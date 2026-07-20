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Dark humor isn't for everyone, but for those who appreciate an inappropriate twist and a perfectly timed punchline, it can be one of the funniest forms of comedy. The best jokes often take an ordinary situation, turn it completely upside down, and leave you laughing because you never saw the ending coming.

That's exactly what Brian Morrissey does with his comic series, NJ Creepshow. Inspired by the cartoons and comics he loved growing up, the artist transforms everyday conversations, awkward social moments, and familiar situations into colorful comic strips filled with sarcasm, absurdity, and unexpected endings. His expressive art style and sharp sense of humor have helped him build a loyal audience that never knows what surprise is waiting in the final panel.

Today, we've selected his latest comics, which perfectly showcase his unique brand of dark humor. Some are delightfully ridiculous; others are surprisingly relatable, but they all have one thing in common – they'll probably catch you off guard.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

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22 Hilariously Twisted Comics With Unexpected Endings By Brian Morrissey (New Pics)

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hannahbahngswife
hannahbahngswife
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10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is about Obsession, which I haven't watched yet, based on what I heard the guy is worse than the girl.

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    22 Hilariously Twisted Comics With Unexpected Endings By Brian Morrissey (New Pics)

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    ROB
    ROB
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Priest's face 😂😂

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