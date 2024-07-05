Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Treated Unfairly By Teacher All Semester, But I Gave Him Some Payback”
Relationships

“Treated Unfairly By Teacher All Semester, But I Gave Him Some Payback”

Most of us have had to deal with deeply terrible teachers and professors in our time. Some might even still be going through it. Often, we just grit our teeth and finish the year, but some folks decide to have a bit of fun.

A man shared a story from his school years on how he got back at a hostile and petty teacher. This teacher decided to regularly harass him and even arbitrarily lower his grades, so at the end of the semester, he hatched a plan. We reached out to the student in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Some teachers just have it out for certain students

But one man decided that he had enough of unfair treatment and wanted payback

Image credits: Media_photos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sam-Cat / flickr (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Generally_Tso_Tso

Teachers can and will abuse their power because they feel like it

There is an unfortunate tendency in human behavior, that no matter how little power someone is granted, they will find a way to abuse it. Sometimes this means truly criminal behavior, but more often than not, it’s just petty harassment. It’s important to note that in many cases, the “petty tyrant” might not even know they are abusing their power, they are just so used to acting without oversight that it’s like second nature to them.

This is particularly sad when it’s an educator who makes their students lives hell for no discernible reason. Of all positions of power, this one is quite influential. Teachers work with kids who are impressionable and often do not have any power to help themselves. Children tend to have a very developed sense of justice, so, for example, this man being unfairly treated because of his sister would leave a lasting impression.

While this man was clearly a good student, these sort of teachers can negatively impact some students for years to come. After all, why study or even try hard if you know your teacher will fail you over some grudge. Similarly, if you are going to be blamed for infractions, you might as well do them in the first place. You’ve already got the punishment, might as well enjoy the crime.

Bullies often feel like they can just get away with it

That being said, high schoolers might be children, but they tend to have a lot more autonomy than little kids. Bullying teachers might often overlook that, as normally, the teacher is untouchable. After all, most students can’t just get up and “quit” and those lucky enough to not be bullied tend to keep their heads down.

This creates a false sense of security for the bullying teacher. After all, if the only authority above them, the principle and school board, do not do anything, then why should they modify their behavior? It is curious that this teacher already seems to have a bad reputation with the administrators, but they also seem to have elected to do nothing about it. They perhaps have their reasons, but this also means that it makes sense for this man to decide to take matters into his own hands. After all, if not him, then no one will do anything about it.

Petty revenge can be cathartic for the soul

While OP’s stunt was hilarious, it most likely didn’t actually change the behavior of the teacher. This man simply was embarrassed and inconvenienced at the end of a certain day and that’s it. However, at the same time, it is a good moment of catharsis. Bullying tends to leave a lasting impression on a person, from self-esteem to even PTSD. Getting back at the bully might help this man shift his entire person’s view on high school.

The means of revenge were particularly clever as well. No one was in any real danger, and the teacher was suddenly put in a situation where he had no power at all. Ironically, this would be a fantastic teaching moment about hubris, but it’s unlikely that any real lessons were learned. But, hopefully, this event became a sort of legend at this school, striking fear into the hearts of other, terrible teachers.

Some readers wanted more details

Most thought it was hilarious

Others shared their own experiences

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

