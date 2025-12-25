ADVERTISEMENT

A scrap of yarn can be handwoven into a tiny strawberry or a block of mud can be transformed into a glowing lamp. In a world full of fast, cheap, mass-produced items, it is extraordinary to see people using their bare hands to turn ordinary materials into something beautiful. These creations just need a bit of imagination, patience, and effort.

Because no matter how advanced artificial intelligence gets, it cannot replace artists and craftspeople who bring a human touch — the choices, the imperfections, and the emotions — that machines simply cannot replicate.

From crochet to clay, there is a whole community of DIY artists out there doing just this and even better, sharing their work with the world on r/somethingimade.

#1

Humpback Whale Ceramic Lamp I Made

Sculpted whale lamp with intricate holes emitting warm light, showcasing a cool handmade creation people had to share.

KUSTceramics

    #2

    Stained Glass Memorial For A Friend's Hedgehog

    Stained glass art featuring a detailed hedgehog holding a painted egg, showcasing cool handmade creativity.

    olwenglass

    #3

    My Latest Acrylic Cat Painting Series

    Abstract colorful paintings with small black cat figures, showcasing creative and cool art people made to share.

    vallancet

    Arts and craft are not just hobbies, they can also offer ways to cope with stress, anxiety and other mental health problems.

    That is exactly what Viktor Kushchenko, a ceramic artist from Ukraine, feels when he works on his sculpted lamps.

    “Ceramic art and DIY projects are deeply meaningful to me. They help me cope with the depression and stress that the war has brought into our lives. We are also creating art-based rehabilitation programs for both military personnel and civilians to help them adjust to life off the frontlines,” says Kushchenko, who also runs a ceramic studio in Kyiv.

    He posts under the name KUSTceramics on Reddit to showcase his work and is a frequent contributor to the ‘something i made’ community.

    “The idea of sculptural lamps grew from my love for combining sculpture with light. My first lamps were abstract forms where I experimented with different ceramic structures and illumination. Then I created my first Whale Lamp — and it quickly became popular on Instagram.”
    #4

    Can’t Stop Crocheting Strawberries Lately!

    Crocheted strawberries with leaves and flowers displayed creatively, showcasing cool handmade crafts to share with everyone.

    JUXIAOXAIO

    #5

    Dress I Made For Renfaire 2025

    Woman in a cool handmade historical costume featuring detailed beadwork and layered fabrics, showcasing creative craftsmanship.

    RileyGranger

    #6

    I Made This Expressionism-Inspired Self Portrait

    Woman holding a white cane poses next to a painted portrait of herself holding the same cane, showcasing cool creativity.

    I am a partially blind visual artist. I have severely reduced vision because of a condition called Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy. I use a bunch of different adaptive strategies to create my work

    Joey-h-art

    There is also evidence that DIY projects have deeper psychological and social benefits. With the rise of AI and ChatGPT, both millennials and GenZ are turning more towards slow pastimes as a form of digital detox.

    According to a 2025 survey done in Great Britain, 30 percent of Gen Z participate in crafts for mental wellbeing — more than double compared to older age groups.

    It also notes that crochet is becoming popular among the younger generations, a craft traditionally linked with older generations. This is mostly “fuelled by the popularity of handmade fashion, TikTok tutorials and mindful hobbies.”

    A report in 2023 found that the European crafts market is worth around €50 billion, which proves that it isn’t a niche market at all and there is a large consumer base for it.
    #7

    I Make Small Street Dioramas Inside Old Spray Cans

    Miniature urban park with graffiti art and benches crafted on crushed soda cans, showcasing cool handmade creations.

    Significant_Home5736

    #8

    I Made These Lamps

    Creative handmade lamps featuring Spider-Man and Stormtrooper designs, showcasing cool things people made to share.

    MrTuxedoWilliams

    #9

    My Friend Cut Off His Thumb Right Before My Wedding. So, I Built Him A Gallery Of Potential New Thumbs As A Gift For Helping At The Reception

    Five creative handmade finger replicas with unique designs displayed in a vintage wooden frame on red velvet.

    gutterbaby

    DIY projects also help build support networks as younger generations are finding new ways to connect and share creativity online.

    A study from March 2025 notes that community-based craft programs can increase people’s sense of belonging and social connection, helping with their overall mental well-being.

    Speaking about the role of technology and online platforms in his work, Kushchenko says sometimes his clients use the internet along with their own creativity to create sketches for their work.

    “Recently, I released my first online video sculpting course, where I teach how to create dynamic, expressive animal sculptures.”

    The artist believes that the internet is a powerful tool as “it can be used to showcase and promote your art. You just need to use it properly, and you can share your vision, skills, and creations with the world.”
    #10

    Finished Painting This Little Cloud For Someone Special

    Two white fluffy dogs with creative grooming making one appear to float above a keyboard in a cool handmade setup.

    Amazing-Market-609

    #11

    My First Ever Clay Sculptures Made From Air-Dry Clay (They're Ugly On Purpose). I Recently Made Them A Trio By Adding A Sleepy Star✨

    Sculptures of a yellow crescent moon, white crescent moon, and an orange sun with faces in a creative handmade art display.

    Spiritualmoth

    #12

    Some Flowers I've Drawn🌻🌿🌸🤍

    Intricate black ink floral drawing in an open sketchbook with pens on a wooden desk, showcasing cool creative artwork.

    zannatsuu

    #13

    A Ceramic Burger I Made Recently

    Creative sculpture of a towering cheeseburger with multiple layers, showcasing something people made so cool to share.

    bubbelplast39

    This boom in the craft industry is being felt across the world, not just on the Old Continent.

    In the US, the overall craft industry hit about US $51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $87.38 billion by 2035. The report says ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, more people have been ditching mass-produced items and getting back into making things by hand partly for the fun of it and sometimes for creative expression.

    The analysis states about “71% of US consumers now identify as crafters, with approximately 85 million active creatives across the United States and Canada.”
    #14

    I Made Stained Glass Hydrangea Lights

    Man admiring cool handmade stained glass flowers in vases, showcasing creative and unique art people made to share.

    seastainedglass

    #15

    I Make Tiny Sculptures Of Abandoned Places :)

    Miniature detailed models of a church and house created inside old rusty cans, showcasing cool handmade art.

    Gomanvongo

    #16

    Really Proud Of This. It Took Me Forever And I’m Really Glad It’s Done

    Woman wearing a flowing white dress with sheer sleeves taking a mirror selfie in a cozy room showcasing cool creations.

    ReclamationDress

    #17

    Took Months, Pleased With It

    Abstract artwork made of interlocking colorful geometric shapes showcasing creativity people made to share.

    Emptyhandedpain-ter

    As many studies suggest, the lockdowns during the pandemic also had a major role to play in this boom. Engaging in DIY projects during that time was associated with reduced anxiety and depression.

    It also helped people regain a sense of control when they felt overwhelmed by news and isolation. When everything went online — school, work and even friendships — turning to arts and crafts was a way to bring a touch of physicality back into life.

    Suddenly, crafts were not seen as something you have be perfect at. People who had not drawn since childhood were sketching again while people who had not touched yarn ever were suddenly learning to make cardigans.

    DIY projects acted like anchors, helping pull people out of the mindless doomscrolling on their phones. But at the same time, sharing their artwork online also helped people feel connected to each other and less lonely.

    Many people, as indicated by several surveys and studies, chose to stay on this path long after the pandemic and through these examples we can see just how much they have mastered their skills.
    #18

    Stained Glass Bookends 🌿

    Stained glass lotus flower bookends holding books on a windowsill with city buildings in the background, cool handmade art.

    jelly_unicorn_

    #19

    Hi, I Made This Leather Corset!

    Handcrafted leather corset belt with intricate designs worn over off-shoulder white dress, showcasing something people made cool.

    hakunamamerel

    #20

    Here's A Recent Shirt I Made That Combines Three Separate Techniques - Mandala, Geode, And Honeycomb

    Tie-dye shirt with vibrant rainbow colors and intricate patterns, showcasing something people made so cool to share

    49th_vibration_dyes

    Another major advantage of DIY projects is that people often try to use upcycled or recycled products, which makes them more sustainable. And with the younger generations leading the way in environmental awareness, it is also an alternative to fast, disposable consumer culture.

    In a recent survey done in the US, about three out of four Gen Zers said they prefer sustainable products over buying from big brands. “As champions of sustainable consumer practices, Generation Z’s views also influence other age groups to change their buying behaviour.”
    #21

    Made A Dress Out Of Scalemail

    Woman wearing a cool scale armor dress holding a sword, showcasing something people made that is impressive and creative.

    LyrasWinter

    #22

    Deer Skull That I Carved From Deer Antlers

    Hand holding four small deer skulls with antlers, showcasing cool handmade creations shared with everyone.

    Independent_Poem5901

    #23

    My Beaded Puffer Fish Friends!

    Tiny handmade beaded animals in pink, yellow, orange, and green, held delicately in a person's hand, showcasing cool crafts.

    BrotherResponsible50

    #24

    I Made A Sun Catcher From Glass And Stone Beads And Empty Insulin Vials

    Colorful handmade beaded curtain with glass and wooden beads hanging in front of a window with sunlight.

    sophie_cmv

    One of the most exciting things about the DIY boom is how people share their creations online. Many of them are now teaching skills on the internet that once required attending a physical class or going to a studio. As soon as someone posts a nice ceramic cup or a crocheted blanket, there are several comments below asking for tips and techniques.

    The internet may be a chaotic place, but communities like these show that curiosity and creativity still thrive online.
    #25

    My Newest Set Of Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends!

    Stained glass butterfly wings bookends made with wood and green glass, a cool handmade creation people shared.

    EHglazz

    #26

    I Made This Yawning Cat Lamp From Ceramic. It’s Meant To Make People Feel Sleepy

    Unique and cool cat lamp design glowing warmly, showcasing something people made to share with everyone.

    The_Hlyna

    #27

    I Made Leather A Pen Case That Can Also Be Used As A Pen Stand

    Handcrafted leather pouch with multiple compartments, showcasing cool and creative design shared by people.

    SnooCheesecakes3985

    #28

    I Made This David Bowie Costume For My 4 Year Old

    Black futuristic suit with white curved lines laid out on a red surface in a cool handmade design.

    beezkneez415

    #29

    Fiancé Took Me To A Tufting Workshop For The First Time

    Handmade green creature rug showing cool craftsmanship and creativity in unique people-made art.

    dakatzpajamas

    #30

    I Made Space Theme Hanging Suncatcher

    Hand holding a cool handmade stained glass solar system decoration with colorful planets on a chain.

    Odd_Beyond6809

    #31

    I Made A Ring Box For My Engagement This Weekend! She Said Yes!

    Handcrafted wooden ring box with red velvet interior holding an elegant diamond ring, showcasing cool handmade creations.

    figure--it--out

    #32

    A Couple Cat Ghosts I Carved Recently 👻 🐾

    Two small wooden animal carvings with detailed faces and paws on a wooden surface, showcasing cool handmade art.

    Martiandrive

    #33

    I Made This Mouse Mug

    Handcrafted ceramic bear mug with cute ears and detailed face, one of the cool things people made to share.

    LonelyPiglet6243

    #34

    Freehanded Owl Made With Thrifted Scrap Fabric On A Thrifted Sweater

    Person wearing a hoodie with two embroidered owls on branches, showcasing cool things people made to share with everyone.

    renoods

    #35

    I Made A Weird Little Wall Mounted Vase

    Unique handmade sculpture of a creature holding a vase with dried flowers, showcasing cool creative art people made and shared.

    Knorpelkeks

    #36

    Bear Fence

    Creative wooden fence designs featuring nature and animal shapes, showcasing cool things people made to share with everyone.

    The installation was a family project, but I cut every piece myself with a DeWalt cordless cut-out tool. Our last name is related to bears, and my father-in-law made the original fence (painted brown). I started with his bear design and add my own elements to create the new fence.

    If you are from Western Wa, you might recognize the mountain

    Gail_the_SLP

    #37

    I Made This 6’ Tall Steel And Stone Dancer

    Metal sculpture of a human figure made with intertwined wires and stones, showcasing cool craftsmanship and design.

    mccallistersculpture

    #38

    3D Octopus Rug I Made

    Blue octopus rug with 3D textured tentacles on a gray brick pavement, showcasing cool creative designs people made.

    fooocus-pooocus

    #39

    Made My First Piece Of Clothing: A Chore Coat For Fall

    Man with long beard wearing a colorful floral patterned jacket posing indoors, showcasing cool creative clothing design.

    Lord_Tiny_Hat

    #40

    New Beaded Plant I Made!

    Handcrafted hanging decoration with green beads and leaves, a cool creation people shared for others to admire.

    D8-MIKE69

    #41

    Was Told To Post My Dresses Here!

    Woman wearing a handmade floral dress posing indoors, showcasing cool creative craftsmanship and design details.

    Shammeths

    #42

    I Designed A "Habit Tablet" To Help Keep Track Of Daily Routines

    Hand holding a cool handmade morning routine checklist with labeled switches for each task to share with everyone.

    maker_nathan

    #43

    Let Me Take You To The World Of Wavy Impressionism With My Watercolor Paintings

    Young woman standing next to a colorful painting of a vibrant sunset over a field, showcasing cool creative art made outdoors.

    Tanbelia

    #44

    Bastet Necklace

    Woman wearing a detailed beaded necklace featuring a colorful Egyptian cat design, showcasing cool handmade crafts.

    Natalyjewellery

