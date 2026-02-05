ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a fan of cartography but curious to see the world through a different lens? Have you ever wondered how many blue whales would fit into the Vatican? Or what would the ancient continent of Pangea would look like with modern political borders? Or maybe you just would like to see how Manhattan looked while it was still called New Amsterdam?

If you've said "yes" to at least one of these, you're in luck! Bored Panda has prepared a compilation of cool maps from the Vintage Maps page on X where you can learn history and interesting new facts through the medium of cartography. So, scroll through these maps and marvel at how cool our world is.

More info: X (Twitter)

#1

Map of the United States showing House of Representatives seats apportioned by alligator population, a cool map example.

vintagemapstore Report

    #2

    Overlay map showing European countries resized and relocated over the United States for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #3

    Vintage child’s illustrated map of the ancient world with detailed borders and historical figures, ideal for cool maps lovers.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #4

    Vintage Japanese star map from 1677 showing constellations and celestial details in a detailed cartography style.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #5

    World map showing only coastal regions with landlocked areas removed, highlighting unique cool maps for enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #6

    Map comparing the sizes of dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto to Texas and the Moon on a US geographic background.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #7

    Map comparison showing Brazil’s size outlined in red over the contiguous USA in a cool map from cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #8

    US map showing state borders following natural features like rivers and mountains in a cool map style.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #9

    Map comparing the size of the Vatican state to a blue whale for cool maps that engage non-cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #10

    Map of Australia showing population density with highlighted urban areas for a cool map from cartography enthusiasts collection.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #11

    Vintage map of New Amsterdam, now New York City, showcasing historical details for cool maps and cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #12

    Map showing the Roman Empire and the Mongol Empire at their peaks highlighting historical boundaries in a cool maps style.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #13

    Map showing locations of cities founded by the Roman Empire outside Italy with red dots on a Europe map, cool maps collection.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm trying to work out exactly what one that is in SW Wales. Is that Moridunum perhaps? Modern name Caerfyrddin/Carmarthen. A LOT of historians do like to claim that Romans never went that far west in Wales, in spite of the clear evidence in Carmarthen itself. Random map on the internet possibly being more accurate than quite a number of Roman Britain historians.

    #14

    U.S. map highlighting counties with 25% or more African American population, a cool map for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #15

    Map showing the average color of each US state using satellite imagery, featured in cool maps for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wondering what time of year this data was collected.

    #16

    Map of Europe illustrated with national animals, showcasing a creative and cool map concept for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #17

    Vintage illustrated map of the Hundred Acre Wood featuring Winnie-the-Pooh landmarks, a cool map for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #18

    Map showing illuminated lighthouses around the Great Lakes, highlighting unique and cool maps for cartography enthusiasts and casual viewers.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #19

    US map showing states with more prisons than colleges in orange and more colleges than prisons in purple, cool maps chart.

    vintagemapstore Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wrong. My state shouldn't be orange as it has 12 prisons including federal, and 25 colleges that you can earn bachelors or above. ETA, ok since it's including county jails then yes, we have 97 county jails.

    #20

    Map showing Bigfoot sightings across the US with data points highlighted, featured in cool maps for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And not a single clear picture of said Bigfoot exists.

    #21

    Map showing the Mississippi River and its tributaries across the central United States, a cool map for cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100 bucks to any one that can name them all without cheating.

    #22

    World map highlighting cradles of civilization with key regions noted in a vintage style cool map for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #23

    World map showing countries where cheek kissing is a common greeting, featuring cool maps for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #24

    Map showing uneven distribution of population and wealth worldwide, highlighting key regions in a cool cartography style.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey New Zealand! You are finally on the map!

    #25

    Map showing early human migration routes with color-coded arrows on a historical world map, a cool map for cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #26

    Map of Pangea featuring modern political borders showcasing cool maps and cartography enthusiasts’ interest.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #27

    Map showing the Greek empire at its territorial peak in 323 BC highlighted in red, a cool map for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #28

    World map highlighting global farming land in bright green for cool maps enthusiasts and cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #29

    Ancient Earth world map showing continents and oceans around 19,000 B.C. for cool maps and cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can get great satellite pics from 19000 BC but can't get a good bigfoot pic in 2026

    #30

    Ancient map of the Earth by Hecataeus of Miletus showcasing early cartography in a circular design.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #31

    World map constructed from various local coins representing currency in a cool maps collection for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #32

    Map comparing the size of Brazil to the dwarf planet Pluto featured in cool maps for non-cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #33

    3D US elevation map showcasing terrain height variations, perfect for fans of cool maps and cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #34

    Choropleth map showing percent of population rating their state as the worst place to live in cool maps collection.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #35

    Vintage map showing Thomas Jefferson’s proposed division of western U.S. territory into states in 1784, a cool map for cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #36

    Oceans centered world map highlighting continents and oceans in a unique cartography style for map enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #37

    Map of the US showing the most popular words in online dating profiles by state, highlighting cool maps for cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #38

    North America map from 100 million years ago showing ancient coastlines and geographic features in a cool maps collection.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #39

    Map of the United States showing locations Johnny Cash claims to have visited, featuring multiple cool map face icons.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #40

    US map highlighting the 50 drunkest counties with color-coded data, a cool map for cartography enthusiasts to enjoy.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. They drink heavy in Sconsin.

    #41

    Map showing all territories of the United States outlined across the Pacific Ocean in a cool maps collection

    vintagemapstore Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone better remind the orange Oompa-Loompa that Bad Bunny is actually an American.

    #42

    Satellite image showing USA and Australia fitting together, illustrating cool maps for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #43

    World map showing average flag colors by latitude in a creative and cool map style for map enthusiasts and casual viewers.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #44

    Map displaying the genders of France’s rivers using colorful lines on a dark background, highlighting cool maps for cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is true. On a larger scale I live between *LA* Dordogne and *LA* Garonne, but the little river running through our local area is *LE* Dropt (it is a right tributary to the Garonne). It becomes second nature after a while, which is rather strange.

    #45

    US map showing each state's least favorite state with colors and patterns for a cool maps display for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New Jersey and Florida are chef's kiss

    #46

    Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence River overlaid on a Europe map showing scale and geographical comparison for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #47

    Map showing estimated number of words that derive from Arabic in various European languages, highlighting linguistic influence.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #48

    Climate comparison map of North America and Eurasia highlighting temperature zones with country labels and color codes.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #49

    Vintage Italian map of Ireland from 1560 showing historical regions and landmarks in a detailed, artistic cartography style.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #50

    Ancient world map by Anaximander showing Europe, Asia, Africa, and ocean regions in a unique cartography style.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #51

    Map comparing Alaska's size to various countries and US states, featured in cool maps for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #52

    Map showing the legality of owning a kangaroo in the United States with color-coded states and key for permits.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to decide if I should move to Illinois/get permit for kangaroo OR move to Wisconsin and go wild owning a kangaroo without a permit.

    #53

    Colorful geological map of North America showing detailed terrain features and elevations for map enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #54

    World map showing male hairiness frequency by region with color gradients, a cool map for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #55

    Black and white vintage map of Africa showing borders defined by ethnicity and language for cool maps and cartography fans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW! That's incredible!

    #56

    Map showing the origin and evolution of the word apricot across different languages in Europe and the Mediterranean region.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #57

    Range map of the coconut crab shown in a cool map highlighting its habitat across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #58

    Antique 1870s cashmere shawl featuring a detailed map of Kashmir with intricate patterns and landmarks.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #59

    Vintage map of the Old World from 1517 showing historical empires and regions in green on a blue background.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #60

    Vintage artistic map showing the world as a woman’s face, an example of cool maps for cartography enthusiasts and beyond.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #61

    Humorous map showing the most common fictional causes of death by state in the United States.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    d e a d conservatives, that's a good one, and Indiana catching strays

    #62

    Map of the United States showing the most common ethnicity of White Americans by county with cool maps data.

    vintagemapstore Report

    #63

    Map of British accents divided by pronunciation differences shown in colorful regions, a cool map for cartography enthusiasts.

    vintagemapstore Report

    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Six ways? Hahaha. There's way more than that just in the Black Country.

    #64

    Map of the United States showing kangaroo ownership legality with color-coded states in a cool maps collection.

    vintagemapstore Report

