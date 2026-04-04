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As some of us doomscroll on our phones, a not-so-quiet revolution is happening in many garages, basements, and even on kitchen tables.

People are dusting off glue guns and pulling out paintbrushes to turn random everyday objects into something pretty amazing.

Someone’s back door now tells a colorful story of their dog. Someone else built a table out of used skateboards. A woman even made her own wedding dress from scratch at home.

There’s a whole community of DIY (do-it-yourself) artists out there sharing their work with the world on the subreddit r/somethingimade. And we’ve listed some of their best projects right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My First Time Painting A Cat. I Painted This Using Bleach

Person wearing black t-shirt with detailed cat design, showcasing a creative DIY win in a colorful clothing space.

BleachCraft2027 Report

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Millions of people are embracing a do-it-yourself culture with an enthusiasm not seen in a long time.

According to a survey, around 71 % of US adults have done at least one DIY or craft project in the past year. Gen Z and millennials make up a significant share of that growth.

Across the UK, Gen Z is getting into hobbies their grandparents loved — crochet and knitting groups, pottery classes, mahjong nights, and even supper clubs.
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    #2

    My First Year As A Knitwear Maker

    Person wearing four different vintage-style knitwear pieces, showcasing successful DIY wins in knitting and fashion projects.

    SejiFields Report

    177points
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    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful work, on point

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    #3

    I Patterned And Sewed This Wool Coat!

    Man standing outdoors in front of a painted camper, showcasing DIY wins and healing through creative projects.

    natefromtheinternet Report

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    What might look like a trip down memory lane is actually part of a bigger trend. Slower, hands-on activities are making a serious comeback to help with digital detox.

    According to a 2025 survey done in Great Britain, 30% of Gen Z said they participate in crafts for mental well-being — more than double compared to older age groups.

    Studies show that community-based craft programs can increase people’s sense of belonging and social connection, helping with their overall mental well-being.

    Experts say hobbies also reduce stress and improve mood. In fact, creative tasks like knitting, crocheting, painting or pottery are thought to be meditative.

    They keep your hands busy and your brain focused, which means you won’t constantly be reaching for your phone.

    A survey of Gen Z and millennial homeowners and renters found that those who have completed home DIY projects said it boosts their confidence, happiness, and satisfaction for about seven weeks.
    #4

    I Painted An Orca Under Van Gogh's Starry Night Sky

    Painting of an orca whale underwater with a swirling starry night sky, showcasing a DIY art project win.

    sheldonboadita Report

    139points
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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is gorgeous, I would love that in my sun room!

    21
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    #5

    Our Back Door Now Tells A Story Of Our Dog And The Neighborhood Wildlife

    Hand-painted black door with floral and animal designs and a happy dog sitting on wooden steps by the beach.

    His favorite activity is chasing squirrels up the tree... Only sometimes he finds out that there are skunks back there as well. To him, the gamble is always worth it.

    Spooky_Gecko Report

    134points
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    #6

    I Make Shrines To Gods That Probably Don't Exist, This Is The God Of Biscuits (Or Cookies For All You North Americans)

    Wooden layered art of an octopus meditating with multiple arms holding DIY snacks and utensils, showcasing creative DIY wins.

    mtomsky Report

    134points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could get behind this deity. I'd be happy to worship the God of Biscuits!

    54
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    Another big reason why people are turning towards DIY is the economy. The prices of just about everything are sky‑high, and paying someone else to do the work feels like a luxury a lot of us can’t afford anymore.

    When a quote from a contractor hits three grand for a bathroom redo, or a handyman wants hundreds just to hang shelves, watching YouTube fix‑it videos and hitting the hardware store starts to look way more appealing.

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    People are doing projects themselves because it’s practically a budget hack.
    #7

    "Residents". An Entire Surreal Apartment Building. I Spent Over 2 Years On This Drawing!

    Intricate black and white drawing of a whimsical DIY building filled with quirky creatures and detailed tiny rooms.

    AnthonyChristopher Report

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    #8

    Something I Made: Needle Felted Flying Pigs

    Hand holding a DIY felted flying pig ornament, showcasing creative DIY wins and handmade craft skills.

    ElkSubstantial6721 Report

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    #9

    Globe Lighting

    DIY wins shown in creative globe pendant lights with punched holes, pictured in both daylight and nighttime settings.

    petitt2958 Report

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    This cost‑conscious mindset has even shaped the broader DIY ecosystem. Markets are now increasingly stocked with project kits and tools for beginners.

    The overall craft industry in the US hit about $51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $87.38 billion by 2035.

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    This surge in DIY interest has only accelerated since the pandemic.

    Studies show that ever since Covid hit, more people have been ditching mass-produced items and getting back into making things by hand. It’s partly for the fun of it and sometimes for creative expression.

    The analysis states about “71% of US consumers now identify as crafters, with approximately 85 million active creatives across the United States and Canada.”

    DIY helped people regain a sense of control during the pandemic, when they felt overwhelmed by news and isolation. When everything went online — school, work and even friendships — turning to arts and crafts was a way to bring a touch of physicality back into life.
    #10

    I Made This Oil Painting And I’m Really Proud Of It

    Abstract forest painting with textured trees and colorful foliage, capturing a moody and healing DIY atmosphere.

    myriyevskyy Report

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    #11

    I Sculpted A Cat In Wax And Turned It Into A Ring

    Handcrafted gold cat ring held between fingers and a fluffy orange cat with green eyes resting by a window with plants DIY wins.

    Ecstatic_Welcomegn Report

    130points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "One ring to rule the human!"

    35
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    #12

    I Put A Mountain-Sized Duck In The Lake Of My Bob Ross Paint-A-Long

    Large orange rubber duck sculpture on a lake surrounded by trees and snow-covered mountains in a DIY art scene.

    I’m doing a thing where I try to paint along with every Bob Ross episode and then add something extra.

    burgercake Report

    129points
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    Climate awareness has also become a big part of why people are picking up DIY and handmade projects.

    Instead of automatically tossing something the moment it gets a little scuffed, more people are choosing to repair, upcycle, repurpose and make things last.

    That mindset goes with broader sustainability habits, like preferring secondhand or recycled materials, fixing clothes instead of throwing them out, and learning old‑school skills like sewing or electronics repair as a way to cut down on waste.

    It is also a way to avoid fast, disposable consumer culture.

    Surveys show that around 75% of Gen Z prefer to buy sustainably rather than go for big brand names. Many of them are even willing to pay more for eco‑friendly products and actively choose secondhand products first.
    #13

    Made Our Wedding Suits!

    Two men wearing colorful suits on railroad tracks, showcasing their unique DIY fashion wins outdoors.

    JodieFosterchild Report

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    #14

    This Pearl Cockatiel Is Made Entirely Of Eva Foam And Acrylic Paint

    Hand holding embroidery hoop featuring detailed DIY stitched yellow bird with feathers on a perch, showcasing DIY wins.

    FoamLayers_Art Report

    126points
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    #15

    I Made Myself A Fully Beaded Wedding Dress And A Cathedral Veil. After Hundreds Of Hours From Start To Finish, I Did It!

    Bride wearing a DIY wedding dress with lace details and floral decor, showcasing creative DIY wins in wedding fashion.

    Lady-Chi Report

    119points
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    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing! But the person who commented best is on the Reddit site. Tap on Lady-Chi on the lower left side of the picture to see more pictures and that first comment.

    26
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    Places like repair cafés and fix‑it clinics are also popping up in some countries. Here, people can bring broken things, swap skills, share tools and learn how to fix stuff together.

    These workshops also work as meet‑up spots where you learn something useful and form new connections.

    It’s also not unusual to see crafters seeking out natural fibers like hemp and organic cotton, plant‑based dyes, or recycled materials, to make their handmade creations as eco‑friendly as possible.

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    #16

    After 3 Months Of Working 8 -10 Hours Every Day, I Finally Finished This Hyper-Realistic Clay Wedding Bouquet!

    Colorful DIY flower bouquet with pink and red roses and green leaves, styled against a gray fabric backdrop.

    Every petal and leaf is handcrafted from professional air-dry clays, hand-painted with oils and pastels to look lifelike. They are flexible and velvety to the touch, just like real flowers.

    CynicOwl1 Report

    112points
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    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The talent and patience to make this is insane!

    26
    26points
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    #17

    Mastectomy Pillow

    Woman using a colorful DIY healing pillow and blanket set designed for comfort and recovery at home.

    After undergoing a double mastectomy a few years ago, having a supportive pillow nearby was crucial for me. These specialized pillows with arm cut outs provide comfort by shielding incision sites from pressure and minimizing discomfort in operated regions.

    Many who have experienced abdominal or chest surgery have also noted the helpfulness of this style of pillow.

    HealTHCareEmbroidery Report

    110points
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    #18

    I'm So Excited To Show This To You Guys. I Carved A Snake From Deer Antler. What Do You Think?

    Hand holding a pale shed snake skin showcasing a DIY win in a natural outdoor setting.

    Independent_Poem5901 Report

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    The best part about these DIY projects, apart from feeling fulfilled and having something pretty to look at, is how accessible almost every hobby has become.

    Instead of needing expensive classes or years of trial‑and‑error, you can learn crazy creative skills from bite‑sized videos and step‑by‑step photo guides.

    Whether it’s a 60‑second TikTok showing how to make a resin coaster or an Instagram reel walking you through macramé knots, online content has democratized the whole craft world.

    There are several communities where people share tips and hype each other up.

    The internet has basically turned what used to be a solo hobby into something connected and social.
    #19

    I Painted This Cat House For My Local Strays

    Handcrafted DIY pet house painted with sun, flowers, and moon designs, showcasing creative DIY wins and healing projects.

    saturatedsilence Report

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    #20

    Owl I Made From Scrapmetal And Cutlery

    Owl sculpture made from repurposed silverware and metal parts, showcasing creative DIY wins and artistic craftsmanship.

    TheLittleVoiceMakes Report

    106points
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    #21

    Broke For Christmas, So Decided To Use Clay For The First Time To Make A Fridge Magnet For My Boyfriend!

    Handmade DIY figurine of couple embracing with a red heart, showcasing creative DIY wins and healing through crafts.

    ohnoacucumber Report

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    Ultimately, the true value of DIY lies in the meaning it brings.

    When you gift a handmade candle or a knitted scarf to a friend for their birthday, it shows that you went the extra mile to make them happy.

    And in a world that often feels overwhelming and fast, DIY becomes more than a hobby. It’s a reminder that we can build, fix, and shape our own lives, piece by piece.
    #22

    Just Finished This Cashmere Coat — Your Thoughts

    Person taking a mirror selfie wearing a green double-breasted coat and jeans, showcasing a DIY fashion win.

    Smooth_Opinion626 Report

    101points
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    #23

    I Made A Cast Bronze Octopus Sculpture, Wrapped Around And Through A Stone :)

    Metal octopus sculpture wrapped around a stone rock showcasing a creative DIY win project with artistic details.

    Pixelmanns Report

    101points
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    wendellm332 avatar
    Wendy Miller
    Wendy Miller
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this! I really like bronzes and this is so cool!

    15
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    #24

    A Blanket I Crocheted

    Woman holding a large crocheted blanket with a black bat design, showcasing a DIY craft win with detailed patterns.

    mywildlove4 Report

    100points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THat is one epic looking blanket.

    24
    24points
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    #25

    I Made A Chalk Mural For A Local Business

    Mural of a fox holding a steaming mug, surrounded by leaves, showcasing creative DIY wins in an indoor space.

    Spooky_Gecko Report

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    #26

    Spilled Beverage Bookmarks

    Creative DIY bookmarks made from felt in unique shapes, showcasing popular DIY wins from 78 people’s handmade projects.

    HealTHCareEmbroidery Report

    98points
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    #27

    A Forever Home For Our Most Loyal Companion

    Hand holding a DIY miniature dog sculpture named Sugar with a dachshund lying on a couch in the background.

    Ok-Finance9482 Report

    96points
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    #28

    I Make Shade Canopies For Festivals, And I Think This One Was Pretty Dope

    Outdoor gathering with colorful DIY fabric canopy providing shade to people enjoying a sunny communal space.

    SelectiveBroccoli Report

    96points
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    #29

    Generosity Of Nature. I Made This Artwork Using Air-Dry Modeling Clay

    Hand holding a framed colorful DIY landscape artwork showing a river, grassy fields, and clouds under a blue sky.

    liskaflower Report

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    #30

    Absolutely Thrilled About How My Jester Outfit Turned Out ✨

    Person in a DIY jester costume with detailed face paint sitting on a bench, showcasing creative DIY wins and healing.

    Mycologymommy Report

    94points
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    #31

    A Blade, A Paper, An Inverted Halftone Cut From A Single A4 Sheet

    Close-up of hand holding a tool for DIY art creation with a detailed patterned design on black paper.

    Sea-Imagination-6878 Report

    89points
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    #32

    Haunted Mansion I Made From Scratch Using Spare Cardboard

    Detailed DIY haunted house model with purple door and stone steps, showcasing impressive craftsmanship and creative wins.

    College_Wrestler_ Report

    88points
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    #33

    Leaf-Shaped Bowl I Carved From Walnut

    Hand holding a smooth wooden leaf-shaped diy project, showcasing a creative diy win in natural outdoor light.

    Noah_RBK Report

    88points
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    #34

    I Make These Spatulas From Cast Iron Skillets That Are Damaged

    Set of black cast iron spatulas arranged on a cardboard surface showing DIY wins in tool restoration.

    bones10972 Report

    86points
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    #35

    My Nephew Left His Car At My Place For A Week To Avoid Airport Parking Fees

    Car glove compartment converted into a DIY miniature garden scene with small chickens and greenery inside.

    So my daughter and I thought it would be fun to leave a little surprise in his glove box for him to discover the next time he reaches for a napkin.

    coddiwomplek Report

    83points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now this is just delightful.

    23
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    #36

    The Cake I Made For My Son’s Birthday!

    Chocolate cake decorated with ice cream cones, whipped cream, cherries, showcasing a creative DIY win dessert.

    courtneyrel Report

    82points
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    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t know if I could eat this, it is so pretty. Oh, wait, yes I could. ❤️🎂

    16
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    #37

    Few Of The Things I've Made Out Of Used Skateboards Recently

    Handmade wooden table and electric guitar with colorful striped DIY design, showcasing creative DIY wins and craftsmanship.

    PlenkUpcycled Report

    80points
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    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there anything more punk than a DIY guitar made of used skateboards?

    23
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    #38

    Son Turns 4 Tomorrow And Loves Bluey!

    Blue and beige DIY dog cake with chocolate eyes and ears on a plate in a home kitchen setting, showcasing creative DIY wins.

    alexxmama Report

    80points
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    #39

    I Embroidered These Sunflowers Onto Converse

    White sneaker with detailed DIY embroidered sunflowers on the side, showcasing creative DIY wins and handmade craftsmanship.

    TraceAndCreate Report

    80points
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    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t imagine how many thimbles OP went through to accomplish this beautiful workmanship.

    10
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    #40

    Made A Dress For A Fancy Larp Event I Went To

    Young woman in a vintage style pink and white lace DIY dress, showcasing a creative win in home sewing and crafting.

    ZetaMakesThings Report

    77points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Simply gorgeous. The little girl in me is blown away.

    13
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    #41

    Grief / Sympathy Card

    Handmade embroidered cards showing a DIY healing project with yarn and stitching symbolizing gradual progress and comfort.

    A condolence card for a close friend who lost their mother.

    ResponsibilityNo6603 Report

    75points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very gorgeous and clever, but as someone who has experienced the loss of a parent, hearing people say "you'll get over this" or "the grief will become easier in time" is absolutely infuriating when you're in the deepest, most immediate part of your grief. "This too will go in time" type statements are useless to the recently bereaved. Better to go with a simple/version of "I'm sorry for your loss."

    33
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    #42

    I Made This Leather Bag Using Full-Grain Leather And Oak

    Blue leather DIY handbag with wooden sides, matching belt and pouch, styled on white surface with dried flowers nearby.

    ComprehensivePart808 Report

    75points
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    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely and great weapon for creeps who might bother you.

    23
    23points
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    #43

    Lionfish Plush For A Guy I Like

    Handcrafted DIY striped fish sculpture held indoors, showcasing creative wins and artistic healing projects.

    Educational_Goat9577 Report

    74points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really want one of those!

    14
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    #44

    I Transformed This Blank Wall Into A Forest Wall!

    Woman standing next to a large green wall art with colorful flowers and branches, showcasing a DIY win and creative healing project.

    Rishstudio Report

    73points
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    harmoniaspa avatar
    Unkeptwoman
    Unkeptwoman
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What materials did you use? Amazing job!

    5
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    #45

    Finished My Low Poly Acrylic Cat With Leds!

    Colorful geometric cat DIY paper craft shown in daylight and lit up with fairy lights at night.

    88miyou88 Report

    71points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really want one of those

    13
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    #46

    Made This For My Studio Door

    Shadow of hands on frosted glass door and cardboard DIY hands attached to door, showcasing creative DIY wins and healing projects.

    Devilpig666 Report

    71points
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    #47

    I Started Making Piñatas As A Way To Cope With Grief

    Three colorful DIY piñatas hanging outdoors, showcasing creative wins in handmade decorations.

    In the past 5 years, I have lost both of my little brothers. One in a motorcycle accident, and one to childhood cancer. I started making piñatas as a way to get through the birthdays we used to share. At first, it was just something I could smash, but now it’s become a craft that brings me peace and a sense of connection again. Each piece i have hand drawn, hand cut, glued from my recycling. It really is helping me feel something again. My goal is to improve my technique and speedline a process to make and donate 100 mini piñatas to our local children’s hospital next Christmas in my brothers’ names. Just wanted to share a few of my creations, it’s been a healing for me and I don't have anyone to share it with.

    sassHOLE666 Report

    70points
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    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    💔❤️‍🩹 I am so glad OP found an outlet for that enormous grief. How incredibly strong they must be to not give up and find something that gives their life meaning again.

    17
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    #48

    I Turn Cardboard Boxes Into Hyper-Realistic Mini Worlds

    Person showcasing a detailed DIY castle model with greenery and rocky terrain, highlighting creative DIY wins.

    FickleTadpole6729 Report

    70points
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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you watch Blue Peter as a child?

    12
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    #49

    Custom Framed Origami Insects

    Framed DIY insect art displayed on a light green wall showcasing creative and unique DIY wins.

    GringoChino Report

    70points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are incredible

    22
    22points
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    #50

    Mural I Recently Painted

    Mural of a woman in a cowboy hat painted on a wall, showcasing impressive DIY wins and creative street art skills.

    HauntingCorner5942 Report

    69points
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    #51

    This Is Pete. I Made Him Out Of My Late Dad's Favorite Shirt. He Is... Rotund

    Plaid fabric DIY pig plush with button eyes beside two people showing their DIY wins and healing journey.

    pannonica Report

    69points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweet way to remember one's father.

    14
    14points
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    #52

    I Made My Son The Guitar From Coco To Go With His Miguel Costume

    Handcrafted DIY guitar decorated with skull and floral designs, showcasing creative DIY wins and artistic healing projects.

    miss_always Report

    68points
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    jeneenmartin avatar
    Jen Mart
    Jen Mart
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when parents go to the extreme for Halloween!!

    8
    8points
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    #53

    Tufted Grilled Cheese Wall Art

    Vintage mustard yellow DIY latch hook rug with fringe detail displayed on a white wall as a creative home decor win

    GremlynRugs Report

    67points
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    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this. Unique and appetizing :)

    8
    8points
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    #54

    My Painting

    Abstract portrait painting of a face featuring geometric shapes and warm tones, representing DIY wins and healing.

    Dangerous_Split_1524 Report

    64points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That reminds me of Somebody That I Used to Know.

    24
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    #55

    Realistic Bee: Carved Giant Pumpkin

    Intricately carved pumpkin featuring a detailed bee design showcasing impressive DIY wins and creativity.

    imsammybamorama Report

    63points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Really cool! but the cells are still the turned the wrong way.. 🤓🤓🤓 pointy things up and down, not the flat part.. 🙃

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    #56

    I Designed And Made Myself A 100% Wool Onesie

    Person wearing a handmade full-body knitted suit standing outdoors in snow, showcasing a DIY wins project.

    MethIsntCool Report

    63points
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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is magnificent!

    14
    14points
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    #57

    My Small Collection Of Beaded Frogs — I Can’t Seem To Stop Making Them 🐸

    Colorful handmade beaded frog crafts displayed on a dark surface, showcasing intricate DIY wins and creative healing projects.

    kaeruhoshi Report

    63points
    POST
    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg I'll take some off of your hands

    9
    9points
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    #58

    My Second Creation This Year Is This Two-Toned Magnolia. Which Version Do You Like Best?

    Stained glass DIY flower crafts in pink and white on a windowsill showcasing creative DIY wins.

    NaSKLI Report

    61points
    POST
    jeekie34 avatar
    jeekie34
    jeekie34
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pink. Definitely pink. Nice work!

    30
    30points
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    #59

    Sharing These Cute Leafy Storage Bags I Made 🌿

    Assorted leaf-shaped fabric pouches in green, orange, and purple tones, showcasing creative DIY wins and handmade crafts.

    TheyLeaf Report

    61points
    POST
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So cute! I'd use them for jewelry because they are works of art in and of themselves!

    8
    8points
    reply
    #60

    Ladies And Gentlemen, I Make A Light Up Dress For My Wedding After Party

    Couple dancing at night wearing glowing LED lights, showcasing creative DIY wins with illuminated clothing and accessories.

    Lady-Chi Report

    60points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Lily's flower girl dress from Modern Family. The one she wore when she repeatedly dropped the F-b**b.

    9
    9points
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    #61

    Patchwork Mug

    Patchwork ceramic cup with blue floral and geometric patterns, showcasing a DIY win and creative healing project.

    incrediblejest Report

    58points
    POST
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    #62

    I Made My Wedding Dress!

    Woman wearing a bright pink polka dot dress spinning outside a house, showcasing her DIY wins with a joyful expression.

    I had only ever sewn a button before last September. I couldn’t find what I wanted for a wedding dress so I decided to try and make it! I used vogue pattern v1965 but changed the skirt to a circle skirt and lengthened the sleeves. The ruffles were also not part of the pattern! The fabric is taffeta and a polkadot tulle overlay.

    baby_barb Report

    57points
    POST
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    #63

    Art School Was Unaffordable But I've Been Painting Anyway. Here's Some Dream Worlds From My Imagination

    Abstract DIY floral paintings with vibrant colors and textured brushstrokes showcasing creative art wins.

    StudioTumazi Report

    55points
    POST
    ashleyshelton avatar
    Ashley Shelton
    Ashley Shelton
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are great dont give up you have real talent keep painting!

    12
    12points
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    #64

    Every Year, I Freehand Crochet Punny Valentines For My Daughter’s Class. This Was The 7th And Last Year Of Making Them

    Crocheted Pokémon-themed pins packaged with custom Valentine’s Day cards, showcasing DIY wins and creative handmade crafts.

    worldwillawaken Report

    55points
    POST
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    #65

    I Made These Fox And Elephant Which Items Or Accessories Do Like To See They Have ? For Future Creations

    Felted DIY animal figures of an elephant and a fox displayed on a windowsill, showcasing creative DIY wins.

    pinarta Report

    53points
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fox needs overalls. The elephant jeans and plaid shirt.

    15
    15points
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    #66

    Everyone Got A Tin From Me At Christmas This Year:)

    Miniature felt DIY crafts arranged in metal tin boxes showcasing creative handmade projects and DIY wins.

    These were super fun to make. I used felt for each of the animals and hand-stitched them, the bedding I made with my sewing machine. I used random things to make the other decor like bits of wood I had left over from a book nook kit, random beads I had, scraps of fabric etc. I tried to be as sustainable as possible by buying all my fabric from a “Scrapstore” charity shop and using materials I already owned for the rest of it, the only things I had to buy new were the tins which I couldn’t find anywhere else unfortunately. Tried to make each one super personal for the recipient and they went down a treat:)

    WorriedSir5429 Report

    51points
    POST
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    #67

    Our 4y/O Has His First Adult Teeth Coming In So I Made A Tiny Wax Sealed Thank You Note From The Tooth Fairy

    Hand holding a tiny DIY scroll with a wax seal, displayed on a crafting mat with tools in the background.

    In cursive it reads “To (son’s name), Thank you for the tooth! Don’t forget to brush your teeth! Love, The Tooth Fairy”. I had some leftover envelope sealing wax from another project. This idea was influenced from my wife and I just finishing Game of Thrones.

    coffeelushed Report

    50points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Your time starts now!"

    8
    8points
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    #68

    A Coffee Table I Made From A $12 Piece Of Plywood

    Modern DIY home decor with a wavy side table and glowing orange spherical lamp next to a sofa with cushions.

    ymirmar Report

    50points
    POST
    katywillis avatar
    Lazy Panda 2
    Lazy Panda 2
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the elegance of this one.

    10
    10points
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    #69

    I Made This Mug Holding Himself

    Handcrafted DIY ceramic mug with a detailed human face design, showcasing artistic creativity and unique DIY wins.

    Rushsculpture Report

    49points
    POST
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    #70

    I Added A New Dinosaur To My Planter Series

    Pink dinosaur-shaped planter with a green succulent inside, surrounded by potted plants, showcasing a creative DIY win.

    Lindivi_ Report

    49points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is he part flamingo?? 😉

    7
    7points
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    #71

    Homemade Halloween Decorations

    DIY Halloween decorations featuring Snoopy, Garfield, and others with pumpkin designs displayed in a kitchen setting.

    lakedracula Report

    48points
    POST
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    #72

    Crochet Ravioli

    Crocheted smiling character with yarn balls and a green crochet hook on a textured gray surface showing DIY wins.

    FloralRoseX Report

    48points
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    #73

    I Made Monet Inspired Press On Nails!!

    Set of blue and green DIY nail art designs inspired by nature and floral patterns, showcasing creative DIY wins.

    Veryupsetgovernment Report

    47points
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have developed an obsession with recreating famous artworks on random objects. So, I love this.

    8
    8points
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    #74

    I Made These Stained Glass Clown Hat Lamps,