The best way to conquer any heart is through romantic words. While lovely gifts might put a smile on one’s face, Valentine’s day pick-up lines melt the hearts of the people hearing them. There are a lot of secrets that hide behind pick-up lines for Valentine’s day. They have to be creative and use the day as a part of the punchline.

Since Valentine’s Day comes around just once a year, the pick-up lines told on it must be rock solid. Nobody likes to hear the same combination of words, so it is vital to use the things you have at the moment. If you want to use romantic pick-up lines, be sure to highlight the beauty of a person. On the other hand, you could play into the day and use some cheesy pick-up lines, hoping to win over the person with humor. If it works — it works.

Even the best pick-up lines can fail on February 14th if their execution is horrible. To make sure you get to practice more, we have compiled some of the best pick-up lines to use on the day of love. If there is a line you would like to use, be sure to upvote it for others to see it higher on the list. However, if you have used a similar one already, share how the person reacted in the comments section below.

#1

“I’d never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.”

#2

"Roses are red, violets are blue; I sure am glad I swiped right on you."

#3

"Are you a campfire? Cause you’re hot, and I want s’more."

#4

"Don’t worry — if your hand feels heavy on Valentine’s Day, I’ll be glad to hold it for you."

#5

"Merriam-Webster called and asked me to define “true love”… mind if we snap a picture together so I can send it their way?"

#6

"Cupid called. He says that he needs my heart back."

#7

“I must be in a museum because you truly are a work of art.”

#8

"Are you a loan? Because you definitely have my interest."

#9

"Does heaven know it’s missing an angel this close to Valentine’s Day?"

#10

"Is it ok if we take a picture together? I’d love to preserve the memory of meeting a real angel."

#11

"Excuse me, can you help me pick up my jaw?"

"I seemed to have dropped it just looking at you."

#12

"Tell Google to pack it up, because you’re everything I’m searching for this Valentine’s Day."

#13

"Do you have a name? Or should I just call you my date?"

#14

"I got you a pair of sneakers for Valentine’s Day… figured you’d need them after running through my head so much!"

#15

"Tonight, don’t forget to wear what looks best on you: your smile."

#16

"This Valentine’s Day, let’s make an exchange: I’ll give you tulips, and you give me two lips. Sound fair?"

#17

"Didn’t we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry."

#18

“I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.”

#19

“Quick question: Are you sunburned, or are you just always this hot?”

#20

“This Valentine’s Day, let’s make fabric softener and snuggle.”

#21

“Your beauty blinded me; I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes.”

#22

“Me without you is like a nerd without braces, a shoe without laces.”

#23

“Did you get your license suspended for driving all these guys crazy?”

#24

“I’d like to take you to the movies this Valentine's Day, but they don’t let you bring in your snacks.”

#25

“For Valentine’s Day, let’s put on some Netflix and not watch it.”

#26

"I’m going to need a map this Valentine’s Day… you know, since I’ll be lost in your eyes all night."

#27

"I hope you know CPR — because you just took my breath away."

#28

"I don’t need candy hearts this Valentine’s Day — I already have the biggest sweetheart by my side."

#29

"Are you a dove? Because I’ve been cooing over you for quite some time."

#30

“Are you an interior decorator?"

"Because when I saw you, the whole room became beautiful.”

#31

"Are you an angle that’s less than 90 degrees? Because you’re acute-y."

#32

“I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?”

#33

“My friends bet I couldn’t get a super-hot date for Valentine’s Day. Wanna go spend their money with me?”

#34

“I can’t turn water into wine, but I’m hoping to turn you into mine.”

#35

“Is there an airport nearby, or is that just my heart taking off?”

#36

“I think you have something in your eye. Oh wait, it’s just a sparkle.”

#37

“Can I have a kiss on the cheek? I want to be able to say a gorgeous hunk kissed me on Valentine’s Day.”

#38

“You must be from Tennessee because you’re the only ten I see!”

#39

“Do you like Valentine’s Day sales? Because clothing is 100 percent off at my place.”

#40

“If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together.”

#41

"On a scale of one to infinite, how free are you tonight?"

#42

"Your smile brightens up my day more than a thousand stars."

#43

"Twinkle twinkle little star, you are my lucky charm."

#44

"Are you a priceless piece of art? Because I’ve been admiring you for quite some time."

#45

"What do you do for work? You know, besides being the most beautiful person on the planet?"

#46

"I think Cupid’s got my tongue, because I’m absolutely speechless in your presence."

#47

"Disney World has a reputation for being the happiest place on earth… but whoever said that clearly hasn’t been in your arms."

#48

"I have to admit: I didn’t believe in love at first sight, until I saw you walk by. Care to do it again and test the theory?"

#49

"I got a special sweater just for Valentine’s Day — it’s made of boyfriend material."

#50

"You may not like raisins… but how would you feel about a date on Valentine’s Day?"

#51

"Call the doctor — because you have me lovesick."

#52

"My stomach is in forget-me-knots just thinking about you!"

#53

"You’re just the type of cutie pie I ordered for Valentine’s Day."

#54

"Call me a telephone — because I’m looking to give you a ring soon!"

#55

"Roses are red, violets are blue… care to meet me and grab dinner for two?"

#56

"I reserved an extra special spot for you on Valentine’s Day — in my arms."

#57

“I bought you a dictionary for V-Day because, you know, you add meaning to my life.”

#58

"Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me feel like I should take you out."

#59

“Even if Earth didn’t have gravity, I’d still be falling for you.”

#60

"Are you an Airbender? Because you blow me away."

#61

“I want to feel the hands that made this present all over my body.”

#62

“The more I look at you, the more my clothes feel uncomfortable.”

#63

“I’m sorry I didn’t get you chocolates for Valentine’s Day… but if you want something sweet, then I’m right here.”

#64

“Tonight’s menu: chocolate, candy hearts, and you.”

#65

“I was going to get you a box of chocolates, but you already have a sweeter box to unwrap.

#66

"I love your outfit. I would love it even more crumpled in a heap on my bedroom floor."

#67

"If I buy you dinner, will you be dessert?"

#68

"I'm no Chandler, but can I make you my Monica?"

#69

"Care to spend the night learning each other’s love languages?"

#70

"Do you fish?"

"I’m asking because you really reeled me in with that smile."

#71

"What do you and I have in common with a pair of shoes? We’re solemates!"

#72

"Are you a judge? Because I’m feeling the need to court you right now."

#73

"You’re sweeter than a box of Valentine’s Day chocolates."

#74

"Call me a bee — because I’m buzzing about you, honey."

#75

"I’m definitely falling for you — care to catch me?"

#76

"Are you Cupid? Because you’ve shot a love arrow right through my heart."

#77

"Ugh, I lost my favorite teddy bear — can I snuggle with you instead?"

#78

"We could stop and smell the roses, or I could bring you a dozen on Valentine’s Day. Your choice."

#79

"Care to show Cupid that arrow he shot all those years ago is sharper than ever?"

#80

"Roses are red, but some are pink, let’s recreate our first date on Valentine’s Day — what do you think?"

#81

"I don’t think I could possibly love you any amour."

#82

“You’re so beautiful that I have forgotten my pickup line.”

#83

"Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?"

#84

“You can keep the Hershey’s — I just want a kiss.”

#85

“You’re so sweet, you could put Hershey’s out of business.”

#86

“You should sign up for a marathon, cause you’ve been running through my mind all day.”

#87

"Are you my wisdom teeth? Because I have a feeling that I should take you out for V-Day as soon as possible."

#88

“Hey, you’re pretty, and I’m cute. Wanna be pretty cute together?”

#89

“On a scale from 1 to 10, you’re a 9… and Cupid says I’m the one you need.”

#90

“I’m glad Cupid listened to me — you’re exactly what I asked for.”

#91

“Valentine’s without you is like a broken pencil. Pointless.”

#92

“Do you have a BandAid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.”

#93

“I miss my teddy bear. Would you sleep with me?”

#94

“For a moment, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven. Now I see that I am very much alive, and heaven has been brought to me.”

#95

“Once you go cupid, the rest are just dumb!”

#96

“Would you grab my arm? I want to tell my friends an angel has touched me.”

#97

“When I look at you, I see more stars than the cast list in that Valentine’s Day movie.”

#98

"Happy Valentine’s Daaaaaaayum."

#99

"I am no King, but you for sure are the Queen of my heart."

#100

"Are you sure you are not an electrician? I am asking because you have been lighting up my day and night lately."

