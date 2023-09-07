As we navigate through our daily lives, we often seek out ways to inject a little bit of fun and humor into our routines. And what better way to do so than by indulging in some good ol' fashioned cartoon shows and memes? Well, there is one. Let's combine the two together and get the best of both worlds — Tom and Jerry memes!

In fact, we're huge fans of Tom and Jerry memes ourselves. There's just something about the iconic duo that never gets old. So if you're in the mood for a good laugh or just want to brighten your day, we highly recommend checking out some Tom and Jerry memes. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!

Where do Tom and Jerry come from?

Of course, you’ll know that the first Tom and Jerry cartoon series dates back to the 1940s. Can you imagine? Your childhood heroes are almost a century old! Some cartoon trivia experts even know they were initially called Jasper and Jinx. But did you know that they got their new names through a naming competition? Moreover, did you know that the animator John Carr, who came up with the names, got $50 as a reward?

Tom meme or Jerry meme?

As in any fandom, rivalries are inevitable. Which side of the mouse hole do you stand on? Regardless, you’ll never hesitate to use, for example, a Jerry crying meme if it reflects your current situation perfectly, even if you’ve rooted for Tom to catch that pesky rodent for your entire life. After all, if the internet is full of funny Tom and Jerry pictures, they must be put to good use, right?

So, it's time for a chase after some funny Tom and Jerry memes. Check out the list of memes featuring your favorite animated cat and mouse, upvote the ones that speak to you the most, and share them with your friends who could also use some relatable memes with their childhood heroes.