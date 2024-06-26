ADVERTISEMENT

I started collecting vintage fake fruits and veggies from estate sales and thrift stores. You know, the kind everyone else walks right past. With a bit of paint, I tried to make some of the fake produce look realistically spoiled.

Then came the fun part: arranging these into scenes inspired by classic Dutch still life paintings. After a lot of trial and error with lighting and composition, I managed to capture some images that I'm pretty excited about.

The whole process was so much fun to a history nerd, and I learned a ton about still life symbolism along the way. It's amazing what you can create with stuff most people consider junk. This is one of many personal projects on our website.

