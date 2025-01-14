Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Worries Her Husband’s ‘Robotic’ Behavior Hints at Depression
Couples, Relationships

Wife Worries Her Husband’s ‘Robotic’ Behavior Hints at Depression

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, people are faced with so much stress and pressure that it’s just a matter of time before they start feeling overworked or overwhelmed.

Take this redditor’s husband, for instance. Once a smiley and goofy man, the dad of two, with another baby on the way, became robot-like, making his wife seriously concerned. She turned to the ‘Relationship Advice’ subreddit, seeking advice on how to deal with the situation, sharing that she misses her husband, “not this robotic shell that looks like him.” Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below, where you will also find an update on how the story developed.

RELATED:

    Many people are faced with an abundance of responsibilities and a load of pressure on a daily basis

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Image credits: imagesourcecurated (not the actual photo)

    This woman was concerned about life’s pressures getting to her husband, as he was “becoming a robot”

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Image credits: throwRA-193837472772

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the situation, and some suggested that the husband might be burnt out

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

    The woman shared an update a few days later

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwRA-193837472772

    People applauded the way the man’s wife handled the situation

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Wife Worries Her Husband’s 'Robotic' Behavior Hints at Depression

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be careful about publicly telling what you say to a boss. They're not all good and understanding, hell, most of them aren't even housebroken completely, let alone uderstanding about calling in sick without being sick, or without being sick for the very reason provided. Be careful what people get to know and how they might use it against you, even much later they still might.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally a post with a better solution... with a better future...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dhl1968 avatar
    David L
    David L
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm going to sit him down and tell him how I feel", no wonder the man is depressed.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be careful about publicly telling what you say to a boss. They're not all good and understanding, hell, most of them aren't even housebroken completely, let alone uderstanding about calling in sick without being sick, or without being sick for the very reason provided. Be careful what people get to know and how they might use it against you, even much later they still might.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally a post with a better solution... with a better future...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dhl1968 avatar
    David L
    David L
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm going to sit him down and tell him how I feel", no wonder the man is depressed.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda