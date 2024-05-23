Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vegan Lies About Having Life-Threatening Food Allergies, Costs Their Family Hundreds Of Dollars
Vegan Lies About Having Life-Threatening Food Allergies, Costs Their Family Hundreds Of Dollars

For those with certain dietary restrictions or allergies, it’s crucial that restaurant staff knows exactly what it is that they can’t consume. However, some places don’t care much unless it’s the latter scenario they’re dealing with.

That’s why this redditor decided to lie about having severe allergies so they would be served something vegan. But vegan food was not the only outcome of their lie.

Many people can’t have certain foods for one reason or another

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual image)

This vegan person lied to restaurant staff about having severe allergies

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual image)

Image credits: Loquacious-Box8284

Many netizens considered the OP a jerk for lying about something that is life-threatening to others

Others weren’t as critical of the redditor

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read more »
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA - so are the people asking about scrubbing down - if someone has an allergy, you have to make damn sure about cross contamination which does mean extra cautions. Don't lie, just eat before hand or suck it up. Vegan is a lifestyle CHOICE for non-allergic people, and you just gave them more shade to get thrown at.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You. Get angry at a STEAK HOUSE. For not catering to your VEGAN choice of diet? Can you tell why so many people called you TA? That wedding is not about you. You are a guest. Behave accordingly and stop being entitled. Also: That restaurant sprinkled parmesan on your food? Jesus Christ calm down. Half my family is vegan and in case something like this happens you take it in stride and don't make a fuss.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obvious YTA. Vegans really need to understand that their dietary preferences do not grant them the right to break rules and act like some sort of entitled nobility.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
