“I Just Want A Child”: Disabled Woman Slammed For Wanting To Give Birth To Baby

A social media star with cerebral palsy refuses to let online backlash stand in the way of exploring the joys of motherhood.

Netizens called her “irresponsible” and wondered whether she would pass on her condition if she gave birth to a child.

“What did I do wrong? I just want a child,” 24-year-old Li Man told naysayers who criticized her decision.

The content creator had tied the knot in 2023 to a man who also has cerebral palsy.

Li Man from China faced backlash after expressing her desire of wanting to be a mother

Image credits: Nicu Cobasnean/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Born with cerebral palsy, the hopeful mother has defied the odds over the years and is now an influencer in China with a significant fan following of over 230,000 viewers.

The youngster comes from a rural family in Anhui province in eastern China and has limited mobility due to cerebral palsy, believed to have emerged due to oxygen deprivation at birth, according to the South China Morning Post.

While her intellectual capabilities are normal, her physical mobility is limited due to her severe physical condition.

The 24-year-old influencer with cerebral palsy has garnered a following of over 230,000 viewers in China

Image credits: The Paper

Nevertheless, she is currently living a full life and tied the knot in 2023 with a man, who also has cerebral palsy, along with a leg disability and impaired vision.

Li was raised by her grandparents while her parents worked elsewhere. Although many schools rejected her during her childhood, her grandmother didn’t back down and ensured that she gained an education at a local primary school.

Despite being bullied as a child, she excelled in para-athletic events and earned a bronze medal in shot put in the 2021 National Games for Persons with Disabilities.

“What did I do wrong? I just want a child,” the hopeful mother said online

Image credits: The Paper

Image credits: The Paper

By 2023, Li became a happily married wife and enjoyed sharing videos of her daily life online. Fans have been keeping up with her life as she shares clips of herself cooking, putting on makeup, and going about her daily routine at home.

In recent weeks, she has been sharing social media posts of herself gearing up to bear a child. She documented her process of taking fertility supplements and said she couldn’t wait to welcome a baby of her own.

“One pill in the morning, one at night, and soon I will have a little baby,” she said in one post. “Baby, mummy is coming to meet you!”

But her audience shared concerns about the disabled couple becoming parents.

Despite being bullied and initially rejected by schools, the content creator excelled in para-athletic events

Image credits: The Paper

“Will your conditions be passed on to the child?” one asked. “It is irresponsible to risk a child’s future for personal desires.”

“Even if the child is healthy, can the couple properly care for them? Imagine the psychological pressure the kid might face during parent-teacher meetings or sports events,” another said.

Others defended her choice, with one saying: “Li is a brave woman. She has the right to have children, but the discrimination she has faced may also befall her child.”

“Respect this incredible mother’s choice. If they have the confidence to raise a child, they must also be ready for any challenges that come their way,” another said.

Li and her husband, who also has cerebral palsy, were told by doctors after multiple checkups that they could have a child

Image credits: South China Morning Post

Amid mounting backlash, Li clarified that she and her husband consulted doctors, who confirmed after multiple checkups that they were fit to be parents.

They were also told by experts that their condition of cerebral palsy is neither genetic nor contagious and also does not have a direct impact on fertility.

Some experts, however, did mention that Li and her husband could face challenges in raising their child due to their own medical conditions.

Although doctors gave them the green light to be parents, Li admitted that the criticism online has had a significant impact on her and her loved ones. She has since deleted all of the videos related to her pregnancy hopes.

“We will take care of the baby step by step,” she said.

The youngster’s wishes sparked a heated discussion online

