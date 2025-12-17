What's the first image that pops into your head when you hear the word tattoo ? A snake? A skull? Maybe a tribal totem? While all of these symbols can look awesome on our skin, tattoos don't have to be edgy to make an impact. Delicate lines and pastel colors can also catch people's attention. To show that, we put together a list of wholesome designs, capturing pets, friends, family, and other profound parts of our lives. See which ones resonate with you.

#1 Old Photo Fresh On Skin

#2 A Grandpa Got A Cochlear Implant Tattoo To Become Like His Grandson

#3 This Is Tanya. She Is An ER Nurse From SoCal. Last Year She Came To Me To Get Her First Tattoo Ever...on Her Head She told me that she had developed alopecia, lost all her hair and that she was finally ready and happy to reclaim a bit of her identity back and own her Alopecia. Last week she came back for session 2 and we did this flower on the other side of her head. One of my favorite days. Thank you Tanya!!

#4 I Just Got My First Tattoo Behind My Deaf Ear

#5 Grandma Gets A Tattoo On her 90th birthday grandma Heather Brooks got her first tattoo. She chose a Cancer Research pink ribbon to signify her victory after a five year battle with cancer.



#6 This Awesome Lady Got The Image And Writing From A Card [Her Late Son] Had Written For Her Tattooed On Her Forearm

#7 I Have Had Multiple Ankle Surgeries. Today I Got A Tattoo To Make My Scar A Little Sillier

#8 Awesome Tattoo

#9 I Drew This Dog Last Year, A Follower Tattooed It And Since Then It Has Been On The Internet. I Can't Explain How Much I Love All The Love That This Drawing Received

#10 The Purr-Fect Tattoo

#11 A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim

#12 This Tattoo

#13 My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume

#14 Clients Prompt, “Something To Do With Pigeons And Wine". #friendstattoo

#15 After A Year And A Half Fighting In Court, I Just Won Custody Of My Two Boys (6 And 4). So, I Got Them Each To Say “Daddy, I Love You.” For My First Tattoo

#16 I Got My Children Tattooed On Me

#17 A Memory Captured On Skin

#18 Sisters Forever. A Bond That Lasts Beyond Distance And Time

#19 The Most Perfect, Wonderful Tattoo Cover-Up That Has Ever Existed

#20 The Purrfect Tattoo

#21 “If Trouble Comes This Way, You Go That Way.” My Dad Used To Shout This From His Car Every Day When He Dropped Me Off At School

#22 I Got Tattoo Of My Dumb Cats And I Love It

#23 Before [My Father] Got Cremated I Took A Photo Of One Of His Tattoos. I Went And Got My Own Version Of It In Memory Of Him

#24 A Good Friend Had Her Arm Stump Tattooed

#25 Tattoo Of My Great Dane By Shae Sullivan At Haunted Heart In Tulsa

#26 Memory Of Grandpa

#27 Three Little Persimmons, Each One Representing One Of Her Daughters

#28 Tribute To The Family That Rolled Here

#29 The First Time My Daughter Wrote Love

#30 UV Tattoo

#31 I Asked To Take A Photo Of This Dude's Tattoo

#32 Awesome Tattoo

#33 Two Sisters And Their Brother

#34 Love Tattooing Plushies, This Way The Childhood Best Friend Walks With You Forever

#35 My Client Wanted A Tattoo In Memory Of Her Late Cat Andrea Who Lived For An Entire 18 Years The tattoo is inspired by a paw print from one of her front paws. I kept the original shape and size of the paw intact so that the design felt as authentic as possible.

#36 A Memory Kept

#37 Matching Tattoos In Memory Of A Childhood Game

#38 Cute Couple Tom And Jerry Tattoo On Your Skin Forever With You

#39 My 70-Year-Old Dad Got His First Tattoo To Honor His Love For My 73-Year-Old Mom. For Their 50 Year Anniversary

#40 Honoring My Birth Givers! Tattoo Done By Kitty Jones In Richmond, CA

#41 Wanted A Tattoo For My Dad, So I Got The Wrinkles In His Forehead

#42 A Father Got A Tattoo That Mirrors The Scar On His Young Son’s Chest, A Mark From Life-Saving Surgery For Congenital Heart Disease

#43 Memory Tattoo For Clare

#44 For The One I’ll Always Remember

#45 The Green Face Of The City, The Forests Of Memories That We Can See If We Look Carefully

#46 Cute Little Sunflower Cat Flash Has Been Done

#47 Ballet Shoes For Tony. This Is A Tattoo Dedicated To His Mom

#48 Meaningful Tattoos, Deep Conversations, Astrology, And The Icon That Was Evelyn Ruth Karlson

#49 Talisman Matching Tattoos With Their Symbols And Meanings

#50 I Created This Beautiful Birth Flowers Design For My Client, Where Each Flower Symbolizes A Different Member Of Her Family Birth flowers are flowers assigned to birth months, and each one has its own symbolic meaning for the person it represents.



#51 My Grandma (77 Years Young) Just Got Her First Tattoo! "It Didn't Hurt At All"

#52 For My 18th Birthday I Got A Tattoo Of My Dads Laugh On My Arm, He Passed 3 Years Ago. I Have His Smile And Joy Wherever I Go Now

#53 I Spent 14 Years Trying To Decide What My First Tattoo Would Be. Think I Got It Right

#54 Did A Tattoo With My Siblings

#55 If You Think This Is Cute, You Should Meet The Author

#56 I Made A Tattoo That Truly Warmed My Heart. There’s Something So Magical About Seeing The World Through A Child’s Eyes With just a few delicate touches, we turned the purest love into a memory that will warm the heart for a lifetime. Turning moments like these into something everlasting is truly the most beautiful part of what I do.

#57 Matching Girlfriend Tattoos. Whether It's The Same Design Or Two Different Ones, I Love Creating Your Matching Tattoos

#58 In Howl’s Moving Castle, The Scene In The Fantasy World Where The Stars Are Dancing Is So Dreamy. Two Sisters Each Got A Tattoo

#59 My First Baby Portrait, Approx

#60 I Just Got My First Tattoo To Commemorate My Battle With Depression

#61 Tattoos My Mom And I Got

#62 Memorial Tattoo(Nose Print) Of My Recently Passed Pup, Zero

#63 Best Twin Brother Tattoos Ever

#64 They Covered Up The Girl's Scar, So To Speak, Patched It With A Plaster, And To Warm Her Little Heart And Soul With All This, They Added Some Flowers

#65 In Memory Of My Father

#66 Guests From Monaco Came Together To Get Tattoos. The Design Is Simple Yet Meaningful. A Pair Of Torii Gates

#67 In Eternal Memory Of Ciccmi

#68 The Most Wholesome Tattoo Session I’ve Done. Thank You Ferry Family

#69 Important Reminder

#70 One Of The Most Wholesome Tattoos I’ve Done

#71 A Wholesome Picture

#72 Matching Chefs. A Chef Egg And A Chef Prawn

#73 Love Is Born Between Footprints And Footsteps. Every Line Tells A Story, Every Stroke Carries Emotion

#74 Brother Tattoo

#75 This Om Tattoo With A Ganesha Portrait Inside Can Symbolise A Variety Of Meanings Like Wisdom, Protection And New Beginnings

#76 It's Never To Late To Get Your First Tattoo

#77 My 3.5-Year-Old-Daughter Drew My Newest Tattoo, I’ll Be Adding To It As She Gets Older And Can Draw Other Things! It’s A Self-Portrait And Her Name

#78 Courage Tattoo

#79 At 5 Years Old, My Oldest Daughter (Now 21) Drew A Picture Of Me As A Hot-Air Balloon And Her Riding In The Basket, With "Daddy Day" Written On It

#80 A Complete Stranger And I Got Tattoos Of Each Others Face

#81 My Wife's Simple But Meaningful Tattoo. Son Was 10.5 Inches At Birth

#82 She Got A Matching Tattoo With Her Best Friend As A Surprise And I've Never Seen Anything So Wholesome

#83 Drawing On The Skin What’s Already Written In The Heart

#84 Ambigram Of My Daughter's Name By Steve Hanley At Youngbloods Tattoo In Rockingham, WA Australia

#85 If You're Going To Get A Couples Tattoo, Its Hard To Beat This

#86 Sister Tattoo I Designed

#87 I Got A Tattoo Of My Cats Favourite Toy, Ropey

#88 When I Turned 18, I Got A Tattoo For My Birthday So I got a volcano with honeycomb coming out the top as smoke, so that it represents my mom and my sister, the volcano is for my mom because we always say I lava you to each other, and a honeycomb is for my sister because her nickname is bee.

