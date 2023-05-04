Woman Refuses To Give Up Food That Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Is Allergic To Because He Doesn’t Even Live There

Something as small and simple as a peanut can be deadly in the wrong circumstances. Food allergies are nothing to scoff at and often mean that those suffering from them need to be extra vigilant at all times. But there is a line where one’s perception of safety starts to interfere with the actual freedom of someone else. When this line is crossed, drama often follows.

An internet user wanted to know if she was being a jerk when she told her roommate that she did not give a damn about her boyfriend’s food allergies. As dangerous as those can be, OP added some other important context to explain why she was in the right.

Requesting that certain food items aren’t used around you is not unreasonable, but there are limits to how much you can restrict

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet if she was in the wrong for getting angry at her roommate’s boyfriend for making many allergy-related demands

Image credits: Olga Nayda (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Weedezign_photo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ExpertPotato7447 (not the actual photo)

OP answered some commenter’s questions about the situation

Most readers decided that she was not to blame, as her roommate had seriously started to step on her freedom