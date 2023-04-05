‘Employed AF’: 83 Office Memes That Are Funny Because They’re True
At some point in your career, you’re likely to realize that you might have been unwillingly cast as the lead in the sequel to the movie, ‘Groundhog Day.’ You wake up tired, swallow a mouthful of cheap coffee, drive to the office, halfheartedly work on stuff that doesn’t make the world a better place, whine about your boss by the watercooler, get back home after a sting in traffic, and then veg out on the couch with cheap food and low-quality TV. It’s a loop that nobody should end up stuck in.
But many issues that employees face these days—from burnout to quiet firing—are common. So much so that they turn into memes. The ‘Employed AF’ Instagram page features some of the most relatable work memes ever, and today we’re sharing the top ones with you, Pandas. We all know you deserve a break from doing boring office stuff all day, so go on—grab a cup of coffee, scroll down, and enjoy a good laugh or two. Don’t forget to share the pics you enjoyed the most with your colleagues. Preferably, during your next super serious meeting.
The ‘Employed AF’ Instagram page is managed by the team running the massively popular ‘Thirty AF’ social media project. Created back in December 2019, ‘Employed AF’ currently has 114k followers. Meanwhile, the ‘Thirty AF’ account has amassed a whopping 2.3 million adoring fans since mid-2018.
The entire project and all of its Instagram pages are dedicated to hilarious internet content that brightens people’s day. If you have a sudden impulse to forward a meme to all of your pals like we do, then clearly, they know how to curate content well.
A while ago, Bored Panda had gotten in touch with the founders of the ‘Thirty AF’ brand, Chloe Jankowitz and Peter West, who know each other incredibly well. They have been good friends since their freshman year at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
When they graduated in 2009, they lived in different states and countries. However, they constantly kept in touch with each other by sending each other memes and videos. Due to how similar their sense of humor was, they eventually decided to share it with a wider public. Namely—the world.
This! I check my social media on my days off, but my Outlook gets ignored on any day I'm not working. Which in summer could be up to five weeks.
Ooh what a crime, they want to know how much money they're gonna make, shocking. Scandalous, even
“In 2018, we decided to start Thirty AF as a fun way to share these jokes with a wider group of friends. We never really thought it would ever grow into anything more than a fun hobby, but eventually, it really started picking up and we decided to put more of our focus into figuring out what our brand was and finding creative new ways to engage our quickly growing following through reposted content and regular features that we created ourselves,” the project creators previously told Bored Panda.
“We both have backgrounds in marketing and media, and found that our combined skills helped us create something that stood out from other meme accounts and build a fun and engaged community of 30-somethings,” they shared with us during an earlier interview.
However, online popularity is a double-edged sword. It’s absolutely wonderful to get praise and attention from strangers. Though it can mean that you find very little time for anything but curating your social media page. There’s a lot of pressure that comes from having to entertain everyone.
So, as the years went by, Chloe and Peter changed their approach to how they manage the ‘Thirty AF’ brand.
“Much of the content that we post is submitted by creators. We love meeting creators and comedians who are new to Instagram and helping drive traffic to their pages; we have networked with a ton of incredibly talented creators over the years and share their content a lot,” they explained.
“We keep a close eye on meme trends and will often share roundups of the funniest memes and tweets related to trending topics. We're also part of a lot of online groups, particularly for millennials and different nostalgia groups, and a lot of content comes from there. We also create a lot of original content mostly for our stories and TikTok," Chloe and Peter said.
Other day, I replied to an email about an issue I did not want to deal with 'tag your it'.
Everytime one of my coworkers say they'll lunch with me I die inside because all I wanted was to watch stupid videos
During another, more recent interview, the duo behind ‘Thirty AF’ shared a bit of their wisdom about standing out on social media. There are so many great content creators out there that it can be a bit difficult to have your voice heard at times.
"Pay attention to what resonates with your following and post more of it! Over the years, we have very much let our followers influence our content. When we first started out, '90s/nostalgia wasn't a huge focus. We'd post a nostalgic meme from time to time and began to notice that the comments became a space where people really bonded and had funny and positive interactions with strangers on the internet (shocking... I know!)," the delightful duo told Bored Panda.
"We started to focus on that more and, in addition to the content we posted in the feed, we created story series around nostalgic themes and launched our global treasure hunt for Nostalgia Grabs (free packs of nostalgic treasures hidden all over the world!). We absolutely post content that isn't tied to nostalgia as well, but letting our following influence our themes definitely plays a big part in growing a page on IG!"
They want you to set goals so they can use them as the new normal to justify paying you s**t to do 3x your job
Meanwhile, they find new ways to constantly keep their followers engaged, from organizing photo contests to asking for suggestions for songs and movies. What’s more, followers really enjoy being credited and being in the spotlight for a bit, say, when they’re tagged in stories, mentioned for their contributions, and have their comments replied to. It makes people feel valued.
"We put a lot of effort into writing engaging captions, pinning funny comments, and replying to people in the comment threads. Simply posting a meme and bailing isn't a way to connect with people. By hanging around, engaging, and personalizing, you show that you're present and give a human connection to a page. We've put a lot of effort into keeping things consistent through regular features and making story content feel unique to our brand," the ‘Thirty AF’ team said.
"Don't try to take credit for content that you didn't create. Crediting and helping drive traffic to creators' pages is not only the right thing to do, it also is helpful in growing your own page! People appreciate the tags, follow, and share your original content, too. Over the years, we've actually become good friends with a lot of the creators we've connected with through IG, we just went to one of their weddings!"
