“No One But My Mother And I Know That Almost Every Meal I Make For Her Is Revenge”
Family, Relationships

“No One But My Mother And I Know That Almost Every Meal I Make For Her Is Revenge”

Interview With Author
While we all might feel like family should be on our side, the unfortunate truth is that sometimes even one’s parents can be rude, entitled and hostile. As a child, there isn’t much one can do in a situation like that, but as a teen or adult, one has a lot more options.

A woman was fed up with the way her mother was treating her, so she decided to get some petty, culinary revenge. As it turns out, her mother had a deeply-unrelatable distaste for pasta. Revenge, it seems, doesn’t have to be served cold. We got in touch with the person who shared the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions.

Revenge doesn’t have to be grandiose and dramatic

Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman decided to use her cooking skills to get back at her mom

Image credits: On Shot / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: badpettya*sdaughter

We contacted the woman who shared the story

Image credits: Abigail Keenan / pexels (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she was kind enough to answer some questions. Firstly, she was a bit concerned about her mother actually discovering that her actions were intentional. “I really don’t want people in my life to catch on, though as some commenters pointed out, there’s a non-zero percent chance that my siblings and dad know,” she shared. Unfortunately, this is one of the main issues of family drama, it’s healthy to share, but also hard to make people confront their actions.

We also wanted to hear if anything new had happened since she shared the original story. “The only update is that I told my husband, and showed him the post, which made him laugh so hard he cried. He knew I didn’t like my mother, but I never really got into why, nor why every time they both came over I made pasta.”

“He cheered me on, which I really wasn’t expecting, though I probably should have. He’s my best friend in the world, and I don’t know where I would be without him. Other than that, not much. My dad and I have spoken, but not about this, and my mother and I never really talk, so nothing new there.”

We were also curious to hear her thoughts on just how popular the story ended up being online. “A lot of people were saying I was worse than her, because I’m “doing the same thing” but I really don’t see it that way. A petty person, and a bad person, sure! the same as someone who knowingly tortures a child with food? No.” Many also commented that the “revenge” was perfectly mild, if hilarious, as far as getting back at someone goes.

We also wanted to know if revenge actually taught her some culinary abilities

Image credits: fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo)

Naturally, we also wondered if this well-executed revenge also sharpened her cooking skills. “I have no idea, past that a lot of people told me that they wished they could do something similar to their abusive parents, but don’t know how. When it comes to my cooking, I wouldn’t say it’s made me a better cook, but a more inventive, a more curious cook, certainly.”

“It started because I knew I couldn’t just make spaghetti every time I cooked dinner at 16, and I started looking at more recipes for things other than pasta as well. I don’t compare myself to a chef- I would never- but I get along okay for what I do. When it comes to other things I’d like to add, I would say that I don’t think that being a petty person towards one person turns you into a monster towards everyone,” she shared with Bored Panda.

“I would like to restate, my mother is not an invalid who is bed bound or being forced to eat the food. She willingly steps into my home knowing what she will be served. I also want to add, I don’t make her food any differently than the food on my or my husband’s plate, I don’t make it gross or anything like that.” This would not be the only time that someone felt entitled to make their offspring provide them food.

“We all eat from the same dish. I don’t waste food, it’s just not something I believe in. She just doesn’t like pasta, and that’s enough for her. And, Uh… if you see this ma, well. The unspoken has been spoken, I guess? Sorry about that, I genuinely didn’t think this would get 1/10 of the attention it did.”

Some folks wanted more information

Generally, readers loved her plan and some even had some suggestions

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
