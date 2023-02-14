Love Is In The Air And These 35 Valentine’s Day Facts Make It Even More Potent
It’s hard to miss the smell of roses, cheap chocolate, and candle smoke that hangs around love-stricken people. As February 14th approaches, it might be a good time to prepare yourself with some Valentine’s Day facts for a potential date. With so much to learn and teach others, facts about Valentine’s Day can help capture the love of a person close to you.
Some people value intelligence and knowledge more than flowers and sweets (at least they pretend to do so). For this reason, it might be a good idea to read up on Valentine's Day facts and history. A sharp mind will pierce even stone-hearted people. However, combine classical gifts with some fun facts about Valentine’s Day, and you might even melt some hearts. Additionally, you would know a lot about the history of Valentine’s Day that others are most certainly interested to learn.
The Valentine’s Day train is on the move and to keep up, we are here with some much-needed fuel. We have compiled below some Valentine’s Day fun facts that you could use to charm your valentine. Some of the entries are more fun than others, so be sure to upvote the ones that you find the most interesting. If you have anything more to share about the day of love — do so in the comments below.
There is an unofficial Valentine's Day alternative for singles, a holiday called Singles Awareness Day (or Singles Appreciation Day) is celebrated on February 15 each year.
Voyager I’s solar system photo was taken on Valentine’s Day of 1990.
Valentine's Day has its roots in an ancient Pagan festival.
The pagan celebration of Lupercalia was celebrated in February, or February 15, Lupercalia was a fertility festival dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, as well as to the Roman founders Romulus and Remus.
According to a survey, nearly 6 million couples get engaged on Valentine's Day.
“XOXO” didn't always mean hugs and kisses.
The use of X as a symbol is believed to date back to the Middle Ages. They would use the letter X—or a cross—to sign documents as a display of faith. They’d also kiss the cross as another symbol of trustworthiness.
The use of O origins is unknown, only speculative theories on precise origins are suggested. One of the theories suggests Jewish immigrants who came to the US may have signed documents with an O. They did this in contrast to Christians, who used X as a display of faith and an indication of their sincerity.
The first Valentine was sent from prison. It was a poem written by a French medieval duke named Charles to his wife in 1415.
According to a survey done by National Retail Federation Americans spend millions of dollars on gifts for their pets. The average person has set aside roughly $12 for their pets’ Valentines.
Valentine's day is celebrated differently around the world. For example, in South Korea - on the 14th of each month couples celebrate Valentine's Day. "The day of roses" is observed in May, "the day of kisses" is observed in June, "the day of hugs" is observed in December, and singles observe "the black day" in April by eating black noodles.
Alexander Graham Bell applied for a patent for the telephone on Valentine’s day.
On the 2009 Valentine's day, Mexico City made the record for the largest group kiss with 39,897 people.
The average consumer spends about $175 celebrating Valentine’s Day.
St. Valentine wasn't just one person. The Catholic Church acknowledges at least three different martyred saints named Valentine or Valentinus.
According to one legend, Valentine was a priest who served in Rome during the third century. When Emperor Claudius II felt that single men were better soldiers than those with wives and kids, he prohibited young men from marrying. Valentine, realizing the decree's injustice, disobeyed Claudius and continued to perform secret marriages for young lovers.
In the 1300s, it officially became a holiday associated with love. In his 1375 poem "Parliament of Foules," the English author Geoffrey Chaucer was the first to mention St. Valentine's Day as a day of romantic festivity, saying, ""For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne's day / Whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate."
Nearly 250 million roses are grown in preparation for Valentine's Day each year.
The color of the flower given on Valentine's Day holds meaning - While a red rose has traditionally symbolized love, other colors like deep pink, purple, or white - which symbolize happiness, royalty, and sympathy respectively.
Today, Americans spend a lot on love - Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year. On average $192.8 per person on gifts, and experiences.
Booklets were created to help people write valentines.
Kids can be the real Valentine's Day winners - A survey found that 85 percent of parents told they'd give a present to their children, compared to 59 percent who buy something special for their partner.
Lovebirds are actual birds.
Yes. The heroine of The Birds has two lovebirds in a cage.
William Shakespeare inspired a tradition (writing “letters to Juliet”).
Wearing your heart on your sleeve was a real thing.
In the Middle Ages, a sleeve was not only a part of a garment that covered the arm but also a piece of armor that protected the arm. When taking part in a joust, knights would sometimes dedicate their performance to a lady of the court and wear something from her, such as a scarf or ribbon, around their sleeve of armor, indicating to the tournament's audience which lady the knight admired.
No. It's from Shakespeare. Iago says in Othello: "For when my outward action doth demonstrate / The native act and figure of my heart / In compliment extern, 'tis not long after / But I will wear my heart upon my sleeve / For daws to peck at: I am not what I am."
Women purchase more Valentine's cards than men annually.
Cupid has its roots in Greek mythology.
Americans send 145 million Valentine's Day cards each year.
The Valentine's Day gift that people spend the most on is jewelry. It's estimated that shoppers plan to spend $5.8 billion on jewelry alone.
The first heart-shaped box of chocolates was introduced in 1861.
It was created by Richard Cadbury, son of Cadbury founder John Cadbury.
Conversation hearts got their start as medical lozenges.
More than 8 billion conversation hearts are manufactured each year.
No one could get their hands on conversation hearts in 2019. According to the company, it was unable to make enough Sweethearts in time for Valentine's Day.
Four states have a city named Valentine (Virginia, Arizona, Nebraska, and Texas).
The Victorians began the trend of giving flowers for Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day is no longer a religious feast day.
Valentine’s day was declared by the Pope.
Not until the 1840s did we get the first mass-produced valentines.
Valentine's Day is the florists' busiest day of the year. It is estimated that more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day.