As we navigate through our daily lives, we often seek out ways to inject a little bit of fun and humor into our routines. And what better way to do so than by indulging in some good ol' fashioned cartoon shows and memes? Well, there is one. Let's combine the two together and get the best of both worlds — Tom and Jerry memes!

In fact, we're huge fans of Tom and Jerry memes ourselves. There's just something about the iconic duo that never gets old. So if you're in the mood for a good laugh or just want to brighten your day, we highly recommend checking out some Tom and Jerry memes. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!

Where do Tom and Jerry come from?

Of course, you’ll know that the first Tom and Jerry cartoon series dates back to the 1940s. Can you imagine? Your childhood heroes are almost a century old! Some cartoon trivia experts even know they were initially called Jasper and Jinx. But did you know that they got their new names through a naming competition? Moreover, did you know that the animator John Carr, who came up with the names, got $50 as a reward?

Tom meme or Jerry meme?

As in any fandom, rivalries are inevitable. Which side of the mouse hole do you stand on? Regardless, you’ll never hesitate to use, for example, a Jerry crying meme if it reflects your current situation perfectly, even if you’ve rooted for Tom to catch that pesky rodent for your entire life. After all, if the internet is full of funny Tom and Jerry pictures, they must be put to good use, right?  

So, it's time for a chase after some funny Tom and Jerry memes. Check out the list of memes featuring your favorite animated cat and mouse, upvote the ones that speak to you the most, and share them with your friends who could also use some relatable memes with their childhood heroes. 

#1

Dads watching TV Tom And Jerry sleeping Tom meme

“Heyyyyyy, I was watching Super Omega Awesome Sports Team That Your Kids Find To Be Boring!”

#2

When picking moms phone Tom And Jerry making a mess meme

#3

Watching Tom And Jerry at all ages meme

#4

Tom from Tom And Jerry being the first one who lost his job because of AI meme

#5

Using all the shampoo Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#6

Personal conversation Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#7

7 year old sleeping Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#8

Number of tabs mum has open on her phone Tom And Jerry meme

#9

Celebrating birthdays unhappy Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#10

Having a crush on someone who doesn't know about your existence Jerry from Tom And Jerry meme

#11

Every spy movie scene Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#12

Left and right eye vision difference Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#13

I hate it when my dog and cat stole my fridge Tom And Jerry meme

#14

Giving Dora wrong information laughing Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#15

Everyday drinking sadness Jerry from Tom And Jerry meme

#16

Weddings when cameraman is filming Tom And Jerry meme

#17

Being single because God has a plan laughing Jerry from Tom And Jerry meme

#18

Pretending to know about NFTs Tom And Jerry meme

#19

Shakespeare and Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#20

Lit party Tom And Jerry meme

#21

Begging myself to stop using cellphone at 1:00 am Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#22

Live action Tom And Jerry movie being released meme

#23

Talking Tom and Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#24

Hearing your own voice record Tom from Tom And Jerry pretending to be unalive meme

#25

Supporting Jerry at childhood vs. at adulthood realizing Tom is innocent Tom And Jerry meme

#26

Mom making my favorite food for 22 year old me Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#27

Biting your tongue while eating crying Jerry from Tom And Jerry meme

#28

Word pineapple in several languages Tom And Jerry meme

#29

Boys at public places vs. boys at home Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#30

Mozzarella sliding out when cutting pizza Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#31

Unskippable ads Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#32

The Office reference to Tom And Jerry meme

#33

Cheating when police chases you in GTA Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#34

Spiderman and Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#35

Iron Man working from home Tom And Jerry meme

#36

Music Tom And Jerry meme

#37

Asking people to choose between two things angry Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#38

Careful when dating Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#39

Crushing on car warranty guy phone talking Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#40

Hearing your name in someone else's conversation curious Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#41

Deciding if Sunday is the beginning of the week or the end of the weekend tired Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#42

Waking up tired no matter how long you sleep Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#43

Temperature of the water confused Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#44

Eating in a restaurant Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#45

Shrek reference to dog Spike from Tom And Jerry meme

#46

Tom Holland as Spiderman seeing Tom's from Tom And Jerry face meme

#47

Credit card information Tom And Jerry meme

#48

Having one friend to talk to Tom And Jerry meme

#49

Guilty for not studying but still not studying annoyed Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#50

Running in the morning sleepy Jerry from Tom And Jerry meme

#51

6 year old watching Tom And Jerry meme

#52

More word count on an essay Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#53

Good and bad neighbor Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#54

Midnight snacks Tom And Jerry meme

#55

Digital detox Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#56

Friends after proving you wrong Tom And Jerry meme

#57

Waking up on Thursday thinking it's the weekend Tom And Jerry meme

#58

Social life on Mondays Tom And Jerry meme

#59

Getting hit with an email tired Tom from Tom And Jerry meme

#60

Weak and strong passwords Jerry from Tom And Jerry meme

