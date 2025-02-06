“My Student Made A Super Creepy Comment. My Husband Thinks I’m Being Paranoid”

ADVERTISEMENT

Healthy and clear boundaries are something everyone should aim to establish in every part of their lives, from work and school to relationships and friendships. They can lead to more mutual respect. However, things can start going wrong when a person completely disregards your basic privacy and makes you feel unsafe. It can be incredibly scary to realize that someone in your life may, in fact, be stalking you.

An anonymous high school teacher asked the internet for advice after a student’s off-hand yet particular comment shook her to her very core. Scared, the teacher conducted a thorough investigation of her home and found a couple of hidden camera devices. Scroll down for the full story and two very important updates. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

It can be shocking to learn that someone in your life has been spying on you

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

A scared high school teacher turned to the internet for help after suspecting that her student may have been stalking her

Image credits: laura adai (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

The woman later shared a bit more context about the frightening situation

Image source: ThrowRAJade94

Stalking is a huge issue in the UK, and over a fifth of British women have been victims of it

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

According to the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom, stalking involves two or more incidents causing distress, fear, or alarm.

Some examples of stalking include:

“Receiving obscene or threatening unwanted letters, emails, text messages or phone calls;

Having obscene or threatening information about them placed on the internet;

A person waiting or loitering around their home or workplace;

Being followed or watched.”

According to data, 1.5 million people aged 16 and over experienced stalking between March 2023 and March 2024. These levels of stalking have been “fairly consistent” over the past decade.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) found that women are more likely to be victims of stalking, with over one in five women (20.2%) having experienced stalking at some point in their lives since the age of 16.

Meanwhile, men are affected, too, though to a lesser extent, with 8.7% of men having been victims of stalking.

Most commonly, stalking victims are younger people. 8.8% aged 16 to 19 years of age experienced stalking between 2023 and 2024, as per CSEW.

Around 423k people were victims of domestic stalking, of which 314k were stalked by a partner or ex-partner, while 141k were stalked by a family member. 635k victims reported that the stalking had involved electronic communications to threaten or harass them.

When it comes to your safety, it’s very important that you listen to your gut

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt (not the actual photo)

Finding conclusive proof that someone has been spying on you in your own home can shock you deeply. It turns out that the one place where you assume you can relax and be yourself isn’t safe from prying eyes. It’s a violation of privacy, basic human decency, and your dignity.

In these situations, it’s very important to get in touch with the police and raise the issue with other authority figures, which is exactly what the teacher did. She wrote online that she was grateful for everyone’s advice, otherwise, she may have never found the hidden camera devices in the first place.

This is a good reminder that when it comes to your safety, you should always listen to your gut. If something genuinely feels wrong or weirdly ‘off’ when interacting with someone, then you should probably listen to that instinct.

It’s vital that you take action to address situations where you think you may be stalked, followed, or spied on. That being said, living in perpetual fear and paranoia also isn’t the answer. You need to find a personal balance in your life where you prioritize your safety without making your day-to-day life unbearable.

For example, checking your home for potential bugs after someone makes an oddly specific comment about how you spend your evenings is simply smart. You’re acting on relevant information and you’re verifying a theory you have about being spied on. On the other hand, sweeping your home for bugs twice each day because you think shadowy organizations might be out to get you would be taking things too far.

However, you should not allow anyone to gaslight you into thinking that you’re ‘just being paranoid’: again, if your gut’s alarm bells are ringing, listen to your instincts. Consult your family and friends, and ask for advice online, but at the end of the day, you’re the one who has to make the decision about what to do.

Have you ever been a victim of stalking? When did you first realize that something was wrong? What did you do to handle the situation? How do you ensure your safety? It’s a sensitive topic, but if you’re up for sharing your experiences, you can do so in the comments.

Here’s how some readers reacted when they saw the teacher’s viral story

After taking the advice of some internet users, the teacher decided to do a thorough sweep of her home. She was shocked by the results

Image credits: Katy Warner (not the actual photo)

Here’s what some people said after reading the latest update

