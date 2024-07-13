Single Mom Is Upset Sister Didn’t Cancel Her Trip To Hawaii When She Needed A Last-Minute Babysitter

ADVERTISEMENT

When we’re sucked into the work-home-sleep, rinse and repeat, kind of routine, it’s nice to have something to look forward to. For some, it might be a birthday, for others – a get together with friends, but for arguably quite a few people, it’s vacation time that they look forward to the most.

For this redditor, it was a trip to Hawaii that couldn’t come fast enough. But when it was nearly time to board the plane, an unexpected call from her sister left her wondering if she should rebook the flight.

It’s neither a surprise nor a secret that whenever emergencies as such arise, people tend to turn to their relatives for help. And there’s nothing wrong with that; as long as they are able and willing to help, leaving your bundle of joy in the hands of a family member you trust might be the best option in unexpected circumstances.

However, that becomes an entirely different story when said relatives don’t want to or can’t look after one’s child, be it because of a busy schedule or simply not having the capacity to. In addition to that, when it comes to lengthy babysitting periods, a professional might be a better fit.

Seeking to learn more about child care and how often relatives become involved, Bored Panda discussed the topic with an expert in child care and social policy, Dr. Susan Prentice. She pointed out that caring for children is complex and so relatives might not be the best choice for a lengthy period of time, especially if they themselves have to work or are dealing with other responsibilities at that time.

“For short periods, adults can and do double-tasks with divided attention. But when we want children to spend full days away from their parents, we very much want them to have well-educated caregivers—in well-resourced settings—who spend their time on early childhood education and learning, as well as care. We want children to flourish, not merely be guarded and kept safe,” Dr. Prentice said.

As much as we want children to flourish with the help of well-educated caregivers, the expert herself noted that unfortunately, that’s not always possible. “In both Canada and the US, most parents live in child care deserts; there is a licensed child care space for just about one in four Canadian children, and the US situation is roughly similar, with wide provincial/state variation.”

And that’s why people might once again turn to their relatives for help with child care. “Families usually do their best to help each other out. But the real help will be provided when our governments invest in high quality regulated early childhood education and care services. We have made important gains in Canada, as $10/day child care begins to roll out across the country, but there is much more to do. I hope this public policy failure is recognized as the root of these family problems,” Dr. Prentice said.

It’s unclear if the OP’s sister lives in a child care desert or if it’s possible for her to find an alternative for the babysitter who canceled. Yet, no matter the case, fellow redditors didn’t think the OP was a jerk for refusing to postpone her long-awaited vacation because her sister’s child care arrangements fell through. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments.

