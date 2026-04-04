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As some of us doomscroll on our phones, a not-so-quiet revolution is happening in many garages, basements, and even on kitchen tables.

People are dusting off glue guns and pulling out paintbrushes to turn random everyday objects into something pretty amazing.

Someone’s back door now tells a colorful story of their dog. Someone else built a table out of used skateboards. A woman even made her own wedding dress from scratch at home.

There’s a whole community of DIY (do-it-yourself) artists out there sharing their work with the world on the subreddit r/somethingimade. And we’ve listed some of their best projects right here.