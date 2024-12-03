Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive
Family, Relationships

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL's Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Being a full time parent is a grueling and dare we say thankless job. Not only do you have to look after the kids, but you are also expected to manage all the household chores. And as if this isn’t enough, friends and family also lean on you for some extra help. However, there are times when it’s important to hold your position and say no. 

For example, a woman shared on the Mumsnet community how she stood her ground after her sister-in-law repeatedly asked her to babysit her children. The woman explained that while she was a stay-at-home mom, her sister-in-law had a full-time job. Read on to discover the full story and see how people online responded.

Being a full time mom can be incredibly challenging 

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Image credits: milanzeremski (not the actual photo)

A woman recounted how her brother-in-law and his wife were upset with her for declining to look after their children

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Image credits: Aprilmaymum

The author provided additional context about their family and the challenges they are facing

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Sometimes being a full-time parent is a financial decision

Parents often choose to stay at home to look after their children for a variety of reasons. Research shows that a lot of individuals think this is the best option for kids if it’s financially feasible. A Pew Research Center study points out that nearly 18% of parents in the US stayed home with their children in 2021.

Many moms and dads believe that being around their young ones influences their early development. This is true because human babies are highly reliant on their parents from birth. A kid’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth depends on a caring relationship with their primary caregiver, typically a parent, since their brains are developing during the first two years of life.

Through the early years, when parents are around, they get to establish a strong bond with their child. Not only are they able to give personalized care but also offer irreplaceable advice that can mold the behavior, values, and emotional well-being of their offspring.

There are times when one parent decides to stay home full-time due to financial reasons. The cost of professional childcare has significantly increased over time. Therefore, for some families, it is more cost-effective doing the job themselves instead of taking their kid either to daycare or hiring a nanny.

Wendy Chun-Hoon, director of the Women’s Bureau of the US Department of Labor, says, “All across the country, families are facing burdensome childcare expenses. The last few years have highlighted the tension parents experience when they need to go to work to provide for their families but have difficulty doing so if they can’t access affordable childcare.”

According to Pew Research Center’s Social and Demographic Trends report, six out of ten Americans considered it best for children if at least one parent stays home with them at all times, while 35 percent said children are just as well off when both parents work away from home.

Parents often seek flexible schedules to better care for their little ones

Moreover, individuals who tend to be particular about how their children are raised usually have one parent stay at home. This way, moms and dads can dictate more of what happens in the child’s everyday life: their meals, bedtimes, screen time, and so forth.

Consider a mother who is very concerned with healthy eating and wants her child to develop good eating habits from an early age. The option of being a housewife will enable her to provide them a well-rounded diet that will include less sugary or processed food.

Some people prioritize their family life over career advancement and choose to focus solely on their parenting responsibilities. This is particularly true for individuals with demanding jobs that would leave them with little time or energy for their little one.

However, whether you choose to stay at home or work is a personal decision. Selecting one option over the other does not give others the right to take advantage of you. Have you ever been in a situation where any of your relatives expected you to do their duties? How did it go?

People online expressed strong support for the author, stating it was definitely not their responsibility to care for their brother-in-law’s children

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Mom Draws The Line To Reclaim Her Family Time After SIL’s Babysitting Demands Get Excessive

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
24 minutes ago

NTA. I hope the OP doesn't get browbeaten into giving in. I despise selfish, entitled people. They're one of the bitter tastes in the world.

