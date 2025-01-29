A netizen asked “What are some unspoken rules that you automatically follow when staying in a hotel?” and people shared their personal preferences. We also got in touch with the person who made the thread to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and list your own hotel rules in the comments section below.

“Staying in a hotel” is such a spectrum of experiences, ranging from “a motel where the sirens outside never stop” to excellent, all inclusives, where your every need is catered to. However, it’s not at all strange or unusual to have some personal predilections towards what to do and avoid.

#1 Be quiet in the hallways.

#2 I open and look in EVERYTHING. I’m not sure what I’m looking for exactly but I do it anyway.

#3 The floor is lava, not to be touched with bare feet. .

#4 Dont let the door slam behind you when leaving your room. Seems simple enough.

#5 Treat the staff like princes/princesses. Good manners often get you extra attention and perks.

#6 When I was a kid, my family stayed in hotels on vacation only once every other year or so. My parents took one of the drawers in the room and filled it with all kinds of snacks. That was 40 years ago, and I always have stuff to set up a snack drawer whenever I get a room even if it's for one night. It's just feels right.

“One of my favorite answers was to leave a key card on the floor in your room close to the door, so if you had to leave in the middle of the night for whatever reason, you'd be able to grab it quickly on your way out and have less of a hassle getting back in,” they shared with Bored Panda.

#7 Peel the sheets back and check for evidence of bed bugs.

#8 Don’t put your luggage on the bed.

Talk quietly in the hallways if you are talking.

#9 Showers only. I don't trust hotels to properly clean their bath tubs so I'm not going to sit down in one.

"I was definitely surprised how many answers involved bedbugs. It did make me happy that so many people go out of their way to help the employees and just be good people," they added, when we asked if they had any personal favorites from the thread.

#10 This is for when it’s time to check out. Before you leave, make sure to give the sheets a good shake to ensure you didn’t accidentally leave anything on the bed. Also check every single drawer or storage space in the room, even if you didn’t use it. I’ve never actually left anything behind, but my anxious a*s always feels like I’m forgetting something, so I check everything to make sure I didn’t actually do so. 😅.

#11 I like to autograph the Bible “With love, Jesus”.

#12 Immediately untuck those tight a*s sheets.

#13 Check to see if there's any hidden cameras.

#14 If the coffee maker is in the bathroom, it’s not getting used.

#15 Wipe down the remote.

#16 Look up the thermostat model on google to find out how to override the temp/fan limitations…so you can turn the room into Antarctica if you wish.

#17 Entering the room, I take off my shoes and put on my house slippers, Mr. Rogers style.

#18 I fold a swan into the end of the toilet paper to one-up the maids who fold corners into it.

#19 I spent half the year last year in hotels. Most of it one specific hotel for 1-2 weeks at a time.



My only rule is to put the “Do not disturb” sign on the door as soon as I get there. I don’t want anyone, including housekeeping, touching my stuff.

#20 Throw your towels in a pile in the bathroom.

#21 Leave the spare door key/keycard on the floor by the door so you will see it and grab it as you leave if you are evacuated for fire or earthquake. If you leave without your key you will end up in a massive queue of people getting replacement keys at 1am.

#22 I make sure all trash is placed in trash can before leaving, and I put back ironing board, hangers, and luggage rack, and ensure towels are n a neat pile in the bathroom, or right outside the hotel door.

#23 Don't make unnecessary noise at night. Do stuff you need to do, take a shower, etc, but don't make loud sounds late.

#24 Take a picture of my room # so I can find it later.

#25 Always take their soap when you leave.

#26 Don't hit on the cleaning ladies. They're not there for that.

#27 Don't kick the floor when you walk. But since those a******s don't listen, always get a room on the top floor.

#28 Never ever under any circumstances use the coffee maker. People p**s in them. A lot. As reported by many housekeeping staff.

#29 If you bring in food, do NOT leave strong-smelling items in the room.

#30 I always check that everything is working as soon as I arrive in the room. That way if it's not and they have to move me, it's a lot easier to move all my stuff and nothing accidentally gets left behind.

#31 At night I shove a towel under the door. I like to sleep in a very dark room and that strip of light is like a beacon.



The towel helps muffle sounds as well. And I use those clothes hangers with clips to seal the drapes tight so no light gets in.



I'm Batman 🦇.

#32 Always jump on the f*****g bed.



I'm approaching 50, and f**k it, I'm jumping on the bed.

#33 I stay in HUNDREDS of hotels a year. (Mid to low end, Choice, Wyndham, Best Western chains mainly)



Here’s some advice.



1) People sleep during the DAY in hotels too. Act accordingly. We have to work all night to make everything work right.



2) PLEASE PLEASE don’t come down to breakfast in socks or bare feet. This isn’t your house.



3) Try not to let the door slam.



4) Your dog usually barks the whole time you leave the poor thing alone in a strange place.



5) Hotel walls are not that thick. Please turn the TV and your voice down.



6) Return the luggage cart (there’s a special place in hell for you)



7) Your kids are not behaving when you’re not watching them.



8) Stomping and running around is unacceptable if you are not on the first floor.



9) Lock your car, don’t leave anything you can’t replace in it.



10) You can USUALLY get a better rate online than in person at the front desk.

#34 Avoid putting clothes on the floor, and launder everything as soon as you get home, leave the suitcase outside.

#35 Frequent traveler here.



Pre check in: book a room with two queens vs. one king as the second bed provides additional storage room, and an additional comforter/ pillows if needed. For those who love to throw their luggage on the bed- this is key for you. Stop sitting your luggage on the bedding that you plan to sleep on.



Request late check out via the app/ calling the hotel front desk.



Step 1:



Open hotel door- and immediately place the DND sign on the handle. No need for any room servicing if my stay is under a week. If greater than 3 days, I’ll simply request the needed items be placed in front of my door, or pick them up in the lobby. More importantly, this alleviates the constant knocking/ unexpected room entrances while you’re on a conference call, or stepping into, or out of the shower.



This alleviates more issues than you think it does, as half the hotel anxiety I hear about from travelers is about their belongings when they’re not present in the room.



Step 2:



Check to ensure mini fridge is working. Check to ensure shower is working and has hot water. Sounds extreme, but you generally wouldn’t notice issues with these two things until it’s too late. Any medications, or food being stored in the mini fridge would be ruined by this point- and if you have issues with your shower, regardless of it being no hot water, no pressure, or other- by the time you discover it in the morning it’s too late. You’re now late for your site visit/ work meeting. Same applies to the iron if ironing is needed.



Step 3:



If important work meeting in the AM- call the front desk to request a wake up call. I can’t tell you how many times my iPhone alarm doesn’t sound- for whatever reason, regardless of being set. This alleviates issues here. Also, confirm your late check out at this time. Regardless of you confirming this prior to checking in, it somehow gets missed regularly. If you’re not at the hotel at the standard checkout time, yet your belongings are still in the room- this creates quite the unnecessary chaos. It’s best to ensure that this scenario is avoided altogether.



Step 4:



Reasonably inspect bedding once comforter is removed for any concerns.



Step 5:



Prior to exiting the room for check out. Untuck the bedding on unused bed. This is to ensure new bedding is applied for the next guest. House keeping will rarely remake a bed after a guest- if it appears to be untouched.



That is all. Check out, and repeat roughly 300 times annually lol.

#36 I don't lay on the top blanket, I only get between the sheets because someone told me they only wash the sheets.



I assume there's hidden cameras in all the rooms based on every creepy movie I ever saw.



I don't walk on the carpet in my bare feet because of what's probably in the rugs.



I bring earplugs because I just assume the people in the next room are gonna party half the night and make noise.



Other than that I just hope I get through the night without being attacked, lol.



Oh, and I don't leave anything valuable in the room when I'm gone.

#37 Immediately count the number of doors from my room to the nearest fire exit, so you can crawl under smoke if a fire breaks out. Hotel fires take countless souls over the years. People get [unalived] by the smoke, not the flames.

#38 1. Never sit naked on anything other than the bed. Sheets and towels are washed after every visit. The rest of the furniture gets a quick wipe-down at best. I don't know who else has had their genitals on that couch... Most hotels don't wash the comforter unless it looks dirty, because they are so bulky and slow down the rate of laundry turn-around. And in some hotels, they don't wash the decorative top sheet, either.





2. Be courteous to others. They are also trying to have a vacation.





3. Pack up the night before checkout. I won't have to rush out the door in the morning.

#39 I block everyone from entering too far into the room and take a picture while it still looks "nice".

#40 After finding a random pill on the floor in one room, I’m now going to get down at ground level and look for pills on the floor. Don’t need my kids dying because someone didn’t vacuum well. .

#41 Leave a decent tip for the housekeeper. They do an awful job for low wages, and they have access to your stuff. Be nice to them! :) I've gotten lovely thank-you notes and extra goodies left in my room by leaving a decent tip.

#42 Check under the mattress for a body because of that one story I always heard while growing up about the couple whose room smelled super bad and then *spoiler alert* they found a body under the mattress.

#43 Not making too much mess. Stack your dishes and throw you rubbish in the bin. Put your towels in the basin, strip your linens and leave at the end of the bed (to ensure the next person gets clean sheets).

#44 900+ hotel stays.





-Bugs/cleanliness-



Nothing touches the actual room but your naked body. Try to keep all of your clothes and suitcases in the bathroom - or away from the bed/dresser/drawers/closet. The bathroom is cleaned most thoroughly and is far from where bedbugs frequent.

6 confirmed bedbug exposure incidents. One in a $500+ hotel on Waikiki Beach. One in a $300+ room near Vanderbilt in Nashville. They happen.



To that note: bedbugs can live in the airport seats, airplane seats, rental cars too. Keep that in mind.



I check every hotel bed. If it's gross and you see bedbugs/carcasses, you're entitled to some compensation. If you move the bed away from the wall and there is a cupcake and some m&m's behind the bed....you are entitled to say something about it. You don't have to, but you can.



Concerning the big multi-use soap/shampoo bottles stuck to the wall: Some jerk has probably spit in it or worse. I still use them.









-Safety-



Always use the little accessory mechanical lock (the flippable wedge/ chain/slider, etc.) Has stopped 2 or 3 unwarranted entries. Mistakes happen, sometimes the system will double book a room. I've walked in on someone else once as well.



Bicycles go in the hotel room. I'm not leaving them out on a bike rack.







-Noise-



You can never garentee a good sleep. You can't garentee peace and quiet. Something is always going to happen. It also tends to be loud as s**t in the mornings. Look out the window and if dumpsters are visible, try to move (garbage trucks have the reverse alarm and will slam the dumpsters around).



If you use the deadbolt to keep the door ajar: don't let the door slam on it. Gently close it if you do that, or use a wash cloth to keep the door ajar. That loud, jarring slam noise cuts to my quick and signifies that you do not care about people around you. It's easy to not slam doors. This is a hill I'm willing to die on and I will confront you in the hallway in my underwear.



Be cognizant of where the ice machine is. There is gonna be a mothercucker filling a cooler at 4:45 am.



Chill walking in high heels or walking heavy on your heel. Especially if you're making multiple trips around the room. Seriously just walk lightly.



Leave the room as clean as you can. The poor cleaning staff is run ragged. All towls in a pile in the bathroom, all trash in cans, no visible ejaculant, etc.







-Additional-



The nicest, cleanest hotel that I've ever stayed in was built in 1859. There was no dust anywhere.



You can learn to throw hotel keycards really far and hard



I rarely use the hotel pools (gross).





They'll get you a chocolate milk at night if you ask nicely.





I would still rather stay in a hotel than an AirBnB.





It's fun to put your bare foot in a clean toilet and flush it.





Bedbugs smell like cloves/cardimum.

#45 Lock all the mf doors. Then I wipe everything down with antibacterial wipes. Futile, I know.

#46 Pretend I don't exist and never ask for anything or complain.

#47 Keep the television volume down so you don't disturb the room next to you.



Also, when talking on your phone you don't have to yell so the whole floor can hear your conversation.

#48 Use the safety latch to prop the door open when we leave so housekeeping doesn’t have to knock and wait and knock and wait to see if anyone is still in there before entering.

#49 When i first started working in hotels i was shocked to learn just how many people leave their dirty dishes or used takeaway boxes outside their room, im not saying you have to take it to the bin outside but the audacity to put your s**t in a hallway after your done with it for everyone to see astounded me.

#50 Here's one i haven't seen mentioned here:



when you get to your room for the first time.. knock and check if anyone is there. let me tell you a story...



one time on a work trip, i checked into a hotel. got to my room, opened the door and lo and behold - an elderly man on the bed in his underwear watching tv.



the bed was positioned such that it if you were lying on the bed, you the door was facing straight ahead of you. so i got a full glimpse of this panicked and very much naked old guy let out a whimper of panic and confusion before i quickly closed the door and got out of there.



not a word got out of him - i think i threw a fading "sorry" into there as i was getting the heck out of there.



both of us are imprinted on each other forever, unfortunately. it doesn't have to be that way though - KNOCK when you get to your room for the first time.

#51 Drink only from wrapped plastic cups.



My buddy managed two hotels in the city. He said alot of his colleagues has seen the room cleaners handling the regular glasses with gloves that had been used for cleaning toilets etc.



Also never lie on top of the duvet. It doesn’t get cleaned anywhere near as often as the bed sheets do….

#52 If I'm there more than 2 days or so, I unpack my stuff into the drawers provided. Makes it feel more like home and is more convenient than digging thru a suitcase all the time.



Also, I highly recommend getting a travel hamper bag. It's great to have totally separate bags for clean and dirty clothes and can just dump the dirty straight into the washer when I get home.

#53 Immediately stare into the mirror. Intimidatingly. Glaring Helicopterly. For exactly 7 minutes and 30 seconds. Then mouth and sign "I see you" before continuing on with your night.

#54 I am very friendly and grateful to all staff, including housekeeping, and try to remember names. I almost never have a bad experience. Also, I read reviews like a hawk (that can read).

#55 Act nonchalant when given all the hotel amenities. Nobody needs to know I'm excited about the free tea bags and coffee sachets in my room. And those tiny sugar packets! Score!!!!

#56 Turn on all the lights and make the room as warm or as cold as I can stand depending on the weather outside.

#57 Don’t forget to pack toothpaste and a toothbrush not all hotels have complimentary toothpaste.

#58 Use a bulldog clip to hold the curtains closed.

#59 Do NOT s**t in the bathtub OR the night stand.