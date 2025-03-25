Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Demands To Be Driven To And Picked Up From Work: “Should He Respect My No?”
Couples, Relationships

Husband Demands To Be Driven To And Picked Up From Work: “Should He Respect My No?”

A healthy relationship is all about making compromises. You won’t get to decide what’s for dinner every single night, and you’ll have to suffer through some movies that bore you just because your partner adores them. But these small sacrifices are 100% worth it to be with the person you love.

It can become a problem, however, when only one person in the relationship is compromising. One mother recently reached out to Mumsnet seeking advice after her husband began pressuring her to be his chauffeur to and from work each day. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

    It’s normal for spouses to make small sacrifices for one another to benefit the entire family

    Woman driving an Audi, focused on the road, suggesting a commute scenario.

    Image credits: Andraz Lazic / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when this woman’s husband insisted that she become his chauffeur, she refused to get on board

    Text detailing husband's demand for work pickups amidst busy family life.

    Text describing a morning disruption due to a husband's work commute demands.

    Text discussing respect issues in a relationship, highlighting a husband's insistence and wife's feeling of defeat.

    Man in a pensive pose by a coat rack at home, symbolizing a discussion on respecting boundaries in relationships.

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing husband wanting rides to work versus respecting a refusal.

    Text about a husband assuming he'll be driven to work, despite his wife's refusal.

    Image credits: robinsongs

    A healthy marriage requires both spouses to make compromises

    Unless you grew up as an only child in an extremely wealthy family, there’s no way you got everything you wanted as a kid. Compromising is a part of life, and it’s particularly important in a marriage. “In a relationship, compromise is an invitation to collaborate with your partner while solving problems,” Claudia de Llano, LMFT, told Verywell Mind.

    Being able to solve problems by compromising with your partner is a pillar of a healthy relationship, as it shows that you’re both able to work together and respect one another even when you don’t see eye to eye. 

    This requires validating your partner’s feelings and understanding where they’re coming from, while being able to calmly explain your perspective as well. It’s important for individuals to understand that their needs can’t always come first when they’re part of a couple. 

    Some examples of compromises spouses often have to make include planning dates that appeal to both of them, expressing their partner’s love language, dividing up household chores, spending time doing activities the other enjoys, splitting up where they spend the holidays and deciding how to raise their children.   

    To get comfortable with making compromises, de Llano told Verywell Mind that couples should have respectful discussions, acknowledge one another’s feelings and be willing to give and take. Both spouses should search for solutions together, and they should make compromises out of love, not as a punishment or sacrifice.

    If your partner agrees to something that you know they’re compromising on for you, appreciate the gesture and be mindful of it. And if you can’t manage to find a solution you both agree on, resist the urge to react emotionally.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Partners should always respect one another’s boundaries

    But it’s also important to know when you should and shouldn’t compromise. If you don’t agree that what your partner is asking for is fair, you shouldn’t feel pressured to give in. And if you’re always the one abandoning what you want to satisfy your partner, that’s not a very healthy or balanced relationship.

    If you find yourself in a situation where your partner is violating your boundaries or forcing you to compromise your core values, you should not give in. It seems like that’s where the woman in this story has found herself. 

    While she may not be technically working at the time, maternity leave can still be incredibly busy and stressful. With a five-month-old, she’s likely not getting enough sleep at night and barely taking any breaks throughout the day. She also has two other children that she needs to get to and from school each day and mentioned that she’s in charge of making dinner. 

    This mother is already balancing so much, when it sounds like her husband’s sole responsibility is going to work. It might be time for her to enforce her boundaries and ensure that her husband actually respects them.

    According to HelpGuide, enforcing boundaries with loved ones often requires restating what you need and having clear and logical consequences for when they’re crossed. It’s important that a person only threatens consequences that they’re really willing to follow through with, though. If your partner realizes that you’re all talk, they might start taking advantage of you even more.      

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman is being fair by refusing to drive her husband to and from work? Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship issues right here

    Readers were quick to provide suggestions on how to resolve this issue

    Text conversation discussing driving husband to work and balancing childcare responsibilities.

    Text suggesting a husband should help with chores if he expects a ride to work.

    Some even had similar stories of their own to share

    Text discussing a husband demanding rides versus respecting a refusal, mentioning walking or biking instead.

    Text about personal responsibility in commuting, discussing independence from being driven to work.

    Many agreed that the husband was extremely selfish for demanding a ride

    Text screenshot discussing husband's work pick-up demands, suggesting alternatives like walking or using a taxi/uber.

    Text discussing husband's demand for work rides and suggesting alternatives like occasional lifts or promoting exercise benefits.

    Text screenshot discussing the challenges of driving and picking up husband from work.

    Text expressing frustration about a husband's disrespectful behavior for demanding rides to work.

    Online comment questioning a husband's request to be driven to work, mentioning a 20-minute walk.

    Comment about husband preferring a drive over walking, suggesting an electric bike or scooter alternative.

    Text comment discussing selfish behavior and lack of respect in relationship dynamics.

    Comment criticizing a husband for being lazy and expecting a lift to work.

    Text discussing husband's demand for daily rides to work, highlighting time management and family inconvenience.

    Comment discussing husband demanding rides instead of walking, questioning health and behavior.

    Text exchange about a husband's request for rides, questioning respect for denying the demand expressed in a humorous tone.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    802nccs07 avatar
    Trundle
    Trundle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your husband sounds like the type of Incompetent POS that would accidentally text confidential war plans to random reporters.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, so you've fallen for the double-bluff too :) They know exactly what they're doing with this stuff, wait and see...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can drive himself and figure out parking—-just like his coworkers have to. He can also take the bus, if they’re in a place with public transportation. He can ride a scooter or a bike to work. He can arrange to work from home X number of days per week. He can join a carpool. He can do these things, because he’s SUPPOSED to be an adult, and therefore capable of taking care of himself. What tf would he be doing if he was still single? Now, if they only had one car, and she needed it every day, that would be different, as he would have to do the same for her if the roles were reversed. Well, he SHOULD do the same for her, though I doubt this manbaby would.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    williamteach avatar
    William Teach
    William Teach
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't matter who's right or wrong: sounds like divorce, and it's a really bad idea to put your personal marital business on the Internet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
