As a kid in the ’90s, Brian Morrissey was an avid drawer shaped by Nickelodeon cartoons, Marvel comics, and the Ninja Turtles, eventually drifting from his early Todd McFarlane imitations into his own voice with homemade creations like “Ninja Leprechaun” and the Superman parody “Super Steve.”

Though he shifted to videos and music around age 13, that sharp, playful imagination never really left — and it’s exactly what fuels his comic series "NJ Creepshow," where he turns everyday awkwardness into fast, colorful, hilariously familiar stories that land with the perfect mix of sarcasm and charm.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1

Comic panels from NJ Creepshow series showing a distressed astronaut and frustrated mission control in a humorous space scenario.

    #2

    Comic from NJ Creepshow series featuring a humorous A.I. artist creating surreal digital artwork with a keyboard and screen.

    #3

    Man with beard holding phone asks about Spotify Wrapped stats, reveals no Spotify, comic style from NJ Creepshow series.

    #4

    Comic from NJ Creepshow series showing a man reminiscing sadly while holding a photo of a couple.

    #5

    Cartoon from NJ Creepshow series showing a man with sunglasses and halo asking a police officer about his dad.

    #6

    Two characters joking in a funny NJ Creepshow comic, one claims to be the class clown, the other mentions homeschooling.

    #7

    Comic from NJ Creepshow series showing two men joking about updog which turns into radioactive gas, revealing skeleton faces.

    #8

    Comic panel from NJ Creepshow series showing a girl in red hood talking to grandma holding Doritos chips.

    #9

    Man in flannel with dog in funny NJ Creepshow comic, warning dog not to eat mushrooms outside.

    #10

    Man holding two dolls, correcting them as American Girl action figures in a funny NJ Creepshow comic.

    #11

    Comic strip from NJ Creepshow series showing a man wanting to return a ring, humorously confused about rejection.

    #12

    Cartoon of E.T. holding a phone saying WHAZZZUUP in a funny comic style from NJ Creepshow series.

    #13

    Comic from NJ Creepshow series showing a woman crying while chopping carrots badly with a bloody knife and injured hand.

    #14

    Two men at a bar with a bartender shouting about ears, funny comic from NJ Creepshow series with bold cartoon style.

    #15

    Two characters in a funny NJ Creepshow comic, one confused and the other proudly declaring his American identity.

    #16

    Funny comic from NJ Creepshow series showing a dating mishap with a Turtle character named Angelo.

    #17

    Comic strip from NJ Creepshow series showing a man meeting his younger self and a time machine conversation.

    #18

    Comic strip from NJ Creepshow featuring a man preparing for his high school reunion as a limo driver.

    #19

    Comic strip from NJ Creepshow series featuring a man with microphone delivering a humorous stand-up routine.

    #20

    Two-panel NJ Creepshow comic showing a man on phone and reading menu, humorously discussing diarrhea experience.

    #21

    Two people on a bench discussing a surprising twist in a book in a funny NJ Creepshow comic strip.

    #22

    Comic panels from NJ Creepshow series showing a man struggling to get comfortable while sitting on a blue chair.

    #23

    Two men comment on a third man's intense poker face in a funny comic from the NJ Creepshow series.

    #24

    Comic strip from NJ Creepshow series showing a lawyer passionately defending his client in court.

    #25

    Comic from NJ Creepshow series featuring a burger-headed character in a humorous Burgerland setting with ketchup and chicken nuggets.

    #26

    Comic panels from NJ Creepshow series showing an alien invasion and humans reacting with fear and humor.

    professormcgonagallminerva
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    That alien has some chest all right

    #27

    Cartoon man with sunglasses telling two truths and a lie in a funny NJ Creepshow comic strip.

    #28

    Two-panel NJ Creepshow comic with a man in a tuxedo making an offer and a second man reacting humorously.

    #29

    Comic panels from NJ Creepshow showing a doctor interviewing a patient and checking boxes on a clipboard.

    #30

    Batman holding a riddle from the Riddler, while the Riddler in a reptile costume says tick tock in NJ Creepshow comic.

