Vegan Lies About Having Life-Threatening Food Allergies, Costs Their Family Hundreds Of Dollars
For those with certain dietary restrictions or allergies, it’s crucial that restaurant staff knows exactly what it is that they can’t consume. However, some places don’t care much unless it’s the latter scenario they’re dealing with.
That’s why this redditor decided to lie about having severe allergies so they would be served something vegan. But vegan food was not the only outcome of their lie.
Many people can’t have certain foods for one reason or another
Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual image)
This vegan person lied to restaurant staff about having severe allergies
Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual image)
Image credits: Loquacious-Box8284
Many netizens considered the OP a jerk for lying about something that is life-threatening to others
Others weren’t as critical of the redditor
YTA - so are the people asking about scrubbing down - if someone has an allergy, you have to make damn sure about cross contamination which does mean extra cautions. Don't lie, just eat before hand or suck it up. Vegan is a lifestyle CHOICE for non-allergic people, and you just gave them more shade to get thrown at.
You. Get angry at a STEAK HOUSE. For not catering to your VEGAN choice of diet? Can you tell why so many people called you TA? That wedding is not about you. You are a guest. Behave accordingly and stop being entitled. Also: That restaurant sprinkled parmesan on your food? Jesus Christ calm down. Half my family is vegan and in case something like this happens you take it in stride and don't make a fuss.
YTA - so are the people asking about scrubbing down - if someone has an allergy, you have to make damn sure about cross contamination which does mean extra cautions. Don't lie, just eat before hand or suck it up. Vegan is a lifestyle CHOICE for non-allergic people, and you just gave them more shade to get thrown at.
You. Get angry at a STEAK HOUSE. For not catering to your VEGAN choice of diet? Can you tell why so many people called you TA? That wedding is not about you. You are a guest. Behave accordingly and stop being entitled. Also: That restaurant sprinkled parmesan on your food? Jesus Christ calm down. Half my family is vegan and in case something like this happens you take it in stride and don't make a fuss.
28
6