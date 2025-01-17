Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Absolutely Bonkers”: Guy Wins £7.5M Lottery, Goes Back To Work The Next Day To Be An Engineer
“Absolutely Bonkers”: Guy Wins £7.5M Lottery, Goes Back To Work The Next Day To Be An Engineer

Winning the lottery is most people’s wildest dream. Quitting your job, booking a first-class ticket to paradise, and saying goodbye to alarm clocks forever seems like an obvious move, right? Well, not for James Clarkson, the 20-year-old from Carlisle, Cumbria, who became the UK’s first National Lottery winner of 2025.

After scooping up a £7.5 million jackpot, James did what probably not many of us would—he went right back to work the next day. And no, he’s not some fancy CEO who works from a yacht. James is a tradesman who was out in the cold fixing blocked drains the morning after his big win. Let that sink in (pun intended).

    Winning the lottery doesn’t always mean hanging up the work boots and sipping cocktails; sometimes, going back to work is more rewarding

    Man in a pub celebrating a £7.5M lottery win with a pint, standing next to a winning sign.

    Image credits: Anthony Devlin / National Lottery

    One 20-year-old man wins £7.5 million in the lottery but goes back to work the next day, unclogging drains, saying he won’t stop working any time soon

    Group celebrating lottery win with champagne bottles, standing in a garden at night.

    Image credits: News & Star / The Cumberland News

    James had no clue he was about to become a millionaire when he woke up early on January 4th to check how much snow he’d have to shovel from his driveway that day. But, instead of a weather forecast, he was greeted by a notification from the National Lottery app that changed his life forever: he’d hit the jackpot with the winning numbers.

    When he woke up his girlfriend to share the news, she brushed it off as a dream and went back to sleep. Next on his call list: his dad, who he also works with.

    And, being the down-to-earth man that he is, James didn’t let his newfound fortune stop him from clocking in the next morning. I must say, I respect that. I would have probably been on the first flight to a tropical island somewhere.

    Man holding euros confidently in an office, symbolizing lottery win, reflecting on his engineer work commitment.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But James was nowhere near any tropical island, or even hot weather for that matter. The morning after winning the £7.5 million, he was out in the cold, fixing blocked drains, as that’s what he does for a living.

    He’s determined to qualify as a heating engineer before making any big lifestyle changes. “I’m not going to stop working, I’m too young. I need to have a purpose in life, plus dad wouldn’t let me not work anyway.”

    Sure, James has big plans for the future, like getting season tickets to his beloved Manchester City and paying off his parents’ mortgage. But for now, he’s keeping things simple, planning on trading in his rusty old van for a new car—to help him get to work.

    Euro Jackpot lottery ticket with winning numbers marked.

    Image credits: Waldemar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Our guy is also determined to use his winnings to take care of his family, saying he wants to make sure his loved ones benefit from his good fortune, too.

    James’ decision to stick to his day job might sound crazy to some folks but—believe it or not, many lottery winners choose to keep working after hitting the jackpot. There’s at least one study to back this up, in which 62% of winners did not make any changes to their jobs, not even reducing their working hours. They must have really loved their jobs.

    Engineer in blue helmet working on machinery, holding a wrench in an industrial setting.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The 20-year-old plans to become an engineer and will continue working despite having won a life-changing amount of money

    I get it. Work provides structure, purpose, and a sense of accomplishment. For young people like James, continuing to work after winning big can help maintain a sense of normalcy.

    Plus, the pros say that having a daily routine can boost mental health and long-term happiness, increase energy levels, and even help reduce stress, things that sometimes no amount of money can replace.

    James’ story is a refreshing reminder that life isn’t all about money. It’s about purpose, family, and staying true to who you are—whether that’s fixing drains in the freezing cold or dreaming about future holidays.

    What would you do if you won that much money? Would you continue working, like James, or book a one-way ticket to a tropical island? Share your wildest dreams in the comment section below!

    Most netizens applaud the young man for not allowing the win to change him, while others disagree with his choice to continue working

    Comment from Michelle praising a young man for staying grounded after winning a £7.5M lottery.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing £7.5M lottery win, mentioning the idea of working despite the win for future income benefits.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Message praising a lottery winner for returning to work as an engineer, calling him sensible with a bright future.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    A social media comment joking about lottery winner choices, with reactions shown.

    Comment from Ervin Boer about boredom when staying home and spending money after winning the lottery.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing how to spend lottery winnings, mentioning gym and hobbies.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Social media comment about a man who won a £7.5M lottery and people's reactions to his decision.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment saying “I will stop working if I won 7.5 thousand.” with laughing emoji, highlighting lottery reaction.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Commenter expresses shock over someone's lottery win and potential risks.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment praising lottery winner's decision to return to engineering work.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment about young lottery winner going back to work as an engineer after winning £7.5M, expressing optimism for his future.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment about continuing work after winning the lottery, mentioning buying land in Canada.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Social media comment supporting lottery winner going back to work as an engineer.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment from Jake Braddock discussing working after winning a lottery.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message discussing lottery winner's decision to stay private after winning £7.5M.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the way that he keeps quoting his dad in the reporting on this story. Clearly, he looks up to his hero and his hero has taught him well! There is great humility and humanity here.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    glennschroeder avatar
    Papa
    Papa
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all too common for lottery winners to let it ruin their lives, but it doesn't sound like this young man is likely to let that happen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
