“I Finally Had Enough”: Woman Done With Crotchety Neighbor Making Life Hell, Gets Petty Revenge

Stomping louder than an elephant in the wild, blasting music at 1AM, blocking you in with their car – these are just a few things aggravating neighbors do. And if you’ve ever had one, you know just how needlessly difficult they can make your life.

This redditor had enough of the “crotchety old man next door” making her life difficult, so after years of bearing with him, she decided to seek petty revenge, which, eventually, got him to leave her alone. If you’re curious to see what her revenge plan entailed, scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.

Making others’ lives needlessly difficult is a favored pastime of many annoying neighbors

This woman took petty revenge that got her aggravating neighbor to leave her alone

“The harassment over stupid things only got worse from then on,” the OP recalled

Talking to Bored Panda about her “treat” of a neighbor, the OP shared that she had no idea what he was like before she moved in. “All I really knew of him was that he seemed like a kinda stoic rural grandpa type guy,” she said, adding that she learned about him bullying other people out of the neighborhood from her neighbor on the other side of her house.

“She talks to everybody and she’s the one that the other families told that they were leaving because of my jerk neighbor,” the woman noted.

Unlike said neighbor, the “crotchety old man next door” didn’t talk to the OP much, so he never really discussed any problems he had with her, either. He let his actions do the talking instead.

“The first time the cops got called for something—it’s been so long ago I don’t even really remember what it was for—I didn’t know it was my jerk neighbor. It wasn’t until I saw the cop go talk to him after he had talked to me that I clocked what was going on. That was about a month after I had moved in,” the redditor recalled.

“The harassment over stupid things only got worse from then on; for example, calling the cops because my ex-husband’s friend parked in front of his yard. My jerk neighbor has only really talked to me a couple times over the years and it wasn’t talking so much as screaming at me – one time about how he deserves respect because he’s a veteran (he shut up quick when I told him I was too) and the only other time was what kicked off this story.”

The woman’s petty revenge seemed to have worked like a charm

Good neighbors are something that is often taken for granted and something that far from everyone is lucky to have. According to the National Association of Realtors, more than half of Americans (52%) are irked by their neighbors. While it’s unclear how many of them get petty revenge on the sources of their irritation, the OP decided to go for it, and leaped into the depths of Reddit seeking inspiration.

“The plan for my revenge came to be when my friend suggested the spam mail thing,” the redditor told Bored Panda. “That gave me an idea and I actually went to the ‘Petty Revenge’ subreddit to get more ideas for getting back at my neighbor in ways that wouldn’t end me up in jail (it took all my self restraint to not physically attack the man when he threatened to shoot my dogs).

“That’s where I learned about the animal poop boxes you can get sent to people and got more ideas for spam mail to sign the neighbor up for, as well as the idea for creepy staring at the camera – doing it in nothing but my undies was my little flair on it.”

The woman’s petty revenge proved to be successful; the day after “her little Paranormal Activity re-enactment,” as she calls the episode in front of the camera, the device got taken down. The neighbor hasn’t called the police on her since, either – for just over two years now.

“The ‘F**k Off’ sign stayed up for like six months, until the glue started to fail and the letters started falling off,” the OP said. “Sadly, he’s still harassing other neighbors, like the nice lesbian couple across the street from us, but they just ignore him, which they have a slightly easier time of since they don’t live right next to him.”

Fortunately, the woman won’t have to deal with the “crotchety man” that much longer. “I’m getting ready to move really soon,” she told Bored Panda, “So I figured telling this story would be just a funny little throwaway thing before I’m out of this house for good. Now it’s got almost twice as many upvotes as there are people in the town I’m moving to! The internet is wild,” the woman laughed.

The woman provided more information in the comments

Fellow netizens also took to the comments section to share their thoughts and similar stories

