Night Shift Worker’s Peaceful Mornings Keep Getting Ruined By Loud Kids, So They Fight Back

People who work nights drive taxis, stock shelves, patrol streets, manage hospitals, put out fires, and do so much more to ensure that our everyday lives are as safe and smooth as possible.

However, their schedule often clashes with that of the outside world—something that can become especially challenging when trying to get enough rest.

For Reddit user SpecialShake6702, the noise from their neighbors’ young children playing outside every made it impossible to sleep. So, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Night shifts can be exhausting as they are

But this owl can’t get enough sleep when the sun’s up either

Most of people who read the story said its author was entitled to their petty revenge

But some were worried about the lawn mower disrupting the entire neighborhood