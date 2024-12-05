Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“MIL Came Over Unannounced And Got Upset When I Told Her She Needs To Tell Us Before She Does”
Family, Relationships

“MIL Came Over Unannounced And Got Upset When I Told Her She Needs To Tell Us Before She Does”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Marrying a person does mean, for better or worse, marrying into their family. Sometimes this just means more people around for the holidays and sometimes it means having to deal with some of the most entitled and delusional people showing up at your house.

A woman shared her horrible encounter with a MIL who would just show up unannounced and start making demands. After her husband failed to back her up sufficiently, she decided to have a sitdown. Fortunately, we all got a little closure, as she later shared a sizable update on how the situation was resolved.

Unannounced houseguests are the worst

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman had the misfortune to have to deal with a MIL who just showed up at random times

Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

It’s important to not let random people tell you that they should be allowed to walk over you

Unlike random strangers, family in general and in laws in particular can be hard to deal with because you generally can’t just slam the door and yell “go away” without repercussions. Cutting ties with family members is just a lot harder, as is avoiding them, as this story just goes to show.

The word “boundaries” tends to get thrown around a lot, often leaving some folks believing it’s another bit of “therapy speak” (which it is) but this doesn’t diminish the fact that this is a very important idea. As a human, you need to be able to tell people when and where they stop when it comes to your time and space.

ADVERTISEMENT

In short, narcissists will often attempt to gaslight people (another therapy speak buzzword, but no less valid) that they are entitled to your time, attention and energy. For example, in this story, the MIL attempts to shame the woman for not wanting to immediately entertain her, despite zero warning. This sort of behavior is absolutely horrible and tends to come out during large holidays which, traditionally, folks spend together.

When asked to just give a warning, she spins this into some personal attack, as if sending a text message ahead of time is the same as somehow barring her from seeing her son. This is classic narcissist behavior, where they attempt to shame people by claiming victimhood after being told to respect a boundary.

Enforcing boundaries can be pretty hard for chronic people pleasers

Unfortunately, her husband does not take her side in this particular story. This is often one of the main issues people face when it comes to horrible in-laws. They need their significant other to back them up but they either pretend to not see the issue or even take their parent’s side. As many of the commenters noted, she has as much a MIL problem as she has a husband problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also important to note that boundaries don’t even have to be as extreme, it’s perfectly normal to have topics you don’t want to talk about or to set certain limits. People pleasers might struggle with this, but at the end of the day, you are just asking people to respect you, which begs the question, if someone does not want to respect you, why are you trying to please them in the first place? Saying no is ultimately both better for you and your relationships.

Ultimately, there can always be some give and take. A boundary can be crossed, but it’s worth communicating how you feel and allowing someone to make amends. However, as this woman shared in the update, which can be found beyond the comments below, this does not seem like it’s going to happen in this case.

Some folks needed more info

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Readers also called out her husband and shared their thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Later, she posted a sizable update

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Netizens gave a few suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda