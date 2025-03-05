Night Shift Worker’s Peaceful Mornings Keep Getting Ruined By Loud Kids, So They Fight Back
People who work nights drive taxis, stock shelves, patrol streets, manage hospitals, put out fires, and do so much more to ensure that our everyday lives are as safe and smooth as possible.
However, their schedule often clashes with that of the outside world—something that can become especially challenging when trying to get enough rest.
For Reddit user SpecialShake6702, the noise from their neighbors’ young children playing outside every made it impossible to sleep. So, they decided to take matters into their own hands.
Night shifts can be exhausting as they are
Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But this owl can’t get enough sleep when the sun’s up either
Image credits: SpecialShake6702
Most of people who read the story said its author was entitled to their petty revenge
But some were worried about the lawn mower disrupting the entire neighborhood
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
The kids are outside playing because they're kids. OP is being obnoxiously noisy even earlier out of pure spite, bothering everyone, not just the targets of his ire. The kids are supposed to stay inside because of OP's work schedule? Grow up. The other neighbours saying OP should have dealt with it like an adult are spot on.
THEY'RE YOUNG KIDS! Who feels the need to get revenge on young children because they're being kids? It's not their problem that their kids have fun. I mean, I have a neighbor with 6 kids, and when they're loud, I just go inside! It's simple!
The kids are outside playing because they're kids. OP is being obnoxiously noisy even earlier out of pure spite, bothering everyone, not just the targets of his ire. The kids are supposed to stay inside because of OP's work schedule? Grow up. The other neighbours saying OP should have dealt with it like an adult are spot on.
THEY'RE YOUNG KIDS! Who feels the need to get revenge on young children because they're being kids? It's not their problem that their kids have fun. I mean, I have a neighbor with 6 kids, and when they're loud, I just go inside! It's simple!
30
4