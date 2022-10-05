Remember the Why is water wet joke? Yup, the one that explains the very nature of H2O and gives an immersive experience into the world of liquids? The hilariously funny joke that squeezed some bodily waters (tears, we mean tears) out of you? Well, that very same joke has inspired us to comprise a whole list of water jokes and to share it with you, too! So, ready or not, the jokes about water are here.

So, water, right? Not the first thing that pops into your mind when thinking about hilarious jokes, we can bet. However, bearing in mind that like 90% of everything around us is actually made from water (the number is not scientific, we added like before it), that means that liquids are the basis of plenty of cool jokes. Well, at least in our minds, that is. However, we’re going to find out very soon if our thesis is any good because you’re about to read these funny water jokes and tell us what you think about them!

Now, our selection of water jokes is, as usual, a bit further down. Once you get there, be sure to vote for the best jokes on the list. And after that is all well and done, share this article with your friends who you think would benefit from a bit more water and entertainment in their day! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A man walks into a library and asks for a bottle of water.

The librarian says “this is a library!”.
The man whispers “sorry, a bottle of water, please”.

Report

11points
POST
#2

Adele might set fire to rain… But SpongeBob can make a campfire under water.

Report

10points
POST
#3

Who carries out operations in water?

A sturgeon.

Report

9points
POST
#4

What did the bottled water tell the spy?

The names bond, Hydrogen bond.

Report

9points
POST
#5

Why does water never laugh at jokes?

It isn’t a fan of dry humor.

Report

9points
POST
#6

How do you know if an ant is a boy or a girl?

If you toss it in the water and it sinks, it’s a girl. If the ant floats, it’s a buoyant.

Report

9points
POST
#7

How do you make holy water?

Make sure to boil the hell out of it.

Report

9points
POST
#8

What kind of hair did the ocean have?

Wavy!

Report

9points
POST
#9

When does it rain money?

When there is “change” in the weather.

Report

9points
POST
#10

What did Snoop Dog need to get an umbrella?

Fo’ Drizzle.

Report

9points
POST
#11

How did the raindrop ask another raindrop on a date?

He asked her “Water you doing tonight?”

Report

9points
POST
#12

Did you ever hear the joke about the three holes in the ground?

Well, well, well.

Report

9points
POST
#13

WIFE: “There’s trouble with the car. It has water in the carburetor.”
HUSBAND: “Water in the carburetor? That’s ridiculous.”
WIFE: “I tell you the car has water in the carburetor.”
HUSBAND: “You don’t even know what a carburetor is. I’ll check it out. Where’s the car?”
WIFE: “In the pool.”

Report

9points
POST
#14

That awkward moment when you pay $2 for Evian water and notice if spelled backwards you’re Naive.

Report

9points
POST
#15

In the future water will be like sarcasm.

No one will get it.

Report

9points
POST
#16

RIP Boiled water… you will be mist.

Report

9points
POST
#17

My friend keeps saying “Cheer up man it could be worse, you could be stuck underground in a hole full of water.”

I know he means well.

Report

9points
POST
#18

What did an impatient pot of water say to the noodles?

Udon!?

Report

9points
POST
#19

What do you get when you pour boiling water down a rabbit hole?

Hot cross bunnies.

Report

9points
POST
#20

If you ever feel blue, try drinking a gallon of water before going to sleep.

That will give you a reason to get up in the morning.

Report

9points
POST
#21

All you have to know about celery is that it’s made up of 95% water, and it’s 100% not pizza.

Report

9points
POST
#22

What do you call it when you get a month’s worth of rain at once?

England.

Report

9points
POST
#23

What state does the Mississippi River flow in?

Liquid.

Report

9points
POST
#24

What did the sea say to the river?

You can run, but you can't tide.

Report

9points
POST
#25

Patient: Doctor, doctor, what's the best cure for water on the knee?

Doctor: A tap on the ankle.

Report

9points
POST
#26

Why should one be careful when it is raining cats and dogs?

Because they might step on a poodle.

Report

9points
POST
#27

How did the raindrop feel while receiving a gift?

It was on Cloud Nine.

Report

9points
POST
#28

What precedes raining candies?

Sprinkles.

Report

9points
POST
#29

What did the ocean tell his gym buddy?

He asked them to show him their mussels.

Report

9points
POST
#30

What is the best waterfall joke?

The one which does not have any downfalls.

Report

9points
POST
#31

What did I tell my friend who wanted to swim in a river in Ukraine?

It's Dnieper than you think.

Report

9points
POST
#32

What did the swan say before leaving the lake?

Aboat time.

Report

9points
POST
#33

I never believed water could freeze, but now icy.

Report

9points
POST
#34

What do you call a spy left to drown?

Pond. James Pond.

Report

9points
POST
#35

The police just showed up at my house and arrested my bottle of water. They said he was wanted in 3 states. Solid, liquid, and gas.

Report

9points
POST
#36

A friend dug a hole in the garden and filled it with water.

I think he meant well.

Report

8points
POST
#37

H20 is water, but what is H204?

It’s for swimming and drinking, of course.

Report

8points
POST
#38

There are two reasons why you should never drink toilet water.

Number one. And number two.

Report

8points
POST
#39

What did one ocean say to another?

Nothing, it just waved.

Report

8points
POST
#40

As raindrops say, two’s company, three’s a cloud.

Report

8points
POST
#41

Why did the ocean break up with the pond?

She thought he was too shallow.

Report

8points
POST
#42

Wanted to play water polo but couldn’t get the horses to swim.

Report

8points
POST
#43

Who cleaned the bottom of the ocean?

A Mer-Maid.

Report

8points
POST
#44

Why were the student’s grades underwater?

They were all below C level.

Report

8points
POST
#45

If H2O is the formula for water, what is the formula for ice?

H2O cubed.

Report

8points
POST
#46

A girl agreed to go out with me after I gave her a bottle of tonic water.

Schwepped her off her feet.

Report

8points
POST
#47

Why do male dogs float in water?

Because they’re good buoys.

Report

8points
POST
#48

Why does the river never get lost?

She always finds the right pathwave.

Report

8points
POST
#49

What can you do if you are the ocean?

Waterver you want.

Report

8points
POST
#50

What did the beaver say after she slipped in water?

Dam it.

Report

8points
POST
#51

If Smart water is so smart then how did it get bottled?

Report

8points
POST
#52

Why do sharks only swim in salt water?

Because pepper always makes them sneeze.

Report

8points
POST
#53

Why is a river an amazing roommate?

He just likes to go with the flow.

Report

8points
POST
#54

Why do poets always write about the sea?

They just can’t fathom her depths.

Report

8points
POST
#55

How do you make a water bed more bouncy?

You use spring water.

Report

8points
POST
#56

Did you hear about the ocean and sea having a baby?

It was a buoy!

Report

8points
POST
#57

Just opened my water bill and my electricity bill at the same time.

I was shocked.

Report

8points
POST
#58

What do you call two days of rain in a row in Seattle?

The weekend.

Report

8points
POST
#59

What do you call a wet teddy bear?

A drizzly bear.

Report

8points
POST
#60

What do you call a car focused on crossing the river?

Fjord Focus.

Report

8points
POST
#61

What did one stream say to the other?

Let's meet around the bend.

Report

8points
POST
#62

What happens when you get water on a table?

It becomes a pool table.

Report

8points
POST
#63

Is this a real life or is this just Fanta sea?

Report

8points
POST
#64

I just heard a joke about a waterfall. It was a pour joke.

Report

8points
POST
#65

I considered making a new brand of bottled water, but the market was too saturated.

Report

8points
POST
#66

Knock, knock!
Who's there?
Fish.
Fish who?
Bless you.

Report

8points
POST
#67

What do you call it when it rains ducks and geese?

Fowl weather.

Report

8points
POST
#68

Why couldn’t the fish watch YouTube?

He couldn’t stream the video.

Report

8points
POST
#69

What did the newly married couple say when they found the bed they liked?

"Water bed!"

Report

8points
POST
#70

Why should you not drink water during your exam preparation?

Because it can dilute your concentration.

Report

8points
POST
#71

What helps to build an ark when it rains?

To Noah guy.

Report

8points
POST
#72

Why is it always so noisy when there is an opera in the clouds?

Because there are too many thunderclaps.

Report

8points
POST
#73

How do you wrap a gift for a cloud?

Using a rain-bow.

Report

8points
POST
#74

What does a snowflake eat?

Icebergers.

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

What would you find at the bottom of the ocean which often twitches?

A nervous wreck.

Report

8points
POST
#76

Why are oceans mostly salty?

Because when they wave, the land never waves back.

Report

8points
POST
#77

How are criminals in the ocean held accountable?

They are charged gill-ty.

Report

8points
POST
#78

What keeps the ocean intact and does not let the water leak out?

The seals.

Report

8points
POST
#79

In which section of the newspaper did the seaweed search for jobs?

Kelp wanted.

Report

8points
POST
#80

What would you call the citizens of Paris going for a bath in the river?

In-Seine.

Report

8points
POST
#81

Why did the tourist decline the assertions of him being in Egypt?

Because he was in de-Nile.

Report

8points
POST
#82

What are tiny river tributaries in Cairo named?

Juve-Niles.

Report

8points
POST
#83

Have you heard that river joke?

It is a dam good one.

Report

8points
POST
#84

Why can the river not have a good memory anymore?

Because it has turned se-Nile.

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

What did the guide say to the tourists when she spotted a shoe in the river?

Beware of the crocs.

Report

8points
POST
#86

What do you call it when a prince falls into a well?

A roil mess.

Report

8points
POST
#87

What do you call a water body that is polite?

Well-behaved.

Report

8points
POST
#88

Why did the woman not spend much time at the lake full of ducks?

Because she was not liking the bills.

Report

8points
POST
#89

Why are jokes on frozen lakes dangerous?

Because they might crack you up.

Report

8points
POST
#90

When Chuck Norris touches water, he doesn’t get wet.

The water gets Chuck Norrised.

Report

8points
POST
#91

What kind of rocks are never under water?

Dry ones!

Report

7points
POST
#92

How do you get a pen across some water?

Biro-ing.

Report

7points
POST
#93

What runs, but never walks?

Water!

Report

7points
POST
#94

What do mermaids sleep on?

Water beds.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

What do you get when you throw a billion books into the ocean?

A title wave!

Report

7points
POST
#96

Why do scuba divers fall backwards into the water?

Because if they fell forwards, they would still be in the boat.

Report

7points
POST
#97

What happens if you throw a white hat into the Black Sea?

It gets wet!

Report

7points
POST
#98

The weatherman said it might get a bit drizzly outside.

You can expect a Lil’ Wayne.

Report

7points
POST
#99

Why are oceans so meticulous?

They like to be pacific.

Report

7points
POST
#100

Why is the ocean always on time?

She likes to stay current.

Report

7points
POST
#101

I asked my friend to name two places where you could store water.

He was stumped. “Well, dam.”

Report

7points
POST
#102

What did the fish say when it swam into a wall?

Dam!

Report

7points
POST
#103

Why don’t you see a school in the ocean?

They just can’t wade through all that homework.

Report

7points
POST
#104

What do you call a melted snowman?

Water.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#105

Where do meteorologists like to drink after work?

In the closest ISOBAR.

Report

7points
POST
#106

What did the river say when it saw beavers for the first time?

“Well, I’ll be dammed.”

Report

7points
POST
#107

Where do fish keep their money?

In river banks.

Report

7points
POST
#108

What did the sink say to the tap?

You're a real drip.

Report

7points
POST
#109

What do you get if you cross a rabbit with a water hose?

Hare spray.

Report

7points
POST
#110

What did the beach say to the wave?

Long tide, no sea.

Report

7points
POST
#111

My friend can't afford to pay his water bill.

I sent him a card saying "Get well, soon".

Report

7points
POST
#112

What do you call a tooth in a glass full of water?

A one molar solution.

Report

7points
POST
#113

What do you call water that is good for you?

Well water.

Report

7points
POST
#114

What is a water marathon called?

A livestream.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#115

What could possibly be the opposite of a waterfall?

A firefly.

Report

7points
POST
#116

How does a cloud invest?

Through liquid assets.

Report

7points
POST
#117

What did the shark say when his friend was being shy?

Do not be koi with me.

Report

7points
POST
#118

What is the process of throwing money in the river called?

Cash flow.

Report

7points
POST
#119

Why do fishermen make good movie directors?

Because they have experience with reeling.

Report

7points
POST
#120

Every time I take a drink from a bottle, it keeps pouring back.

Must be spring water.

Report

6points
POST
#121

On a flight, off on holiday. The cabin crew member asked what I wanted to drink.

“Water”.
“Still?”
“Well, I haven’t changed my mind…”

Report

6points
POST
#122

Where can you find an ocean with no water?

On a map!

Report

6points
POST
#123

Why are some fish at the bottom of the ocean?

They dropped out of school!

Report

6points
POST
#124

What keeps a dock floating above water?

Pier pressure.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#125

Love watching running water on the internet.

Was watching a live stream.

Report

6points
POST
#126

Knock knock!
Who’s there?
Water.
Water who?
Water you waiting for? Open the door!

Report

6points
POST
#127

What did the sink say to the water faucet?

You’re a real drip.

Report

6points
POST
#128

What is the king’s favorite type of precipitation?

Hail, of course!

Report

6points
POST
#129

Why did the lake date the river?

He heard that she had a bubbly personality.

Report

6points
POST
#130

What is the ocean’s favorite lullaby?

Roe, Roe, Roe Your Boat.

Report

6points
POST
#131

Where do water droplets go to settle arguments?

The Supreme Quart.

Report

6points
POST
#132

Why are the Great Lakes running out of water?

Because Americans are drinking Canada Dry.

Report

6points
POST
#133

How did the crab cross the river?

He took a taxi crab.

Report

6points
POST
#134

What do you call dangerous precipitation?

A rain of terror.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#135

What goes up when rain comes down?

An umbrella.

Report

6points
POST
#136

Which rock does not like to swim underwater?

Hardrock.

Report

6points
POST
#137

How does the faucet work with all its intricate mechanisms?

The mechanism works in sink.

Report

6points
POST
#138

How did the boiled water pay for her new house?

With hydrogen bonds.

Report

6points
POST
#139

Why was the sky sad when it rained?

It used to get the blues.

Report

6points
POST
#140

Why were the two snowflakes best friends?

Because they stuck together.

Report

6points
POST
#141

Why did the ocean restaurant still keep going even after suffering losses?

Because it was serving the porpoise.

Report

6points
POST
#142

What is the favorite subject of oceanic creatures?

Algae-bra.

Report

6points
POST
#143

Why do unique people not swim in the river?

Because it is too mainstream.

Report

6points
POST
#144

Why did the tourist like the landscape surrounding the river?

It was gorges.

Report

6points
POST
#145

Where do fish wash?

In a river basin.

Report

5points
POST
#146

Why do owls turn nonchalant during monsoons?

Because they are too wet to woo.

Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!