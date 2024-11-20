Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday shopping just got a comedic twist, thanks to TikToker and comedian Chezaidan, who shared a video on Walmart’s “gay” Christmas birds.

His latest viral clip, which has amassed a jaw-dropping 4.1 million views on TikTok and nearly 5.9 million views on Instagram, took aim at the retail giant’s festive décor.

The stars of the show were a pair of identical cardinals, perched in the Christmas aisle.

“I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinals,” he said in the viral clip.

Some social media users applauded Walmart’s “accidental ally” moment while others joked about the “cardinal sin.”

Image credits: Chezaidan

Image credits: Chezaidan

“Tis the season to be merry and gay,” he quipped before ending the clip.

Male and female cardinals are quite different when it comes to the color of their feathers. The males are identified with their bold, bright red color while the females are more of a pale or earthy brown with just tinges of red.

Image credits: Chezaidan

Image credits: Chezaidan

Chezaidan’s joke hit home, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to add their own zingers.

One commenter joked, “Christians be like: this is a cardinal sin,” while another cheered for the retail store saying: “We love Walmart as an accidental ally.”

“Two bros chillin in a snow globe One inch apart ‘cuz they’re not gay,” another playfully said.

Another wrote, “Sssshhh. Quiet. Dont make them aware.”

Some pointed out that the joke around the festive décor has been going on for years.

“This has been going on for DECADES,” one said, while another wrote, “My mom used to be an avid birder (and cardinals are my fave) so I’ve been hearing about gay cardinal decor for approximately thirty years lol.”

Chezaidan is known for his quirky content and comedic skits about everyday situations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aidan Wachter (@chezaidan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aidan Wachter (@chezaidan)

“I love this time of year JUST because of the gay cardinals. the homophobic grandmas love their gay cardinals,” one said.

“I have a pair of cardinals tattooed on my back to represent my grandma & grandpa and it’s shocking how many have asked why one of the cardinals isn’t red,” read another comment.

One netizen admitted their own act of subtle defiance by proudly recalling a gay cardinal centerpiece they had gifted their grandmother.

“I bought my grandma a gay cardinal centerpiece as a silent act of rebellion a few years back,” they said.