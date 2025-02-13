ADVERTISEMENT

Murals are more than just wall decorations—they’re bold, colorful expressions of culture, history, and creativity. Whether hidden in quiet alleyways or stretching across large buildings, they transform ordinary spaces into open-air galleries that tell powerful stories. From celebrating local heritage to sparking social change, murals bring art to the streets, making it accessible to everyone.

Cristóbal Persona, a 34-year-old muralist from Maipucino, Ñuñoa, Santiago, is taking the world of urban art by storm. His latest creation, El Charanguista Andino, has earned him a nomination in the prestigious "Best Mural in the World" category. This recognition not only highlights his immense talent but also marks a significant milestone in his flourishing career.

Scroll down to explore a selection of this artist’s works, and let us know in the comments which one you’d love to see in your neighborhood.

#1

Chilean artist's mural of a musician with a hat, painted on a building, under a vibrant sky.

cristobalpersona Report

    #2

    Chilean artist's mural of a person with water flowing from eyes, featuring a desert landscape and birds.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #3

    Mural by Chilean artist depicting a large, realistic owl perched on a roof with a small boat beside it, under a clear sky.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #4

    Chilean artist's mural of a woman admiring a potted plant, showcasing intricate details and vibrant colors.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #5

    Chilean artist's mural of a woman holding a potted plant with hummingbirds around, set against a vibrant backdrop.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #6

    Chilean artist's mural depicting a woman with birds on her hands and a faded figure embracing her.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #7

    Chilean artist's mural of a woman with a leafy crown against a mountain backdrop, showcasing breathtaking artistry.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #8

    Chilean artist's mural of a man playing a flute and an owl against a mountain backdrop.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #9

    Chilean artist's mural of a woman with braided hair and birds, set against a backdrop of mountains and water.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #10

    Chilean artist's mural of a woman with pigeons, vibrant and detailed on an urban wall.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #11

    Chilean artist's mural of a person in a colorful sweater holding a potted plant with falling leaves.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #12

    Chilean artist's mural featuring a woman surrounded by colorful cartoon animals, showcasing vibrant creativity.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #13

    Chilean artist's mural of a chimpanzee flanked by colorful birds on a vibrant wall.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #14

    Chilean artist's mural featuring a portrait and two ravens, showcasing breathtaking detail and realism.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #15

    Chilean artist mural of a woman with tattooed arm and skeleton holding a plant in a surreal scene.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #16

    Chilean artist mural featuring a woman with birds, holding a book against a background of mountains and a sunset.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #17

    Chilean artist's mural of two birds with a turquoise background, titled "Zorzal."

    cristobalpersona Report

    #18

    Chilean artist's mural blends colorful abstract design with realistic portrait on an urban wall.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #19

    Chilean artist with his mural featuring a man and a whimsical fox, both with vibrant colors and geometric shapes.

    cristobalpersona Report

    #20

    Chilean artist's mural featuring a detailed portrait of a man with an axolotl, showcasing breathtaking artistry.

    cristobalpersona Report

