically tossing something the moment it gets a little scuffed, more people are choosing to repair, upcycle, repurpose and make things last.
That mindset goes with broader sustainability habits, like preferring secondhand or recycled materials, fixing clothes instead of throwing them out, and learning old‑school skills like sewing or electronics repair as a way to cut down on waste.
It is also a way to avoid fast, disposable consumer culture.
Surveys show that around 75% of Gen Z prefer to buy sustainably rather than go for big brand names. Many of them are even willing to pay more for eco‑friendly products and actively choose secondhand products first.
Made Our Wedding Suits!
This Pearl Cockatiel Is Made Entirely Of Eva Foam And Acrylic Paint
I Made Myself A Fully Beaded Wedding Dress And A Cathedral Veil. After Hundreds Of Hours From Start To Finish, I Did It!
Amazing! But the person who commented best is on the Reddit site. Tap on Lady-Chi on the lower left side of the picture to see more pictures and that first comment.
Places like repair cafés and fix‑it clinics are also popping up in some countries. Here, people can bring broken things, swap skills, share tools and learn how to fix stuff together.
These workshops also work as meet‑up spots where you learn something useful and form new connections.
It’s also not unusual to see crafters seeking out natural fibers like hemp and organic cotton, plant‑based dyes, or recycled materials, to make their handmade creations as eco‑friendly as possible.
After 3 Months Of Working 8 -10 Hours Every Day, I Finally Finished This Hyper-Realistic Clay Wedding Bouquet!
Every petal and leaf is handcrafted from professional air-dry clays, hand-painted with oils and pastels to look lifelike. They are flexible and velvety to the touch, just like real flowers.
Mastectomy Pillow
After undergoing a double mastectomy a few years ago, having a supportive pillow nearby was crucial for me. These specialized pillows with arm cut outs provide comfort by shielding incision sites from pressure and minimizing discomfort in operated regions.
Many who have experienced abdominal or chest surgery have also noted the helpfulness of this style of pillow.
I'm So Excited To Show This To You Guys. I Carved A Snake From Deer Antler. What Do You Think?
The best part about these DIY projects, apart from feeling fulfilled and having something pretty to look at, is how accessible almost every hobby has become.
Instead of needing expensive classes or years of trial‑and‑error, you can learn crazy creative skills from bite‑sized videos and step‑by‑step photo guides.
Whether it’s a 60‑second TikTok showing how to make a resin coaster or an Instagram reel walking you through macramé knots, online content has democratized the whole craft world.
There are several communities where people share tips and hype each other up.
The internet has basically turned what used to be a solo hobby into something connected and social.
I Painted This Cat House For My Local Strays
Owl I Made From Scrapmetal And Cutlery
Broke For Christmas, So Decided To Use Clay For The First Time To Make A Fridge Magnet For My Boyfriend!
Ultimately, the true value of DIY lies in the meaning it brings.
When you gift a handmade candle or a knitted scarf to a friend for their birthday, it shows that you went the extra mile to make them happy.
And in a world that often feels overwhelming and fast, DIY becomes more than a hobby. It’s a reminder that we can build, fix, and shape our own lives, piece by piece.
Just Finished This Cashmere Coat — Your Thoughts
I Made A Cast Bronze Octopus Sculpture, Wrapped Around And Through A Stone :)
A Blanket I Crocheted
I Made A Chalk Mural For A Local Business
Spilled Beverage Bookmarks
A Forever Home For Our Most Loyal Companion
I Make Shade Canopies For Festivals, And I Think This One Was Pretty Dope
Generosity Of Nature. I Made This Artwork Using Air-Dry Modeling Clay
Absolutely Thrilled About How My Jester Outfit Turned Out ✨
A Blade, A Paper, An Inverted Halftone Cut From A Single A4 Sheet
Haunted Mansion I Made From Scratch Using Spare Cardboard
Leaf-Shaped Bowl I Carved From Walnut
I Make These Spatulas From Cast Iron Skillets That Are Damaged
My Nephew Left His Car At My Place For A Week To Avoid Airport Parking Fees
So my daughter and I thought it would be fun to leave a little surprise in his glove box for him to discover the next time he reaches for a napkin.
The Cake I Made For My Son’s Birthday!
I don’t know if I could eat this, it is so pretty. Oh, wait, yes I could. ❤️🎂
Few Of The Things I've Made Out Of Used Skateboards Recently
Is there anything more punk than a DIY guitar made of used skateboards?
Son Turns 4 Tomorrow And Loves Bluey!
I Embroidered These Sunflowers Onto Converse
I can’t imagine how many thimbles OP went through to accomplish this beautiful workmanship.
Made A Dress For A Fancy Larp Event I Went To
Grief / Sympathy Card
A condolence card for a close friend who lost their mother.
Very gorgeous and clever, but as someone who has experienced the loss of a parent, hearing people say "you'll get over this" or "the grief will become easier in time" is absolutely infuriating when you're in the deepest, most immediate part of your grief. "This too will go in time" type statements are useless to the recently bereaved. Better to go with a simple/version of "I'm sorry for your loss."
I Made This Leather Bag Using Full-Grain Leather And Oak
Lovely and great weapon for creeps who might bother you.
Lionfish Plush For A Guy I Like
I Transformed This Blank Wall Into A Forest Wall!
Finished My Low Poly Acrylic Cat With Leds!
Made This For My Studio Door
I Started Making Piñatas As A Way To Cope With Grief
In the past 5 years, I have lost both of my little brothers. One in a motorcycle accident, and one to childhood cancer. I started making piñatas as a way to get through the birthdays we used to share. At first, it was just something I could smash, but now it’s become a craft that brings me peace and a sense of connection again. Each piece i have hand drawn, hand cut, glued from my recycling. It really is helping me feel something again. My goal is to improve my technique and speedline a process to make and donate 100 mini piñatas to our local children’s hospital next Christmas in my brothers’ names. Just wanted to share a few of my creations, it’s been a healing for me and I don't have anyone to share it with.
💔❤️🩹 I am so glad OP found an outlet for that enormous grief. How incredibly strong they must be to not give up and find something that gives their life meaning again.
I Turn Cardboard Boxes Into Hyper-Realistic Mini Worlds
Custom Framed Origami Insects
This Is Pete. I Made Him Out Of My Late Dad's Favorite Shirt. He Is... Rotund
I Made My Son The Guitar From Coco To Go With His Miguel Costume
Tufted Grilled Cheese Wall Art
My Painting
Realistic Bee: Carved Giant Pumpkin
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Really cool! but the cells are still the turned the wrong way.. 🤓🤓🤓 pointy things up and down, not the flat part.. 🙃
I Designed And Made Myself A 100% Wool Onesie
My Small Collection Of Beaded Frogs — I Can’t Seem To Stop Making Them 🐸
My Second Creation This Year Is This Two-Toned Magnolia. Which Version Do You Like Best?
Sharing These Cute Leafy Storage Bags I Made 🌿
Ladies And Gentlemen, I Make A Light Up Dress For My Wedding After Party
Looks like Lily's flower girl dress from Modern Family. The one she wore when she repeatedly dropped the F-b**b.
Patchwork Mug
I Made My Wedding Dress!
I had only ever sewn a button before last September. I couldn’t find what I wanted for a wedding dress so I decided to try and make it! I used vogue pattern v1965 but changed the skirt to a circle skirt and lengthened the sleeves. The ruffles were also not part of the pattern! The fabric is taffeta and a polkadot tulle overlay.
Art School Was Unaffordable But I've Been Painting Anyway. Here's Some Dream Worlds From My Imagination
Those are great dont give up you have real talent keep painting!
Every Year, I Freehand Crochet Punny Valentines For My Daughter’s Class. This Was The 7th And Last Year Of Making Them
I Made These Fox And Elephant Which Items Or Accessories Do Like To See They Have ? For Future Creations
Everyone Got A Tin From Me At Christmas This Year:)
These were super fun to make. I used felt for each of the animals and hand-stitched them, the bedding I made with my sewing machine. I used random things to make the other decor like bits of wood I had left over from a book nook kit, random beads I had, scraps of fabric etc. I tried to be as sustainable as possible by buying all my fabric from a “Scrapstore” charity shop and using materials I already owned for the rest of it, the only things I had to buy new were the tins which I couldn’t find anywhere else unfortunately. Tried to make each one super personal for the recipient and they went down a treat:)
Our 4y/O Has His First Adult Teeth Coming In So I Made A Tiny Wax Sealed Thank You Note From The Tooth Fairy
In cursive it reads “To (son’s name), Thank you for the tooth! Don’t forget to brush your teeth! Love, The Tooth Fairy”. I had some leftover envelope sealing wax from another project. This idea was influenced from my wife and I just finishing Game of Thrones.