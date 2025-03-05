Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Night Shift Worker’s Peaceful Mornings Keep Getting Ruined By Loud Kids, So They Fight Back
Entitled People, Social Issues

Night Shift Worker’s Peaceful Mornings Keep Getting Ruined By Loud Kids, So They Fight Back

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

People who work nights drive taxis, stock shelves, patrol streets, manage hospitals, put out fires, and do so much more to ensure that our everyday lives are as safe and smooth as possible.

However, their schedule often clashes with that of the outside world—something that can become especially challenging when trying to get enough rest.

For Reddit user SpecialShake6702, the noise from their neighbors’ young children playing outside every made it impossible to sleep. So, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

RELATED:

    Night shifts can be exhausting as they are

    Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But this owl can’t get enough sleep when the sun’s up either

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SpecialShake6702

    Most of people who read the story said its author was entitled to their petty revenge

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some were worried about the lawn mower disrupting the entire neighborhood

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. The kids' parents need to exert a bit more control over their spawns.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kids are outside playing because they're kids. OP is being obnoxiously noisy even earlier out of pure spite, bothering everyone, not just the targets of his ire. The kids are supposed to stay inside because of OP's work schedule? Grow up. The other neighbours saying OP should have dealt with it like an adult are spot on.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rewarddude avatar
    TheGreaterDebater
    TheGreaterDebater
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THEY'RE YOUNG KIDS! Who feels the need to get revenge on young children because they're being kids? It's not their problem that their kids have fun. I mean, I have a neighbor with 6 kids, and when they're loud, I just go inside! It's simple!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. The kids' parents need to exert a bit more control over their spawns.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kids are outside playing because they're kids. OP is being obnoxiously noisy even earlier out of pure spite, bothering everyone, not just the targets of his ire. The kids are supposed to stay inside because of OP's work schedule? Grow up. The other neighbours saying OP should have dealt with it like an adult are spot on.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rewarddude avatar
    TheGreaterDebater
    TheGreaterDebater
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THEY'RE YOUNG KIDS! Who feels the need to get revenge on young children because they're being kids? It's not their problem that their kids have fun. I mean, I have a neighbor with 6 kids, and when they're loud, I just go inside! It's simple!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda