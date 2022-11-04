So, ready to check out the curiosities that we’ve gathered in this list? If so, scroll on down below and have a look at these highly unbelievable yet very true allergies that people have. And, if you have any words of condolence to those actually living with these sad allergies, share them in the comments section.

Anyway, this is our list dedicated to the weirdest and rarest allergies ever documented. If you have any of these, we feel truly terribly sorry for you. Even if it’s something as ridiculous as cockroach waste or showering, we do understand how hindering these extreme allergies might be in trying to just go about your day. Hopefully, though, you are an allergy-free person, and these weird food allergies (well, not only food - you can literally be allergic to everything) listed here will cater to your scientific curiosity rather than the hope of finding your mystery ailment listed here. If it’s the curiosity-feeding part, you’re in for a definite treat! And if you thought that people are basically allergic to just oranges, peanuts, and shellfish, your existing idea of allergies will be trampled to dust. Not to spoil the fun, but, among a myriad of other things, you can also be allergic to your own child. Your. Own. Child!

As a person with an unexplained allergy that causes me to look like a toad and itch after napping in a field of nettles from time to time, I find these weird allergies so very relatable. Really, you can never know what your not-so-loyal body will throw at you next sometimes! Are you going to have an allergic reaction to pollen that comes from trees that are merrily spread all over the location you live in? Is it going to be your own sweat, for chrissakes?! The sun?? The smell of your significant other?!? Really, body, sometimes you outdo not only yourself but the fruits of our wildest imaginations, too, with these unusual allergies.

#1 Vibrations - For people who suffer from vibratory urticaria, coming into contact with something that's vibrating—a lawnmower or, say, a motorcycle —can cause itching, swelling, blurry vision, and headaches.

#2 Showering - People suffering from aquagenic urticaria get a bout of hives every time their skin comes into contact with water. On the upside, the symptoms usually fade within an hour, but once they're in contact with water, it all starts up again.

#3 Being touched - For people with dermatographia, even a light scratch becomes a raised red line and causes the skin to swell. Approximately five percent of the population suffers from dermatographia, though many people with it don't ever seek medical treatment.

#4 Bandaids - if you're allergic to adhesive bandages, you'll often react to acrylate and methacrylate - the chemicals commonly used in tape adhesives to make them adhesive. The two types of reactions to such allergy are irritant contact dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis.

#5 Your own child - Pemphigoid gestationis is a painful pregnancy-related skin allergy. This autoimmune disease causes itchy bumps and blisters on the abdomen that can spread all over the body.

#6 Going outside - People with solar urticaria - sun allergy- can take medications for symptom control, but if left untreated, exposure to sunlight can cause everything from a skin rash to nausea.

#7 Your period - It's relatively normal for a woman's time of the month to be accompanied by various unappealing side effects, but did you know that cramps, moodiness, and bloating qualify as allergic reaction?

#8 Pancake mix - If you have a known mold allergy, then be careful about consuming old pancake mix—or any old dry mixes, for that matter. According to a case study published in the American Journal of Forensic Medicine & Pathology, one man suffered anaphylactic shock and died after eating a two-year-old pancake mix, seeing as the dry mix was tainted with mold. So, be careful out there!

#9 Wine - When someone says that they're allergic to wine, they are actually allergic to sulfites. Well, usually. Sulfites are the compounds found in wines and dark beers that can trigger itchy eyes and a stuffy nose.

#10 Tattoos - According to a study published in Contact Dermatitis, four percent of people who got tattoos experienced a short-term rash right after the process with six percent of people experiencing skin problems that persisted for more than four months.

#11 Books - Used bookstores and libraries are known for their musty sweet smell—but people with dust allergies can have serious problems in spaces like these! The same goes for attics, basements, storage rooms, and, yes, the bookshelves in your house. Basically anywhere there's dust!

#12 Vacuuming - When you vacuum, dust and mold that has settled in your carpet will be uprooted and blown around your house. And that's when you might experience a spike in your allergic reactions.

#13 Coins - Nickel allergy is often associated with earrings and other low-quality jewelry. But nickel can be found in many everyday items, such as coins, zippers, eyeglass frames, cosmetics, detergents, and even some electronics, including cellphones and laptops. Coming into contact with nickel might cause itching welts that usually settle down once the culprit is out of sight.

#14 Hot dogs - Hot dogs are highly processed foods with numerous sketchy additives. An allergic reaction after eating hot dogs could be due to any number of these ingredients, but usually it's believed that nitrate and nitrite additives are to blame.

#15 Allergy Medicine - Sure enough, it is possible to develop an allergy to allergy medicine. However, people who suffer from this allergy are usually sensitive to the dyes and additives found in the medicines and not the anti-allergy chemicals themselves.

#16 Acrylic nails - Products used in nail salons, such as nail glue, polish, and acrylic nails themselves, can cause a contact dermatitis rash.

#17 Hypoallergenic dogs - The fact is, “hypoallergenic” dogs may produce just as many allergens as their shedding, furry cousins. So, do a thorough research before you adopt!

#18 Grass - Grass allergy is often followed by symptoms of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) or thunderstorm asthma after exposure to grass pollen. Allergic rhinitis caused by grass allergy can cause itchy eyes and throat, sneezing, and a runny nose.

#19 Heat - When a person with this allergy is exposed to heat or gets sweaty, they may develop small, terribly itching welts. It's called cholinergic urticaria.

#20 Tomatoes - Now this one isn't as rare, but imagine being Italian and allergic to tomatoes?! Major clinical manifestations of this allergy include Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS), urticaria, dermatitis, systemic reactions, rhinitis, abdominal pain, and anaphylaxis.

#21 Exercise - Exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA) is a rare disorder in which anaphylaxis occurs after physical activity. Flushing, hives, wheezing, nausea, and many more symptoms may emerge.

#22 Your cellphone - Unfortunately, you can also be allergic to your phone and this the case for people who suffer from a nickel allergy. Yup, it's because many electronics are made with metal. Rashes from a nickel allergy generally take a few hours to days after exposure to show up, according to the Mayo Clinic, so it can be hard to tell whether or not a smartphone is the culprit.

#23 Hairy caterpillars - According to one study published in The Scientific World Journal, one species of fuzzy caterpillars called the Pine Processionary caterpillar, "causes dermatological reactions in humans by contact with its irritating larvae hairs." So, think twice before petting these fuzzy worms!

#24 Cars - Though no scientific studies have been done to prove that a sensitivity to electromagnetic fields exists, people who claim to be electrosensitive supposedly experience headaches and painful rashes when they come into contact with things like cars, cellphones, and microwaves.

#25 Beanbags - One case study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology reported that a six-year-old with a soybean allergy suffered from mild respiratory distress due to none other than a beanbag, which is filled with dry soybeans. So, a soybean allergy can absolutely catch you off guard!

#26 Glitter - Mica, a natural mineral used as glitter in crafts, is a common skin irritant. And if you find that you're allergic to Mica, be careful about the foundations and powder products you're using, because it's also found in many cosmetic products.

#27 Steak - A certain type of tick—the Lone Star tick—can cause its victims to develop an allergy to red meat. According to research in JAMA, these ticks make their victims allergic to the alpha-gal carbohydrates found in cows, pigs, and other game.

#28 Wool - There's a thing called textile or clothing dermatitis and it's a form of contact dermatitis. Your skin is reacting to the fibers in your clothes might cause an itching sensation.

#29 Potting soil - Soil can harbor mold spores, so be careful about re-planting your green-leaved buddies.

#30 Your humidifier - A few people develop what's known as "humidifier fever," a reaction that can mimic pneumonia.

#31 Blue food coloring - Blue food dye, called Blue 2, allergy symptoms include hypersensitivity. You can find it in products like baked goods, cereals, candies, and various snacks.

#32 Latex - If you're allergic to latex, you might get small itchy welts, see redness, and swelling on your skin.



#33 Makeup - Makeup allergies only affect the area of your skin where you apply the irritant product. For instance, if it's eyeshadow, you may have swollen and puffy eyelids. Symptoms will be localized, and will not affect the rest of your body.

#34 Multicolored Asian lady Beetles - A mouthful, right? Patients with sensitivity to H axyridis have presented experience a range of symptoms including rhinitis, conjunctivitis, chronic cough, and asthma.

#35 Cockroach Waste - Nearly everybody gets grossed out by the mere thought of a cockroach, but it can get even worse if you're allergic to them.

#36 Sweat - For people with cholinergic urticaria, working out—particularly in the summertime—proves to be a real pain. Whenever their skin is exposed to heat or sweat, these folks break out in itchy hives.

#37 The smell of fish - it's actually one of the most common food allergies out there! The allergy can range in severity, and, in some of the most extreme cases, just smelling fish is enough to trigger a reaction.

#38 Condoms - Most condoms on the market today contain traces of latex, which many people are allergic to. For the most part, exposure to latex for these individuals results in little more than an irritating rash, but it can cause severe anaphylaxis in extreme cases.

#39 Marijuana - Yup, it can cause allergic reactions, including nasal congestion, itchy eyes, wheezing, and coughing. Asthma and seasonal allergy symptoms, triggered by exposure to cannabis plants themselves.

#40 Hair dye - Allergies to hair dye only affect about 1 in every 250,000 people, but when they do occur they can be serious. Swelling, itchiness, and redness are all the symptomes to be wary of when trying to change your hair color.

#41 Shellfish - Shellfish allergy symptoms generally start within minutes to an hour after eating or having contact with shellfish. The reaction might manifest as hives or itchy, irritated skin, and nasal stuffiness.

#42 Mango peels - The mango can also cause itching of the skin when touched. In mango, urushiol is found in high concentrations in the peel and the fruit just beneath the peel. In most people, contact with it might induce contact dermatitis.

#43 Sodium lauryl sulfate - Although Sodium Lauryl Sulfate allergy is rare, sensitivity to it is common. So, beware of the SLS inscription on your cosmetic products!

#44 Cheddar Cheese - Allergies and intolerances to hard cheeses, like cheddar cheese, is pretty common. So, if you feel a tickling sensation in your mouth when trying some Parmigiano, you can be sure you're actually allergic to it.

#45 Peppermint - Mint may uncommonly induce symptoms of food allergy or cutaneous allergy, but it is possible that the allergy occurs more frequently than reported. After all, mint's icy deliciousness is the plant's defence mechanism!

#46 Reptiles - Abstract. Background: Furry animals produce allergens that can cause allergic rhinitis and asthma. In contrast, scaly animals, such as lizards, are assumed not to be allergenic.

#47 Nipple cream - A lanolin nipple cream can cause an allergic reaction or skin irritation. And it's pretty common!

#48 Lice treatments - Although a serious allergy s rare, a person might experience rash, itching, and swelling when using lice treatment drugs. As if it wasn't already bad!



#49 Dried fruit - The culprits behind dried fruit allergies are sulfites, which are used to preserve lots of different foods. In the EU, manufacturers are required to label foods that contain sulfites.

#50 Knickers - Since clothing is in close contact with your skin most of the day, it's no surprise that your shirts, pants, and undies can cause skin problems. Any kind of fiber can bring on a rash, but synthetics are usually the prime suspects.

#51 Pollinated fruit - Some people are allergic to certain produce (eggplant, tomatoes) no matter what, and other people are only allergic to fruits if they are raw and pollinated. These latter folk suffer from oral allergy syndrome, which occurs when the proteins in a raw fruit or vegetable cross-react with pollen.

#52 Laundry detergent - If you are allergic to the dyes or scents in your laundry detergent, then so much as wearing a shirt straight out of the laundry will trigger an antihistamine response. Best use hypoallergenic ones!

#53 Pants buttons - Nickel strikes again, this time on your clothing. “The button on the waist of jeans and other pants is usually nickel,” says Dr. McGrath. “For people who wear low-rise underwear, that metal can be exposed directly on the skin and cause a little circular red rash.”

#54 Flea market furniture - If you have a known allergy to dust or mold, be careful what items you bring into your home! They might bring unwelcomed visitors with them.

#55 Dryer sheets - Some research indicates a high toxic load in dryer sheets, including chemical compounds that are known carcinogens, hormone disruptors, and respiratory irritants. Dryer sheet allergy might present such symptoms as a runny nose, throat irritation, and even asthma attacks.

#56 Pine trees - plastic, reusable ones for Christmas then!

#57 Potato - People with this allergy may have a reaction immediately after touching, peeling, or eating potatoes. Symptoms may vary but usually include rhinitis, itchy eyes, a runny nose, and red, itchy skin.

#58 Red food coloring - There's a study claiming Red 40 can cause allergic reactions in some people, such as hives and facial swelling.

#59 Aloe Vera - If a person is allergic to Aloe Vera, they might see signs of contact dermatitis, which can develop when their skin comes in contact with the plant.

#60 Grasshoppers - Grasshoppers are highly allergenic insects, which have been associated with allergic rhino-conjunctivitis, contact urticaria, and bronchial asthma!

#61 Chamomile tea - Although it's pretty rare, you can definitely be allergic to plant-based products like herbs, spices, and essential oils.

#62 Semen - Its pretty rare, but it has been documented that women can have an allergic reaction to their partner's semen, which can include redness, burning, itching, and swelling in areas where the fluid was exposed to their skin.

#63 Chlorine - Chlorinated bleach or pool water doesn’t usually cause allergic reactions, but it can have a strong irritant effect on airways, eyes, and skin. For people who are sensitive to its fumes, it can make existing allergies worse or trigger asthma attacks.

#64 Tree nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans, etc) - Tree nut allergies are among the most common food allergies in both children and adults. A definite winner here!

#65 Henna tattoos - Black henna dermatitis usually causes severe itching and a burning sensation. Patch-test it beforehand just to be sure!