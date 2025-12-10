ADVERTISEMENT

As a kid in the ’90s, Brian Morrissey was an avid drawer shaped by Nickelodeon cartoons, Marvel comics, and the Ninja Turtles, eventually drifting from his early Todd McFarlane imitations into his own voice with homemade creations like “Ninja Leprechaun” and the Superman parody “Super Steve.”

Though he shifted to videos and music around age 13, that sharp, playful imagination never really left — and it’s exactly what fuels his comic series "NJ Creepshow," where he turns everyday awkwardness into fast, colorful, hilariously familiar stories that land with the perfect mix of sarcasm and charm.

More info: Etsy | Instagram