Employee Rants Online About How Their Boss Denied Them A Vacation That’s Over 5 Days Because It’s Supposedly Unfair To The Other Employees

While there are various shades of work, ranging from so daunting, I feel like dying inside to this is the best thing since pooping on company time, everyone needs a break every once in a while.

For this reason, vacations were invented. However, some very stingy, micromanage-y bosses hate it with a passion, consider it slacking or disloyalty to the company, and so conflicts arise.

Conflicts also find themselves on Reddit, in the form of r/antiwork posts explaining how this one boss essentially denied a time-off request all because it was 2 days too long and that was unfair.

More Info: Reddit

If you, as a manager, deny someone their time off, you better have a darn legit reason for it for you might be forced to accept reality afterwards

Image credits: fauxels (not the actual image)

An employee recently ranted about how their employer denied their slightly longer time off because it wasn’t fair to others

Image credits: u/EconomistOtherwise51

As you can imagine, the boss’ reasoning was as solid as a house of cards, and the employee quickly understood that they should probably leg it from there

Image credits: Eddy Billard (not the actual image)

So, the story goes that Reddit user u/EconomistOtherwise51 approached the r/antiwork community with a very anti-work experience.

The tl;dr of it is OP wanted to take 7 (maybe 9) days off, but their request was denied. The boss claimed that taking any amount of days beyond 5 is absolutely barbaric as it’s unfair to other employees.

This left Economist confused as to how an extra 2 days off would make that much of a difference. But that was just part of the confusion. OP asked around the office to see if anyone realistically objected to it—nobody did. Everyone was cool with it.

What is more, they were fully staffed at that point and the vacation time period was during slow season, so this decision from management begged more questions than it answered. This led to a fit being thrown by the boss—another sign that something is not entirely right in the reasoning here.

While OP did explain that they can’t afford to just get up and leave, they seem to be tempted to do that, and will eventually be migrating to bigger and better waters job-wise. “These companies are ridiculous,” concluded OP.

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual image)

And folks threw their support at OP in a heartbeat. The general consensus was that OP deserved to use their time off however they saw fit, and it wasn’t really a vacation request as much as it was a vacation notice, one that will inevitably happen and the boss-man has to deal with it.

Other than that, some pointed out that the boss is jealous of OP’s trip and is deserving of other inevitable scenarios, like taking 5 days off and calling in sick for the remaining 2, or when the time comes for the remaining 2 to happen, just to call in and say “Hey, I’m in [insert very distant European city here], I won’t be able to make it to work today” because ridiculous excuses call for ridiculous measures.

Image credits: Clem Onojeghuo (not the actual image)

To be serious for just a sec, EmPowerHR explains that employers do have the power to deny vacation time, but [1] there has to be a legit, documented reason, and [2] it has to be non-discriminatory. And as the story goes, there have been cases when multiple people left on vacation, so obviously it was never a problem. Until now.

An example of a legit reason would be if the notice was given too late and hence there isn’t enough time to find acceptable coverage.

By proxy, it is also, generally speaking, legal to do this for companies, but under a strict set of criteria. There is a very thin line when it comes to denying vacation requests as these can easily be interpreted as discrimination. A good example of this is taking time off for medical reasons.

Denying someone time off will very often hurt morale, which in turn means lower productivity and higher turnover. And considering that two of the most common reasons why folks leave a workplace are [1] feeling burnt out and [2] management sucks, messing about with employee vacation time is like shooting yourself in the foot.

In any case, the post drew quite a lot of attention and went viral soon after. You can check out the post here. But before you do that, why not give the comment section a spin, see what happens with your opinions and stories posted there.

And folks online supported the decision. That, and also suggested to have a bit of fun