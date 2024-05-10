Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Of Four Goes Ballistic On MIL Who Keeps Stealing Her Food, Husband Refuses To Come Home
Family, Relationships

Mom Of Four Goes Ballistic On MIL Who Keeps Stealing Her Food, Husband Refuses To Come Home

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people come with some sort of baggage and often enough, that baggage is their family. Sometimes this can be a great experience, and sometimes it ends up being living evidence of why in-law jokes go back for centuries.

A mother of four wondered if she was wrong to kick her MIL out of the house after she would not stop eating all of her food. The issue was exacerbated by her husband not being willing to take her side. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Some folks in-laws are truly annoying

Image credits:mstandret (not the actual photo)

But one mom of four decided that enough was enough and that she had to kick her food-thief MIL out of the house

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Klara Kulikova (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:Efficient-Hat1594

Some readers wanted more details

Most thought the MIL was out of line

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda