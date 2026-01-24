ADVERTISEMENT

If you want people to listen to your music, you need to grab their attention first—and album artwork has always been one of the fastest ways to do that. A striking cover can spark curiosity, set expectations, and sometimes even sell the record on its own. However, some artists and labels take that idea to the extreme, resulting in covers that are less “eye-catching” and more “why would you approve this?”

The Facebook group 'Wrecked Record Art' exists to document those moments. Whether it’s a new underground artist doing everything themselves or a major label that hired a designer and somehow still missed the mark, the group collects album covers that are confusing, poorly executed, or simply unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

#1

Jm Thor - Recruits Wild In The Streets

Hilariously bad album cover showing a muscular cartoon man with long blonde hair standing next to a futuristic motorcycle.

    #2

    Paul Schumacher - He's Part Simian

    Portrait illustration of Paul Schumacher with smaller poses on a pale background, a hilariously bad album cover.

    #3

    The Mushrooms - Mama Afrika

    Surreal album cover showing floating heads beamed up by a UFO with vivid sky background, an example of bad album covers sold.

    #4

    Deep Purple - Fireball

    Deep Purple Fireball album cover featuring floating band members' heads in a fiery comet trail against a dark space background.

    dbear_63 avatar
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this album

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Tshe-Tsha Boys - Tshe-Tsha

    Album cover showing three people in blueface and wigs wearing orange outfits, a hilariously bad album cover sold publicly.

    #6

    Happy Mondays - Yes Please

    Childlike painted album cover with the text happy Mondays and simple drawing of a woman and child, showcasing hilariously bad album covers.

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this one at least was intentional

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Ultimate Spinach - The Box. Vegetarian Shark

    Album cover showing a shark with an open mouth spewing spinach leaves, a hilariously bad album cover design.

    #8

    Corndawg - Enter The Corndawg

    Man in a martial arts outfit posing awkwardly with exaggerated expression on a hilariously bad album cover design.

    #9

    This Is The Actual Cover Of His Upcoming Album. Likely The Face He Makes When He Can't Cancel The Concert And Has To Perform

    Man in blue jacket with shocked expression posing outdoors at night on a hilariously bad album cover by Morrissey.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm OK with this cover.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Laurianne Corneille: Cosmosis. The Piano Has Been Drinkin', Not Me

    Surreal album cover featuring a floating piano above a woman in a smoky, dimly lit atmospheric setting.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again: This works. It's not like it lacks the self-awareness to know it's funny.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    "Ve Got Electricity Nov, See?"

    Vintage album cover featuring a smiling woman under large floating lipsticks, a hilariously bad album cover design sold publicly.

    #12

    Suat Sayın – Zehirledin Beni / Para İle Saadet Olmaz. Finished Last In Hide And Seek

    Man holding a pole among large leaves on a waterfront, featured on a hilariously bad album cover.

    #13

    Trilly – Doin' The Crawdad

    Person in vintage outfit making a funny face on a riverbank featured on a hilariously bad album cover.

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect this is intentional.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    "Dawn For The Living" By Grinder

    Illustration of a giant monster attacking a city with people running, featured on a hilariously bad album cover sold commercially.

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's something blurred out? Or does it actually look like that?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Gleemen - Gleemen

    Abstract surreal album cover art featuring creatures and miniature humans on a giant skull for hilariously bad album covers.

    #16

    Ce Ce Peniston - I'm In The Mood. And I'm Getting Vertigo

    CeCe Peniston posing in a red and black outfit on a hilariously bad album cover design.

    #17

    Angie - The Computer Did

    Retro album cover featuring a woman leaning on a robot with exaggerated features and bold yellow text.

    #18

    Handel Messiah - Philharmonia Baroque Society. Jesus Got VR Glasses For His Birthday

    Album cover with a blurred and blindfolded religious figure wearing a crown of thorns, a hilariously bad design sold publicly.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ? Not DaVinci or Michelangelo but it certainly doesn't look like VR glasses.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Susan Maughan- This Is Me (1974)

    Woman in a red jumpsuit posing indoors next to vintage decor on a hilariously bad album cover design.

    #20

    Dario – Canım İzmir / Sarı Kanaryam / Yavaş Yavaş / Ali The Turkish Godfather

    Vintage hilariously bad album cover featuring a man in a striped shirt with an exaggerated facial expression.

    #21

    Wayne Cochran - Get Down With It !

    Wayne Cochran album cover with distorted face and big hair holding a microphone, an example of bad album covers sold.

    andreawylie avatar
    Andrea Wylie
    Andrea Wylie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The real source of the trump hairdo?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Brother Mcqueen And The Queens - The Clothes Line Preacher. Looks Like Somebody Gonna Get Clotheslined

    Bad album cover featuring a serious man with guitar and three women in matching dresses posing outdoors on a lawn.

    tomhardeveld avatar
    Tom Hardeveld
    Tom Hardeveld
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at how happy they are! Smiles all arond

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Ron & Haven - I'm Adopted

    Hilariously bad album cover featuring a family looking at a child wearing blue in a dark setting

    #24

    (Also Known As "Playing An Unplugged Electric Guitar Gets You Chicks Anyway")

    Vintage album cover showing a man playing guitar surrounded by five women in dresses, an example of bad album covers sold.

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    String along with Peter and his magical wireless electric guitar

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Johnny Harris "Movements"

    Blurred double exposure of a man with rings on his fingers on a hilariously bad album cover from actual sold records.

    #26

    Isabella Lewis: Greetings

    Surreal hilariously bad album cover featuring a three-faced woman with heavy makeup and a pearl necklace on black background.

    #27

    Artie Shaw- A Man And His Dream (1958) . Uh, Artie?, You Were Married Eight Times... Maybe You Should Dream Of Something Else

    Vintage Artie Shaw album cover featuring a man and a woman in old-fashioned attire and surreal setting.

    #28

    Nalle Lehtonen

    Album cover featuring a man with a mullet hairstyle and trumpet, showcasing a hilariously bad album cover sold in stores.

    View more comments
    #29

    Fruko Y Sus Tesos: Tesura. Fruk Out

    Two men in leather jackets and gold chains pose with a dog on a hilariously bad album cover sold commercially.

    #30

    Losing Control, Stanky And The Coalminers

    Man in white hat and colorful shirt smiling while mixing on soundboard, featured on hilariously bad album cover.

    #31

    Upson Downs II

    Vintage band posing on a hilariously bad album cover wearing yellow jumpsuits with 1970s hairstyles and fashion.

    #32

    Ultimate Spinach - Self Titled. It's A Mystery Why Moth-Hat Style Didn't Catch On

    Surreal album cover featuring a woman's face with a butterfly and hat, an example of hilariously bad album covers sold.

    #33

    Gunnar Winckler - Old Man Boogie

    Old man with long white beard sitting by fireplace with a younger man, vintage hilariously bad album cover sold for music fans

    #34

    Kingsley Bucknor - Just U And Me

    Kingsley Bucknor posing next to a large teddy bear in a wicker chair on a hilariously bad album cover.

    #35

    Bernard Lavillers - Pouvoirs. People Who Live In Glass Houses Shouldn't... Make Albums?

    Close-up of a man's face with curly hair overlaid by a shattered glass effect on a bad album cover.

    #36

    Antill - Corroboree/Ginastera - Panambi

    Vintage album cover featuring a colorful tribal mask with feathers, an example of hilariously bad album covers sold.

    #37

    Judy Henske - Loose In The World. Cage Your Beast, Judy

    Album cover showing woman holding a small animated snarling dog with text Judy Henske Loose in the World.

    #38

    Edward Simoni - Pan-Traume

    Man with curly hair holding a pan flute against a blue background on a hilariously bad album cover.

    #39

    Didjits - Que Sirhan Sirhan

    Flying pig against blue sky, an example of hilariously bad album covers that were actually sold.

    "Do you think we'll have a hit?"
    "When pigs fly"

    View more comments
    #40

    Robert Forman - Cat Juggling

    Album cover featuring a man holding a cat with juggling pins on the table, illustrating hilariously bad album covers sold.

    #41

    Shel Silverstein - "Crouchin' On The Outside"

    Shel Silverstein crouching on a wet beach in denim outfit and sandals on a hilariously bad album cover.

    #42

    Vienna State Opera Orchestra - Dvorak (Westminster Gold)

    Abstract album cover showing hands holding feet with painted nails on a red background, part of hilariously bad album covers.

    #43

    Novakane - Jiggle It A Little It'll Open

    Album cover showing intertwined feet over yellow flowers, an example of hilariously bad album covers actually sold.

    #44

    Avelo: How To Lose Someone Fast. Clumsy Flash Photo Makes Great Cover

    Person taking a mirror selfie with flash reflecting, wearing a patterned dress, featured on a hilariously bad album cover.

    #45

    Record Cover Art For The 1978 Album "Button Boy Polkas" By The Zupanchick Brothers

    Two young men in red shirts posing with accordions on a hilariously bad album cover from the 1970s.

    #46

    Dan Hicks Along With Some Hot Licks… Where’s The Money?? I See Laraine Newman And Lester (Sans Willie Tyler)

    Band Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks posing with instruments on a vintage album cover from hilariously bad album covers sold.

    #47

    Mort Garson- Electronic Hair Pieces

    Bad album cover featuring a bald person with dramatic makeup and wires attached, illustrating hilariously bad album covers.

    #48

    Blonde Redhead - Barragán. I Don't Know Which Disturbs Me More, The Fetal Horse Or The Extra Hands

    Album cover featuring overlapping hands in black and white with a floating small white horse, a hilariously bad album cover.

    #49

    Amerikanta - Baila Baila!

    Colorful album cover with a metallic eagle head, piano keys, and Aztec calendar featuring bad album covers sold.

    #50

    A Cajun Christmas With Justin Wilson - Justin Wilson

    Vintage Cajun Christmas album cover featuring a man in suspenders with a large alligator by a boat in a swamp setting.

    #51

    Byron Melcher - Gorilla In The Garden

    Gorilla playing pan flute sitting by tree with garden tools on humorous, bad album cover illustration.

    #52

    Audrey Hobert - Who's The Clown

    Woman standing inside a room with a creepy clown outside the window, showcasing a hilariously bad album cover design.

    #53

    Sbtrkt - Step In Shadows. Totem If You Got 'Em

    Person wearing a black shirt and an abstract colorful tribal mask as a bad album cover image concept.

    #54

    Vandoliers: Life Behind Bars

    Surreal album cover with a person wearing a birdcage as a head and holding a white bird, illustrating bad album covers sold.

    #55

    Capazine: Manatins. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

    Abstract album cover with distorted female faces in dark tones, featured in hilariously bad album covers collection.

    #56

    Helling - Keine Angst

    Hilariously bad album cover featuring two men jumping through a brick wall with playful expressions and casual clothing.

    #57

    Vikingarna Kramgoa Låtar 7 Hallelujah

    Group of men wearing Viking helmets, holding beer mugs and swords around a table in a hilariously bad album cover.

    #58

    Gallant - Zinc

    Blurry black and white portrait on a hilariously bad album cover with distorted facial features and dark background.

    What happens when the photographer sneezes.

    #59

    Vatreni Poljubac - Veliki Hitovi

    Three men posing awkwardly in front of a large door on a hilariously bad album cover from the 1980s.

    #60

    Madeon - Hi!

    Close-up of a man with a shiny bandage on his cheek, depicting a hilariously bad album cover concept.

    #61

    1st Famm: Best Kept Secret (2000)

    Hilariously bad album cover featuring a distorted face with a metallic star mask and abstract background elements.

    #62

    Breaking Benjamin: We Are Not Alone. Grumpy

    Breaking Benjamin album cover with a red-toned image of a person holding their head, an example of bad album covers sold.

    #63

    Roger Williams - Summer Of '42 --- Shack Cover Commemorates Where Jerky Kid Lost His Virginity

    Old rustic house on an album cover with faded text, part of hilariously bad album covers that were actually sold collection.

    #64

    Aylu - Fobia

    Illustration of a tree holding a key and a red umbrella with a quirky face, representing bad album covers.

    This is one of those rebus puzzles, isn't it? Key, tree, upside-down wok? I don't get it.

    #65

    Little Richard - "Get Rich Quick"

    Illustration of a man with exaggerated facial features on a hilariously bad album cover with bright colors and keyboard keys.

    #66

    Man posing with an organ on a vintage album cover, one of the hilariously bad album covers actually sold.

    #67

    Christmas With "Big" Tiny Little - "Big" Tiny Little

    Christmas album cover featuring a man’s face on a distorted cartoon body with oversized red and green text design.

    #68

    Eleni - ,,10"

    Woman posing on a hilariously bad album cover with distorted lighting effects and the name Eleni in blue text.

    #69

    Lucrecia Dalt - A Danger To Ourselves. This Is Why Your Room Is Padded

    Black and white album cover featuring a person with hair obscuring their face and the text a danger to ourselves.

    #70

    Sheb Wooley - Warm And Wooley

    Album cover featuring a man playing guitar next to a puma, an example of hilariously bad album covers sold.

    #71

    Mike Krüger album cover with exaggerated facial features holding a hot dog and a self sash in a vintage style design.

    #72

    Daniele Sepe:: Anima Candide. War And Love Songs

    Couple wearing gas masks and helmets kissing under mistletoe on a hilariously bad album cover design.

    #73

    Christian Lindberg, Swedish Wind Ensemble, Hans Ek: The Lindberg Extravaganza (2011)

    Man standing on rock holding two trombones horizontally with a pipe in his mouth in a bad album cover design.

    #74

    Lil Thrombosis: I'm So Quirky (2022)

    Minimalist album cover with simple black text on white background stating this is my album cover, highlighting bad album covers.

