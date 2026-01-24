ADVERTISEMENT

If you want people to listen to your music, you need to grab their attention first—and album artwork has always been one of the fastest ways to do that. A striking cover can spark curiosity, set expectations, and sometimes even sell the record on its own. However, some artists and labels take that idea to the extreme, resulting in covers that are less “eye-catching” and more “why would you approve this?”

The Facebook group 'Wrecked Record Art' exists to document those moments. Whether it’s a new underground artist doing everything themselves or a major label that hired a designer and somehow still missed the mark, the group collects album covers that are confusing, poorly executed, or simply unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.