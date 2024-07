ADVERTISEMENT

First-time parents might fuss about many different things. Is the crib comfortable? Are the toys helping them learn and develop? Are they eating enough? And are they eating the right stuff? Moms and dads might disagree on these topics, and that’s when drama is bound to ensue.

One dad shared a story of how he helped his 6-month-old get used to solid foods by putting some mild spices in them. However, when the mom found out, she was furious. According to her, cinnamon isn’t safe for babies. Frustrated and bummed out, the dad decided to ask others whether he was wrong in this situation.

A dad turned to the Internet for advice after his wife reprimanded him for seasoning their baby’s food

Image credits: bnenin / envato (not the actual photo)

Cinnamon, according to the mom, wasn’t safe for a baby, so she got mad the husband didn’t consult her

Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: SpicyAndCinnamon

The dad clarified that he used the spices because otherwise, he found the food inedible

Most netizens backed the dad, saying that the mother overreacted

Others called both parents out for not communicating properly and being on the same page about the baby’s diet

Others said the father was at fault, as he should’ve talked it out with the mom first