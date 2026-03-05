ADVERTISEMENT

Skeletons, arrows, pigs… what do they all have in common? They’re just a few of the wildly random things people have permanently inked onto their bodies. And while every tattoo usually starts with a bold idea and big confidence, not all of them end the way the wearer imagined.

Sometimes the lines are crooked. Sometimes the design is… questionable. And sometimes, what sounded amazing at 2 a.m. turns into a lifelong “why did I do this?” moment. Today, we’ve taken a deep dive into an Instagram page to find some truly unfortunate tattoo designs. From concepts that didn’t translate well to ink that went hilariously wrong, we rounded up a few pieces that might leave you staring a little longer than expected. Keep scrolling at your own risk.