Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons
Celebrities, News

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Capturing a celebrity’s likeness through art is no small feat, but one wax museum in Vietnam has proven how things can go hilariously wrong.

A TikTok video, shared by Simon’s Travel Tales, spotlighted some of the wax recreations of British A-listers—and the results were equal parts bewildering and hysterical.

The video went viral on social media with an apt caption: “British icons… but make it budget!”

A video of celebrities’ wax figures in Vietnam has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers in stitches

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Image credits: simonstraveltales

“These wax figures in Vietnam are giving Poundland vibes, and we can’t unsee it,” the content creator added in the caption. “From royal to royally wrong, who do you think they’re meant to be?”

The video took viewers on a whirlwind tour of the museum’s exhibits, where each wax figure seemed to tell its own strange story.

The clip opened with what appears to be a ghostly and stern version of Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice.

The video, shared by Simon’s Travel Tales, featured wax figures of British icons that were equal parts bewildering and hysterical

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Image credits: simonstraveltales

The wax figure looked less like the stylish singer and more like a stern historical figure, with her icy expression and angular features screaming anything but spice up your life.

Then there’s her husband, David Beckham, sporting a perplexing hint of red hair.

If you squint, he could pass for the soccer legend, until the camera cuts back to a more alarming shot of Posh. Let’s just say this isn’t the couple’s most photogenic moment.

“British icons… but make it budget!” the content creator wrote in a caption on the viral clip

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Next up was Sir Elton John, but some might mistake him for a cursed porcelain doll. Following him was Mr. Bean, whose green, bulging eyes and overly defined features made him look like he was auditioning for the part of a friendly alien for a sci-fi movie.

One figure that definitely stood out was Daniel Craig, whose wax sculpture gave off serious dark wizard vibes to some.

“Daniel Craig looks like he is going to Hogwarts and fighting for the evil!” one viewer commented on the clip.

“How do they look so much like them but also don’t look like them?” one viewer commented on the video

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Image credits: simonstraveltales

The video wrapped up with wax versions of the British royal family, some of which looked less regal and more cartoonish, especially with Prince William’s large teeth and sunken eyes.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok users were in stitches over the questionable craftsmanship.

Victoria Beckham??!! I thought that was Cynthia Nixon!!” one commenter exclaimed, echoing what most viewers were likely thinking.

Simon’s Travel Tales shared another video featuring US celebrities that was just as entertainingly bizarre

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Another user nailed the paradox, writing, “How do they look so much like them but also don’t look like them?”

Despite the roasting, not everyone was unimpressed. One viewer came to the museum’s defense, saying: “’I dunno… they’ve captured their essence. I didn’t need to read the captions to know who they were.”

“At least Mr Bean is spot on,” said another.

Marilyn Monroe, Tiger Woods, John Travolta, and Michael Jackson were featured in the US version

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Image credits: simonstraveltales

In addition to the British icons, Simon’s Travel Tales shared another video that gave viewers a peek at the U.S. version of the museum’s wax figures. The results were just as entertainingly bizarre.

Marilyn Monroe’s figure almost nailed her classic pose, but her expression left viewers scratching their hands.

Some of the other famous stars, including Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, and Kobe Bryant, had piercing green eyes that made one viewer ask, “Are green eyes all they had in stock?”

“Have they ever seen any of these celebrities?” one questioned

British icons… but make it budget! 🇬🇧✨ These wax figures in Vietnam are giving Poundland vibes, and we can't unsee it. From royal to royally wrong, who do you think they're meant to be? 😂

American legends… but not quite! These wax figures in Vietnam are giving thrift store energy, and we can't look away. From star-studded to seriously questionable, can you figure out who they're supposed to be?

Image credits: simonstraveltales

“The radioactive green eyes gets me 💀,” commented another.

One said the Michael Jackson wax figure would “be in [their] nightmares.”

“Have they ever seen any of these celebrities?” one questioned.

Social media users couldn’t help but roast the figures, but some defended the craftsmanship

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Famous Wax Figures In Vietnam Museum Have Internet Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

ggus44
ggus44
ggus44
Community Member
19 minutes ago

"How do they look so much like them but also don't look like them?" says it all.

jefbateman
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
53 minutes ago

As a person who has done my share of sculpting, I can say that it is frustrating how you can have everything almost perfect, but those last imperfections really freak people out. I doubt I'll ever try a realistic portrait bust again.

POST
