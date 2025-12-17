89 Wholesome Tattoos That Prove A Little Ink Can Carry A Lot Of Meaning
What's the first image that pops into your head when you hear the word tattoo? A snake? A skull? Maybe a tribal totem? While all of these symbols can look awesome on our skin, tattoos don't have to be edgy to make an impact. Delicate lines and pastel colors can also catch people's attention. To show that, we put together a list of wholesome designs, capturing pets, friends, family, and other profound parts of our lives. See which ones resonate with you.
This post may include affiliate links.
Old Photo Fresh On Skin
A Grandpa Got A Cochlear Implant Tattoo To Become Like His Grandson
This Is Tanya. She Is An ER Nurse From SoCal. Last Year She Came To Me To Get Her First Tattoo Ever...on Her Head
She told me that she had developed alopecia, lost all her hair and that she was finally ready and happy to reclaim a bit of her identity back and own her Alopecia. Last week she came back for session 2 and we did this flower on the other side of her head. One of my favorite days. Thank you Tanya!!
I Just Got My First Tattoo Behind My Deaf Ear
Grandma Gets A Tattoo
On her 90th birthday grandma Heather Brooks got her first tattoo. She chose a Cancer Research pink ribbon to signify her victory after a five year battle with cancer.
This Awesome Lady Got The Image And Writing From A Card [Her Late Son] Had Written For Her Tattooed On Her Forearm
I Have Had Multiple Ankle Surgeries. Today I Got A Tattoo To Make My Scar A Little Sillier
Awesome Tattoo
I Drew This Dog Last Year, A Follower Tattooed It And Since Then It Has Been On The Internet. I Can't Explain How Much I Love All The Love That This Drawing Received
A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim
This Tattoo
My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume
Clients Prompt, “Something To Do With Pigeons And Wine". #friendstattoo
After A Year And A Half Fighting In Court, I Just Won Custody Of My Two Boys (6 And 4). So, I Got Them Each To Say “Daddy, I Love You.” For My First Tattoo
I'm in the middle of a custody battle now. It's the worst thing I've experienced.
I Got My Children Tattooed On Me
A Memory Captured On Skin
Sisters Forever. A Bond That Lasts Beyond Distance And Time
The Most Perfect, Wonderful Tattoo Cover-Up That Has Ever Existed
The Purrfect Tattoo
“If Trouble Comes This Way, You Go That Way.” My Dad Used To Shout This From His Car Every Day When He Dropped Me Off At School
I Got Tattoo Of My Dumb Cats And I Love It
Before [My Father] Got Cremated I Took A Photo Of One Of His Tattoos. I Went And Got My Own Version Of It In Memory Of Him
A Good Friend Had Her Arm Stump Tattooed
Tattoo Of My Great Dane By Shae Sullivan At Haunted Heart In Tulsa
Memory Of Grandpa
Three Little Persimmons, Each One Representing One Of Her Daughters
Tribute To The Family That Rolled Here
The First Time My Daughter Wrote Love
I Asked To Take A Photo Of This Dude's Tattoo
Awesome Tattoo
Two Sisters And Their Brother
Love Tattooing Plushies, This Way The Childhood Best Friend Walks With You Forever
OMG i think I've just found my next tattoo, i have a little green Teddy Bear with polka dotted pants on that's been stitched back together more times than i can count. He's falling apart but i refuse to throw it away. I'm doing this next chance i get.
My Client Wanted A Tattoo In Memory Of Her Late Cat Andrea Who Lived For An Entire 18 Years
The tattoo is inspired by a paw print from one of her front paws. I kept the original shape and size of the paw intact so that the design felt as authentic as possible.
A Memory Kept
Matching Tattoos In Memory Of A Childhood Game
Cute Couple Tom And Jerry Tattoo On Your Skin Forever With You
My 70-Year-Old Dad Got His First Tattoo To Honor His Love For My 73-Year-Old Mom. For Their 50 Year Anniversary
Honoring My Birth Givers! Tattoo Done By Kitty Jones In Richmond, CA
Wanted A Tattoo For My Dad, So I Got The Wrinkles In His Forehead
A Father Got A Tattoo That Mirrors The Scar On His Young Son’s Chest, A Mark From Life-Saving Surgery For Congenital Heart Disease
Memory Tattoo For Clare
For The One I’ll Always Remember
The Green Face Of The City, The Forests Of Memories That We Can See If We Look Carefully
Cute Little Sunflower Cat Flash Has Been Done
Ballet Shoes For Tony. This Is A Tattoo Dedicated To His Mom
Meaningful Tattoos, Deep Conversations, Astrology, And The Icon That Was Evelyn Ruth Karlson
Talisman Matching Tattoos With Their Symbols And Meanings
I Created This Beautiful Birth Flowers Design For My Client, Where Each Flower Symbolizes A Different Member Of Her Family
Birth flowers are flowers assigned to birth months, and each one has its own symbolic meaning for the person it represents.
My Grandma (77 Years Young) Just Got Her First Tattoo! "It Didn't Hurt At All"
For My 18th Birthday I Got A Tattoo Of My Dads Laugh On My Arm, He Passed 3 Years Ago. I Have His Smile And Joy Wherever I Go Now
I Spent 14 Years Trying To Decide What My First Tattoo Would Be. Think I Got It Right
Did A Tattoo With My Siblings
If You Think This Is Cute, You Should Meet The Author
I Made A Tattoo That Truly Warmed My Heart. There’s Something So Magical About Seeing The World Through A Child’s Eyes
With just a few delicate touches, we turned the purest love into a memory that will warm the heart for a lifetime. Turning moments like these into something everlasting is truly the most beautiful part of what I do.
Matching Girlfriend Tattoos. Whether It's The Same Design Or Two Different Ones, I Love Creating Your Matching Tattoos
In Howl’s Moving Castle, The Scene In The Fantasy World Where The Stars Are Dancing Is So Dreamy. Two Sisters Each Got A Tattoo
My First Baby Portrait, Approx
I Just Got My First Tattoo To Commemorate My Battle With Depression
Tattoos My Mom And I Got
Memorial Tattoo(Nose Print) Of My Recently Passed Pup, Zero
Best Twin Brother Tattoos Ever
They Covered Up The Girl's Scar, So To Speak, Patched It With A Plaster, And To Warm Her Little Heart And Soul With All This, They Added Some Flowers
In Memory Of My Father
Guests From Monaco Came Together To Get Tattoos. The Design Is Simple Yet Meaningful. A Pair Of Torii Gates
In Eternal Memory Of Ciccmi
The Most Wholesome Tattoo Session I’ve Done. Thank You Ferry Family
Important Reminder
One Of The Most Wholesome Tattoos I’ve Done
A Wholesome Picture
Matching Chefs. A Chef Egg And A Chef Prawn
Love Is Born Between Footprints And Footsteps. Every Line Tells A Story, Every Stroke Carries Emotion
Brother Tattoo
This Om Tattoo With A Ganesha Portrait Inside Can Symbolise A Variety Of Meanings Like Wisdom, Protection And New Beginnings
It's Never To Late To Get Your First Tattoo
My 3.5-Year-Old-Daughter Drew My Newest Tattoo, I’ll Be Adding To It As She Gets Older And Can Draw Other Things! It’s A Self-Portrait And Her Name
Courage Tattoo
At 5 Years Old, My Oldest Daughter (Now 21) Drew A Picture Of Me As A Hot-Air Balloon And Her Riding In The Basket, With "Daddy Day" Written On It
A Complete Stranger And I Got Tattoos Of Each Others Face
My Wife's Simple But Meaningful Tattoo. Son Was 10.5 Inches At Birth
She Got A Matching Tattoo With Her Best Friend As A Surprise And I've Never Seen Anything So Wholesome
Drawing On The Skin What’s Already Written In The Heart
Ambigram Of My Daughter's Name By Steve Hanley At Youngbloods Tattoo In Rockingham, WA Australia
If You're Going To Get A Couples Tattoo, Its Hard To Beat This
Sister Tattoo I Designed
I Got A Tattoo Of My Cats Favourite Toy, Ropey
When I Turned 18, I Got A Tattoo For My Birthday
So I got a volcano with honeycomb coming out the top as smoke, so that it represents my mom and my sister, the volcano is for my mom because we always say I lava you to each other, and a honeycomb is for my sister because her nickname is bee.