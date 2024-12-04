Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

Capturing a celebrity’s likeness through art is no small feat, but one wax museum in Vietnam has proven how things can go hilariously wrong.

A TikTok video, shared by Simon’s Travel Tales, spotlighted some of the wax recreations of British A-listers—and the results were equal parts bewildering and hysterical.

The video went viral on social media with an apt caption: “British icons… but make it budget!”

A video of celebrities’ wax figures in Vietnam has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers in stitches

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

“These wax figures in Vietnam are giving Poundland vibes, and we can’t unsee it,” the content creator added in the caption. “From royal to royally wrong, who do you think they’re meant to be?”

The video took viewers on a whirlwind tour of the museum’s exhibits, where each wax figure seemed to tell its own strange story.

The clip opened with what appears to be a ghostly and stern version of Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, shared by Simon’s Travel Tales, featured wax figures of British icons that were equal parts bewildering and hysterical

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

The wax figure looked less like the stylish singer and more like a stern historical figure, with her icy expression and angular features screaming anything but spice up your life.

Then there’s her husband, David Beckham, sporting a perplexing hint of red hair.

If you squint, he could pass for the soccer legend, until the camera cuts back to a more alarming shot of Posh. Let’s just say this isn’t the couple’s most photogenic moment.

“British icons… but make it budget!” the content creator wrote in a caption on the viral clip

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up was Sir Elton John, but some might mistake him for a cursed porcelain doll. Following him was Mr. Bean, whose green, bulging eyes and overly defined features made him look like he was auditioning for the part of a friendly alien for a sci-fi movie.

One figure that definitely stood out was Daniel Craig, whose wax sculpture gave off serious dark wizard vibes to some.

“Daniel Craig looks like he is going to Hogwarts and fighting for the evil!” one viewer commented on the clip.

“How do they look so much like them but also don’t look like them?” one viewer commented on the video

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: simonstraveltales

The video wrapped up with wax versions of the British royal family, some of which looked less regal and more cartoonish, especially with Prince William’s large teeth and sunken eyes.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok users were in stitches over the questionable craftsmanship.

“Victoria Beckham??!! I thought that was Cynthia Nixon!!” one commenter exclaimed, echoing what most viewers were likely thinking.

Simon’s Travel Tales shared another video featuring US celebrities that was just as entertainingly bizarre

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Another user nailed the paradox, writing, “How do they look so much like them but also don’t look like them?”

Despite the roasting, not everyone was unimpressed. One viewer came to the museum’s defense, saying: “’I dunno… they’ve captured their essence. I didn’t need to read the captions to know who they were.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At least Mr Bean is spot on,” said another.

Marilyn Monroe, Tiger Woods, John Travolta, and Michael Jackson were featured in the US version

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

In addition to the British icons, Simon’s Travel Tales shared another video that gave viewers a peek at the U.S. version of the museum’s wax figures. The results were just as entertainingly bizarre.

Marilyn Monroe’s figure almost nailed her classic pose, but her expression left viewers scratching their hands.

Some of the other famous stars, including Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, and Kobe Bryant, had piercing green eyes that made one viewer ask, “Are green eyes all they had in stock?”

“Have they ever seen any of these celebrities?” one questioned

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: simonstraveltales

“The radioactive green eyes gets me 💀,” commented another.

One said the Michael Jackson wax figure would “be in [their] nightmares.”

“Have they ever seen any of these celebrities?” one questioned.

Social media users couldn’t help but roast the figures, but some defended the craftsmanship

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT