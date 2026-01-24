74 Hilariously Bad Album Covers That Were Actually Sold
If you want people to listen to your music, you need to grab their attention first—and album artwork has always been one of the fastest ways to do that. A striking cover can spark curiosity, set expectations, and sometimes even sell the record on its own. However, some artists and labels take that idea to the extreme, resulting in covers that are less “eye-catching” and more “why would you approve this?”
The Facebook group 'Wrecked Record Art' exists to document those moments. Whether it’s a new underground artist doing everything themselves or a major label that hired a designer and somehow still missed the mark, the group collects album covers that are confusing, poorly executed, or simply unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.
Jm Thor - Recruits Wild In The Streets
Paul Schumacher - He's Part Simian
The Mushrooms - Mama Afrika
Deep Purple - Fireball
Tshe-Tsha Boys - Tshe-Tsha
Happy Mondays - Yes Please
Ultimate Spinach - The Box. Vegetarian Shark
Corndawg - Enter The Corndawg
This Is The Actual Cover Of His Upcoming Album. Likely The Face He Makes When He Can't Cancel The Concert And Has To Perform
Laurianne Corneille: Cosmosis. The Piano Has Been Drinkin', Not Me
"Ve Got Electricity Nov, See?"
Suat Sayın – Zehirledin Beni / Para İle Saadet Olmaz. Finished Last In Hide And Seek
Trilly – Doin' The Crawdad
"Dawn For The Living" By Grinder
It's something blurred out? Or does it actually look like that?
Gleemen - Gleemen
Ce Ce Peniston - I'm In The Mood. And I'm Getting Vertigo
Angie - The Computer Did
Handel Messiah - Philharmonia Baroque Society. Jesus Got VR Glasses For His Birthday
Susan Maughan- This Is Me (1974)
Dario – Canım İzmir / Sarı Kanaryam / Yavaş Yavaş / Ali The Turkish Godfather
Wayne Cochran - Get Down With It !
Brother Mcqueen And The Queens - The Clothes Line Preacher. Looks Like Somebody Gonna Get Clotheslined
Ron & Haven - I'm Adopted
(Also Known As "Playing An Unplugged Electric Guitar Gets You Chicks Anyway")
String along with Peter and his magical wireless electric guitar
Johnny Harris "Movements"
Isabella Lewis: Greetings
Artie Shaw- A Man And His Dream (1958) . Uh, Artie?, You Were Married Eight Times... Maybe You Should Dream Of Something Else
Nalle Lehtonen
Fruko Y Sus Tesos: Tesura. Fruk Out
Losing Control, Stanky And The Coalminers
Upson Downs II
Ultimate Spinach - Self Titled. It's A Mystery Why Moth-Hat Style Didn't Catch On
Gunnar Winckler - Old Man Boogie
Kingsley Bucknor - Just U And Me
Bernard Lavillers - Pouvoirs. People Who Live In Glass Houses Shouldn't... Make Albums?
Antill - Corroboree/Ginastera - Panambi
Judy Henske - Loose In The World. Cage Your Beast, Judy
Edward Simoni - Pan-Traume
Didjits - Que Sirhan Sirhan
"Do you think we'll have a hit?"
"When pigs fly"
Robert Forman - Cat Juggling
Shel Silverstein - "Crouchin' On The Outside"
Vienna State Opera Orchestra - Dvorak (Westminster Gold)
Novakane - Jiggle It A Little It'll Open
Avelo: How To Lose Someone Fast. Clumsy Flash Photo Makes Great Cover
Record Cover Art For The 1978 Album "Button Boy Polkas" By The Zupanchick Brothers
Dan Hicks Along With Some Hot Licks… Where’s The Money?? I See Laraine Newman And Lester (Sans Willie Tyler)
Mort Garson- Electronic Hair Pieces
Blonde Redhead - Barragán. I Don't Know Which Disturbs Me More, The Fetal Horse Or The Extra Hands
Amerikanta - Baila Baila!
A Cajun Christmas With Justin Wilson - Justin Wilson
Byron Melcher - Gorilla In The Garden
Audrey Hobert - Who's The Clown
Sbtrkt - Step In Shadows. Totem If You Got 'Em
Vandoliers: Life Behind Bars
Capazine: Manatins. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Helling - Keine Angst
Vikingarna Kramgoa Låtar 7 Hallelujah
Gallant - Zinc
What happens when the photographer sneezes.
Vatreni Poljubac - Veliki Hitovi
Madeon - Hi!
1st Famm: Best Kept Secret (2000)
Breaking Benjamin: We Are Not Alone. Grumpy
Roger Williams - Summer Of '42 --- Shack Cover Commemorates Where Jerky Kid Lost His Virginity
Aylu - Fobia
This is one of those rebus puzzles, isn't it? Key, tree, upside-down wok? I don't get it.