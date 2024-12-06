Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Ruins Daughter's Wedding Day With Demands For Her Hair, Dad Wants Divorce
Family, Relationships

Woman Ruins Daughter’s Wedding Day With Demands For Her Hair, Dad Wants Divorce

The relationship between a mother and a daughter is a complex one. In a 2011 NIH poll, 90% of daughters said their mother listens to them, but only 43% felt understood by their mothers. Sometimes, even the most insignificant things – like doing each other’s hair – can grow into fights.

But when this mother kept treating her daughter like a hair salon worker on her wedding day, her father had enough. He felt he was going to lose his daughter if the wife kept up this insufferable behavior. So, he started considering divorce and shared his frustrations with the folks online.

A mother kept berating her daughter about doing her hair during the young woman’s wedding day

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The antagonizing got so bad that the father started considering divorce

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No-Cauliflower-6934

Some Redditors pointed to the medication the woman was using and that it could cause personality changes

Many people in the comments drew attention to the fact that this couldn’t have been just about hair. The OP has also previously posted about how his wife pressured their daughter to have a big wedding, but the young woman refused.

Some people were quick to dismiss the mother as a classic narcissist, but others observed that the husband described such behavior as unusual. “This behavior truly isn’t like her. Of course, she’s had off days where she’s been off and rude, everybody has those days but this is so out of character for her,” he wrote in one comment.

Then, some Redditors started asking questions about the woman’s health. Was she perhaps close to menopausal age? Or perimenopausal? Was she on any medication? Why is she going to the doctor once a month? That’s when the mystery started to unravel.

The OP responded that his wife is currently taking a weight loss drug phentermine. And that’s when it clicked for some people: the rude behavior is probably a side effect of the meds. “That will definitely make someone act like an insufferable [a-hole]. It’s essentially speed,” u/TheRedCuddler wrote.

The medication that the wife is taking, phentermine, can seriously affect a person’s moods and behavior

The Redditor u/TheRedCuddler exaggerates a bit; phentermine is not speed. According to the Weight Wise Loss Center, this is a common misconception because phentermine is chemically similar to amphetamines. “It is not treated as such due to its low potential for addiction and abuse, hence its classification as a Schedule IV drug,” they write.

However, people should take it very responsibly. The daily dosage, according to the Mayo Clinic, should be determined by a doctor, but the average dose for an adult for treatment of obesity shouldn’t exceed 37.5 mg in the form of tablets and 30 mg in the form of capsules per day.

“She’s taking 30mg 2x a day,” the OP wrote in a comment. That’s when the alarm bells started ringing off for many Redditors who had experience with the medication. “That’s a really high dose,” user u/mildambition wrote. “I have used it 2x in the last 5 years, the second time I had to stop early due to extreme anxiety.”

UK-registered pharmacist Helen Marshall, BPharm, MRPharmS writes for Healthline that phentermine has psychological side effects. What’s more, these side effects are more likely to occur if a person is taking a higher than the recommended 37.5 mg dose.

One study documented a young female’s experience with recurrent psychosis after phentermine administrations. The study’s researchers from The Catholic University of Korea concluded that “phentermine can cause psychotic episodes repeatedly, resulting in chronic occupational and social impairment.” According to them, “government regulations for physicians prescribing and an education for patients taking phentermine are urgently needed.”

Hopefully, the OP has taken the advice from other Redditors and spoke about his concerns with his wife’s doctor. Still, the damage to the wife’s relationships is still already done. “When she [comes] off those meds and [realizes] how she’s been behaving and that she ruined her daughter’s wedding she might have a bit of a crisis,” Redditor u/ohdearitsrichardiii wrote. “Be prepared for that.”

Netizens asked whether his wife’s usual behavior was like this, and suggested looking into medical reasons why she might be acting like this

However, almost everyone agreed that going off on the daughter like that was going to have some serious negative consequences

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

curtiswilford avatar
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one colors someone’s hair 3 times in 2 days unless you are trying to go from dark brown to really blonde.

otakugirl08x avatar
Melissa Harris
Melissa Harris
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He needs to talk to his daughter and other children. It's likely his wife has actually been like this all along and has been hiding it from him. This is their most independent child and she originally eloped for a reason. I bet losing control of her youngest child, not getting to control the wedding and getting older is making it harder for her to mask.

andreapereira avatar
Andrea Pereira
Andrea Pereira
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those people crazy??? 400 dollars in product would at least gave crazy lady a decent wig. I don't understand. Really don't. If it was my daughter wedding I'd use a freaking bonnet or a hair bun and called it a day. Because it's not MY DAY. It's hers.

