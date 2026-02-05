ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a fan of cartography but curious to see the world through a different lens? Have you ever wondered how many blue whales would fit into the Vatican? Or what would the ancient continent of Pangea would look like with modern political borders? Or maybe you just would like to see how Manhattan looked while it was still called New Amsterdam?

If you've said "yes" to at least one of these, you're in luck! Bored Panda has prepared a compilation of cool maps from the Vintage Maps page on X where you can learn history and interesting new facts through the medium of cartography. So, scroll through these maps and marvel at how cool our world is.

More info: X (Twitter)