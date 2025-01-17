“Absolutely Bonkers”: Guy Wins £7.5M Lottery, Goes Back To Work The Next Day To Be An Engineer

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning the lottery is most people’s wildest dream. Quitting your job, booking a first-class ticket to paradise, and saying goodbye to alarm clocks forever seems like an obvious move, right? Well, not for James Clarkson, the 20-year-old from Carlisle, Cumbria, who became the UK’s first National Lottery winner of 2025.

After scooping up a £7.5 million jackpot, James did what probably not many of us would—he went right back to work the next day. And no, he’s not some fancy CEO who works from a yacht. James is a tradesman who was out in the cold fixing blocked drains the morning after his big win. Let that sink in (pun intended).

RELATED:

Winning the lottery doesn’t always mean hanging up the work boots and sipping cocktails; sometimes, going back to work is more rewarding

Share icon

Image credits: Anthony Devlin / National Lottery

One 20-year-old man wins £7.5 million in the lottery but goes back to work the next day, unclogging drains, saying he won’t stop working any time soon

Share icon

Image credits: News & Star / The Cumberland News

James had no clue he was about to become a millionaire when he woke up early on January 4th to check how much snow he’d have to shovel from his driveway that day. But, instead of a weather forecast, he was greeted by a notification from the National Lottery app that changed his life forever: he’d hit the jackpot with the winning numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he woke up his girlfriend to share the news, she brushed it off as a dream and went back to sleep. Next on his call list: his dad, who he also works with.

And, being the down-to-earth man that he is, James didn’t let his newfound fortune stop him from clocking in the next morning. I must say, I respect that. I would have probably been on the first flight to a tropical island somewhere.

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But James was nowhere near any tropical island, or even hot weather for that matter. The morning after winning the £7.5 million, he was out in the cold, fixing blocked drains, as that’s what he does for a living.

He’s determined to qualify as a heating engineer before making any big lifestyle changes. “I’m not going to stop working, I’m too young. I need to have a purpose in life, plus dad wouldn’t let me not work anyway.”

Sure, James has big plans for the future, like getting season tickets to his beloved Manchester City and paying off his parents’ mortgage. But for now, he’s keeping things simple, planning on trading in his rusty old van for a new car—to help him get to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Waldemar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Our guy is also determined to use his winnings to take care of his family, saying he wants to make sure his loved ones benefit from his good fortune, too.

James’ decision to stick to his day job might sound crazy to some folks but—believe it or not, many lottery winners choose to keep working after hitting the jackpot. There’s at least one study to back this up, in which 62% of winners did not make any changes to their jobs, not even reducing their working hours. They must have really loved their jobs.

Share icon

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The 20-year-old plans to become an engineer and will continue working despite having won a life-changing amount of money

I get it. Work provides structure, purpose, and a sense of accomplishment. For young people like James, continuing to work after winning big can help maintain a sense of normalcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, the pros say that having a daily routine can boost mental health and long-term happiness, increase energy levels, and even help reduce stress, things that sometimes no amount of money can replace.

James’ story is a refreshing reminder that life isn’t all about money. It’s about purpose, family, and staying true to who you are—whether that’s fixing drains in the freezing cold or dreaming about future holidays.

What would you do if you won that much money? Would you continue working, like James, or book a one-way ticket to a tropical island? Share your wildest dreams in the comment section below!

Most netizens applaud the young man for not allowing the win to change him, while others disagree with his choice to continue working

Image credits: www.facebook.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: www.facebook.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Share icon

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com