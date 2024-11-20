Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”
News

Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday shopping just got a comedic twist, thanks to TikToker and comedian Chezaidan, who shared a video on Walmart’s “gay” Christmas birds.

His latest viral clip, which has amassed a jaw-dropping 4.1 million views on TikTok and nearly 5.9 million views on Instagram, took aim at the retail giant’s festive décor.

The stars of the show were a pair of identical cardinals, perched in the Christmas aisle.

Highlights
  • Chezaidan's video on Walmart's "gay" cardinals went viral with 4.1M TikTok and 5.9M Instagram views.
  • “I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinals,” he said in the viral clip.
  • Some social media users applauded Walmart’s “accidental ally” moment while others joked about the “cardinal sin.”
RELATED:

    TikTok comedian Chezaidan went viral for a hilarious video on Walmart’s festive décor

    Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”

    Image credits: Chezaidan

    Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”

    Image credits: Chezaidan

    “I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinals,” he said in the viral video, showing different decorative items with two red cardinals.

    “Tis the season to be merry and gay,” he quipped before ending the clip.

    Male and female cardinals are quite different when it comes to the color of their feathers. The males are identified with their bold, bright red color while the females are more of a pale or earthy brown with just tinges of red.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinals,” the viral content creator said

    Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”

    Image credits: Chezaidan

    Walmart’s “Gay” Christmas Birds Spark Frenzy: “Don’t Think [They] Did Their Research”

    Image credits: Chezaidan

    Chezaidan’s joke hit home, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to add their own zingers.

    One commenter joked, “Christians be like: this is a cardinal sin,” while another cheered for the retail store saying: “We love Walmart as an accidental ally.”

    “Two bros chillin in a snow globe One inch apart ‘cuz they’re not gay,” another playfully said.

    Some social media users applauded Walmart’s “accidental ally” moment, while others joked about the “cardinal sin”

    @chezaidan 🏳️‍🌈 Merry Christmas 🐦 🐦 #fyp #merrychristmas #cardinals ♬ original sound – Chezaidan

    Another wrote, “Sssshhh. Quiet. Dont make them aware.”

    Some pointed out that the joke around the festive décor has been going on for years.

    “This has been going on for DECADES,” one said, while another wrote, “My mom used to be an avid birder (and cardinals are my fave) so I’ve been hearing about gay cardinal decor for approximately thirty years lol.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chezaidan is known for his quirky content and comedic skits about everyday situations

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Aidan Wachter (@chezaidan)

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Aidan Wachter (@chezaidan)

    “I love this time of year JUST because of the gay cardinals. the homophobic grandmas love their gay cardinals,” one said.

    “I have a pair of cardinals tattooed on my back to represent my grandma & grandpa and it’s shocking how many have asked why one of the cardinals isn’t red,” read another comment.

    One netizen admitted their own act of subtle defiance by proudly recalling a gay cardinal centerpiece they had gifted their grandmother.

    “I bought my grandma a gay cardinal centerpiece as a silent act of rebellion a few years back,” they said.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda