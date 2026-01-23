#1 Sorry, this is long. Been wanting to properly tell this story for years.



Driving from Pennsylvania to Arizona a few years back, no hotel stops along the way, just me and 2 friends taking turns at the wheel for a 35 hour drive. We finally cross the state line and enter AZ after nearly 2 days of straight driving with minimal stops for food/fuel/etc. It’s about 1am and we’re running low on gas - the only gas station for miles that is listed as being open online is located about 3 miles inside of Petrified Forest National Park. We don’t have any other options, we decide to check it out.



My friend is driving, other friend is riding passenger, I’m in the back seat (they’re both women, I’m the one male in the car). Soon as we drive into the park, we’re wondering how the hell there’s an open gas station in here - it’s pitch black, no cars in sight, the park is clearly unoccupied. The only source of light on our 3ish mile drive to our destination was our headlights. Miraculously, we pull up to a gas station buried inside this park. There’s no attendant, the store is locked, but the pump is lit. My friend pulls over (it’s a tight squeeze, small gas station), and my friends joke that I should be the one to pump the gas since I’m the only man in the car. It’s really because none of us want to step outside, we’re all feeling creeped out about the atmosphere we’ve driven into. I get out, the pump accepts my card, and start filling up the tank.



As soon as I start fueling up, we see lights approaching from the distance. Let me restate that there had been NO lights whatsoever beside our headlights and the faint glow of the gas pump at the station - we could see the blackness of night stretching for miles in this park. There had been nobody on the narrow road with us the whole time we were driving in. Where were these lights coming from, if we hadn’t seen them until the second I exited the car? I say to my friends through the window, “must be a park ranger.” I realize as I’m saying this that I’m verbalizing it to calm myself down rather than because I think it’s true.



Lights get closer, they’re blinding (high beams are on, shining directly at me as they pull into the station). Eventually they get close enough that I can make out the vehicle - it’s a random RV, not a park ranger. I see a man in the front seat (skinny, glasses, mustache, baseball cap, white guy, that’s how I remember him) and there’s nobody else in the vehicle with him. I assume that he’s gotta be in the same boat as us - tank running low, no place to stop for gas, no choice but to fill up at the park - but he drives AROUND the unoccupied pump and faces his RV in our direction, for no apparent reason. At this point I can see his eyes, we’re close enough that I’m looking at the driver clearly as I’m filling up the tank. He smiles at me as he continues to inch his vehicle closer to ours, moving at a speed so slow that it was like he was trying to provoke us. He’s getting closer, closer, why isn’t he stopping? He’s about to hit us while we’re immobilized and he’s driving less than 5mph - so my friend in the passenger seat builds up the courage to reach over and honk the horn to tell him to stop. The sound of that horn, cutting the tension of the absolute silence of the night, will stick with me forever. At this point I was looking not only at the RV, but also through the window at my friends - without words, we’re all communicating our extreme horror and confusion at the situation unfolding in front of us.



The RV stops, just yards away from our car, and the man waves at me again, almost apologetically, with a smile. We’re not fully fueled but I know that I’m not comfortable standing at that pump any longer, so I hang it up and hop back in the car. I don’t even have to say “let’s get out of here”, as soon as I close the door my friend is already starting to move the car. RV guy has at this point positioned himself in such a way that it is impossible for us to drive straight out of the station because he’s blocking our path forward. Our only choice is to reverse into the forest (ie the unpaved, non-drivable forest), and angle ourselves out from there. We eventually do it while the RV guy sits there, staring at us, still not moving to exit his vehicle or fuel it. We get out, start driving as fast as we can on that narrow path out of the park, and keep checking behind us to see if we’re being followed. We weren’t - it looked like the RV turned its headlights off as soon as we left.



We didn’t discuss what had happened until we knew we were 100% safe and back on the highway. When we finally were able to approach the situation, we realized that the RV must have been camped out in the blackness of the forest with its lights out, waiting for someone to approach the pump. We would have seen the headlights otherwise, it would have been too black not to have noticed them. We have no idea what would have happened if we hadn’t honked that horn, if we had let him slowly inch his way closer and hit our car. Would he have said “sorry, let’s all get out of the car and check the damage” and then tried something on us? Would he have lured us out in the open so we didn’t have the protection of the car? Was he alone in the RV? We will never know and I’m sure glad that we didn’t stick around to find out.

#2 When I was an 11 - 12 year old girl, I was competing in a pony club show, and I’d forgotten a piece of riding equipment in my instructor’s truck. She held my pony and I ran back to her truck, down a small dirt road to the parking.



The parking lot was almost vacant because all people and ponies were near the riding ring. Except one random guy, who was just hanging out there, by his car. He asked me “if I had my drivers license”, to which i responded I didn’t because I was a kid.



He then told me his car was stuck in the mud, and asked if I’d get in it to drive while he pushed. I declined, and started walking back towards the riding ring. He drove away in his car no issues.

#3 Sixth grade school camping trip; I was in a tent with two other girls. Early in the morning, barely light out, I was awakened by shouting. Opened my eyes to see the outline of a young man crouching over me and looking back over his shoulder at the tent opening. Before I really understood what was going on he was hauled out of the tent. Apparently he had been sneaking from tent to tent, and had an axe (laid gently next to my head as it turned out). It was all so fast, and I was so sleepy, I never registered that I should be terrified. And my home life was such a nightmare at the time that it never became a thing.

Fear, whether it makes you feel uncomfortable, thrills you, or both, has a very important part to play. It’s what keeps you safe and helps you survive in dangerous situations. And yet, chronic fear can also wreak havoc on your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. “Our body's fear response is actually a fantastic tool for survival in dangerous situations because it kicks in fast, pumps us full of energy, heightens our focus, strengthens our muscles, and gets us ready to handle whatever’s coming at us,” Kenneth Carter, a clinical psychologist at Oxford College of Emory University, told National Geographic.

#4 I posted this in another thread, but it seems applicable here:



I was about 20 at the time and was back home from college on a visit. My friend Ian and I were having a few drinks and entertaining two girls we knew from high school. As two romantic hopefuls not quite old enough to go to the bar we opted to go drink at a secluded beach we knew of. To get to said beach required walking through a thick forested area, and despite it being dark everyone seemed fine with the idea.



We head on over and began our trek, something we had done without incident several times. However, this time we immediately realized something was off. There were no frogs or bugs, the forest was silent, absolutely nothing but a calm stillness. Ian and I quietly mentioned to each other that this usually meant a predator is around, but we'd had a few at this point and decided we were probably the scariest thing out there. We continued down the path quietly, but on a slightly heightened-alert.



Then we noticed the smell. The forest smelled off, almost like a mixture of dirty clothes and bad breath. Again, we are concerned, but at this point we are almost there so there was no sense in turning back.



The last part of the path cut through a marsh lowland that connected the barrier island to the mainland. It is admittedly creepy with old winding trees covering the path. What little light we had from the moon was now being blotted out by a twisted latticework of branches.



We begin to traverse this path and are about midway through when I heard it; a pronounced mechanical click, like a snapple bottlecap being popped. Ian and I froze, and before we could localize where the noise came from we heard it again from a different direction. There was a brief pause, and then the forest simply stood up.



A dozen figures vaguely silhouetted by moonlight stood and began to move towards us from all directions. Without hesitation Ian took off in a full sprint. I go to follow, but pull back after deciding I couldn't leave the girls alone. As they realized what was happening they began to scream the kind of scream you only let out when you are absolutely sure you're doomed. As I grabbed them to get them positioned to run I turned and the path was now blocked by obscured figures. It was game over, no way out, hopelessly outnumbered by figures that didn't even appear to be human. I kept the girls behind me and got ready to make my last stand. I was terrified, but the adrenaline rush kept me calm.



The figure closest to us ceased its advance. An arm reached up from its center mass and pulled off a helmet that had foliage strapped to it, revealing a man's painted face. He began to speak as I stood before him in utter disbelief. He identified himself as an officer of the marine corps and explained they sometimes run war games on this stretch of land, which I learned is public access but owned by the navy. They were unsure if we were part of the exercise or not, hence why they advanced. He began to apologize profusely, but I was so relieved to be alive at this point I could not have cared less.



As they escorted us back all the weirdness of the woods began to make sense. The silence, the smell, those clicks; all a result of a platoon of leathernecks creeping in the shadows. On our path back several other smaller groups that had stayed in cover made themselves known, including a pair that had stopped Ian from running all the way back to Baltimore.



Needless to say, the trip back home was awkward and the girls were quite unhappy with Ian's reaction and us (with the help of the marine corps) accidently traumatizing them.



Up until that officer removed his helmet I truly believed we were in the midst of a horror movie.



TL;DR, Some friends and a younger me with unknowingly stumbled upon a Marine corps war game, and all thought we were all gonners.

#5 Ok here’s one. I’ve been a cop for twelve years. This happened maybe year two or three. We get a call for a lost child that can’t be found at a local Halloween festival at a church. Myself and my partner decide to check the surrounding neighborhood as there are already enough officers checking the festival grounds. This is the beginning of graveyard shift so 9:30-10:00pm more or less. As we are checking this neighborhood, a small dilapidated house that has a blanket for a front door catches my attention. I notice an eerie orange glow emanating from the inside of this house. When I say house, this place looked like a small shack than an actual house. Myself and my partner decide to check the inside to make sure she didn’t wander in here. We announce our presence and get no answer. Being that there was no front door and the objective being the safety of this girl, we entered the “shack”. Right when we entered it was apparent the house had no electricity. That eerie glow was each room and hallway was lit with dozens of glass (religious) candles. As we walked from room to room looking for anyone and said child, we kept hearing a constant crunching under our feet. The whole time we were there felt like we had stepped into another world. This evil surreal feeling was palpable and stomach turning. We both felt like we didn’t belong here. It was eerie. After not finding anyone or anything but empty rooms with candles, I pointed my flashlight at the ground. We soon found out that the crunching we were hearing was thousands of cockroaches all over the floor squirming around. The floor appeared to be moving and alive with insects. Myself and my partner both looked at each other and decided to get out of there. We continued searching the rest of the neighborhood until officers at the festival radioed that the girl was found.



Later that night after ending my shift and replaying the day/night in my head, the whole event kept bothering me. Something didn’t seem right about that place and that shack. The roaches on the ground were a horror movie level of an amount. It just felt surreal and wrong. The following day I went back to the neighborhood during the day, but could not locate the shack anywhere. It was as if it didn’t exist. I asked my partner as well if he felt similar to me. He told me he also went to check and couldn’t find the place. He said the whole thing kept him up and he couldn’t sleep. To this day that was probably the closest thing I’ve experienced to the paranormal or high strangeness in my career. Still bothers me to this day.

#6 I was cutting down a large tree, it hit another tree on the way down, which I planned on. Then a very large branch from the tree I cut, broke off, and kind of catapulted of a branch from the tree it hit, through the air, maybe 20 yards, and landed right at my feet. Inches away. At the time I felt a rush of excitement, like, yes, that could have been it!

According to Carter, this mechanism that helped our ancient ancestors flee from predators and protects us from harm today can wear our bodies down "if it's triggered too often with constant stress or frequent jump scares." National Geographic explains that a human being's fear response begins in the amygdala, which is a part of the brain's limbic system. The amygdala recognizes threats and processes emotions. After perceiving a threat, it sends a distress signal to the hypothalamus, which then indicates to the nervous and endocrine systems to release hormones and neurotransmitters. These include things like cortisol, dopamine, noradrenaline, and adrenaline.

#7 I woke up from a coma in hospital, I was completely paralysed and my vocal chords were messed up so I couldn't talk at all. I was in so much pain. I was put on a hallucinogenic medicament but nobody told me this, so I couldn't understand why I was hallucinating.



I saw some really scary stuff, I believed I was strapped to the bed and in some kind of illegal experimentation centre. The nurses were covered in blood and the doctors wore masks and kept screaming at the top of their voices. I cried so much and the nurses were trying to figure out why, I was desperately trying to ask them not to hurt me but I had no voice.



This went on for a week until I was taken off the medicine. It's been 12 years and I still have nightmares. Every time I get ill I'm scared I will have another coma and refuse to call an ambulance even in the most dire situations.



I genuinely thought I was in a horror film, it was terrifying.

#8 So I was dating a girl in my early twenties. We went on a road trip to California when she started displaying symptoms of schizophrenia. She would be normal as all day and then all of sudden just shift in vibe.



So one night I'm with her and we're staying alone in this little building on a farm, while doing a work trade. She was having normal conversation with me when all of the sudden she freezes and stares past me with a terrified look on her face.

"It's right behind you"

Yeah no. I was so scared. I look behind me, find nothing and ask her what she saw. She doesn't explain. Then starts saying bad things about herself and spiralling more and more negative with her thoughts. Then her pupils widen in an instant like she just got eye drops put in. Then I notice she goes to grab a knife off the side table. I quickly grab her wrist of the hand with the knife and wrestle her down to the ground. I eventually got the knife from her without her being able to do anything with it.



The craziest part was how strong this person was, I had probably 60 pounds on this 110 lbs chick and she was putting up a hell of a fight trying to keep the knife.



Man that was a road trip from hell.

#9 I (then 20f) was on the outskirts of Boston visiting some friends at their college house with my (then 18) girlfriend. She and I stepped away from the party and walked to the corner store, maybe five blocks away for some cigarettes and chips. We got the sense that we were being followed so I turned over my shoulder and there was a dude RIGHT there. Like not a few steps back..like he could’ve whispered in my ear. My gf grabbed my hand and jumped. I squeezed it back twice to kind of say “relax” (even tho I was absolutely stressing myself).



I chuckled and said “Jesus man! Wear a bell or something you scared us. What’s up?”



He laughed and said “nothing I was going to see if you guys wanted to party. I’m [name] by the way”. So I said “yeah definitely [name]. I’m [lied] and this is [lied again]. Where are you headed?”



This is all while walking by the way.



He said he lived just a bit away but his car was parked like another 5-6 blocks up and we could drive to his place. So I said “yeah awesome. We’re not from here and looking for something fun to do”. My gf is panicking and I’m nudging her to speak intermediately through out this terrifying convo to seem less sketchy. We start approaching my friends house where the party has clearly gotten more rowdy in the last 30 mins.



Still holding my gfs hand, I drop something on the ground (my keys? Wallet? I don’t remember) bend down to pick it up so he is a few steps in front of us and we BOLT up the front steps into my friends house.



We told everyone what happened and the biggest dude went outside after he heard “we were followed by some guy trying to get us in his car”. He told him he’d “rip his dome off of his shoulders if he ever saw him walk down this street again”. 6’4” rugby player. I wouldn’t show back up..and luckily he never did.

Together, these hormones and neurotransmitters quicken your breathing and make your heart pump oxygen-rich blood faster to your muscles and organs. This prepares both your brain and your muscles to rapidly coordinate a response to danger. Your muscles tighten, your pupils dilate, your mind sharpens, and your hearing improves, all so that you can focus on the threat and the threat alone. The issue is that your response to fear is the same whether the threat is real or only perceived. Chronic stress can lead to health issues such as heart problems, digestive issues, elevated blood pressure, and a dysregulated immune system. What’s more, if you’re overexposed to scary situations, you can become desensitized to fear, meaning you might not react as strongly as necessary in actual dangerous situations.

#10 I was babysitting and the kids were asleep upstairs. The only lights on in the house were three table lamps in the livingroom, where I was doing homework.



The phone rang. This is the eighties, so I answer the landline. I hear a dial tone, but the phone keeps ringing after I answer it. I fiddle with the phone and it eventually stops ringing, but still has the dial tone. This happens twice.



I keep doing homework.



All at once, all three table lamps turn off. They wont turn back on. There is no overhead light in that room. Now the house is completely dark.



Then, a huge noise comes from the far side of the house.



I bounded up the stairs and turned on the hallway light. I sat in the hallway outside the kids’ bedrooms until the parents came home. I was too scared to go into the kitchen and use the one phone to call someone.



The parents explained everything when they returned:

1. They had a dual-line phone. There was a tiny switch on the side of the phone. If I had flipped it, I would have been able to answer the line that was ringing.

2. All the table lamps in the livingroom were on timers, so they would get turned off in the evening to save electricity.

3. The noise was their hot water radiator heating system. Apparently the pipes make that sound when the system turns itself on.



I suggested they tell future babysitters about these things.

#11 I was at a friend's house to watch the Ring for the first time. We were 14yo girls alone in her bedroom with all the curtains shut and lights off for the atmosphere. We're about half way through the movie where they replay the video from start to end. As soon as the video ended in the movie, my friends house phone rang.



We just looked at each other, mildly terrified. We paused the movie and my friend answered the phone but there was nothing but white noise on the other end. She hangs up and we're freaking out a little at this point but reassure ourselves that it's all fine and press okay on the movie again.



As soon as we press okay, on phone rings again. My friend answers it and again it's a lot of white noise but there's time we hear a very faint, horse and broken up "I'm coming. I'm coming now". Well, not were absolutely terrified think that the ring is actually coming to get us.



Just as we're trying to reassure each other her front door (which had been locked) slams open. We peer around the corner and down the stairs but there's nobody there. We creep down and close the door then go into her living room to see if someone had come in the house. The door slams open again and no one is there.



At this point we're just staring at the entrance to the living room, waiting for a creep well girl to come for us.



That's when my friend's dad walks in with arms FULL of shopping going "c'mon! I rang and told you I was coming with shopping so you could help me unload the car! What's wrong? You look really pale??"



Turns out his phone signal had been absolutely awful and it was just a coincidence when he called. Then he'd got home, flung open the front door and immediately went round the corner to the car (the driveway was on the side of the house so we couldn't see the car). When he saw us close the door, he rolled his eyes and flung it open again.



Now it's a fun anecdote for us to laugh at but at the time, we genuinely thought a girl was gonna crawl our the TV!

#12 When I was in college I went on a biology trip to Zambia. Towards the end of the trip we stayed in a nice resort like area as a treat (we had been in tents the entire time up to that so cabins were a real treat). Anyway there was one cabin that had electricity so we all had to plug anything that needed charged in there and leave it. A friend of mine and I were in the same cabin and later at night our phones were dying so we went to the cabin to plug them in.



There was an armed guard (I’m talking army man with an AK47) standing by the entrance. We assumed he was there to prevent things being stolen but later learned there was probably another reason. I had this feeling like we were being watched, super strong and super creepy. It was mostly dark and I kept shining my flashlight in the bush to see if anything was there and I never saw anything. I figured I was just paranoid. We ran back to our cabin we were so freaked out and fell asleep for the night.



Next morning we were all at breakfast and everyone was asking if we heard the lion pride that came through camp. I was devastated that I didn’t because lions were one of the main wildlife I wanted to see. My friend and I said that we must have slept through it and asked when they came through, this is where it gets scary. The pride came through our camp mere minutes after we went to plug in our phones, and they walked DIRECTLY behind our cabin. We went to look at the prints and sure enough we could have reached out and pet them. That’s when I looked at my friend and reminded her of my feeling of being watched. We have no proof but to this day we’re pretty sure at least one of those lions was watching us at night. That was also when I realized the AK was not just for burglars. Still gives me chills to this day almost 10 years later.

Once you've read through these netizens' stories, we'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas. What are the creepiest, most terrifying things that have ever happened to you? How did you react, and what happened next? How big a horror content fan would you say that you are? Let us know!

#13 When I was going to University, I lived in a share house. One night, I got up to use the bathroom.



As I was walking past the living room, a bright light suddenly appeared in the room and a Thriller-style evil laugh ("AH HAHAHAHAHAH AAAAAH HAHAHAHAHAHA") loudly rang out.



After I'd almost literally jumped through the ceiling in terror.....I realised it was my housemate's phone going off and the sinister laugh was his ringtone.

#14 Was driving from the local airport (my wife is a pilot) one evening with my future wife. About 9 p.m. The road took us by a pull off where some county dumpsters were on one side of the road. As we drove by, a blacked out car that had been parked spun out on the gravel and got right behind me doing the speed limit. I mean, he was so close in the rear view I could only see the tint on his windshield, not even his car's hood. Wasn't a police car. It was an early 2000's Chevy.



He was following us.



I took some random turns using my blinker thinking at first he was just going the same way as me and wanted me to hurry up on the one lane road with a double yellow. But after about 3 random turns that kept up in the same area I realized it wasn't random. Told my wife to hold on to something and aggressively turned down a side road with my blinker indicating another way. Sped 90 down a road with a much lower speed than that, took a few extra turns, and ended up parking in the airport parking lot. Turned off my lights and we waited.



Same car came barreling down the road. Watched him go around a bend out of sight and took off in the opposite direction with my lights off, using the moonlight to see. Once I got close to a main road I flicked the lights on and drove under the speed limit the rest of the way home.



Freaked us both out so much. Almost called the cops and parked at the police station so the cops could pull him over instantly. No idea what they were doing but didn't play games.

#15 A few months ago I was home alone in my house, sitting in my recliner scrolling on my phone. The only light was coming from the lamp above my chair, and everything else was pitch black. Out of nowhere, I heard a very clear human whistle coming from down the hall where I couldn't see.



There was no way this was wind or machinery or whatever. It was two distinct notes, one high and one lower, and there was no sliding between them. It was very specifically one note, and then the other.



My house is haunted AF so I just kind of let it go because, well, what else am I supposed to do? But it was super creepy and would make for a great scene early in a horror movie.

#16 I had a stalker when I was a teenager, not as creepy as some of the stories I’ve read here already lol. One of the creepier incidents happened when I was up late (2am) on my computer, I didn’t have the blinds all the way shut but there were bushes in front of them. The doorbell rang, my parents didn’t wake up. In order to wake them up I had to walk past the front door and the windows and up the stairs which I remember being creepy.

Anyways they just told me to go to bed so I did and the next morning my dad found a pile of cigarette butts in the bushes outside the window where I had been sitting.



There were also incidents of like.. tapping on the windows and seeing someone running through the woods in the back yard but everything stopped when I moved to college.

#17 When I was living in my parents house, my bedroom had this closet that sat directly opposite my bed. For whatever reason I can't remember, the door couldn't close.

That closet had always given me bad vibes, and I almost never slept, but the worst was one night when I was home alone.

I was laying in bed trying to sleep, when suddenly it got eerily quiet. I was home alone, but I could typically hear nighttime sounds coming from outside. As I lay there trying to rationalize, I started to hear some whispering. At first I couldn't make it out, but then I recognized it as my name.

Obviously freaked out, I was nearly paralyzed with fear. I sat there for what felt like forever, when I felt what felt like a thin finger, slowly tracing down my foot from toes to heel.

The rest of that night is honestly a blur, but I remember having this super strong urge to look into the closet. I'm happy I never did.

#18 When I was a teenager and my folks were out for the night, I went into the kitchen shortly around... ten in the evening just to get myself a drink of water. Suddenly, I get a *very* nasty chill down my spine which almost made me almost curl backwards.



Then, the noise from outside. It sounded like a cat screeching from the bushes or even the squealing of tall trees brushing against each other in a forest during a strong wind, but it just didn't seem right - as though it were a good distance away at the same time. Keep in mind, in the house I was staying in had trees that stood just over a one-floor house only about thirty feet away, but this seemed to come off from about a mile away.



Turns out that while I could hear it, my sisters didn't. But my cousins heard it as well, despite the fact that they were all about a good 5 miles away in a different village.



Next morning, my mum gets a call from her sister about it, when both of them were interrupted by another sibling of theirs. Turns out that a great aunt of mine had a heart attack and passed away in her sleep.



That is what convinced me that I heard a banshee that night.

#19 It was a full moon a couple months ago.



I was staying with a close friend (L) at her dads house, which is a tiny, but very quaint and cozy beach cottage a couple blocks from the ocean.



The house is the guest house of the front property, so we were all sleeping in one large room on different beds.



We had fallen asleep soundly but suddenly I woke up in the middle of the night and as I open my eyes I see that L is wide awake too.



The room has 3 large skylights, so the moonlight is shining brightly onto us. It was eerily clear that night and you could see all the stars. We end up talking about all sorts of very morbid topics, mainly on disease, war, starvation, and the fragility of understanding human consciousness. You know. Normal 3:33 AM type of conversations to have in the dark.



We end up talking about how factory farmed meat that gets fed to us is so horrific, and how bad the stuff that gets fed to pets must be.



The conversation landed somehow got onto the topic of being watched through the skylights (after discussing UFOs and aliens).



Right after we brought that up, L looks at me with absolute horror in her eyes and face and her mouth dropped open. Scared silent, finger pointed directly up and behind me, she managed to whisper “look behind you”.



Adrenaline was pumping through me as I couldn’t imagine what could be instigating that sort of reaction, ESPECIALLY after all the spooky stuff we had just been talking about.



I managed to turn my head around and look up at the skylight, and I jumped about 3 feet in the air off the bed and screamed.



Two yellow eyes were peering in from the skylight and then a small dark figure they belonged to scurried away.



L and I looked back at each other and held each other and then we started breathing shakily and L started laughing.



It was a cat….L concluded.



Regardless if it was a cat or not, (it totally could have been, cats can climb high roofs!) I’ll never forget the look on her face and the terror surrounding the slow turnaround to see eyes scaring at us in the above window in the moonlight.



Cat or not, creepy as heck.





Side note: Her dad sleeps through literally everything, including blood curdling screaming. Which was even more unsettling.

#20 I was part of a small Drum Corps in Texas back in 06.



We were on tour and got around in three 15 passenger vans.



This was before google maps - our driver had a set of directions from Mapquest.



One night, we were on a small two-lane highway in central TX. It's 2am.



Next thing we know... we're no longer on a highway. We're on a dirt road, and the driver isn't sure how he got there in the first place.



We end up pulling into a trailer town. It is VERY dark... the town, if you could call it that, was a couple square blocks of trailers and campers, and ONE brick two-story building that looks like a convenience store.



There's only one light on, and it's the mosquito control light inside the brick building.



We start noticing eyes looking at us in every direction - glowing red and orange. Hundreds of pairs of eyes.



We are genuinely freaked out.



Driver pops on the high beams, and we realize the entire town is COVERED in live deer. I mean HUNDREDS OF DEER. They're on top of cars, on top of campers, in yards, on the side streets, and lining the side of the dirt road we were on.



And not a single one moved. Not an ear wiggle, not a ground scratch, nothing. They just stared at us. The only time they moved was to turn their heads to keep looking at our vans as we slowly, very slowly, drove past.



There were no people. No other lights aside from that mosquito trap and our headlights. Despite deer being on top of trailers and in truck beds and on top of sedans, not a single person was awake in this trailer park.



I still think about that night. I thought I dreamed it, but friends from back then remember this night. We used to joke that the deer were actually the residents of the town and at night they transform into ungulates lol.



It was just... uncanny. Unreal. Never seen anything close to that again.



We drove through just fine and ended up back in civilization but we could never explain what we saw or why there were so many freaking live deer in this trailer park.

#21 One time i got stuck in the elevator on the 46th floor. I pulled the doors open and wanted to climb up and out,to the 47th floor.



I remember movies and/or CCTV footage of ppl climbing out and then right as they do,the elevator moves and cuts them in half.



So i back up and right as i did,the elevator started working again.

Terrifying af knowing,if you would have made one more move, you'd be one of those videos.



Almost feels like life is testing you.

#22 One time (there was a bit of activity before this but it would take FOREVER to type) I was brushing my teeth. I walked out of the room and my instincts went “bro you need to go back in that room” so I took three backwards steps into the room to find someone staring in my window. Was after a tornado, and they were DEFINITELY up to no good. I get goosebumps thinking about it. I yelled F**K NO and they ran to their car and peeled out.

#23 My wife and I had checked into a hotel room and had gone to bed. My wife is asleep, I'm just starting to drift off to sleep when I hear a soft voice in the dark room, just above a whisper say: "I think they're asleep now."



Thinking I just heard the voice of someone hiding in our room, I jump out of bed in terror, turn on all the lights, search the bathroom, shower, under the bed, the closet... but there was nothing, my wife and I were the only two people in the room.



Now some people might have believed the room was haunted, but what I experienced was a hypnagogic hallucination but for a few minutes there I was quite terrified.

#24 I was falling asleep staring at the ceiling, we have a few night lights in the room . The night light is casting a weird shadow on the ceiling that looked oddly like the profile of a face, and the more my brain and eyes focus in on it, the more detailed and menacing it began to look. I am completely fixated on this face and then suddenly it turned to look at me. I screamed and thrashed around in my blankets waking my highly irritated partner who was yelling "What!? What!?" at this point. My brain then realized that the shadow was created by the blanket and my partners foot, and when they moved their foot it made it appear as if the face had turned to look at me. I was so embarrassed that I told my partner I had a nightmare and turned over and went to sleep.

#25 A customer followed me home from work but I don't drive and catch public transport so the effort to do so not just an accident, then the next day he casually mentioned things like what my house looked like to me.

#26 Years ago I was living in my first solo apartment, no roommate - just me. I was excited for Christmas that year and decorated my apartment really cute. I had a nativity set that my mom had designed and made for me and I loved it. I set it up on the floor, in front of my tree. At the last minute, I was able to fly home for the holiday and spend it with my parents in a different state.

A few days after I returned, I had a knock at my front door. I opened it to find a man and his wife (appeared to be in their mid-fifties) and they seemed very surprised to see me. They asked if "Larry" was there. I told them I didn't know anyone named Larry. They insisted he was their son and he lived in this apartment. I assured them that this was my place and no one named Larry lived there. They said they had spent Christmas day with Larry in this apartment, then pointed to where my tree had been and asked what I had done with the beautiful "custom-made nativity" that had been there? They loved it and Larry had told his mother she could have it.

I had several odd things happen in that apartment but I was young and didn't have good sense so I didn't move for three years.

#27 My time to shine - I love telling this story.



I was about 11 at the time.

My bedroom was right next to the bathroom, old house, thin walls. I woke up during the night, nothing unusual. Rolled over to go back to sleep, that's when I heard it.



It was a kind of soft, scratching noise. I laid their for a minute, kind of awake, half asleep, so wasn't sure I'd actually heard anything.



Then I hear it again, soft, but definitely there, scratching.

This time I sat up in the bed, sure I'd heard a sound, a sound that was coming from inside the house.



It felt like forever, sitting upright in the bed, frozen, trying not to breathe too loud.



Scratch, scratch, scratch.



By now I could tell it was coming from the bathroom. I'm not sure what possessed me, but instead of getting TF out and going to my mums room; I got my T-Ball bat from under the bed and decided I need to go confront whatever demon was in my bathroom.



As I crept toward the opened bathroom door, I could hear the scratching, it was louder now, more aggressive.



I stood in the doorway and flicked the lightswitch on. I stood there, staring into the empty bathroom as my eyes adjusted to the light.



I couldn't see anything. The room was empty.

Thats when the closed shower curtain started to move, along with more aggressive scratching.



I stood there in disbelief, was this really happening? Is this how I meet my end?



Armed with my bat, I creeped forward towards the shower, I remember my heart thumping so hard, petrified, I creeped closer. The shower curtain started moving again, scratch, scratch.



I held up my bat with one hand, ready to swing.

Pulled back the curtain in a swift move to find....





My cat in the bath tub.

She had pooped in the plug hole and was digging at the curtain to cover it up.



True story, the end lol.

#28 Compared to a lot of these this will sounds really tame. I was driving home very late at night down a narrow country lane, it was a typical UK winter night so really dark, rainy and windy. On the lane was a small stone humpback bridge (the kind that is so steep you can’t see over the other side) I slowed and began to cross the bridge and in my headlights I saw hundreds of mice rushing across the road from right to left across the bridge. This was impossible as the bridge is raised over a stream, with solid stone walls on either side. I gasped and hit the brakes coming to a stop on the middle of the bridge and in the next sweep of the wipers I saw … nothing. Just some leaves blowing in the wind.

I know it sounds really mild but I have remembered this vividly for over ten years now, and I was so freaked out at the time.

#29 I was ran over by a truck.



I was in a bicycle, riding a bike lane with, the right of the way, driver failed to respect a stop sign.



Silly accident but driver turned right and tried to run, and I was on the floor. He ran over me, and my leg was almost cut off when it got stuck on wheel well.



I was fine until I was not.



I broke my.hip bone, L5 vertebrae, and my intestines exploded!



I'm glad to say I'm very alive and rich today! :-).

#30 I was with my boyfriends family on a trip somewhere in Alabama. We took a jet ski to a waterfall, very romantic, yada yada. But to get close to the waterfall, we had to get off the jet ski and climb over quite a bit of slippery rocks. On the way back, I didn’t think I could make it without falling, so I decided to try to go around the rocks instead. It was longer but looked maybe less dangerous.



I’m wading through a shallow pool and i see something. About 10 feet ahead on a flat rock sticking out of the water is a perfectly white, picked clean deer skull staring at me. Creepy, but not unbelievable because there are a lot of deer in that area. Then I look down in the water.



It appeared to be standing up. A headless deer body, not picked clean like the skull. Still covered with its fur. No visible blood in the water. Just standing, swaying ever so gently with the movement of the water.



I noped out of there and took my chances with the slippery rocks.

#31 This past September, my family and I went on vacation to a small island in North Carolina. We had visited and stayed on this island many times throughout my childhood and teen years, so I was very familiar with it and was excited to be back after having not been there for over a decade.



One night, my family and I were hanging out on the back porch having some drinks and talking late into the night. Just as everyone was cleaning up and getting ready to head to bed, I happened to walk outside and noticed how incredible the stars were. I live in the suburbs outside of a big city, so I can see about 20 stars on a good night but the entire sky here was filled with stars. I called to my sister and we both stood in awe as everyone else went to bed. That’s when we both decided we wanted to hop on our bikes and go for a late night ride.



I’m 28 and my sister is 36, but something about creeping out of the house without telling anyone made us both feel like teenagers again. We rode off down the island laughing and looking up at the stars before deciding to stop at the opposite end of the island and just enjoy the view and talk for awhile. It was empty and quiet on the island as it was almost 4am. We hadn’t seen any other person this entire time.



We finally decide to start biking back and we’re not really talking much anymore as we focus on heading back. We start rounding a bend getting closer to our house when I see up ahead, under the only streetlight on the road, a man standing by himself on the side of the road. Before I can even process what I’m seeing, he starts walking towards the middle of the road and stops in center of the street staring at us as we approach. My sister is a little bit ahead of me so I try to warn her without being too loud but she just responds with “huh? I don’t see anyone.” I’m watching her and I bike closer and I feel my heart racing so I repeat myself again to my sister - she still doesn’t process that I’m scared so I yell at her and she finally stops. We’re about 20 feet away from the guy and I’m saying to my sister that I’m freaked out by this guy in the middle of the street up ahead and I don’t know what to do and that’s when I see him slowly walk back towards the edge of the street again and disappear out of view.



In a panic, I make the quick decision to just peddle for my life past this guy and get home. However, as I’m going past the spot in the road where he was, I look over and I don’t see anyone at all. I still have no idea where he could have gone. We made it home safe and it’s been a funny story to tell people but I still have no clue what that guy was doing or what his intentions were on this empty island at 4am.

#32 I never used to believe in cryptids. I heard stories about them and thought they were cool, but always told myself "there's no way".



A few months ago my boyfriend and I take my dog outside to use the bathroom. It's probably around 2-3 in the morning and we're both having trouble sleeping so we decide to smoke on my back porch. After being outside for probably about 5-10 minutes, out of nowhere, it gets super cold. All of the crickets stop chirping and the early, early morning birds follow suit. The only noise is the wind blowing in the trees.



Suddenly, there comes what can only be described as a barking noise about 60 feet from my house. It's quiet at first but it doesn't take long before we can both hear it without straining our ears. It gets louder but I can't see the source of the noise due to obstacles obscuring my sight in that direction.



It just keeps repeating the same sound over and over, like a recording, about every 15 seconds. It sounds the same every time and that's what makes my hair stand on end. My neighbors have dogs but they're all chihuahuas and yorkies. Even if they were big dogs, I don't think this is a big dog. I don't know what it is but it sounds *fake*. I don't know, it's hard to explain, you just had to be there.



My boyfriend and I get too creeped out and put out what we're smoking, call in my dog, and go to bed. The same thing happened the next night; we couldn't sleep again so we took my dog out at around the same time as last night.



The noise starts up almost immediately. It's faster this time and somewhat louder, but it stays the same the entire time we're out. Maybe we were feeling brave or maybe we were stupid (not mutually exclusive) but we stayed out for longer. Nothing happened, which is something I'm grateful for. After a little while though the noise stopped. My boyfriend and I wondered what the noise could have been but there were no theories other than "something scary".



We went two nights without the noise to our relief, but on the third, it came back. For whatever reason, with a vengeance. My boyfriend was just standing on my porch whistling a tune when the noise came back. It was louder than ever. Beforehand there were 10-15 second intervals between the "barks" but now there were none, it was just barking constantly. It was still the same old "recording" but louder and more aggressive.



We went inside immediately.



Skipping forward, it's been about a month since I last heard the noise. Before then it decreased in frequency, going from happening every night to roughly 4 nights a week to 2 nights a week and then gone. My boyfriend and I were so invested in this that we acted like a couple of little idiots and investigated where the noise was coming from, but only in the daytime of course. There was nothing there. No nest or anything, just dirt like everything else.



I never found out what it was and though I am very curious I admit that a large part of me also doesn't really want to know out of fear.

#33 I was about 12 or 13 years old. One evening I'm walking to my psychiatrist for my weekly appointment. Its a half hour walk and after dark. I enjoyed walking, especially after dark when things were quiet, peaceful, and slow and no one else around. No, i didnt live in a dangerous neighborhood nor did my walk take me through any dangerous neighborhoods.



As I'm about half way to my destination, a car, a cadillac, comes driving down the street. Some people, both male and female, in the car are sticking themselves half way out the windows and are taunting me and jeering me as they drive by. A bunch of people in their late teens or early 20s (the driver alone had to be at least 18 years old). I ignore them and keep on walking. About a minute or two later, the same car comes down the street again and those people are jeering me and taunting me again. I dont know who they are. Maybe they live in the neighborhood. I still ignore them and keep walking.



Another minute or so goes by and again they come driving down the street, taunting and jeering me. Now I'm worried. They're circling the block over and over, deliberately focusing on me



As soon as they reach the corner and make their turn and are out of sight, i duck behind some bushes in someones front yard and wait. The car comes again down the street. This time, not seeing me walking down the street, theyre not jeering. They pass right by me in my hiding place and turn the corner. I think they think I've finally reached my destination, one of the houses on the block, and went inside and as a result, drove away. I thought wrong. Stupidly i leave my hiding place and go back to walking on my way to my psychiatrist. I shouldve stayed there behind those bushes much longer because i hear the car approaching. They spot me and start taunting and jeering me again. They turn the corner.



This time i run towards my destination but i know i wont get far before the car and those kids catch up with me again. So to that effect i decided to hide again behind the bushes in front of an apartment of an apartment building. This time resolving to stay there for good until the jerks in the car gives up their searching for me. I'm hiding there behind the bushes for not long. Maybe about 30 seconds or so when the guy whose apartment it is, pops out from his apartment, asking what I'm doing hiding in his bushes. At first he probably thinks I'm a burglar or a guy using his bushes as a toilet. But whatever he thinks, i explain to him how I'm walking to my psychiatrist and how I'm being followed and harassed by a bunch of kids in a car, which was why I'm hiding in his bushes. The guy can instantly tell from the tone of my voice and my facial expressions that I'm telling him the truth. He can see how scared I am.



Just then the car comes down the street and pulls right up at the curb directly in front of us. They look at me and the guy I'm with. Not a mean looking guy (in his late 30s-early 40s), but tough and serious looking enough. He's not wearing a shirt. But he's wearing a sleeveless undershirt which reveals that this guys upper body is very well toned, slightly muscular, and no fat.



I'm looking at the car and I realize that the car doesn't look so full now. It's missing a few people inside. The guy I'm with just gives them a mean stare. He asks me, "You know them?" I reply that no, I dont know them at all. I havent the slightest idea of who they are.



Just then, as the car is sitting there, about 3 of them approach walking from the other direction. The car was traveling from east to west. Those 3 were walking on foot from west to east. So thats why the car seemed not so full. They were looking to escalate the situation. They werent satisfied with just driving by and taunting me, so they changed tactics. A few of them got out of the car up ahead and started walking towards me while the ones in the car took another turn around the block. Their plan now was to physically trap me in between themselves and their car. Perhaps grab me and drag me into the car with them for whatever reasons. Most likely just for kicks. But seeing my tough guy guardian angel with me, the kids walking towards the car instead got into the car and it took off.



The guy offered to stay with me for a little longer or if i wanted to, to duck into his apartment to stay there until i was sure that it was safe to continue on my journey. I had a feeling that this was the last I was going to see of those guys and their car and i didnt want to be late for my appointment. So i thanked the guy for his offer, but declined. And decided to head on my way. The guy went back into his apartment and closed the door. I looked at the closed door and hoped that I didnt make a mistake by turning down the guys offer of better safety, because I was still scared. Thankfully I was right about not seeing the car again.



I reached my psychiatrists office. I told my therapist about what happened. He insisted on calling the police. The police came and took a report from me. Thats the last I heard of it. On my way back home, i usually took the same route that i came from, up the same streets. But this evening, i varied my way home, taking some different side streets to walk on. Never saw that car or those jerks again.



TL;DR: Chased by a bunch of teens in a car.

#34 I was at a big state fair with my 1 & 3 year old. My 3 year old gave me her water to put in the stroller (I took three steps and turned around) and she disappeared.



After 15-20 seconds I went full frantic. We were in a large tented area and I was screaming her name, running around like a lunatic. My parents were helping look for her too I decided to check the far corner of the area and there she was, walking away with a dirty older lady..



I ran up to them and firmly grabbed my daughter from her. She was like "Whats wrong?! We were walking to security."



It still haunts me. She was gone for 60 seconds max, I don't know how long she was with this lady but it couldn't have been more than 30 seconds... and she's walking away.



I think about it almost daily.

#35 Literally just happened, I'm sitting in an airport and a little old woman wrapped in cloth spoke to me randomly for 30 minutes about how I have an entity with me.

#36 Driving to Kansas to see my then girlfriend's father. It is storming badly and our route ahead is blocked by a major flood. We check the map and find some back roads that could possibly get us over the river. We are heading down this back road, and we are approaching what should be a bridge.



We are stopped. It's completely dark and we can't really see anything at all. We're debating what to do when there is a really long flash of lightening that reveals the bridge ahead is completely submerged in water. There are major drop off on on either side of the road and all around us is water. It looked like we were about to drive directly into a lake. We put it in reverse and got out of there. It felt like something from a movie.

#37 From the U.K. here, but basically I live out in the countryside and was coming back from a long walk out in the fields. It was pretty much pitch black but I was only about 2 minutes walk away from my car.



I was in sort of long grass when all of a sudden I heard something (sounded the size of a dog) come running straight at me through the grass, you could really hear the thuds of its footsteps. So I froze and screamed towards its direction and the footsteps stopped… they then started to slowly circle me in this field, like whatever it was was stalking me. It went around the back of me and so I sprinted as fast I could and got back to the car.



Feeling safe, I caught my breath, locked the door and turned the ignition on. The headlights came on and we’re perfectly lighting up the corpse of a rabbit with no head lay directly in front of the car! I got out of there as quick as possible! Was more than likely just a badger, but my god it felt like a horror movie!

#38 I lived in a possessed house when I was like 8-9 years old.



My mom decided to finish her relationship with my step-dad because he was toxic. A friend of my mom decided to offer us his house to us (mom, brother and I). He was living alone in that moment, so we're going to be his roommates, they knew from childhood.

Eventually him and my mom started dating.

Here's the spooky part.

I always felt like the house was way too dark, but I thought that maybe it was just my idea.

During our first week living there, we heard like someone was throwing rocks in our roof.

We ran outside and there wasn't a single person. This continued to happen for months.

We started fighting continuously because we all ended up being angry for EVERYTHING. Which was uncommon for us, I mean, we had fights but not that often and not that violent.

The house had two enormous rooms, so I shared with my brother and we had a TV in our room.

During our first month living in this house, the TV in the living room turned on ALONE. The volume used to increase and decrease, the channels changed and when someone walked in, the TV turned off.

I was grounded for that a couple of times because my mom thought it was me, but my brother told her one time that he was awake because of the volume and my saw me in my bed across the room, completely asleep.

That's when my mom started considering that something was wrong with the place. She started looking other places so we could move out asap.

Months passed... My mom has one or two shifts at night during the year.

She used to sleep some hours during the morning, when my brother and I attended school, and then she spent some time with us during the afternoon.

We used to sleep early, so around 8-9 we got into bed until the next morning.

My mom used to come to our room to say goodbye before leaving for her shift, and then we heard her knocking in our window. We thought that it was her saying goodbye, but some days later that sound woke up my brother. As I said before, we had a lot of fights, so one day my brother told my mom that it was enough for her to say goodbye in our room, and requested her to stop knocking in the window.

She and her boyfriend looked at each other and said the she never did that, nor did him because they didn't want to wake us up.

At the end of that week, my mom took my brother and I to our grandparents house and moved in there during the next week.

She didn't say much to me, but she did told my brother the reason as he was older in that moment.

She said that a couple of days after he told her about the knocking she decided to sleep in our room during the day and SHE HEARD IT.

She said loudly "please, leave us alone", the TV in the living room turned on. She walked outside and she told my brother that she saw a shadow running to the kitchen to hide between our fridges (we had 2, that's a different story). She grabbed her stuff and left the house.

She went to the church and told the priest about it, he went to the house for a blessing and he was the one who told my mom that there was something wicked in our house and recommended her to leave before something worst happened.

We left. My mom asked her ex (he didn't want us to leave) about the situation. He said that when he was young him and his cousins played the ouija board and got way too scared so they left the game open.

For almost 40 years it was open, gathering energy.

#39 I was using the bathroom at a mall a couple years ago during Halloween. It was about closing time and I was in a stall when I heard the door open and a guy came in walking rly slow. He kept walking until he was literally outside of my stall, he had on huge red shoes. I was pretty confused at this point so I said “hey someone’s in here!” He didn’t say anything, so I finished and then went to open the stall door. He was dressed as a creepy clown with makeup and everything. He didn’t say anything, just stared at me, I thought he was a bit slow or that he was just trying to be creepy so I just walked by him and washed my hands then left. A couple days later I was watching the news and saw that a guy was arrested for dressing up as a clown and stabbing ppl at the parking lot of the same mall. I was absolutely taken aback….

#40 Final destination vibes. Some years ago on a highway I was driving behind a truck with trailer, trying to get in the left lane to overtake it. When I finally made it to the passing lane, I see that the trailer hooked off the truck, immediately slowing down before swerving right and crashing into the railing.



If I had stayed a second longer in the right lane I would have crashed into the trailer. I'm still shaking just thinking about it.

#41 When I was a teenager I slept on the top bunk next to a window and woke up with someone's hand down my pants. That was surreal to come into consciousness and realize that. Never made eye contact so it was just a disembodied hand in the middle of the night.They ran when I woke up. Called the cops. Never caught anyone, though I have a suspicion I knew who it was and had to see them everyday for 4 more years.

#42 Long story as short as possiblez. For reference, I’m 25f and English



I’m a journalist and go on press trips, which are organised by big tech companies and they pay for me to do everything. Literally every single trip has sorted everything out, transfers from the airport which is a chauffeur etc



This one woman approached me on LinkedIn which should have been the first red flag



And said she worked very closely the journalist who I replaced, (we had a crossover of line a week) He did do a trip with this company so seemed like it checked out



She then asked me if I booked my flights etc… and I said sorry, usually the companies prearrange that, they said no problem they’ll do it



Usually I’ll get loads of contact details of all the PR people, check ins, the chauffeur company, etc



But I received no details except my flight and hotel



I asked more about the transfer at the airport today and she says due to a strike in Belgium (??)

She’s cancelled all transfers and to just get An Uber



Seemed weird? How is that related? Was she just not going to tell me? when I landed at 23:30?



Then I checked the Uber and it was 199 euros which I can’t afford, frankly shouldn’t have to, and tbh they shouldn’t be expecting for a female journalist to just get an Uber in a foreign country at midnight anyways?



I know that seems dramatic, but that’s just how it’s done. It just all started seeming really, really weird, and I hadn’t had any contact with anyone else in the company, so I reached out to the former journo



Who told me ‘I can honestly say I’ve never heard or spoke to her’



Which was just the final red flag, that’s what she based the whole thing on



It doesn’t help that my pre-trip fun fact about Malaga was that it’s only 30miles away from Morocco/Albania either and those areas have higher crime rates than what I am personally used to



I’ve since checked with the official official company, and there’s no event on their website



I got the first flight home instead, reached out to the woman just in case I was being dramatic or paranoid, expressing my concerns and said this led to me not feeling safe and she dismissed it all and asked if I wanted to meet up for drinks to ‘make up’ for it



I said I returned home. She never replied and now she’s blocked me.

#43 Oct 3rd my area in arizona had one of its bad dust storms or haboobs. me and my husband were on the 202 driving home from his work coming up to Laveen. we had zero visibility. So we get off on Dobbins which is a small two lane country like road. We do the whole pull over thing they tell you to do on the news. We are sitting there and the car is rocking and shaking in the wind. We still can't see past the good of our car. Suddenly there was a human shape flying towards our car It hit the roof and we heard scraping sounds as it slid across our roof. We are terrified we were debating if it was a person and unsure if 60 plus mph wind could fling a person or not. My husband double masked to keep dirt out and got out of the car to check to make sure it wasn't a body. Turns out someone had lost Halloween decorations it was like a life sized zombie looking thing. However for a moment we thought a body had been flung at us.

#44 I have told these stories to friends many times, but never written them down!



I will preface this by saying that I am a non-religious skeptic who does not believe in the supernatural, but I have no explanation for these events. I'll try to keep this terse, because it was actually a series of events. They all occurred when I moved with my then-Legal Guardian into a home in the CA Bay Area many years ago.



The first thing we noticed was was that one of the rooms in the rear of the house was *much* colder than the rest of the house, to the point that it was constantly remarked upon. My room was directly across the hall from this cold room, which was set up for my guardian's son.



My guardian's son would visit often, and the son was young - around age six or seven. When he would visit, he would sometimes be tired and cranky in the mornings, and when asked why, he would say, "I can't sleep because the man watches me at night."



Fast forward some months. I wake in the middle of the night in my room with the certainty that someone is in my room with me, staring at me. My heart is absolutely pounding. I try not to move, or breathe, or do anything that would give away that I am there. Eventually, the feeling passes and I am able to sleep.



Months later, I am in the kitchen cooking up a hot pocket or something in the microwave. I recall retrieving my food and turning around with the saucer in my hand and seeing before me a shadowy mass. Right in front of me. Just a non-distinct shadowy mass that shouldn't be there, hovering in air. I had enough time to register it before it moved directly towards me, and fast. I flinched hard, dropped my plate, and turned and ran out of the room.



I often think of writing a letter to that address to ask the current inhabitants if they have experienced anything strange.

#45 Few weeks ago I was sleeping in my apartment (I have 4 roomates) and one of them must have forgot to lock the door. So I wake up at 4 am (I don't know why or what made me) and I see this absolutely huge 6' 3 figure in my doorway messing with the mic on my mic stand. I process this and I come to the conclusion that it is not one of my roomates. So fight or flight kicks in cuz I'm cornered in my room. I'm only a 19 year old male fairly tall but not huge size wise. I stand up and we lock eye contact then I just run at him yelling at him to get out of my house. All this my brain didn't even process it just did. He runs out of the house and I lock the door behind him. Call the cops to file a report and went back to bed cuz I had an 8 am class. Shout out the roomates for leaving the door unlocked. Thankful that it wasn't worse.