Wife Who Got Fired By Husband After She Caught Him Having Affair Wins £10,000

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s certainly a rarity for a woman to benefit from discovering the revelation that her husband had been having an affair behind her back — but that’s exactly what happened in England on this miraculous Christmas Day.

Jacqueline Herling has won nearly £10,000 in court after suing her husband Stefan for firing her without her knowledge. She had confronted him upon discovering CCTV footage of his relationship with an employee.

Highlights Jacqueline won nearly £10,000 after suing her husband for "unlawful" firing

She discovered her husband was having an affair via CCTV footage at their family business.

Stefan fired Jacqueline and issued her a P45 tax form without her consent.

The two had operated a family business together, running a pub in the county of Derbyshire.

RELATED:

A woman has won a large amount of money after getting “sacked” by her husband upon discovering he was having an affair

Share icon

Image credits: Jacqueline Herling

Things started heating up on May 30, 2022, when Jacqueline confronted her spouse of cheating. He initially denied her claim until she explained she had video evidence, as reported by Daily Mail.

“The gist of what was said by [Jacqueline] was that she wanted nothing more to do with the pub and that she would not set foot in the pub again,” the tribunal was told.

But she didn’t leave immediately.

Share icon

Image credits: thebeehiveinny

ADVERTISEMENT

“The children went to stay with relatives for a short period whilst the couple talked, as they did that night,” heard the tribunal. “In fact, [Jacqueline] never moved out of the pub and the children soon returned.”

Instead of working at the pub, however, Jacqueline would, at most, perform duties that helped the business such as chipping logs, mowing the lawns, and visiting Costco for replenishment — although this happened only once.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

Her husband continued to pay her salary of £758 a month, additionally encouraging her to “think about things” before making any “long-term decisions.”

However, problems became even worse four months later.

The tribunal heard that her husband issued her with a P45 — a tax form in the United Kingdom that an employer gives to an employee when they leave their job, consisting of income and tax information — without her knowledge.

Jacqueline had CCTV evidence to back up her claim

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thebeehiveinn

She successfully sued him and the family company in response, under the pretense of unfair and wrongful dismissal, unauthorized pay deductions, and victimization.

Jacqueline was awarded a total of £9,676 in compensation.

Initially, Stefan and the business tried arguing that she had already “resigned” on May 30, when she discovered the affair, but the tribunal disagreed.

Share icon

Image credits: Jacqueline Herling

“[Mr. Herling’s] evidence was that he wanted to give [his wife] time to think about things. He did not want her to leave and left the position open,” said the panel.

“In those circumstances, the Tribunal considered that [Mr. Herling] did not, at the time, consider [his wife] to have resigned.”

Mrs. Herling won almost £10,000 in compensation

Share icon

Image credits: Jacqueline Herling

Jacqueline initially began working part-time behind the bar at The Beehive Inns in Derbyshire back in 2003.

It was nestled in “the heart of the Peak District,” as put by Daily Mail and had “beautiful views” and a “friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT