There’s quite a bit of pressure to participate in school picture day. Not taking part might send the signal that someone’s an outcast. Kids can be quite cruel and push someone away if they’re not part of these sorts of activities or if they behave differently. Meanwhile, some parents might start gossiping if someone won’t participate, too.

That being said, taking part in something you don’t want to do just because everyone else is doing it is a very inauthentic way to live. In other words, if picture day is something that genuinely stresses you out more than you enjoy it, the healthiest thing to do might be to skip it. However, that does come at the cost of strengthening your relationships with your classmates. There are pros and cons to conforming to these sorts of social expectations.