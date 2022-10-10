If you have already gone through our lists of Would you rather questions and confusing questions to ask your friends, now would be the appropriate time for some What if questions just to add to that turmoil state left by the previous queries. So if you are ready for some good what if questions to mull over, keep reading!

Many of us play the what if game quite a lot in our heads. We often catch ourselves thinking, what if we had done something differently? What if what we did was wrong? While learning from past mistakes is good, the past can't be changed, so there's no reason for it to occupy so much space in your head. Overthinking isn't the same as healthy problem-solving and is literally good for naught.

However, there are plenty of what if game questions and deep questions to ask that will not put you in a bad mood or leave you worried. On the contrary, asking thought-provoking, deep questions or just asking questions in general builds emotional intelligence and, most importantly, helps you learn. No wonder most dialogues with children consist of questions and answering them!

Whether to learn more about yourself, get to know your friends better, or simply fantasize, the what if game is great for either! Below, we've compiled a list of what if questions to ask to rack one's brain and hopefully establish stronger connections with people. Is there a what if question on the list that got your brain hurting or sparked a heated debate? Let us know!

#1

What if there was no electricity for a year anywhere in the world?

Tamra
Tamra
32 minutes ago

No internet, no banking, breakdown in communication...I predict everyone loses their s**t and mass chaos, violence and death ensues.

#2

What if you woke up to a zombie apocalypse?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

I've seen enough zombie movies to know I'd be dead within the first day. The zoologist in me would say first find a safe space to observe. See what they can and can't do then find a place to set up shelter, possibly in the forest but where I can forage for food and have a good supply of running water (not close enough to be eaten by mosquitoes). Figure out how I'm gonna keep warm or cook without raising any alarms.

#3

What if you could take a serum that would block fear forever?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago (edited)

I don't think I will. I do fear a lot of things but it helps me stay out of harms way.

#4

What if you woke up and discovered you were the only person on earth?

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
1 hour ago

As long as my glasses don't break, I'll be ok.

#5

What if you could live anywhere in the world? Where would you live?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

Finland, it seems really nice there.

#6

What if you dropped everything to pursue your dreams?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

I'm not really sure what my dreams are at this point. Survival has been key as long as I can remember.

#7

What if you switched places with your pet?

Tamra
Tamra
25 minutes ago

Then I'd be living a sweet life filled with lots of love, a soft, warm bed, and lots of belly rubs. Pooping outside might bother me, though.

#8

What if you suddenly understood your dog (or cat)?

K W
K W
1 minute ago

I'd rather my dog understand me so she would feel ok when I have to go to the store and leave her alone.

#9

What if owls showed up with a letter telling you that you were a wizard?

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
1 hour ago

You're a wizard, Scout

#10

What if you could create your own fashion trend? What would it be?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago (edited)

Sweat pants and t-shirts all the time every time, and shorts in hot weather. Lol

#11

What if you found a genie lamp? Would you rub it? What would you wish for?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

I'd give it a rub and see what happens. Three wishes or one? One wish, I'd go with a trillion dollars. I can help sooo many people and animals with that cash.

#12

What if you lost all your memories except for one? Which would you keep?

#13

What if all the oceans dried up?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

We'd be in serious trouble.

#14

What if money cannot buy happiness? Can one be happy with no money?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

Yes you can be happy with no money but money will give you the comfort to focus on what makes you happy.

#15

What if you could change one awful event in world history, but it might mean you would never have been born?

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
1 hour ago

No messing with space-time continuum.

#16

What if you could spend your life never sleeping? What would you do with the extra hours in each day?

#17

What if you woke up and could not speak your native language, but only one that you could not understand?

#18

What if you were excellent at a sport? Which sport would you choose and why?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

Football(soccer). I already play but I'm rubbish at it. Being skilled would be nice.

#19

What if you had a friend that you spoke to the same way you speak to yourself? Would that friend stay your friend?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

That friend would be insulting me 24/7. Lol

#20

What if you found out your spouse had another family in another state?

#21

What if you could read minds?

Tamra
Tamra
18 minutes ago

I think that would be terrible, actually. I can barely wrangle my own thoughts, much less anyone else's.

#22

What if you were chosen to go into space?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago

I'd go but I don't know if I'd be good at it.

#23

What if you could talk to animals? What would you say or ask?

#24

What if you were allowed to eat only one food for the rest of your life? Which food would you choose and why?

#25

What if you found out your mom or dad was actually a spy?

#26

What if you could snap your fingers and food appeared? What food would you want to show up?

Tamra
Tamra
16 minutes ago

A plate of strawberry lemon macarons.

#27

What if you got stranded on a deserted island for 5 years?

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
1 hour ago

Gilligan did alright

#28

What if you could change the price of any item at the store to $1? What would you change?

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
1 hour ago

The total of what I purchase!

#29

What if you became a transformer? What vehicle would you want to be?

#30

What if you could shape your own future just as you wanted it to be?

#31

What if you could have a free chip put in your child’s brain to provide all basic knowledge – math, language, and history facts, etc.?

#32

What if you could invent a new food? What would it taste like?

#33

What if you were at a bank and robbers came in?

#34

What if you could stop time whenever you wanted to?

#35

What if aliens landed in your back yard?

#36

What if you discovered you could heal diseases?

#37

What if you had three wishes? What would you wish for?

#38

What if you had to live one day over and over again? What would your chosen day be like?

#39

What if you woke up and were twenty years younger? Older?

#40

What if you could choose how you were going to die?

#41

What if you were dreaming about your teeth falling out, and you woke up to find that they had?

#42

What if you were a tree? What would you say to those who walk by?

#43

What if you could only wear one set of clothes for the rest of your life? What would you choose to wear and why?

#44

What if your closet led to a magical land?

#45

What if you invented a robot? What would your robot do?

#46

What if you had to choose between Christmas and your birthday? What would you do?

#47

What if you found out you were actually a princess or prince? What would you do?

#48

What if you could colonize Mars? Would you?

#49

What if your nighttime dreams were really things that happened to you in a different life?

#50

What if you died and had to haunt something or someone? Who or what would you haunt?

#51

What if you got arrested? Who would you call?

#52

What if you started a secret society? What would it be about?

#53

What if you woke up and your family was entirely different?

#54

What if you started a business today?

#55

What if you could speak to ghosts? Who would you want to talk to?

#56

What if you found out you had a long-lost twin?

#57

What if you found out that you were really a clone of someone else?

#58

What if you got out of your comfort zone today?

#59

What if you needed to take in and raise someone else’s kids? What would you do?

#60

What if no one hears a sound? Does it still exist?

#61

What if someone wrote a story about you? Would you be a considered a hero or a villain in your story?

#62

What if we found live dinosaurs living on a remote island?

#63

What if you could find a cure for a disease? Which one would you want to cure?

#64

What if you could not make your own decisions, but you had to choose someone else to make them for you? Who would you choose and why?

#65

What if you were badly injured in an accident and your car ran off the road and was hidden from site?

#66

What if (a famous novelist) had been a play writer instead?

#67

What if you found out your house was infested with snakes?

#68

What if you had the chance to write a best-selling novel? Would it be a romance, mystery, or factual historical account?

#69

What if you could do one thing so well you could be famous? What would you do?

#70

What if you could marry someone famous, either living or dead?

#71

What if you could only wear one color the rest of your life? Which color would you choose and why?

#72

What if you lost everything tomorrow? Who would you run to for comfort?

#73

What if you never had to work again? Would you? What would you do?

#74

What if you could send a short message to the entire world? What would you say?

#75

What if you could start your life all over? What would you do differently?

#76

What if you could watch a movie about everything that happened in your life until now? Would you enjoy it?

#77

What if you had to teach someone one thing? What would you teach?

#78

What if you had to choose between a wonderful romantic spouse to whom you would be married for only a few years or a boring, unromantic spouse for your entire life? Which would you choose and why?

#79

What if you used every moment of your life productively?

#80

What if you could post something on the Internet to make you famous overnight?

#81

What if you found a way to get really rich very quickly that was illegal?

#82

What if you had to choose between great wealth or great wisdom?

#83

What if you were given the opportunity to mold your spouse or partner the way you wanted?

#84

What if you found a million dollars?

#85

What if you had to lose a body part? Which would you choose to give up and why?

#86

What if cats could swim under water?

#87

What if you woke up and discovered you had changed sexes over night?

#88

What if a ghost haunted your bedroom at night?

#89

What if you could travel back in time?

#90

What if you had to choose between fame and fortune?

#91

What if you could change one thing about yourself? What would it be?

#92

What if you could live under water because you had gills?

#93

What if you hit a car in a parking lot, but nobody saw you do it?

#94

What if you could only eat pizza the rest of your life?

#95

What if you could walk on the ceiling?

#96

What if you woke up in the morning with a stranger next to you in bed?

#97

What if a turtle didn’t have his shell? Would he be homeless or naked?

#98

What if cats could bark and dogs meow?

#99

What if you could fly?

#100

What if you could have free, unlimited service for five years from an extremely good cook, a handsome chauffeur, or daily house cleaner? Which would you choose?

#101

What if you could have any one supernatural power (reading minds, great strength, flying, or being invisible)? Which would you choose and why?

#102

What if you found out you were really a robot?

#103

What if you could rename any city in the world? What city would you change the name to and why?

#104

What if LEGO wanted you to create a new lego set? What would you make?

#105

What if you could be a character in any book? Who would you be?

#106

What if the roles reversed and animals became humans and humans became animals?

#107

What if you could have a magic carpet or an invisible cloak? Which would you choose?

#108

What if you owned your own spaceship?

#109

What if you could create your own country? What kind of government would it have?

#110

What if your teacher turned green, and you had to be the one to tell her/him?

#111

What if you had to choose between being a kid forever and growing up right now? Which would you choose?

#112

What if the sky was actually pink?

#113

What if unicorns were real?

#114

What if you treated Monday like it were Friday? How would it be different?

#115

What if you became the first person to do something? What would you want that first to be?

#116

What if you could learn one skill to the point of mastery? What would you want it to be?

#117

What if you could eliminate one word from the English language?

#118

What if you had to travel to a foreign country with only a backpack? What would you take?

#119

What if you could get a ticket to any concert in the world? What would you see?

#120

What if you could have any house you wanted? What would it look like?

#121

What if you suddenly realized you were aging backward?

#122

What if you realized you were growing at 10X the normal speed?

#123

What if you could uninvent something? What would it be?

#124

What if you started an activist group? What would you stand for?

#125

What if you had to go through a natural disaster, but you could choose which one? What would you choose?

#126

What if you could hear people’s thoughts?

#127

What if you had one body part that started growing and wouldn’t stop? What would you want it to be?

#128

What if humans learned to tap into the rest of their brains and we became twice as intelligent?

#129

What if you could be in the Olympics? What sport would you want to participate in?

#130

What if you found out you had 6 months to live? What would you do?

#131

What if you could do one thing with a 0% chance of failure?

#132

What if computers took over the world?

#133

What if plastic was banned?

#134

What if the Law of Attraction exists?

#135

What if you could change one thing about the world? What would it be?

#136

What if you could live forever and the earth remained just as it is now?

#137

What if you could relive any moment in your life whenever you wished to? Which moment would you choose and why?

#138

What if you could remember everything that happened to you from the time you were born?

#139

What if you were shipwrecked on an uninhabited island?

#140

What if we could only talk in rhymes and meter?

#141

What if you could have any job you wanted?

#142

What if you had to choose between money or no love or love and no money? Which would you choose and why?

#143

What if you could live for 200 years?

#144

What if you could be any animal?

#145

What if you have to sacrifice yourself for the sake of someone you love?

#146

What if you saw someone steal from the place where you work?

#147

What if you could never eat your favorite food again in your life?

#148

What if you could only live somewhere that was always above 100 degrees? Always below freezing?

#149

What if you could change your appearance? What would you choose to look like?

#150

What if you went for a walk in the woods and found a money tree?

