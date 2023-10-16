ADVERTISEMENT

After going up in recent years, employee engagement in the U.S. saw its first annual decline in a decade, dropping from 36% in 2020 to 34% in 2021, according to Gallup data.

This pattern has continued into early 2022, as 32% of full- and part-time employees working for organizations were engaged, while 17% are actively disengaged, an increase of one percentage point from the previous year.

The researchers said that some of the elements that decreased the most during this period were people's level of agreement that they have clear expectations, the right materials and equipment, the opportunity to do what they do best every day, and a connection to the mission or purpose of their organization.

But to get a better understanding of how these factors manifest in real life, let's take a look at the Instagram account 'Employed AF.' It shares memes about the struggles in jobs from all sorts of industries, hilariously describing what it's like to be a part of the modern workforce.

#1

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , ItsRobbAllen Report

#2

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , AerinChevyFord Report

Employers should take note of these memes too. In a perfect world, they should be aware of their workers' emotional state. "Disengaged, unhappy people aren't any fun to work with, don't add much value, and impact our organizations (and our economy) in profoundly negative ways," says Annie McKee, who is a senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education and the director of the PennCLO Executive Doctoral Program.

"It's even worse when leaders are disengaged because they infect others with their attitude. Their emotions and mindset impact others' moods and performance tremendously. After all, how we feel is linked to what and how we think. In other words, thought influences emotion, and emotion influences thinking."
#3

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , jglackk Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, money makes life easier to live in, easier life makes you more comfortable, more comfortable makes you happy so sure in long chain of things, money does sorta equal happiness

#4

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , kycarrerolopez Report

stress021 avatar
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why they call it "a job". Otherwise, it'd be named "a hobby"...

#5

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , causticbob Report

artworkbyjenniferlynn avatar
aj
aj
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw, yes, when I moved to a town where schools were closed and it was expected to call in to go skiing on a bluebird day... I was like, why doesn't this exist EVERYWHERE??? This feels like a daydream ❄️

McKee believes that it's time to finally blow up the myth that feelings don't matter at work.

"Science is on our side," she says. "There are clear neurological links between feelings, thoughts, and actions. When we are in the grip of strong negative emotions, it's like having blinders on. We focus mostly — sometimes only — on the source of the pain. We don't process information as well, think creatively, or make good decisions. Frustration, anger, and stress cause an important part of us to shut down —the thinking, engaged part. Disengagement is a natural neurological and psychological response to pervasive negative emotions."
#6

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , LauraAnnSTL Report

#7

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

#8

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , KarlreMarks Report

#9

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

vasanaphong424 avatar
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When ever a boss goes” can I speak to you in my office “, of course your heart rate is going to go up, so saying that beforehand is just wonderful

Over the span of a few years, McKee and her team at the Teleos Leadership Institute have set out to study dozens of organizations and interviewed thousands of people.

Their findings about the links between people's feelings and engagement are fascinating. "There are clear similarities in what people say they want and need, no matter where they are from, whom they work for, or what they do," she explains. "We often assume that there are huge differences across industries and around the world but the research challenges that assumption."

#10

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , McJesse Report

Alex Davis
Alex Davis
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know some companies that do sort of 'school trips' with their employees. One place I worked at we went on a water sports day out and learnt all about the reservoir we were at worked and then got to have fun doing various water sports or land based activities for those who didn't want water. Should happen more often imo, was great none forced team bonding. We also did bowling, trips to national trust places and all sorts. They weren't compulsory but everyone went. Staff moral was so high and I'm still friends with many 10+ years later!

#11

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

#12

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

detective miller's hat
detective miller's hat
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was kind of hoping for some grey at my temples at this point so I can finally look like an Adult. 39, none have shown up yet.

#13

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , katmcgoldrick Report

To be fully engaged and happy, virtually everyone told the researchers they wanted three things, starting with a meaningful vision of the future.

"When people talked with our ... team about what was working or not in their organizations, and what helped or hindered them the most, they talked about vision," McKee shared.

"People want to be able to see the future and know how they fit in. And, as we know from our work with Richard Boyatzis on intentional change, people learn and change when they have a personal vision that is linked to an organizational vision."

Sadly, far too many leaders do not paint a very compelling vision of the future and they don’t communicate well. This is a major reason why they lose people.
#14

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , jnardino Report

#15

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , Lhlodder Report

VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smart grandma. Everyone should have separate accounts though. They don't even have to be secret.

#16

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , Kayleyyy_G Report

Mart Se
Mart Se
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure ms excel causes lots of suīcīdes every year

#17

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , thDRAGnrebOrN Report

Then, there's a sense of purpose. "People want to feel as if their work matters, and that their contributions help to achieve something really important," McKee continued.

"And except for those at the tippy top, shareholder value isn’t a meaningful goal that excites and engages them. They want to know that they — and their organizations — are doing something big that matters to other people."
#18

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Fakeus nameus
Fakeus nameus
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some days I feel like I should just climb out the window and leave

#19

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

detective miller's hat
detective miller's hat
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I don't say some version of this at least once a day, am I even doing my job?

#20

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamstarvingaf , talktoskirt Report

#21

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , danielleweisber Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then there are people who are seeing these beautiful places AS their career!!!

Finally, we have great relationships. According to McKee, people join an organization and leave a boss, so a dissonant relationship with your superior is downright painful.

But so too are bad relationships with colleagues. Leaders, managers, and employees have all told the researchers that close, trusting, and supportive relationships are hugely important to their state of mind — and their willingness to contribute to a team.
#22

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , femaleredhead Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"tech daddy" is officially added to my mental dictionary

#23

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has to be 15 years. No way they could have the necessary experience after only 10 years. As for 5 years experience, ha!, worthless rookies.

#24

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the people in charge seem to be the ones who are worst at 'winging it'.

#25

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
10 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I teach online, and I sometimes use those 3 minutes to ponder whether I should quickly use the toilet, or hold it in for a while so I have a legitimate excuse to have a small break during the class. Don't get me wrong, I love teaching, but it can be so tedious at times, especially when it is at the end of the day and I have been teaching for 5+ hours already. (For reference, I once had around 180 hours of teaching in a month. It's not my current workplace. Mind you, this is just teaching hour and nothing else.)

Emotions matter a lot at work, and happiness is important to everyone. To find out more about the stuff that gets in its way, open up our previous publication on the 'Employed AF' Instagram account.
#26

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Lexekon
Lexekon
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She seems experienced in these events, I will follow her lead.

#27

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , xjessevansxx Report

#28

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , andlikelaura Report

Megalodon Meg
Megalodon Meg
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My boss just called me into his office to ask if I had any more peppermint patties

#29

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

#30

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No calls, I want this conversation fully documented in writing!

#31

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

HurlWurk
HurlWurk
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just reply to emails "my fault, it's fixed", and move on. People don't know how to attack someone that accepts blame easily, but they can waste hours complaining about people who dodge responsibility for missing an apostrophe.

#32

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , bbybeanburrito Report

VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As if Gen Z knows how to handle anything that's not a smartphone.

#33

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favourite screen is the back of my eyelids.... sleep, my favourite "activity" is sleep. Never seen such new and creative content anywhere else.

#34

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm bad about this in general. If I look like I'm interested it's cause I'm bored as f**k and have set my body on autopilot so I can dream about anything else. If I look like I don't care it's because I'm actually paying attention listening and I'm using that autopilot brainpower to actually compute, remember, and listen to what you are saying. Same with taking notes.

#35

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , ronnui_ Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that meeting has nowhere near as many layers as the Shrek stories!

#36

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Amy Manning
Amy Manning
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one really talks about the fact that the 8 hour work day was designed for men who have wives at home doing all the things we still have to do when we get done with our 8 hour work day. Like cooking, cleaning, laundry, changing the bed, and washing the dishes. We all have multiple full-time jobs at this point, but we only get paid for one of them. Happy Monday.

#37

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , madebymagnolia Report

CwtchyMama
CwtchyMama
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it normal that I assume as a pet as adverse to say for lunch

#38

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamthirtyaf Report

Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My hubby and I do that together..... We alternate reassuring each other that we're not horrible lazy people 🤣

#39

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

#40

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Mart Se
Mart Se
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lindsay must be living in USA. We have most of these in Europe

#41

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Australia, Xmas and New Year are summer events, so we have that going for us, which is nice. (Going the the beach on Xmas Day is almost a tradition for lots of us.)

#42

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , KawaiiZealot Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's quite traumatizing actually. Especially on those cold winter mornings

#43

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , jacobroyspiegel Report

#44

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the 3rd alarm for "Sink shower, dry hairspray, cold poptart in the car, and I look like crack today."

#45

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Lexekon
Lexekon
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think we all subscribe to this wisdom, on the inside.

#46

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a Boomer, and i seem to recall that this was our philosophy decades ago. Millennials/GenZ becoming Boomers?

#47

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , anxious_silence Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Fast paced ' means 'we have no planning skills, so every thing is done in a rush' and 'dynamic' means 'we have no idea where we're headed with anything, so we're constantly changing the rules and moving the goalposts'.

#48

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , _TommyMason Report

#49

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf , Reductress Report

#50

Work-Memes-Iamemployedaf Shares stats

iamemployedaf Report

